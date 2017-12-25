Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption…

The Executive Order issued last week, targeting fraud and international corruption, is a who’s-who list of closely associated Clinton Foundation (CGI) donors. Yup, something definitely happening… and using “Global Magnitsky Designations” is as subtle as a brick through a window.
I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, such as those committed or directed by persons listed in the Annex to this order, have reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems.
Human rights abuse and corruption undermine the values that form an essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets. The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons.
I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.
I hereby determine and order:
Section 1. (a) All property and interests in property that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person of the following persons are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in: (cont.)
Sec. 2. The unrestricted immigrant and nonimmigrant entry into the United States of aliens determined to meet one or more of the criteria in section 1 of this order would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and the entry of such persons into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, is hereby suspended. (cont.)
Sec. 7. For those persons whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order who might have a constitutional presence in the United States, I find that because of the ability to transfer funds or other assets instantaneously, prior notice to such persons of measures to be taken pursuant to this order would render those measures ineffectual. I therefore determine that for these measures to be effective in addressing the national emergency declared in this order, there need be no prior notice of a listing or determination made pursuant to this order. (cont.)
Sec. 8. The Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, is hereby authorized to take such actions, including adopting rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to me by IEEPA and the Act as may be necessary to implement this order and section 1263(a) of the Act with respect to the determinations provided for therein. The Secretary of the Treasury may, consistent with applicable law, redelegate any of these functions to other officers and agencies of the United States. All agencies shall take all appropriate measures within their authority to implement this order.
Sec. 9. The Secretary of State is hereby authorized to take such actions, including adopting rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to me by IEEPA, the INA, and the Act as may be necessary to carry out section 2 of this order and, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the reporting requirement in section 1264(a) of the Act with respect to the reports provided for in section 1264(b)(2) of that Act. The Secretary of State may, consistent with applicable law, redelegate any of these functions to other officers and agencies of the United States consistent with applicable law. (cont.)
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin – Issuance of Global Magnitsky Executive Order; Global Magnitsky Designations – The President has issued a new Executive Order on December 20, 2017 Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuses and Corruption. OFAC is concurrently releasing new FAQs related to this Executive Order and the office is publishing the following designations.
OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL – Specially Designated Nationals List Update – The following individuals have been added to OFAC’s SDN List:
♦JAMMEH, Yahya (a.k.a. JAMMEH BABILI MANSA, Yahya AJJ; a.k.a. JAMMEH, Alhaji Dr. Abdul-Azziz Jemus Junkung; a.k.a. JAMMEH, Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung), Equatorial Guinea; DOB 25 May 1965; POB Kanilai, The Gambia; nationality The Gambia; Gender Male (individual) [GLOMAG].
Yahya Jammeh, was the Gambian dictator who was friends with the administration of President Obama and Hillary Clinton. Jammeh was essentially installed as dictator in Gambia and human rights abuses were overlooked as Jammeh contributed to the Clinton Foundation. (LINK) Jammeh, owns a $3.5 million mansion in Potomac, Maryland, was warmly greeted by President Barack Obama at the 2014 and 2015 U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summits in Washington. Jammeh’s Moroccan-born wife, Zineb Jammeh, ran up huge totals at the Washington area’s fashionable shopping malls. She also settled on Sam’s Club, a wholesale discount store, to buy massive amounts of household goods. (LINK)
♦GERTLER, Dan, 17 Daniel Street, Bnei Brak, Israel; 28 Daniel Street, Bnei Brak, Israel; Avenue Tchatchi 29, Gombe, Kinshasa, Congo, Democratic Republic of the; DOB 23 Dec 1973; POB Tel Aviv, Israel; nationality Israel; alt. nationality Congo, Democratic Republic of the; Gender Male; Passport 10945182 (Israel) issued 28 Jun 2010 expires 27 Jun 2020; alt. Passport 10926248 (Israel) issued 25 Feb 2008 expires 27 Feb 2018; alt. Passport DB0009084 (Congo, Democratic Republic of the) issued 28 May 2015 expires 27 May 2020; National ID No. 027100619 (Israel) (individual) [GLOMAG].
