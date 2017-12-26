Tuesday December 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 12:34 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 26, 2017 at 12:35 am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    December 26, 2017 at 12:51 am

  4. Mia C says:
    December 26, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Al Franken did his “final” Senate speech. I was going to feel a little bad for him since the MeToo witch hunt is out of control, in my opinion, but then I saw he trashed Trump a lot. He’s just so detestable.

  5. Jane in Florida says:
    December 26, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Speaking of Tweets….have you seen

    Is this Julian’s real account? If so, five hours ago, he just downloaded the #DeepStateVault @HillaryClinton emails which the @FBI has refused to release. More to come- Hillary R. Clinton Part 01 of 16

  6. Jane in Florida says:
    December 26, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Dear Moderators,

    What did I do wrong? I didn’t mean to post ALL of the Tweets!

    I’m terribly sorry for the inconvenience.

    • nwtex says:
      December 26, 2017 at 1:38 am

      I’ve accidentally done it as well 😛 There are some who deliberately post a string of tweets so imho I say “no worries. 💕

    • nwtex says:
      December 26, 2017 at 1:48 am

      Oh, boy! Look above….. I just did it too! Again! However I now know where I went wrong. Parentheses! That’s it….. put the twitter link in parentheses 😉

  7. nwtex says:
    December 26, 2017 at 1:29 am

  8. millwright says:
    December 26, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Just sharing a personal note: Our sons just gave their mother a hit on her “bucket list ” ; a trip to the Grand Canyon ! A remarkable gift, TBS ! Did she tear up ? TBS ! But the best news of all is it – God Willing – appears we’re going to be grandparents – again ! I can’t think of a nicer Christmas present !

