President Trump Christmas Visit to Recovering Troops at Walter Reed Hospital…

BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump paid a holiday visit Thursday to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Medical Center, hailing them as “some of the bravest people anywhere in the world.”
During his visit, the president awarded the Purple Heart to 1st Lt. Victor Prato of the 127th Airborne Engineer Battalion, who was injured last month while deployed in Afghanistan.
Prato, 25, of Somers, New York, suffered multiple soft tissue injuries following a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device blast, according to the White House.
Video Tweet:
“One of the most powerful moments of my life watching @POTUS give the Purple Heart to this American Hero,” wrote press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Twitter, where she posted a photo of Prato. “Amazed by the strength and resilience of the men and women in our Armed Forces.”
Trump also met with other sick and injured service members from all branches of the armed forces, Sanders said.
Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to the medical center that he was going to “say hello to some of the bravest people anywhere in the world.”
“We’re just going to wish them a merry Christmas, a happy New Year,” he said. “We love those people.”
The president last visited the military hospital complex in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside of Washington, in April. (link)
Raw Feed Videos: (no audio)
Thank you, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 38 people
That’s exactly what I said to him in my Christmas card.
Truly, one of the greatest leaders of all time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve served our Veterans for the past 25 years and I can’t thank you enough Sundance for posting this memorable moment. I would suggest that all of you think about visiting our hospitalized Veterans during this Christmas season. Just go to your local VA, ask directions to the primary care ward, and ask the DON permission to visit. Please do this.
LikeLike
We don’t have a VA hospital nearby. There is a home for disabled Vets that just opened last month around the corner. My daughters and I are on the list for Christmas Eve. We were too late to make the list for Christmas Day! How cool is that?!
LikeLike
God Bless our Great Troops in EVERY branch of service!
LikeLiked by 31 people
Ladies and gentlemen, there’s an officer on deck! What you witnessed is a real American president.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Damn straight!
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this point, if there is a coup, it won’t be a Military coup.
As opposed to the Former Resident of the WH who denigrated the troops, President Trump is a Commander In Chief who inspires the troops.
LikeLiked by 21 people
“As opposed to the Former Resident of the WH who denigrated the troops”
you must mean “stompey feet”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mean HWSRN; He Who Shall Remain Nameless.
Drives a narcissist nuts!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If that doesn’t put a lump in your throat, nothing will
LikeLiked by 14 people
Our President puts a lump in my throat a lot lately.
I think we are going to be OK!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you President Trump for not forgetting our wounded heroes during this Christmas season when they can’t be at home with their loved ones.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Love seeing all those smiles.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank you, sir.
Your love and genuine respect for our military is acknowledged and appreciated.
God bless all who defend America
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 17 people
And he wouldn’t snap his fingers as an order to a Marine to hold an umbrella over him.
LikeLiked by 19 people
He did pick up his (the Marine) cover and put it on his head!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
To retrieve the Marine’s cover a second time took humility along with a profound display of leadership. You just can’t fake that. A Giant among men. My President restored my confidence that the wrongs will be exposed. We may not get all of the criminal prosecutions we desire and frankly justice deserves, but exposed they will be. Just say N.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a daughter of a Marine, I could watch that over and over and over again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So could every other good American.
LikeLike
Although the compassion, kindness, and greatness of our President is lost on the media who cover his every action with distain, the American people are very awake to who he is, what he has endured this past year, and what he has done (and is doing). Many more woke up this week with the tax cuts.
We are living in a very fascinating and important period in the life of our nation. I am so thankful PDJT is as the helm.
LikeLiked by 30 people
Lord hold our troops in your loving hands. Protect them as they protect us. Bless them and their families for the selfless acts they perform for us in our time of need, Amen.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is going to be the best Christmas ever, thank you President Trump for constantly telling the world about our brave military men and women and for your support, they have your back and they know you have theirs. Merry Christmas and MAGA
LikeLiked by 10 people
God in Heaven, I love this President!!!…. Thank you Lord for giving us this amazing leader and may he continue to be protected as he guides this country back to the greatness we all envision.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s our President.
He truly loves our warriors in the Armed Services…I’m sure that it hurts him to see them injured.
I hope the VA is finally taking care of our people they way it should.
