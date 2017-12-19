Final Tax Reform Bill Votes Today – House Vote 1:30pm, Senate Vote “Late” Tonight…

The House and Senate are scheduled to vote today on the final draft of the reconciled House and Senate Tax Reform Bill. According to Paul Ryan and House Leadership the House of Representatives will call up the vote around 1:30pm EST this afternoon.

According to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell earlier today, the Senate will call up the vote later tonight. That could be very late tonight; the Senate is notorious for votes after midnight. Successful passage by the House and Senate would set up the possibility of President Trump signing the bill as early as tomorrow (Wednesday).

Livestream of House Vote below. [Each representative has three minutes for final debate and argument presentation]

House Leadership Press Conference from earlier today:

