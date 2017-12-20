Super-MAGA-Winning for Christmas: U.S. Companies Announce Massive Employee Financial Benefits With Trump Tax Bill Passing…

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat party said the Trump Tax Reform bill was going to end up killing people. Perhaps if she was counting all the people injuring themselves while jumping for joy, she might be accurate.
Immediately following the passage of the Tax Cut Bill, U.S. companies are announcing their plans to increase the pay, benefits and bonuses of U.S. workers. This is almost too much winning…. but we can take it…. Super-MAGA-Winning:
Oh, but it doesn’t stop with AT&T.
(Fifth Third Bancorp Story HERE)
These are real, tangible and immediate financial results above-and-beyond the results within the tax cut bill.
Progressives will try to deny this reality; but this is what happens when the free market is allowed to control it’s own wealth distribution. These are examples of those horrible corporations, as described by democrats, passing along tax savings directly to the people within the corporation.
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning.”…
And we haven’t even gotten to the good stuff yet.
Remember, U.S. consumer spending represents two-thirds of GDP. These announcements today are only the beginning of how much additional money American workers will be finding in their paychecks.
Now do you see how MAGAnomics builds upon itself exponentially?
…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to ‘capitalism unchained’. We are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond
3.2% 3.8% 3.9% 4.0%… Well Beyond.”…
All of POTUS’s friends have a real dilemma on our hands: What do we get the big guy for Christmas? A tie? Seems kinda lame. A sweater? What do we do?
“Hey, Don, thanks a lot for saving our nation from the brink of destruction. That was pretty cool of you. We all chipped in and got you a little something as a token of our appreciation. Merry Christmas.”
[POTUS opens package]
“Yeah, it’s socks. Yep….that’s genuine Merino wool. Yeah, 2% Lyrcra so they’ll stretch a little. We had to guess your shoe size. You don’t already have socks, do you? No? Good. We thought red was your favorite color. We got Justin from Canada the same thing, but in pink. If you don’t like them we saved the receipt so you can exchange them for store credit. Hey, no problem. You’re welcome. You earned it, big guy. No, thank YOU for making America great again. Merry Christmas.”
😂👍
Wow! What do you get for the hero who saved our nation from socialist corruption & collapse? Socks? How about our prayers, love & loyal support?
That was a lighthearted attempt at humor, I’m sure, mark.
We are entitled to make merry, no?
As for me and mine, President Trump has our unending loyalty, support and gratitude.
Anyone who knows me doesn’t need me to claim it but I do so gladly, for you.
How about a 12 pack of Diet Coke with a card that says “Merry Christmas and Thank You. Have one on us (U.S.)!”
It’s like Babe Ruth just hit a bases loaded home run in the first inning. There is much more winning to come. This is a big first step but the ground work for so much more is underway. It’s going to be like watching a snow ball roll down hill as it gets bigger and bigger. Maybe this will win some much needed congressional support for the next round of changes.
Remember this?
Donald Trump Contract with the American Voter https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/_landings/contract/O-TRU-102316-Contractv02.pdf
President Trump’s 4 key initiatives:
Middle Class Tax Relief ✅
Lowering Business Taxes ✅
Simplification ✅
Repatriation ✅
Promises made, promises kept ✅
God bless you, President Trump!!
Love this loyal Deplorable and her family ❤️
MAGA onward!!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! BONUSES:
√ • ObamaCare Evisceration: Terminated the Individual Mandate requiring Congress to “Save Healthcare” with Block Grants to States that incubates 50 competing solutions
√ • ANWR Production: Secured American Energy Dominance for Economy, Trade & Defense
√ • Infrastructure Funding: Repatriated Profits
√ • Tax Cuts & Simplification 2.0: 15% Rates funded with “Windfall Receipts” from Growth
√ • Jobs Multiplication: Labor Shortages to drive Welfare Reform in Mid-Term Election Year
Amazing! It reminds me of the optimism we had when Reagan said “America is a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere” Our younger generations are going to get experience what America is really all about.
“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat party said the Trump Tax Reform bill was going to end up killing people”, as Sundance noted in his article.
A more wanton person would be hard to find than Nancy Pelosi. Here she is shamefully exploiting handicapped children in wheelchairs as she and other democrats along with her maliciously misrepresent the Tax Reform Bill.
Pelosi: “This bill will kill everyone. That is all.”
Are other frequent CTH visitors constantly experiencing the loss of their view of page when the message “This webpage was reloaded due to a problem occurring” and not being replace where they had been interrupted? I never see this on any other site. I return here many many times all day, and hate this constant situation. What would This constant problem be?
Are you running an ad blocker? I do and have no issues on this site.
I was and listened when a couple of people said to download a Brave as your browser. Now everything just zips like its supposed to. That was really bugging me.
i occasionally get that same message when reading on my iphone x….no issues on macbook though.
Next pelosi and scheumer will whine that all those AT&T, Wells Fargo, Bancorp employees will have to pay more in taxes because of the bonuses and pay raises!
Pelosi musing the two young disabled men-if they were discovered to have their problems pre natal-she woulkd have no problem with aborting them?
