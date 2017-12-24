President Trump and First Lady Melania Take Calls From Kids Tracking Santa With NORAD….

Today, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in taking phone calls from children, from the library of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) 62nd Santa Tracker tradition on Christmas Eve, keeping watch on Santa’s travels around the world. (link)

  1. Pam says:
    December 24, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I think this is beyond sweet. I would love to have heard the children on the other end. These fortunate children will have a memory to cherish forever. God bless our POTUS and first lady.

  2. sundance says:
    December 24, 2017 at 6:11 pm

  3. Guy Bee says:
    December 24, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Peace on earth and goodwill towards men. May 2018 see a softening of the hearts of those who have resisted the wonder of this kind man and his wonderful wife. Let us pray protection and mercy for them as he continues to undo the evil of the last 30 years. America has no idea of the villiany and evil that has taken over the institutions so many Americans take for granted. But God, in His infinite mercy brought us a warrior who is dismantling the walls of injustice that have surrounded this country for decades. Many God Bless American and our incredilby courageous and wise President DJT.

  4. sundance says:
    December 24, 2017 at 6:21 pm

  5. fleporeblog says:
    December 24, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Our President and FLOTUS are a gift 🎁 to every American that thought our country was gone never to return again! Thank you 🙏 God for giving us one last chance.

