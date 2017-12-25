Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption…

The Executive Order issued last week, targeting fraud and international corruption, is a who’s-who list of closely associated Clinton Foundation (CGI) donors. Yup, something definitely happening… and using “Global Magnitsky Designations” is as subtle as a brick through a window.

I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, such as those committed or directed by persons listed in the Annex to this order, have reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems.

Human rights abuse and corruption undermine the values that form an essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets. The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons.

I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.

I hereby determine and order:

Section 1. (a) All property and interests in property that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person of the following persons are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in: (cont.)

Sec. 2. The unrestricted immigrant and nonimmigrant entry into the United States of aliens determined to meet one or more of the criteria in section 1 of this order would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and the entry of such persons into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, is hereby suspended. (cont.)

Sec. 7. For those persons whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order who might have a constitutional presence in the United States, I find that because of the ability to transfer funds or other assets instantaneously, prior notice to such persons of measures to be taken pursuant to this order would render those measures ineffectual. I therefore determine that for these measures to be effective in addressing the national emergency declared in this order, there need be no prior notice of a listing or determination made pursuant to this order. (cont.)

Sec. 8. The Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, is hereby authorized to take such actions, including adopting rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to me by IEEPA and the Act as may be necessary to implement this order and section 1263(a) of the Act with respect to the determinations provided for therein. The Secretary of the Treasury may, consistent with applicable law, redelegate any of these functions to other officers and agencies of the United States. All agencies shall take all appropriate measures within their authority to implement this order.

Sec. 9. The Secretary of State is hereby authorized to take such actions, including adopting rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to me by IEEPA, the INA, and the Act as may be necessary to carry out section 2 of this order and, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the reporting requirement in section 1264(a) of the Act with respect to the reports provided for in section 1264(b)(2) of that Act. The Secretary of State may, consistent with applicable law, redelegate any of these functions to other officers and agencies of the United States consistent with applicable law. (cont.)

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin – Issuance of Global Magnitsky Executive Order; Global Magnitsky Designations – ​The President has issued a new Executive Order on December 20, 2017 Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuses and Corruption. OFAC is concurrently releasing new FAQs related to this Executive Order and the office is publishing the following designations.

OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL – Specially Designated Nationals List Update – The following individuals have been added to OFAC’s SDN List:

♦JAMMEH, Yahya (a.k.a. JAMMEH BABILI MANSA, Yahya AJJ; a.k.a. JAMMEH, Alhaji Dr. Abdul-Azziz Jemus Junkung; a.k.a. JAMMEH, Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung), Equatorial Guinea; DOB 25 May 1965; POB Kanilai, The Gambia; nationality The Gambia; Gender Male (individual) [GLOMAG].

Yahya Jammeh, was the Gambian dictator who was friends with the administration of President Obama and Hillary Clinton. Jammeh was essentially installed as dictator in Gambia and human rights abuses were overlooked as Jammeh contributed to the Clinton Foundation. (LINK) Jammeh, owns a $3.5 million mansion in Potomac, Maryland, was warmly greeted by President Barack Obama at the 2014 and 2015 U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summits in Washington. Jammeh’s Moroccan-born wife, Zineb Jammeh, ran up huge totals at the Washington area’s fashionable shopping malls. She also settled on Sam’s Club, a wholesale discount store, to buy massive amounts of household goods. (LINK)

♦GERTLER, Dan, 17 Daniel Street, Bnei Brak, Israel; 28 Daniel Street, Bnei Brak, Israel; Avenue Tchatchi 29, Gombe, Kinshasa, Congo, Democratic Republic of the; DOB 23 Dec 1973; POB Tel Aviv, Israel; nationality Israel; alt. nationality Congo, Democratic Republic of the; Gender Male; Passport 10945182 (Israel) issued 28 Jun 2010 expires 27 Jun 2020; alt. Passport 10926248 (Israel) issued 25 Feb 2008 expires 27 Feb 2018; alt. Passport DB0009084 (Congo, Democratic Republic of the) issued 28 May 2015 expires 27 May 2020; National ID No. 027100619 (Israel) (individual) [GLOMAG].

