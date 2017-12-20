Wow – Senator Orrin Hatch Has That Winning Feeling…

Trump Effect – Republican Senator Orrin Hatch delivered emotional remarks earlier today while celebrating the historic passage of the American Tax Cuts.
Must Watch:
NINE HUNDRED AND FOURTEEN DAYS.
It has been a long wait to hear Mr./Candidate/President Trump praised publicly for his greatness, his leadership and a job well done.
OK, I’ll admit it, I cried like a baby.
So heartfelt and moving from Senator Hatch.
Athena- He is leaving and is just trying to go out as a Trumper and to negate the past 8 years that he caved to obozo . He doesn’t fool me.
Sorry but Hatch has done this for his last two re elections. In the year leading up to his election he is conservative and helpful to administration and then when he is re elected he goes back to being GOPe. I refuse to believe a word out of his mouth. I don’t know who we are worse off with: him or Romney.
Romney, no doubt about it
Ive noticed this also , he voted for Every extreme ACLU lawyer on the Supreme Court because he believes in elections, old school compromiser – it’s ok to compromise but you can’t be the only one doing it , all the time.
Still, I’ve always like him – since back when he bought a bunch of Rush Limbaugh ties.
Not sure his stripes. I like him praising trump and punching democrats – who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Take em when we can get em
Let me think…no TPP, no Paris Accords, ISIS and MS13 on the run, GDP 4%, number energy producer in the world, XL pipeline, $700B Military, end to DAPA/DACA, decertification of Iran Deal, Gorsuch…and today end to Obamacare Mandate, Tax repatriation, 21% Corp Tax, and better brackets across the board. Great job, Senator Hatch for supporting MAGA!!!
Some have mentioned the Eddie Haskell look of Ryan. I saw it loud and clear when PDJT brought up Ryan’s comment on Hatch’s speech. Ryan was caught off guard when PDJT relayed his comment to the crowd.
Ryan was truly out of his depth and everyday it becomes obvious he was central to the UNIPARTY Deep State “Insurance Plan”…they did not expect President Trump to still be standing at the end of 2017…now, he’s stronger and better than ever! Time to leave Speaker for Goldman Sachs. Buh bye
Did you hear that Trump is not going to sign the tax bill if DACA is part of budget on Friday?
–Wayne Dupree show has this…. very interesting.
