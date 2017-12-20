President Trump White House Speech on Tax Reform Passage – 3:00pm Livestream…

Posted on December 20, 2017 by

Congressional senators and House members from the republican party are traveling to the White House for a 3:00pm presidential speech following passage of their historic Tax Reform bill.   The celebratory remarks from the president are anticipated at 3:00pm EST

RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkTrump News Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, Taxes, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to President Trump White House Speech on Tax Reform Passage – 3:00pm Livestream…

  1. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. HBD says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    This should be a good one.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    If enough people have lower tax bills next year, that’ll be proof that MSM and Dems are FOS.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. rsanchez1990 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Hallelujah! Congress and the President gave me a raise today!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Now we have good news from Boeing!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. Dora says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    The top feed (RSBN) is on. Too bad we have shots of Acosta. Boo! LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Bert Darrell says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    One more promise delivered by PDJT to the people. While the dems continue to lie to their lofo base to keep them afraid. Yes, afraid of keeping more of their hard-earned money to do as their wish with it. Of course, those on welfare and food stamps not wanting to find employment should be afraid … that the gravy train will soon be taken off service.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Scalise is standing right behind POTUS’ podium.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. meadowlandsview says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I’m investing in funeral homes because the liberals say everyone is going to die now.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. lovetruthfirst says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    as goofy as RSB is sometimes – I LOVE THEM
    and the coverage they provide is TRULY invaluable

    GREAT to see the casual footage of all the peeps interacting here ;O

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. prenanny says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Dang that is a whole bunch of swampers trying to be seen with OUR Man President Donald John TRUMP.

    Like

    Reply
  19. chojun says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. BHliberty says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    A very momentous day not just because of the Tax Bill about to go into effect but because we all elected a President who is keeping his promises!
    God Bless President Trump & Merry Christmas to all on this great site!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. lovetruthfirst says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Trump – like a campaign rally!! lol

    Like

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. lovetruthfirst says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    UNDER BUDGET AND AHEAD OF DEADLINE!

    LIKE A BOSS

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. fred5678 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Right behind POTUS, idiot Dean Heller (NV amnesty) grinning like a bought and paid for politician, who was bribed by Harry Reid to support Gang of Eight amnesty bill. He used to have A rating on NumbersUSA, now in the Senate an F rating. He hopefully will be defeated next round. He should be lurking in the shadows.

    Like

    Reply
  30. sunnydaze says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Trump’s thanking all the RINOs now. Prolly give a shout out to McCain. LOL.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Luke of the D says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I love this! We have just been part of our own miracle! President Trump just succeeded getting the Republicans to unify in aid of the American people! And all without a single Democrat vote! This is our version of obamacare – only this will not be a failure, and will instead be an out-right benefit to all Americans – passed without any opposition support! And this will not backfire – because it cannot! Democrats are going to rue this day! This is a true miracle! This law may not be everything I wanted, but it is a damn good start! I will never tire of WINNING!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. Dekester says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    CNN and Faux are covering it live PDJT just read out the ATT and story, then the O care mandate removal.

    They must be choking..I absolutely love it.

    You truly are blessed. Your RINOs even look like they are having a bit of fun.

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Walt says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    2017 Christmas

    2018 Christmas

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. lfhbrave says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    “Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship”.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Publius2016 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Uh oh…may need to give them 1min time limit!

    Like

    Reply
  37. 4harrisonblog says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Slim with an e, didn’t get to be a billionaire by not knowing when to get off a stinking rag like the New York Slime.

    Mexican billionaire’s stake would be reduced to 8% from 17% Structure of sale is said to create “tax benefits” for Slim. Did I hear President Trump say more than one way to get rid of a bad actor?

    Billionaire Carlos Slim is planning to sell more than half of his 17 percent stake in the New York Times Co. to U.S. hedge fund investors, reducing his sway over one of the world’s most influential publishers.
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-12-19/biggest-new-york-times-investor-slim-hatches-deal-to-slash-stake

    The overwhelming majority of businesses in the U.S. are not C-corporations subject to the corporate tax. Rather, most businesses-about 95 percent-are “pass-throughs,” which have their income “pass through” to their owners to be taxed under the individual income tax.

    Both the Trump administration and the 2016 House Republican tax reform plan propose large reductions in taxes paid on business income, including taxes paid by owners of pass-through businesses. For instance, the Trump tax plan proposes reducing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and the top tax rate on income earned from pass-through business from 39.6 percent to 15 percent.

    If he fits his rate just went down from 39.6% to 15% hope he fits there if not he might want to look into doing that.

    https://www.brookings.edu/research/9-facts-about-pass-through-businesses/

    Like

    Reply
  38. Dekester says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Yikes. Mitch is praising your President on National T.V. Ryan too. I must be dreaming.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Like

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Like

    Reply
  41. JoD says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    The Pukes are showering my POTUS with so much love and praise….
    PLEASE DON’T WAKE ME UP!

    Like

    Reply
  42. Coast says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Ryan should have just said “I’m not there yet”.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Raffaella says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    “Excuisite Presidential Leadership”

    The only thing I have ever heard Paul Ryan say that I have liked.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Pam says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s