Dan Gertler from Congolese diamond mining fame and a major financier of the Clinton Foundation. His main customer and business partner? The company Glencore, one of the world’s largest mining commodity trading firms. Founded by Marc Rich, who was on the FBI’s most wanted list for 10 years for violating sanctions on Iran and other such corruption, for which he fled the US. Rich fled the US in 1983, indicted on charges of sanctions-busting, fraud and tax evasion, and accused of arms dealing. After years on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list, he was pardoned by Bill Clinton –after his wife gave $450,000 to newly formed Clinton Library foundation- in the final hours of his presidency. Bought out of the company in 1994, Rich died in Switzerland in 2013 (LINK). But his business partners, lawyers, advisers and friends have showered millions of dollars on the Clintons in the decade and a half following the scandal. (LINK)
♦BOL MEL, Benjamin (a.k.a. BOL MEL KUOL, Benjamin; a.k.a. BOL MOL KUOT, Benjamin; a.k.a. BOL, Benjamin; a.k.a. BOR, Benjamin), Othaya Road, Othaya Villas House #2, Nairobi 00202, Kenya; Hai-Jalaba, Centre Street, Juba, Central Equatoria, South Sudan; Juba, South Sudan; DOB 03 Jan 1978; alt. DOB 24 Dec 1978; POB Awiil, Sudan; alt. POB Rialdit, South Sudan; alt. POB Warrap State, South Sudan; alt. POB Abiem, Aweil East County, Northern Bahr al Ghazal, South Sudan; nationality South Sudan; alt. nationality Sudan; Gender Male; Passport B00000006 (South Sudan) issued 26 Jul 2013 expires 26 Jul 2018; President of ABMC Thai-South Sudan Construction Company (individual) [GLOMAG].
Benjamin Bol Mel, principal advisor to the president of South Sudan, one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Hillary Clinton spent years vowing to defend the rights of children worldwide — in 2012, she railed against “modern-day slavery” in the introduction to a State Department report on human trafficking that took aim at the “unlawful recruitment or use of children” by armed forces. Yet she does not appear to have publicly explained her role in allowing South Sudan and other countries to receive military support despite using children as combatants. In fact, the State Department played a central role in issuing the controversial waivers, according to two sources, including a former State Department official. With strong U.S. support, South Sudan became an independent country while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state — and soon spiraled into a disastrous civil war that involved large numbers of child soldiers. (LINK)
♦KARIMOVA, Gulnara (a.k.a. KARIMOVA, Goulnara; a.k.a. KARIMOVA, Goulnora Islamovna; a.k.a. “Googoosha”), Tashkent, Uzbekistan; DOB 08 Jul 1972; POB Fergana, Uzbekistan; nationality Uzbekistan; citizen Uzbekistan; Gender Female; Passport DA0006735 (Uzbekistan) (individual) [GLOMAG].
Gulnara Karimova, daughter of a former Uzbekistan president, corruption spree a mile wide. Another donor to the Clinton Foundation. (Reuters) “a top foreign policy adviser to the foundation sought guidance from the State Department on former President Bill Clinton’s interactions with people including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russian government officials and business leaders, and Gulnara Karimova, the socialite daughter of Uzbekistan’s late president. The emails offer a glimpse of the intricate relationship between a private charity with a broad global mission and the State Department under the leadership of a secretary who is married to a former president. (LINK)
I just selected some names at random (from the annex) to highlight above. The Full List from the Treasury Department, shows the majority of these names connected to the Bill and Hillary Clinton; via Bill Clinton’s terms in office, and later his travels while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State.
Most of the names have either a direct (personal), or indirect (company or country), financial connection to the Clinton Foundation.
I have a sense this is a precursor (something akin to a rock thrown into a pile of leaves to catch attention) for something much more significant.
W😱W. President Trump is an animal! (In a good way!)
Right between the eyes Mr. President.
So many Hillary shoe-drop cartoons! HaHa!! She’s a sick joke.
Perhaps a MAGA-controlled funding mechanism for the Wall?
Captured wealth would be non-appropriated funds, no?
So Congress would have nothing to say about their expenditure? (hope and conjecture)
Kind of flipping the script on the Obama scheme to fine banks and corporations and deliver that wealth to Lefty causes and organizations.
One can only hope.
