Epic Trump Tweet: “Bundle Up”…

Too funny.  Grandmaster level trolling.

Only POTUS Trump can pull this off.  They hate him. He doesn’t care.

The ‘triggering‘ is, simply, a joy to behold:

(LINK)

Happy New Year !

 

140 Responses to Epic Trump Tweet: “Bundle Up”…

  1. SEABEE4TRUMP says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Classic Trump!!!! God I love this President!!!!

  3. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Saw this shortly after he posted it and just burst out laughing. Sundance is right, the libs are going bonkers on this one. LOL!!

  4. Joe S says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Anybody got a MIC DROP GIF handy?

  5. average Joe says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Now you know, that’s too Cool.

  6. lastinillinois says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    “They hate him. He doesn’t care.”

    Our Pres’ most endearing quality, in my opinion.

  7. treehouseron says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:37 pm

  9. treehouseron says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    SPICY LANGUAGE WARNING

  10. wheatietoo says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Behold, the Grandmaster at work.

    He took aim at not just the global warming hoax…but also the big scam known as the Paris Climate Accord.
    It is a twofer!

    Haaahahaha.

  11. USA loves Melania says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    I don’t care how cold it gets, we’re still taking their coats.

  12. bkrg2 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Love my President! That tweet will melt more “snowflakes” than climate change could ever do!

  13. treehouseron says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

  14. treehouseron says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    4 years later…. HE GOT RID OF BOTH, lol.

    Wew lad we’ve never seen someone so productive. He literally can fix anything.

  15. MfM says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Absolutely triggering them! You should see my FB feed.

    He’s anti-science.

    He’s destroying the earth.

    Total melt down!

  16. Laurie says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I’m bundled up Mr. President. I say…BRING IT!!
    😉😉😉

  17. Pam says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Yep. POTUS is the grand master. Heh Global warming is such BS. By the way, have those same scientists been in my backyard today? Right here in SE NC not far from the nearest beach, highs didn’t even make it out of the 30’s today. Let me see them explain that one. 😉

  18. treehouseron says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:44 pm

  19. vicschick says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    I’m laughing so loud I scared my Shitzu!!!! LOL. #ourgloriousbastard indeed!!!!!

  20. chancebarns says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    “That’s funny right there, I don’t care who you are. If you can’t laugh at that you need to get the heck out-of-here cause that’s funny!” ~ Larry the cable guy

    Making America Laugh Again while Making America Great Again. I honestly never thought it could be THIS entertaining. But it is!

    Still not tired of winning. TRUMP 2020

  21. treehouseron says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:49 pm

  22. crandew says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    That really is so freaking cool!

  23. Angelone says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    He’s making the office of the president great again! It’s like Christmas morning each day reading his tweets!!! God bless POTUS!

  24. BakoCarl says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Oh, ummmm, on New Year’s Eve, you Libs, be sure you don’t leave any of your brass monkeys outside!

  25. treehouseron says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    rmnewt above mentioned God in all this, it’s so true. It’s the tower of Babel, all over.

    Humans thought they could build a tower to protect them from the flood… so God makes them unable to speak the same language.

    Scientists in the 70’s are convinced the earth is cooling off too quick! So God just makes it warm up.

    Then they’re convinced it’s warming up too quick! So God just makes it cool off for the last 18 years.

    Then we send Global Warming scientists to Antartica to study the effects of Global Warming…. and God freezes their ship in place so they can’t move.

    So hilarious, so horribly, cruelly Ironic that only God could be behind it.

  26. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Anyone proficient with creating gifs? I envision a big beautiful slot machine with three smiling Trump faces straight across. “Jackpot!! All lit up above lol! Because that’s what this last year has felt like to me!!
    👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  27. G3 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Baby, It’s Cold Outside 🎶

  28. decisiontime16 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Founder of The Weather Channel on CNN: ‘Hello, Everybody! There’s No Global Warming!’

    Coleman blasts CNN’s Stelter!

  30. Howie says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Maximum trigger event! The insane left is taking solace convinced that Mar Lago is going to be underwater soon.

  31. Pam says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Speaking of trolling. Oh my…I love my president! LOL!

  32. 100% YOOPER says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    I can’t put my arms down! 😝

  33. First Last says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Great! I hate to bust up the little feel-good party, but now that we have that out of the way how about we start addressing the 30+ million illegal aliens in this country, their crime and the strain they put on American tax payers?

  34. Kent says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    …luv my prezident I do…..

    keep,em comin’ don!

  35. Kevin Failoni says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I’ve never enjoyed a Presidency like this one. He constantly puts it in the face of the libs. And watches them lose it. My gosh this is awesome. He’s better at it that they are. There has never been a Republican that can give it to the dems and the media like this guy. And He just doesn’t care, he is fighting justice and FBI and their corruption right in public. How good is this

    • lastinillinois says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      If this is truly DJT writing his own material for these take-down tweets, we’ll then I admittedly have underestimated his sense of humor these last several decades.

      SERIOUSLY underestimated his sense of humor.

  36. TeaForAll says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    NY EVE in NY city 10 degrees.
    Hope they all get frost burn from global warming…LOL

  37. Craft Eccentric says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    LMAO at the Tweet, but things are hotting up! McCain’s associate met with Christopher Steele 🙂 Methinks the Bush’s are going to be dragged down too!

  38. parteagirl says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Wow- as if today’s Anna Wintour twitter trap weren’t enough! 😂

    Look at these from 2013:

  39. Ivehadit says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Donald, Donald, Donald!! Swoon…
    We love you! Happy New Year!

  40. The Boss says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    My biomass supplemental heating system is keeping up with the cold very well. It converts oak and hickory logs into heat and light energy. Mrs. Boss loves our fireplace.

    • USA loves Melania says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      Those oak and hickory trees gathered energy from the sun through their leaves and stored that energy in the form of wood. They are like big solar energy storage facilities. Kind of like big batteries. Big batteries that can reproduce themselves. When you heat your home with wood you are using solar energy – the original and most efficient form, invented by God. So when liberals ask me if I like solar energy I say, “Sure, I cut trees down and burn ’em in the woodstove all the time!”

    • CharterOakie says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      Yep, them newfangled biomass supplemental heating thingamajigs are just the best.
      Got mine cranked up, too.

  41. paulraven1 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    This hits them where it hurts — right in their pretensions to intellectual superiority and moral self-righteousness. Global warming is their sacrament, the key to their own presumption of world-saving divinity. To call it out for the BS cult that it is kills them.

  42. madelinesminion says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    When you tell liberals they are always free to pay for the global weather scam out of their own pockets, crickets.

    Only liberals would think that they are God-like enough to control the weather.

  44. Turranos says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Just think back, how often Obola made us laugh right out loud. I miss those days…NOT (In all seriousness he caused great harm to our wellbeing because of his expertise at dismantling this country piece by piece.)

  45. Guffman says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Why aren’t we 50 degrees ahead, you might ask?

  46. Sayit2016 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Libs are just mad we mock their Global Warming God. we mock it and we like that we mock it and then nothing happens to us.. absolutely nothing.

  47. lawton says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:45 pm

  48. TwoLaine says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    President TRUMP is even setting Weather Records in his 1st year.

    #NotTiredofWINNINGYet

  49. Patriot1783 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    No kidding, supposed to get down to 10′ tonight here in the tristate 😬

  50. Alison says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Oh Snap 😊😊😊