Dan Gertler from Congolese diamond mining fame and a major financier of the Clinton Foundation. His main customer and business partner? The company Glencore, one of the world’s largest mining commodity trading firms. Founded by Marc Rich, who was on the FBI’s most wanted list for 10 years for violating sanctions on Iran and other such corruption, for which he fled the US. Rich fled the US in 1983, indicted on charges of sanctions-busting, fraud and tax evasion, and accused of arms dealing. After years on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list, he was pardoned by Bill Clinton –after his wife gave $450,000 to newly formed Clinton Library foundation- in the final hours of his presidency. Bought out of the company in 1994, Rich died in Switzerland in 2013 (LINK). But his business partners, lawyers, advisers and friends have showered millions of dollars on the Clintons in the decade and a half following the scandal. (LINK)

♦BOL MEL, Benjamin (a.k.a. BOL MEL KUOL, Benjamin; a.k.a. BOL MOL KUOT, Benjamin; a.k.a. BOL, Benjamin; a.k.a. BOR, Benjamin), Othaya Road, Othaya Villas House #2, Nairobi 00202, Kenya; Hai-Jalaba, Centre Street, Juba, Central Equatoria, South Sudan; Juba, South Sudan; DOB 03 Jan 1978; alt. DOB 24 Dec 1978; POB Awiil, Sudan; alt. POB Rialdit, South Sudan; alt. POB Warrap State, South Sudan; alt. POB Abiem, Aweil East County, Northern Bahr al Ghazal, South Sudan; nationality South Sudan; alt. nationality Sudan; Gender Male; Passport B00000006 (South Sudan) issued 26 Jul 2013 expires 26 Jul 2018; President of ABMC Thai-South Sudan Construction Company (individual) [GLOMAG].

Benjamin Bol Mel, principal advisor to the president of South Sudan, one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Hillary Clinton spent years vowing to defend the rights of children worldwide — in 2012, she railed against “modern-day slavery” in the introduction to a State Department report on human trafficking that took aim at the “unlawful recruitment or use of children” by armed forces. Yet she does not appear to have publicly explained her role in allowing South Sudan and other countries to receive military support despite using children as combatants. In fact, the State Department played a central role in issuing the controversial waivers, according to two sources, including a former State Department official. With strong U.S. support, South Sudan became an independent country while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state — and soon spiraled into a disastrous civil war that involved large numbers of child soldiers. (LINK)

♦KARIMOVA, Gulnara (a.k.a. KARIMOVA, Goulnara; a.k.a. KARIMOVA, Goulnora Islamovna; a.k.a. “Googoosha”), Tashkent, Uzbekistan; DOB 08 Jul 1972; POB Fergana, Uzbekistan; nationality Uzbekistan; citizen Uzbekistan; Gender Female; Passport DA0006735 (Uzbekistan) (individual) [GLOMAG].

Gulnara Karimova, daughter of a former Uzbekistan president, corruption spree a mile wide. Another donor to the Clinton Foundation. (Reuters) “a top foreign policy adviser to the foundation sought guidance from the State Department on former President Bill Clinton’s interactions with people including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russian government officials and business leaders, and Gulnara Karimova, the socialite daughter of Uzbekistan’s late president. The emails offer a glimpse of the intricate relationship between a private charity with a broad global mission and the State Department under the leadership of a secretary who is married to a former president. (LINK)

I just selected some names at random (from the annex) to highlight above. The Full List from the Treasury Department, shows the majority of these names connected to the Bill and Hillary Clinton; via Bill Clinton’s terms in office, and later his travels while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State.

Most of the names have either a direct (personal), or indirect (company or country), financial connection to the Clinton Foundation.

I have a sense this is a precursor (something akin to a rock thrown into a pile of leaves to catch attention) for something much more significant.

Executive Order HERE

Treasury Notification HERE