Oh that’s good. Talk about a coup…a real coup that is.
Those shoes could just as readily have the names of people on them.
Sadly, that is true. Particularly, minors or many adult Haitians. All the more reason for justice no matter how long it takes.
I see the Hag’s got a pair of scandals.
HeHe!
Lest we forget; Trump was never our candidate; he is our murder weapon.
I understand the humor, but justice is not murder, it is restoration of the natural state of goodness.
It is a quote borrowed from these very pages.
And I’m happy to be (even remotely) associated with it, especially at this time in history.
We hired him to murder a political party, not a person. Either the stupid party or the evil party, we didn’t care much. For a while, it looked like it was going to be the end of the stupid party, but then the evil party decided that they can be both stupid and evil at the same time.
In a very real sense, he’s already killed the Republican-Party-that-was, and a newly reborn Republican Party is now emerging from the ashes. (To be fair, his election was just the twist of the knife the TEA movement has been slowly driving for the last 8ish years.) The Democrat party is looking more and more like an animated corpse each day, but while it stumbles from here to there, it has not yet fallen completely over.
No, zombie isn’t the right image. The image in my mind when I think of the Democrats is of an overcoat worn by a pile of rats. If you don’t look too closely, you’d think it was a person, but if it topples, the rats are going to scatter. The watermelons don’t have much in common with the union bosses don’t have much in common with the socialists don’t have much in common with the eugenecists. What united the entire left was the dream of toppling the American nation and the American political system. That no longer appears to be on the menu, so I think the internal strain is going to be too much for them.
I love that we hired him and he said, “Keep your money.It’s on me.”
I well remember the story that floated around the internet that the Clinton’s transferred $1 billion to a bank in Qatar. It was earlier this year I believe. When I did a little search on this story, I found as many stories claiming it was false as those that described that it actually happened. As I recall at the time, Qatar was chosen because of nonextradition treaties with US. Does anyone have the truth about this? I think it’s pretty important in light of President Trump’s new EOs. Thanks!
I hope to think WE may find out SOON enough with this EO..
AND it may involve MORE than the Clinton Crime Family, with “numerous” actors involved..
Going back to the Bush admin(s)..
Remember (was it GWB Sr or Jr?) buying All that acreage in Paraguay??
Why Did George Bush Buy Nearly 300,000 acres in Paraguay?
https://agorafinancial.com/2015/04/24/why-did-george-bush-buy-nearly-300000-acres-in-paraguay/
———————————-
The land, near the town of Chaco, sits atop huge natural gas reserves, according to sources in Asuncion.
Moreover, the land deal was consummated in a dinner meeting between Bush’s daughter Jenna and Paraguayan President Nicanor Duarte.
Although Jenna, who was in Paraguay under the cover of a 10-day UNICEF trip to visit child welfare projects, put the Bush family seal of approval on the land deal, the actual legal papers were worked out by Bush family lawyers and business representatives. Jenna Bush is supposedly working for UNICEF in Panama City.
The Bush land is close to a new U.S. military installation, the Mariscal Estigarribia Air Base.
It is also nearby a huge tract of land purchased by Sun Myung Moon that sits astride Latin America’s largest water aquifer, the Guarani aquifer.
————————————————————–
Paraguay in a spin about Bush’s alleged 100,000 acre hideaway
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2006/oct/23/mainsection.tomphillips
It has been credibly debunked. It is not a valid story.
That is an interesting assertion. Do you have any links to back it?
LikeLike
Zero links …
Part of the Clinton Cartel Cover-up Brigade?
Or is it the Clinton Fixer Phalanx.
I am sure the Clint*n Crime Family has a planned B.
If the Soros octopus of foundations does not appear on this list, I would be very disappointed. As you all know, he is probably worse than all the rest combined. The real life version of Dr. Evil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hope it’s “illustrative”.
The networks are all connected and interwoven … massively.
Best part is their narcissistic arrogance after 28 years of Bush-Clinton-Obama Cartels co-conspiring and covering for one another … too many dots to count … too many threads to start pulling.
Swarming Rats are starting to stampede for the exits like an undulating underground carpet of vermin.
Treasury Titan Mnuchin has GOT to have tracers on EVERYONE and EVERYTHING.
