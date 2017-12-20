Super-MAGA-Winning for Christmas: U.S. Companies Announce Massive Employee Financial Benefits With Trump Tax Bill Passing…

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat party said the Trump Tax Reform bill was going to end up killing people. Perhaps if she was counting all the people injuring themselves while jumping for joy, she might be accurate.

Immediately following the passage of the Tax Cut Bill, U.S. companies are announcing their plans to increase the pay, benefits and bonuses of U.S. workers. This is almost too much winning…. but we can take it…. Super-MAGA-Winning:

Oh, but it doesn’t stop with AT&T.

These are real, tangible and immediate financial results above-and-beyond the results within the tax cut bill.

Progressives will try to deny this reality; but this is what happens when the free market is allowed to control it’s own wealth distribution. These are examples of those horrible corporations, as described by democrats, passing along tax savings directly to the people within the corporation.

…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning.”… ~ President Donald J Trump

And we haven’t even gotten to the good stuff yet.

Had bfast with Scty of Commerce Ross. We discussed nearly every trade negotiation that is going… https://t.co/AiQp3Qiykb — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 6, 2017

Remember, U.S. consumer spending represents two-thirds of GDP. These announcements today are only the beginning of how much additional money American workers will be finding in their paychecks.

Now do you see how MAGAnomics builds upon itself exponentially?

…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to ‘capitalism unchained’. We are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond 3.2% 3.8% 3.9% 4.0%… Well Beyond.”…