SO in other words they want cash-strapped middle class who are forced to buy $6k/year Obamacare with $6k deductible and no help via subsidies to pay for these people with high medical costs? Brilliant plan … to bring people to their knees and bankrupt them! I have to hold myself back from swearing, F ’em. (sorry, had to let it out)
“Twidiots” …hahaaha New word coined by Pastor Darrell Scott?
Interesting. says here that Sen. Tim Scott tried to pass this under Obama, but it got shelved:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy Polluti needs to be put out to pasture. Let her eat grass all her live long days.
I am reading the headlines here and am filled with joy. Thank you, Donald Trump.
Look F-it \I’ll just leave this HERE..
Such a blessed and beautiful Christmas for all ❤️
Now we need THE WALL! Does anyone have any idea how many people are going to be piling up to get in these the USA?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just wish I could give him a big hug. Thanks POTUS! You are my hero!
When the economy explodes next year to well over 4% growth every quarter the Dems are gonna look pretty stupid going on the campaign trail next fall and saying things are bad! The Republicans are still mostly worthless creatures, but today they got it right on this tax cut package. Dems are definitely wiping egg and their own propoganda BS off their faces tonight!
Our President has waded into the fire to save this country and its citizens from all enemies foreign and domestic!
Have not seen that at all. I usually pop in several times throughout the day.
Yup..every day on my iPad. It’s the constantly rotating ads (especially the video ads) and the fact that almost none of these WordPress posts ever get archived. That’s why Safari is constantly reloading the pages. And yes, it’s the only site with this problem.
Thanks, Cat.
1Blocker App: zero problems
Wake up America, wake the f*** up
Capitalism works. Capitalism puts money in your pocket. Capitalism gives you opportunities. Capitalism puts the power in your hands to go as far as you decide to go
Open your eyes America. What has the Marxist socialist system done for you?
Put money in your pocket?
No, it’s taken money out of your pocket
Given you opportunities?
No, it’s taken away almost all opportunities, unless your idea of an opportunity is waiting tables
Capitalism is not a dirty word. Smart corporations & companies invest in their workers & their futures . A vibrant business environment & economy benefits not only we the people but the country as a whole
We can help those needing help more so by the tax dollars reaped in a flourishing economy & the opportunities said economy presents to help them pull themselves up by their bootstraps
Capitalism doesn’t give a damn about the color of your skin, your creed or your ideology. You put into it what you want out of it. A basic & simple truism of life
Government dependency helps no one but the politicians taking your money, yet you vote for the job / opportunity killing, handout dependency party?
You want social justice yet you vote for the party that separates us into racial groups, then pits us against each other in order to empower the politicians, instead of the new MAGA party that looks at us all as one people, the American people, & works to advance all of our interests?
Maybe, just maybe a dose of reality will begin to dismantle the mind manipulation & brainwashing you’ve been subjected to all those years
Maybe, just maybe when you see more of your own money in your hands, when you’re able to buy the things your family needs & when you realize the benefits & opportunities that are arising in the new economic outlook, you’ll realize you’ve been lied to all this time by the media & the politicians
Hopefully you’ll realize President Trump isn’t the monster he’s been made out to be. Hopefully you’ll realize you’ve been had. Hopefully you’ll realize the President is about the only one in our political class that’s truly looking out for your interests & well being
So yeah, wake up America, we’re all on the same side. Oh except for the media & the politicians, they’re on the other side
You should deposit that in various places on the HuffPo web site.
POTUS needs to begin campaigning against dems up for re-election in states he won. Aggressively! Make speeches there regularly and ensure no impeachment and ensure these tax cuts are permanent. But they know that and he will surpass Reagan’s historical popularity.
Look at his success year one! Incredible! And killing PC! And beating the heck out of the media! MAGA!
No possibility of listening to that voice or watching those hands waving around . Just no way. She is so dreadful.
Lol
HAHAHAHA!!!!!
Just a guess, but what made McCain sick was his inability to stop this.
Chemotherapy won’t cure the type of cancer he has… slash that…. is.
Wow, POTUS just keeps swinging for the bleachers and he keeps knocking the ball out of the park! I am so very thankful for him. The future is getting brighter and brighter every single day.
My husband got a $500 bonus two days ago that he wasn’t supposed to get for the first six months… he’ll apparently get it every month or every two months. As for his wages, we’re looking at $200 a day average.
Add: he’s been there a month, all in training. His wages will be switching Friday from per-hour to per-job (the $200 a day), that’s when he gets his own truck. Only a month, and his account has gone from $0 to almost $1k (was over $1k yesterday until we did a little shopping, he needed a new phone and we went to the local Festival of Lights for his Christmas present to me.)
I’m so happy for you. 🙂
Chek it upl.Soon….
We made this happen. We elected the best guy for the job. We knew he’d work hard to make things better and that’s exactly what he’s doing. I don’t think I know anyone who works harder than Trump. Listening to Sarah Huckabee Sanders list all of the accomplishments since Trump took office was really amazing. Bless all of you for putting this man in office. I could not be more serious.