Never underestimate PJDT.
Oops a PDJT!!!! 😜
I agree, that would be a mistake.
I think we should let the Russians have him. They hate Nazis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was the very first name I thought of.
I. Can’t. Wait.
Has President Trump EVER made a promise he didn’t act to keep?
Uh Oh.
I was wondering what SD would have to say about this. I’ve seen other bloggers and YouTube commentators make some significant claims about this executive order. I guess I just needed to see SD commenting on this before I saw it as more than sensationalism, but yes it’s looking like, as our former (and definitely not missed) said, a big f’ing deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Almighty God, we ask that you guide and strengthen us and those who lead us to think, feel and act in accordance with your will. Amen”
Short form.
Cupofjoe, thank you for that fine uplifting glorious prayer. I prayed it with you….just wonderful, loving and worshipful. God will bless you for sharing it. Amen!
Our President, during or at the end of the 2018 State of the Union Speech – announces a multitude of Federal Agents are at this moment taking into custody and serving warrants on all these so-called players and thieves of the past decades. Or at least those are my prayers each night.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wouldn’t that be fantastic, Gman! Something I’ve prayed for during the entirety of Obozo’s term and since. The American people are starving for some justice, some righting of the terrible wrongs. It is long past time for payback for the outrageous acts, and nobody I’d rather see deliver it than our brilliant NY businessman. I have a very long memory.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Some of those players could very well be at that speech. I’d like to see them cuffed and dragged out. Then we can have more special elections.
LikeLike
I like it. Make it public. Sit back and see who starts moving money around. Heh.
Trump looks like he is about to strike hard and fast.
I think the facts as the stand now are this, the Trump Project at DoJ and FBI was done by people who already were certain that Hillary was going to win. Her loss came as a complete shock, they were forced to go forward with their horrible plan.
Why? because if they fail because much bigger crimes could come to light. Uranium one was just one of many crimes these people committed. The Clinton operation in Haiti is a good one, they robbed that country and stole billions.
And there is still the issue of the missing children. That has to sit heavy on the heart of anyone who knows about it.
Hint, unless rescued, those children cannot emerge alive.
” May the angels of God comfort them in their distress and may the God of all creation show mercy and compassion toward their souls. Amen.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe ivanka is being groomed for 2024.
The Dems are forever done if the first female Pres is a Republican – or a Trump-publican – or anything other than a Dem.
And you are sure Ivanka is not a dem?
LikeLike
Things change. Don used to be one, too.
LikeLike
He had to be one, he was trying to build in NYC.
Ronald Reagan was a Dem also.
Rs and Ds are just labels.
If ivanka runs as a D she deserves to lose (and she would, after 8 years of Pres DJT devastation to the D Party).
I think the Dems are already doomed. The damage that Trump is going to do to them is going to cause them to become marginalized or implode under the weight of contradictions. It won’t matter who runs in 2024 because Democrats are a train wreck at this point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve got my eye on Nicky Haley. She’s strong whereas Ivanka is PC.
When she took on the UN role, I thought Don was smart for helping a more conservative Lt. Governor step up. But now I see that he was also putting a lioness in a critical position. Win, win. If she continues as now, I’d be fine voting for her in 2024.
Haley is not a leader. She goes whichever way the wind blows. We need to stop putting people with no leadership skills in leadership positions. Hasn’t Trump proved why that is critical?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very true Star, Haley is good at following POTUS’s directions.
Guys, let’s work something relevant.
One year is a political lifetime in terms of changing events, challenges, solutions and players, not to mention parties.
President Trump has the equivalent of multiple generations of WINNING left in his Presidency.
It will always be “what have you done for me lately” and “what do I need now”.
At the current pace of progress, by the start of his second term, President Trump – and those who play Make-It-Happen roles – will be making contributions we cannot begin to envision.
We will have dozens of Tried-and-Proven Titans to pick from.
We should NEVER AGAIN sucker for a Dynasty Argument.
Took the words right out of my mouth BKR, but stated much better than I could!😉
(B) to be a current or former government official, or a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in:
(1) corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery; or
(2) the transfer or the facilitation of the transfer of the proceeds of corruption;
Hillary and Bill? Sounds like ’em doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sounds like them and many who run in their circles.
