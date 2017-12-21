President Trump Christmas Visit to Recovering Troops at Walter Reed Hospital…

BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump paid a holiday visit Thursday to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Medical Center, hailing them as “some of the bravest people anywhere in the world.”

During his visit, the president awarded the Purple Heart to 1st Lt. Victor Prato of the 127th Airborne Engineer Battalion, who was injured last month while deployed in Afghanistan.

Prato, 25, of Somers, New York, suffered multiple soft tissue injuries following a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device blast, according to the White House.

Video Tweet:

“One of the most powerful moments of my life watching @POTUS give the Purple Heart to this American Hero,” wrote press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Twitter, where she posted a photo of Prato. “Amazed by the strength and resilience of the men and women in our Armed Forces.”

Trump also met with other sick and injured service members from all branches of the armed forces, Sanders said.

Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to the medical center that he was going to “say hello to some of the bravest people anywhere in the world.”

“We’re just going to wish them a merry Christmas, a happy New Year,” he said. “We love those people.”

The president last visited the military hospital complex in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside of Washington, in April. (link)

Raw Feed Videos: (no audio)

  1. JimWVa says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Thank you, President Trump.

    Liked by 38 people

    Reply
    • realgaryseven says:
      December 21, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      That’s exactly what I said to him in my Christmas card.

      Truly, one of the greatest leaders of all time.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Cee says:
      December 21, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      I’ve served our Veterans for the past 25 years and I can’t thank you enough Sundance for posting this memorable moment. I would suggest that all of you think about visiting our hospitalized Veterans during this Christmas season. Just go to your local VA, ask directions to the primary care ward, and ask the DON permission to visit. Please do this.

      Like

      Reply
      • Mikayla825 says:
        December 22, 2017 at 7:51 pm

        We don’t have a VA hospital nearby. There is a home for disabled Vets that just opened last month around the corner. My daughters and I are on the list for Christmas Eve. We were too late to make the list for Christmas Day! How cool is that?!

        Like

        Reply
  2. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    God Bless our Great Troops in EVERY branch of service!

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  3. H.R. says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    At this point, if there is a coup, it won’t be a Military coup.

    As opposed to the Former Resident of the WH who denigrated the troops, President Trump is a Commander In Chief who inspires the troops.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  4. Kerry Gimbel says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    If that doesn’t put a lump in your throat, nothing will

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. MaineCoon says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Thank you President Trump for not forgetting our wounded heroes during this Christmas season when they can’t be at home with their loved ones.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. NJF says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Love seeing all those smiles.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Minnie says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Thank you, sir.

    Your love and genuine respect for our military is acknowledged and appreciated.

    God bless all who defend America
    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  8. marblenecltr says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    And he wouldn’t snap his fingers as an order to a Marine to hold an umbrella over him.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  9. spurgeon says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Although the compassion, kindness, and greatness of our President is lost on the media who cover his every action with distain, the American people are very awake to who he is, what he has endured this past year, and what he has done (and is doing). Many more woke up this week with the tax cuts.

    We are living in a very fascinating and important period in the life of our nation. I am so thankful PDJT is as the helm.

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Lord hold our troops in your loving hands. Protect them as they protect us. Bless them and their families for the selfless acts they perform for us in our time of need, Amen.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  11. kate says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    This is going to be the best Christmas ever, thank you President Trump for constantly telling the world about our brave military men and women and for your support, they have your back and they know you have theirs. Merry Christmas and MAGA

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. Volgarian8301 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    God in Heaven, I love this President!!!…. Thank you Lord for giving us this amazing leader and may he continue to be protected as he guides this country back to the greatness we all envision.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  13. wheatietoo says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    That’s our President.
    He truly loves our warriors in the Armed Services…I’m sure that it hurts him to see them injured.

    I hope the VA is finally taking care of our people they way it should.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    It is days like today that my love for our President grows beyond belief. He absolutely lives our veterans and active duty men and women.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Roger Duroid says:
      December 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

      So, do I. What an amazing time to live after years of darkness

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Remington..... says:
      December 21, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      Yes indeed…He is God sent. I mean literally. If you can’t see God’s hand in all this, something is missing. Can you think of anyone who even comes close?
      Please protect and keep him and his family. We are well on our way to bringing our Country back to …one Nation, under God

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  16. filia.aurea says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    The President, while meeting with our injured service members is constantly reminded of the TRUE cost of placating the neocons and CIMC. Especially monsters like Henry Kissinger who called American soldiers “dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns of foreign policy”. Spit.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  17. Dan says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Coming up on 25 years, I’m proud and honored to have his signature on my retirement certificate. A Commander in Chief I wholeheartedly respect.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  18. tommy lile says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    To the President of the United States….”The Lord bless you and keep you…..the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you……the Lord lift up his countenance upon you…and give you his peace,…Shalom”……

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  19. peace says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Best Christmas President ever – just think, last year the do-nothing Obama was vacationing in Hawaii on the backs of the taxpayers.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I love seeing these types of moments. I watched these videos earlier and as someone mentioned, you can clearly see the smiles on the faces of these brave souls that defend our country. They know that they have a president that cares about them and will support them every step of the way.