LikeLiked by 15 people
The VA has been hiring doctors who are convicted felons, and nurses who are barely trained. Somebody needs to quickly scrutinize their recent hiring practices – they seem so eager to meet hiring goals that they employ the dregs of the profession. Quality matters, the new hires over the past three to four months need to be audited.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could you direct us to some sources. Easier to pass along and people buy in when you can provide evidence. Not saying its not true. Sources help, Thanks and Merry Christmas
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe some people can grab this regarding VA hiring:
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/va-uses-illegal-policy-allows-hospitals-to-hire-those-with-revoked-licenses/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+LegalInsurrection+%28Le%C2%B7gal+In%C2%B7sur%C2%B7rec%C2%B7tion%29
LikeLike
I pay bigly for medicare suppliment insurance so I don’t have to rely on the VA. I will never return to that carnival show. The VA hospitals should be eliminated and vets should be allowed to go to private doctors and hospitals. It would cost less and treatment would be much better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why president Trump signed the “Veterans Choice Program” into law.
So vets can go to any hospital.
https://www.va.gov/opa/choiceact/
LikeLiked by 1 person
They still have to perfect the veterans choice program. It is still the same program as when Obama was in office. When my husband used it they never did pay the hospital bills for his surgeries. Now he is in collections for more than 250,000. The system is to complicated for the VA to deal with. They need to get it to where it is all on the same system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My suggestion to you is to contact your Senator and your Rep.Also call the White House.there is a number posted.Than send a email to the President,he will see it.I can not believe you would not have done a few of these things I mention,long before letting things get this bad.I have gotten a email back and also a call back,pertaining to something else.So please keep us posted on your endeavors,Merry Christmas and a salute to your husband.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is days like today that my love for our President grows beyond belief. He absolutely lives our veterans and active duty men and women.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He’s Genuine!
It’s Real! It’s Visceral!
I Feel it!
I agree with You, completely!
Merry Christmas, fle!
🎄🎁🎁🎉🎉🎄
LikeLiked by 5 people
Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 as well LafnH2o!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In one of the photographs, the pain in the President’s face is visible. He feels their pain.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I Love That Man!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So, do I. What an amazing time to live after years of darkness
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes indeed…He is God sent. I mean literally. If you can’t see God’s hand in all this, something is missing. Can you think of anyone who even comes close?
Please protect and keep him and his family. We are well on our way to bringing our Country back to …one Nation, under God
LikeLiked by 10 people
The President, while meeting with our injured service members is constantly reminded of the TRUE cost of placating the neocons and CIMC. Especially monsters like Henry Kissinger who called American soldiers “dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns of foreign policy”. Spit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
^^^THIS^^^ double spit.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cilia…really? I never hears this about HK. Sad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
HK has never really proven that he is a human being. He is the lowest of life forms. He would rule the world, if he could.
LikeLike
Oh yes….and I believe that was the standing opinion until now.
LikeLike
Tegan, HK also was quoted as saying that “the elderly are useless eaters”
LikeLike
Well, then, I hope his name is on one of those sealed indictments. The Pox on HK.
LikeLike
That’s a story told by Woodward and Bernstein–not exactly paragons of virtue and truth–about an alleged conversation between Kissinger and General Haig. Kissinger denies saying it, and I can’t really believe Haig would confide in W & B. So, what’s the real story? Unconfirmed but correct rumor? Partial truth? Lie? With Haig dead, there’s no way to confirm it. That Kissinger isn’t exactly virtuous himself complicates matters.
See: https://www.quora.com/Did-Henry-Kissinger-really-call-American-soldiers-dumb-stupid-animals-to-be-used-as-pawns-of-foreign-policy
LikeLike
Coming up on 25 years, I’m proud and honored to have his signature on my retirement certificate. A Commander in Chief I wholeheartedly respect.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes Dan. Thank you and congratulations. My husband just had his retirement ceremony last week for 23 years of service – signed by our beloved Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump. He refused to retire while BO was president – we did not want his name in our home.
LikeLiked by 12 people
My son earned Eagle Scout during bo. The troop never requested a potus signature from that POS.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Congratulate your son for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please, extend my Thanks and Gratitude to your Husband, kittytrump84!
I like his style!!
Merry Christmas
🎄🎉🎁🇱🇷🎁🎉🎄
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kitty’s husband, Congratulation!!!!
You did the perfect thing! and now you have the MAGA winning signature!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, Dan!! Thank You! 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷
My Certificate has been waiting for more than 2 decades!
The Time has come…
Our Champion is here!
Thank You, Again!
Merry Christmas 🎄🎁🎉🎁🎉👍🎄
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dan, Congratulations!!!!