Sadly, I’m pretty sure it only applies to foreign persons. The President can’t decree a freeze of the assets of a US citizen, that goes through the courts.
Seems a good time to reprise “Flounder” in National Lampoon’s “Animal House.”
Oh boy, is this GREAT!
Sec. 7. For those persons whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order who might have a constitutional presence in the United States, I find that because of the ability to transfer funds or other assets instantaneously, prior notice to such persons of measures to be taken pursuant to this order would render those measures ineffectual. I therefore determine that for these measures to be effective in addressing the national emergency declared in this order, there need be no prior notice of a listing or determination made pursuant to this order.”
….
Cutting to the chase…
“[B]ecause of the ability to transfer funds or other assets instantaneously, prior notice… would render those measures ineffectual…..there[fore there] need be no prior notice…made pursuant to this order.”
Folks, one day out of the blue, imo, this is going to happen. Just like the SA house cleaning. In the blink of an eye.
If you read the Annex list of characters, I believe they will take down Gertler first.
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/OFAC-Enforcement/Pages/20171221.aspx
Carefully note that Gertler is associated with and listed in the description of many other Specifically Designated Nationals on the list.
Equally important, he resides in ISRAEL. Bibi is on it!! Yep. Moss*d.
GERTLER, Dan, 17 Daniel Street, Bnei Brak, Israel; 28 Daniel Street, Bnei Brak, Israel; Avenue Tchatchi 29, Gombe, Kinshasa, Congo, Democratic Republic of the; DOB 23 Dec 1973; POB Tel Aviv, Israel; nationality Israel; alt. nationality Congo, Democratic Republic of the; Gender Male; Passport 10945182 (Israel) issued 28 Jun 2010 expires 27 Jun 2020; alt. Passport 10926248 (Israel) issued 25 Feb 2008 expires 27 Feb 2018; alt. Passport DB0009084 (Congo, Democratic Republic of the) issued 28 May 2015 expires 27 May 2020; National ID No. 027100619 (Israel) (individual) [GLOMAG].
This is almost going to be too easy.
Getting antsy.
The OFAC (Office of Foreign Asserts Control) List can be searched. The Annex to the EO only listed the individuals just added with the EO, but the full list has over 1,000 SDNs (Specifically Designated Nationals – either individuals or entities) listed and can be searched.
Below is the search I did for Gertler, who is on the Annex (see my above post. I think he’ll be one of the first they’ll go after for above reasons listed).
Soros is not on the list to date.
(Hope WP doesn’t mess up the chart)
Lookup Results: 4 FoundClick to export results to Excel.
Name Address Type Program(s) List Score
GERTLER, Dan 17 Daniel Street Individual GLOMAG SDN 100
GERTLER FAMILY FOUNDATION Entity GLOMAG SDN 100
LA FONDATION FAMILLE GERTLER Entity GLOMAG SDN 100
DAN GERTLER DIAMONDS LTD. 23 Tuval Entity GLOMAG SDN 100
Great contribution, Maine.
Over 1,000 already listed!
Maine, I figured it must have happened as the EO was signed, before it was even made public. If not, every name on that list has already transferred whatever they can. That paragraph wouldn’t make sense if you were going to then give them more than 5 days notice.
LikeLike
MM, Probably so. The squealing on the Clint*ns is probably in the works, I would guess, but the sanctions are a done deal. I’m waiting for the handcuffs to be affixed to either her wrists or her cankles. I need a visual for closure here. A noose would suffice also.
Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal (4-seasons, twitter, etc.)
yeah, and when the treasury dept starts confiscation of monies from those named in the annex and it leads back to the clinton foundation, over and over, it brings up rico. it could implicate soros and his ill-gotten gains and expenditures.
the national emergency status would give the president the power to arrest, detain and even terminate without due process.
when i read this executive order i knew exactly what it meant, and i believe after christmas you will see the gloves come off and the fun begin
I thought it might be today, Christmas Day, when they would likely least expect it. But I’ll be happy with a New Year takedown.
LikeLike
Tomorrow is a business day. Starts in about 4 hours.
Fingers crossed. I’ll be glued to my computer!
