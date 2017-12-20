President Trump White House Speech on Tax Reform Passage – 3:00pm Livestream…

Congressional senators and House members from the republican party are traveling to the White House for a 3:00pm presidential speech following passage of their historic Tax Reform bill. The celebratory remarks from the president are anticipated at 3:00pm EST
RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Trump News Livestream Link
This should be a good one.
If enough people have lower tax bills next year, that’ll be proof that MSM and Dems are FOS.
HA! Love it. They wanted there to be NO mistaken notions that this might not be good for business!
200K more Trump voters, if they weren’t with us already.
*Exactly* what was supposed to happen: Corp. taxes go down = wages go up.
Boom!! The sound of the democratic party exploding into nothingness.
Lol. There’s that magic wand again!
Hallelujah! Congress and the President gave me a raise today!
Now we have good news from Boeing!
The top feed (RSBN) is on. Too bad we have shots of Acosta. Boo! LOL
One more promise delivered by PDJT to the people. While the dems continue to lie to their lofo base to keep them afraid. Yes, afraid of keeping more of their hard-earned money to do as their wish with it. Of course, those on welfare and food stamps not wanting to find employment should be afraid … that the gravy train will soon be taken off service.
Scalise is standing right behind POTUS’ podium.
I’m investing in funeral homes because the liberals say everyone is going to die now.
No better investment than coffins and cemeteries! Everyone dies eventually!
as goofy as RSB is sometimes – I LOVE THEM
and the coverage they provide is TRULY invaluable
GREAT to see the casual footage of all the peeps interacting here ;O
behind the scenes, informal, not to mention john roberts making a dope out of himself as usual ‘o’
Dang that is a whole bunch of swampers trying to be seen with OUR Man President Donald John TRUMP.
Notably Dean Heller — see my comment below.
BIG LUTHER!
A very momentous day not just because of the Tax Bill about to go into effect but because we all elected a President who is keeping his promises!
God Bless President Trump & Merry Christmas to all on this great site!
Trump – like a campaign rally!! lol
UNDER BUDGET AND AHEAD OF DEADLINE!
LIKE A BOSS
Right behind POTUS, idiot Dean Heller (NV amnesty) grinning like a bought and paid for politician, who was bribed by Harry Reid to support Gang of Eight amnesty bill. He used to have A rating on NumbersUSA, now in the Senate an F rating. He hopefully will be defeated next round. He should be lurking in the shadows.
Trump’s thanking all the RINOs now. Prolly give a shout out to McCain. LOL.
Reminding me of just how much I can’t stand Pauli Ryno …
I love this! We have just been part of our own miracle! President Trump just succeeded getting the Republicans to unify in aid of the American people! And all without a single Democrat vote! This is our version of obamacare – only this will not be a failure, and will instead be an out-right benefit to all Americans – passed without any opposition support! And this will not backfire – because it cannot! Democrats are going to rue this day! This is a true miracle! This law may not be everything I wanted, but it is a damn good start! I will never tire of WINNING!
CNN and Faux are covering it live PDJT just read out the ATT and story, then the O care mandate removal.
They must be choking..I absolutely love it.
You truly are blessed. Your RINOs even look like they are having a bit of fun.
God bless PDJT
2017 Christmas
2018 Christmas
“Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship”.
Uh oh…may need to give them 1min time limit!
Slim with an e, didn’t get to be a billionaire by not knowing when to get off a stinking rag like the New York Slime.
Mexican billionaire’s stake would be reduced to 8% from 17% Structure of sale is said to create “tax benefits” for Slim. Did I hear President Trump say more than one way to get rid of a bad actor?
Billionaire Carlos Slim is planning to sell more than half of his 17 percent stake in the New York Times Co. to U.S. hedge fund investors, reducing his sway over one of the world’s most influential publishers.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-12-19/biggest-new-york-times-investor-slim-hatches-deal-to-slash-stake
The overwhelming majority of businesses in the U.S. are not C-corporations subject to the corporate tax. Rather, most businesses-about 95 percent-are “pass-throughs,” which have their income “pass through” to their owners to be taxed under the individual income tax.
Both the Trump administration and the 2016 House Republican tax reform plan propose large reductions in taxes paid on business income, including taxes paid by owners of pass-through businesses. For instance, the Trump tax plan proposes reducing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and the top tax rate on income earned from pass-through business from 39.6 percent to 15 percent.
If he fits his rate just went down from 39.6% to 15% hope he fits there if not he might want to look into doing that.
https://www.brookings.edu/research/9-facts-about-pass-through-businesses/
Yikes. Mitch is praising your President on National T.V. Ryan too. I must be dreaming.
The Pukes are showering my POTUS with so much love and praise….
PLEASE DON’T WAKE ME UP!
Ryan should have just said “I’m not there yet”.
“Excuisite Presidential Leadership”
The only thing I have ever heard Paul Ryan say that I have liked.