You’re getting the MAGA signature, now that is called Winning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To the President of the United States….”The Lord bless you and keep you…..the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you……the Lord lift up his countenance upon you…and give you his peace,…Shalom”……
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best Christmas President ever – just think, last year the do-nothing Obama was vacationing in Hawaii on the backs of the taxpayers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wonder if the Obamas continued this “Xmas tradition “ of 3 weeks in Hawaii now that they have to pay for it themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tegan: with the money they stole from the American people, they have plenty to ‘vacation’ with!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Left on the 19th. Returned back to DC on the 3rd of Jan. Spent 15 Mill on his Christmas Vacation. Of course, that was ” same time next year ” for 8 years. PDJT has already saved the taxpayers 30 million this year, plus his salary, on vacations. And Melania doesn’t travel in a separate plane.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love seeing these types of moments. I watched these videos earlier and as someone mentioned, you can clearly see the smiles on the faces of these brave souls that defend our country. They know that they have a president that cares about them and will support them every step of the way.
May God bless our president, vice president and their families.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This President Trump is representing WeThe People very well. Thank you, Sir.
All of you in this thread have said everything I wanted to say about our President Trump today. I love you all.
I have nothing more to say except my heart is full of love and appreciation….for everything on a daily basis.
Thank You so much, dear President Trump.
Praise God from Whom all Blessings flow…..
LikeLiked by 9 people
🙂 God bless them all.
Matthew 11:28-30King James Version (KJV)
28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.
30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
From Handel’s “Messiah”
LikeLike
One of my faves from The Messiah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
And we have been listening to Handel’s Messiah all month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is such a good man, and visiting good men and patriots who have suffered for our country. God bless and protect them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So say we all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Secretary David Shulkin and our President have done so many great things for our Veterans this year!
Department of Defense: We are partnering on a new Electronic Medical Record and shared purchasing to better serve both Veterans and Service Members and best use taxpayer resources.
Housing and Urban Development: Together, VA and HUD helped house over 61,000 homeless Veterans last year alone.
Department of Energy: With DoE assistance, we’ve launched an important Veterans Brain Health Initiative and Big Data Super Computing to expand dramatically our research into Veterans’ health.
Department of Labor: Working together, the unemployment rate for Veterans has dropped to 2.6%, the lowest in 17 years.
Department of Education: With DoE’s support, VA helped enable more than 1 million Veterans to use the GI Bill in 2017.
Health and Human Services: Our collaborations have led 620,000 Veterans to participate in precision medicine initiatives, achieve a reduction of 36% in the use of opioids, and produce over 10,000 research papers that will help us better serve Veterans and all Americans.
Department of State: Thanks to DoS for coordinating the visits of dignitaries from 16 countries to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Department of Justice has assisted with revising and coordinating new Telehealth regulations and regulations for prescriptions to improve Veterans’ access to care and medications.
The Department of Interior helped provide employment opportunities for Veterans through the Park Ranger Internship Program.
The Small Business Administration almost doubled the goal of 10 percent of federal contracts with Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business by achieving 19 percent.
And thanks to our partners in the private sector for helping provide Veterans’ care. In 2017, VA authorized 6.1 million community care appointments, a 42 percent increase over 2016.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!!
LikeLike
No one does it like this man, PDJT. Amazing! This is what these people needed. It’s a beautiful thing.
LikeLike
He never ceases to amaze me
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there such a thing as an “Energizer Lion”??
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Mr President. Visiting the injured, and not leaving a sense of it being a cheap photo op, really lifts the spirits of the families, I can attest to that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for putting it in to words… no more cheap photo ops condescendingly palmed off on the great peoples of America.
LikeLike
I havetears in my eyes. I just watched the president United States spend four minutes of his day talking to an United States soldier and his wife. Lookng straight at them,asking them questions listening to their answers and asking more questions. we are so blessed to have this man as president. God bless Donald Trump and God bless the United States
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, God bless the “United” States of America. Enough already with the “Diversity” States of America.
LikeLike
Pure class!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump is the most decent sincere people loving man. The way he interacts with these Veterans and their Spouses just brings tears to my eyes.
He is a genuine human being, not at all uncomfortable with anybody, showing so much love and respect. These young Servicemen and their families will never forget this visit. Nor will their President.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
We sure made the right decision in electing this wonderful man. I pray every day that he will be kept safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This choked me up. Thank you to all of our Vets for their service. You are loved and you are treasured. God bless you all and a full and speedy recovery.
Thank you, President Trump, for taking on this leadership especially that came with more than the usual challenges.
And thank you God for blessing our country. Let us always remember to honor and obey you. Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is a real man ! He really cares for our troops ! Obama was a disgrace !!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A disgrace, a liar, abuser of widows and orphans….
LikeLike
There was not audio but I started crying anyway. God bless our troops!
LikeLike