    May God bless our president, vice president and their families.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    This President Trump is representing WeThe People very well. Thank you, Sir.

    All of you in this thread have said everything I wanted to say about our President Trump today. I love you all.

    I have nothing more to say except my heart is full of love and appreciation….for everything on a daily basis.

    Thank You so much, dear President Trump.
    Praise God from Whom all Blessings flow…..

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  22. woohoowee says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    🙂 God bless them all.

    Matthew 11:28-30King James Version (KJV)

    28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

    29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.

    30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Kaco says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    He is such a good man, and visiting good men and patriots who have suffered for our country. God bless and protect them all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. fleporeblog says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Secretary David Shulkin and our President have done so many great things for our Veterans this year!

    Department of Defense: We are partnering on a new Electronic Medical Record and shared purchasing to better serve both Veterans and Service Members and best use taxpayer resources.

    Housing and Urban Development: Together, VA and HUD helped house over 61,000 homeless Veterans last year alone.

    Department of Energy: With DoE assistance, we’ve launched an important Veterans Brain Health Initiative and Big Data Super Computing to expand dramatically our research into Veterans’ health.

    Department of Labor: Working together, the unemployment rate for Veterans has dropped to 2.6%, the lowest in 17 years.

    Department of Education: With DoE’s support, VA helped enable more than 1 million Veterans to use the GI Bill in 2017.

    Health and Human Services: Our collaborations have led 620,000 Veterans to participate in precision medicine initiatives, achieve a reduction of 36% in the use of opioids, and produce over 10,000 research papers that will help us better serve Veterans and all Americans.

    Department of State: Thanks to DoS for coordinating the visits of dignitaries from 16 countries to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

    The Department of Justice has assisted with revising and coordinating new Telehealth regulations and regulations for prescriptions to improve Veterans’ access to care and medications.

    The Department of Interior helped provide employment opportunities for Veterans through the Park Ranger Internship Program.

    The Small Business Administration almost doubled the goal of 10 percent of federal contracts with Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business by achieving 19 percent.

    And thanks to our partners in the private sector for helping provide Veterans’ care. In 2017, VA authorized 6.1 million community care appointments, a 42 percent increase over 2016.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Turranos says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    No one does it like this man, PDJT. Amazing! This is what these people needed. It’s a beautiful thing.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    He never ceases to amaze me

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Southrider says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Thank you Mr President. Visiting the injured, and not leaving a sense of it being a cheap photo op, really lifts the spirits of the families, I can attest to that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      December 22, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Thanks for putting it in to words… no more cheap photo ops condescendingly palmed off on the great peoples of America.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Michael says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:00 am

    I havetears in my eyes. I just watched the president United States spend four minutes of his day talking to an United States soldier and his wife. Lookng straight at them,asking them questions listening to their answers and asking more questions. we are so blessed to have this man as president. God bless Donald Trump and God bless the United States

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Maquis says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:52 am

    Donald Trump is the most decent sincere people loving man. The way he interacts with these Veterans and their Spouses just brings tears to my eyes.

    He is a genuine human being, not at all uncomfortable with anybody, showing so much love and respect. These young Servicemen and their families will never forget this visit. Nor will their President.

    GBPDJT
    🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. shirley49 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:34 am

    We sure made the right decision in electing this wonderful man. I pray every day that he will be kept safe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. wodiej says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:05 am

    This choked me up. Thank you to all of our Vets for their service. You are loved and you are treasured. God bless you all and a full and speedy recovery.

    Thank you, President Trump, for taking on this leadership especially that came with more than the usual challenges.

    And thank you God for blessing our country. Let us always remember to honor and obey you. Amen

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Mike diamond says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Trump is a real man ! He really cares for our troops ! Obama was a disgrace !!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. All American Snowflake says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    There was not audio but I started crying anyway. God bless our troops!

    Like

    Reply

