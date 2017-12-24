O Holy Night…

Steadfast, unwavering, and with abiding love…
Luke 2-8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.
And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,
Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
[…] 14-And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. 16-And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. 17-And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. 18-And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. 19-But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart. 20-And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.
Merry Christmas, Sundance.
Thank you doesn’t seem like enough, but…..thank you.
Mr. & Mrs. M
I’ll second this and up the ante to include the crew behind Sundance and all the Treepers who make coming to the Treehouse so worth the time.
Amen!
My absolute favorite, thank you Pam and Merry Christmas!
yw and Merry Christmas to you, Sundance and all here at CTH. 🙂
I know I’m dating myself but I remember when that came on TV during a Bing Crosby Christmas Special. Just being a kid, I still thought it was great.
Merry Christmas, Sundance…to you and your family.
Bless you for all the time you devote to keeping us informed.
I am grateful to your family, for sacrificing so much of your time to the work you do here.
Bless them for that, as well.
Your insights give us a perspective that is often not found anywhere else.
Thank you, Sundance…for without you, I think we would be in a different place right now.
Amen!
That is SO true.
Merry Christmas, Sundance, Menagerie, Ad Rem, and all the other admins and support. This is indeed a Christmas to give thanks in abundance, and y’all are at the top of the list!
Merry Christmas to you, too, Wheatie! 😀
And I don’t care, but I’m sayin’ this in ALL CAPS to ALL TREEPERS:
******MERRY CHRISTMAS******
And thank you, President Trump, and all your family, and friends, and those who have stepped forward to help this administration. I say Merry Christmas so easily this year because of the hard journey that you ALL undertook to support our new POTUS.
AMEN!!!
Amen
Merry Christmas, Sundance (())
Merry Christmas Sundance to you and yours and Merry Christmas to all my fellow treepers! I am so thankful for the wisdom of this site and feel truly blessed to have found this refuge. God Bless you all!
Dear Sundance,
Deeply grateful for what you do, just to add to the choir of praise, by no means as eloquently as so many have written, but no less heartfelt. Thank you.
It is such a pleasure to be able to participate in discussions on a blog that honors GOD. Jesus IS the reason for the seaon and I pray that Sundance and all who read here will feel God’s presence and power on Christmas and always. Merry Christmas! 🎄❤️🎄
Thank you, Sundance for such a Godly site. Appreciate it so very much.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
I love ‘O Holy Night’…but this is one of my favorite Christmas songs, too.
The boys pick up the tempo:
Thank you Sundance. Your razor sharp deductions and ability to explain in such succinct manner is truly helpful in guiding us thru the maze. May you and yours enjoy the beauty and many blessings the season affords. My heart is lifted each and every time I realize we truly have a patriotic American as our president. May God bless and protect President Trump!
Merry Christmas to all my loved ones in heaven. I bet the music is beautiful and you all have front row seats. But this is the best I can do down here. Miss you and love you forever.
A beautiful song.
Lovely. Thank you! May God tenderly bless all of those who are missing love ones this Christmas.
Have a lovely Christmas, Sylvia!
Thanks! You, too!!
Amazing love, how can it be?
Merry Christmas Sundance!
Merry Christmas SD. Thank you for all you do. God bless all at CTH. MAGA
A Very Merry Christmas & Happy New Year to Sundance and all of my fellow treepers. Sundance, thanks for all of the hard work you’ve been doing to keep everyone informed.
Merry Christmas Sundance and all of my friends here on the treehouse. You have been my support throughout this year as an isolated Trump supporter…thank you to all.
Most especially to Sundance. Your posts have kept me positive when all seems lost….so innovative, intelligent, thoughtful, and positive. God bless you and your family.
My wife was asleep, her head on my chest,
My daughter beside me, angelic in rest.
Outside the snow fell, a blanket of white,
Transforming the yard to a winter delight.
The sparkling lights in the tree I believe,
Completed the magic that was Christmas Eve.
My eyelids were heavy, my breathing was deep,
Secure and surrounded by love I would sleep.
In perfect contentment, or so it would seem,
So I slumbered, perhaps I started to dream.
The sound wasn’t loud, and it wasn’t too near,
But I opened my eyes when it tickled my ear.
Perhaps just a cough, I didn’t quite know, Then the
sure sound of footsteps outside in the snow.
My soul gave a tremble, I struggled to hear,
And I crept to the door just to see who was near.
Standing out in the cold and the dark of the night,
A lone figure stood, his face weary and tight.
A soldier, I puzzled, some twenty years old,
Perhaps a Marine, huddled here in the cold.
Alone in the dark, he looked up and smiled,
Standing watch over me, and my wife and my child.
“What are you doing?” I asked without fear,
“Come in this moment, it’s freezing out here!
Put down your pack, brush the snow from your sleeve,
You should be at home on a cold Christmas Eve!”
For barely a moment I saw his eyes shift,
Away from the cold and the snow blown in drifts..
To the window that danced with a warm fire’s light
Then he sighed and he said “Its really all right,
I’m out here by choice. I’m here every night.” “It’s
my duty to stand at the front of the line, That
separates you from the darkest of times. No one had
to ask or beg or implore me, I’m proud to stand here
like my fathers before me. My Gramps died at ‘ Pearl
on a day in December,” Then he sighed, “That’s a
Christmas ‘Gram always remembers.” My dad stood his
watch in the jungles of ‘ Nam ‘, And now it is my
turn and so, here I am. I’ve not seen my own son in
more than a while, but my wife sends me pictures, he’s
sure got her smile. Then he bent and he carefully
pulled from his bag, the red, white, and blue… an
American flag.
I can live through the cold and the being alone, away
from my family, my house and my home. I can stand at
my post through the rain and the sleet, I can sleep
in a foxhole with little to eat. I can carry the
weight of killing another, or lay down my life with my
sister and brother who stand at the front against any
and all, to ensure for all time that this flag will
not fall.”
“So go back inside,” he said, “harbor no fright, your
family is waiting and I’ll be all right.”
“But isn’t there something I can do, at the least,
“Give you money,” I asked, “or prepare you a feast?
It seems all too little for all that you’ve done, for
being away from your wife and your son.”
Then his eye welled a tear that held no regret, “Just
tell us you love us, and never forget. To fight for
our rights back at home while we’re gone, to stand
your own watch , no matter how long. For when we come
home, either standing or dead, to know you remember we
fought and we bled is payment enough, and with that
we will trust, that we mattered to you as you mattered
to us.”
Merry Christmas everyone
Merry Christmas Sundance. Y’all done real good this year.
Ain’t that the truth!
The Creator came down from Heaven to save His creation …. this is Love
❤️🎄❤️🙏🏼
A Blessed Christmas to Sundance and all the Treepers. May your branches remain strong and your lives remain holy.
Amen!
Happy Christmas Deplorables!
Keep the faith. Tomorrow is a day with no mistakes in it.
Make a joyful noise unto the Lord.
Amen!!!
Sundance, you, Menagerie and the rest of the team are a gift to all of us here at the treehouse. A Blessed Christmas on this Holy Night. We are leaving in a little while to sing the Midnight Mass where I am the music director. I will offer my prayers for you, PDJT and all the treepers. Venite Adoremus Dominum.
Mrs. Shark24 and I are in Rome and plan on being at the “urbi et orbi” blessing in St Peter’s square later this morning. We will keep all of you in our prayers. Merry Christmas to all and to all a joyful and holy Christmas day.
Merry Christmas Sundance, admins and all my fellow Treepers. I love it here and having every one of you in my life. God bless all.
