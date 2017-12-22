CBS Tries To Find Negative Middle-Class Tax Outcome, Fails Miserably….

Posted on December 22, 2017 by

After reporting for weeks on the DNC talking points about how horrible Trump was going to trick them with tax cuts, CBS News engineers lost one of their false narratives today.  Despite their earnest efforts, they were forced to broadcast financial results from three families they used as representative examples of the Trump tax plan.

The weeks-long media spin ran into the wall of reality: (Via CBS) “We asked an accountant to crunch the numbers for three working families to see how much they could be saving. Tony Dokoupil reports.”  WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Taxes, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

266 Responses to CBS Tries To Find Negative Middle-Class Tax Outcome, Fails Miserably….

Older Comments
  1. mcfyre2012 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Merely doubling the standard deduction will save on taxes. Merely doubling the child deductions will save on taxes.

    Bit of a no-brainer.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s