Would paying people to riot, destroy property and assault people based on their political affiliation be considered a human rights abuse? If not, it is certainly at least corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
9th Cirucit Court Issues injunction of Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption
LikeLike
Wouldn’t be surprised.
Wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t anticipated and several of the judges had to call in sick / missing tomorrow.
Then I guess we could start with any 9th Circuit Court justices that sign the injunction!
What idiot would say they have legal standing? It’s me I’m corrupt and enforcing this EO would harm my illegal and nefarious activities. No one knows who is targeted until after action has already been taken and assets seized.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stealing children and harming them would seem to fit.
I noticed that, too.
I’ve been waiting for you to bring this to the site SD and I can’t wait to know your observations when it starts to unravel. Most curiously, Eric Schmidt resigned at the time this EO was announced. I wonder if it’s connected.
Those that live in Democrat controlled cities, stock up on food and ammo. Holder signaled their next play. They will loose the anarchist. Military will stop it. It’s all they’ve got.
“Human rights abuse and corruption undermine the values that form an essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets.”
Hmmm, wonder if they’ll be able to round McCain up for his forays in Syria?
You know – assisting those “moderate rebels” (TM)
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is going to be sending boxes of manure to a lot of baddies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha ha ha!
The power behind the EO is the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, signed by President Barack Obama in his final days in office, which authorizes the president to block visas and sanction individuals and entities from any country that abuses human rights or engages in “acts of significant corruption.” Trump is merely using the EO to define who to target and to empower the appropriate departments (State / Treasury) to engage forthwith. The list of names may be kept secret as needed to catch the targets unaware.
Congress overwhelmingly passed the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and Obama signed it reluctantly. Now Trump, says, “Hey, Good Idea! Let’s Roll! Make it happen!”.
Also, this was the topic of discussion raised by that Russian lawyer who sought the meeting with Don Jr. Once the meeting started, she changed the focus from dirt on Clinton to the Magnitsky act and much of her career has dealt with the Magnitsky issue. This is the reason Russia banned US Citizens from adopting Russian children. Hermitage Capital Management chief William Browder, who started the Magnitsky effort years ago, compared the Trump administration’s action favorably to that of the Obama team. Browder’s lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, died in Russian custody in 2009 after being tortured. He had exposed Russian corruption, and his arrest and posthumous conviction are widely believed to have been politically motivated.
Damn, I have run out of popcorn yet again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I wonder if Lady Valnitskiya was working to get Magnitsky Act repealed to favor Hillary/Bill and friends as she was simultaneously a spoke or hub of the conspiracy to entrap The Trumps…
The storm is nigh. It will be upon us soon…
I’m only here for the beer and my Christmas pie.. 😎
To the pit of misery…with all of them….dilly….dilly…..👍
especially that old hag….
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Gosh if only someone had the emails from the private server where Foundation business was transacted, that would be a lucky break.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not a lawyer but it seems to me that apex corruptors and/or beneficiaries of such activities targeted through this EO will be very anxious if someone attempts to challenge in the courts asset seizure or freedom of movement. I presume any legal action would give the gov’t legal team an open licence to lay out the reasons for which the target has been caught within the EO.
Having the corruption and dirty dealing laid out in a court environment is much harder for the public to ignore than it being reported through media outlets that can be accused of political bias (notwithstanding how virtuous we know them to be).
What that means is that the storm will notch up a category or two once actions are taken, rather than just laying out the legal framework.
This is all so delicious…
Merry Christmas Treepers. Lovin’ the view from my branch. Drop by anytime for a beverage.
There are no coincidences per Q
Trumped by an Executive Order
“Published on Dec 22, 2017Betsy and Thomas discuss the executive order that Trump signed on December 21, 2017 entitled: Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption. See the list on the annex at: https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-…”
Published on Friday Dec. 22. Wonder if it was during or after banking hours. Many don’t live in USA so it would be post banking hours on Fridat. Then we have Christmas todY. Banks closed. Next weekend same routine. Yes announcing all this during this holiday season will restrict/hinder movement of funds, if they aren’t already frozen.
President Trump is about to go all Hulk vs Loki on the deep swamp!
I just remembered all those sealed indictments around the country……….
