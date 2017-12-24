O Holy Night…

Posted on December 24, 2017 by

Steadfast, unwavering, and with abiding love…

Luke 2-8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,

Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

[…] 14-And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. 16-And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. 17-And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. 18-And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. 19-But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart. 20-And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.

39 Responses to O Holy Night…

  1. Eks Mann says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Merry Christmas, Sundance.

    Thank you doesn’t seem like enough, but…..thank you.

    Mr. & Mrs. M

  3. wheatietoo says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Merry Christmas, Sundance…to you and your family.

    Bless you for all the time you devote to keeping us informed.
    I am grateful to your family, for sacrificing so much of your time to the work you do here.
    Bless them for that, as well.

    Your insights give us a perspective that is often not found anywhere else.
    Thank you, Sundance…for without you, I think we would be in a different place right now.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      December 24, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      Amen!

      That is SO true.

      Merry Christmas, Sundance, Menagerie, Ad Rem, and all the other admins and support. This is indeed a Christmas to give thanks in abundance, and y’all are at the top of the list!

      Merry Christmas to you, too, Wheatie! 😀

      And I don’t care, but I’m sayin’ this in ALL CAPS to ALL TREEPERS:

      ******MERRY CHRISTMAS******

      And thank you, President Trump, and all your family, and friends, and those who have stepped forward to help this administration. I say Merry Christmas so easily this year because of the hard journey that you ALL undertook to support our new POTUS.

      AMEN!!!

  5. Sharon says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Merry Christmas, Sundance (())

  6. Catinflorida says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance to you and yours and Merry Christmas to all my fellow treepers! I am so thankful for the wisdom of this site and feel truly blessed to have found this refuge. God Bless you all!

  7. hpushkin says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Dear Sundance,
    Deeply grateful for what you do, just to add to the choir of praise, by no means as eloquently as so many have written, but no less heartfelt. Thank you.

  8. Landslide says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    It is such a pleasure to be able to participate in discussions on a blog that honors GOD. Jesus IS the reason for the seaon and I pray that Sundance and all who read here will feel God’s presence and power on Christmas and always. Merry Christmas! 🎄❤️🎄

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:35 pm

  10. OKPatriot says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Thank you, Sundance for such a Godly site. Appreciate it so very much.
    Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

  11. wheatietoo says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    I love ‘O Holy Night’…but this is one of my favorite Christmas songs, too.

    .
    .
    The boys pick up the tempo:

  12. Cathead says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Thank you Sundance. Your razor sharp deductions and ability to explain in such succinct manner is truly helpful in guiding us thru the maze. May you and yours enjoy the beauty and many blessings the season affords. My heart is lifted each and every time I realize we truly have a patriotic American as our president. May God bless and protect President Trump!

  13. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Merry Christmas to all my loved ones in heaven. I bet the music is beautiful and you all have front row seats. But this is the best I can do down here. Miss you and love you forever.

  14. recoverydotgod says:
    December 24, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Amazing love, how can it be?

  15. Ursula says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance!

  16. trumpmaga says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Merry Christmas SD. Thank you for all you do. God bless all at CTH. MAGA

  17. Mr. T. says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    A Very Merry Christmas & Happy New Year to Sundance and all of my fellow treepers. Sundance, thanks for all of the hard work you’ve been doing to keep everyone informed.

  18. littleflower481 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance and all of my friends here on the treehouse. You have been my support throughout this year as an isolated Trump supporter…thank you to all.

    Most especially to Sundance. Your posts have kept me positive when all seems lost….so innovative, intelligent, thoughtful, and positive. God bless you and your family.

  19. 300 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    My wife was asleep, her head on my chest,
    My daughter beside me, angelic in rest.

    Outside the snow fell, a blanket of white,
    Transforming the yard to a winter delight.

    The sparkling lights in the tree I believe,
    Completed the magic that was Christmas Eve.

    My eyelids were heavy, my breathing was deep,
    Secure and surrounded by love I would sleep.

    In perfect contentment, or so it would seem,
    So I slumbered, perhaps I started to dream.

    The sound wasn’t loud, and it wasn’t too near,
    But I opened my eyes when it tickled my ear.

    Perhaps just a cough, I didn’t quite know, Then the
    sure sound of footsteps outside in the snow.

    My soul gave a tremble, I struggled to hear,
    And I crept to the door just to see who was near.

    Standing out in the cold and the dark of the night,
    A lone figure stood, his face weary and tight.

    A soldier, I puzzled, some twenty years old,
    Perhaps a Marine, huddled here in the cold.

    Alone in the dark, he looked up and smiled,
    Standing watch over me, and my wife and my child.

    “What are you doing?” I asked without fear,
    “Come in this moment, it’s freezing out here!
    Put down your pack, brush the snow from your sleeve,
    You should be at home on a cold Christmas Eve!”

    For barely a moment I saw his eyes shift,
    Away from the cold and the snow blown in drifts..
    To the window that danced with a warm fire’s light
    Then he sighed and he said “Its really all right,
    I’m out here by choice. I’m here every night.” “It’s
    my duty to stand at the front of the line, That
    separates you from the darkest of times. No one had
    to ask or beg or implore me, I’m proud to stand here
    like my fathers before me. My Gramps died at ‘ Pearl
    on a day in December,” Then he sighed, “That’s a
    Christmas ‘Gram always remembers.” My dad stood his
    watch in the jungles of ‘ Nam ‘, And now it is my
    turn and so, here I am. I’ve not seen my own son in
    more than a while, but my wife sends me pictures, he’s
    sure got her smile. Then he bent and he carefully
    pulled from his bag, the red, white, and blue… an
    American flag.

    I can live through the cold and the being alone, away
    from my family, my house and my home. I can stand at
    my post through the rain and the sleet, I can sleep
    in a foxhole with little to eat. I can carry the
    weight of killing another, or lay down my life with my
    sister and brother who stand at the front against any
    and all, to ensure for all time that this flag will
    not fall.”

    “So go back inside,” he said, “harbor no fright, your
    family is waiting and I’ll be all right.”

    “But isn’t there something I can do, at the least,
    “Give you money,” I asked, “or prepare you a feast?
    It seems all too little for all that you’ve done, for
    being away from your wife and your son.”

    Then his eye welled a tear that held no regret, “Just
    tell us you love us, and never forget. To fight for
    our rights back at home while we’re gone, to stand
    your own watch , no matter how long. For when we come
    home, either standing or dead, to know you remember we
    fought and we bled is payment enough, and with that
    we will trust, that we mattered to you as you mattered
    to us.”

    Merry Christmas everyone

  20. Garrison Hall says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance. Y’all done real good this year.

  21. nikkichico7 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    The Creator came down from Heaven to save His creation …. this is Love

    ❤️🎄❤️🙏🏼

  22. CaptainNonno says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    A Blessed Christmas to Sundance and all the Treepers. May your branches remain strong and your lives remain holy.

  23. A2 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Happy Christmas Deplorables!
    Keep the faith. Tomorrow is a day with no mistakes in it.
    Make a joyful noise unto the Lord.

  24. Luke from NJ says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Sundance, you, Menagerie and the rest of the team are a gift to all of us here at the treehouse. A Blessed Christmas on this Holy Night. We are leaving in a little while to sing the Midnight Mass where I am the music director. I will offer my prayers for you, PDJT and all the treepers. Venite Adoremus Dominum.

  25. Shark24 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Mrs. Shark24 and I are in Rome and plan on being at the “urbi et orbi” blessing in St Peter’s square later this morning. We will keep all of you in our prayers. Merry Christmas to all and to all a joyful and holy Christmas day.

  26. El Torito says:
    December 24, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Merry Christmas Sundance, admins and all my fellow Treepers. I love it here and having every one of you in my life. God bless all.

