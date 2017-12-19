Final Tax Reform Bill Votes Today – House Vote 1:30pm, Senate Vote “Late” Tonight…

Posted on December 19, 2017 by

The House and Senate are scheduled to vote today on the final draft of the reconciled House and Senate Tax Reform Bill. According to Paul Ryan and House Leadership the House of Representatives will call up the vote around 1:30pm EST this afternoon.

According to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell earlier today, the Senate will call up the vote later tonight. That could be very late tonight; the Senate is notorious for votes after midnight. Successful passage by the House and Senate would set up the possibility of President Trump signing the bill as early as tomorrow (Wednesday).

Livestream of House Vote below.  [Each representative has three minutes for final debate and argument presentation]

House Leadership Press Conference from earlier today:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Final Tax Reform Bill Votes Today – House Vote 1:30pm, Senate Vote “Late” Tonight…

  1. MacKenzie says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Fingers crossed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Erik Dee says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    There is a lot of last minute shenanigans going on. Will it pass?

    Like

    Reply
  3. booger71 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Piglousi still flapping her gums

    Like

    Reply
    • deborah foster says:
      December 19, 2017 at 1:42 pm

      I sure wish when this bill goes to final passage that McTurdle would grab that big ole gavel Pelosi used to lord it over us over Obamacare passage and sashay down the halls with it .

      Like

      Reply
  4. treehouseron says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    You can also watch live on Cspan here

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?438681-1/us-house-set-vote-tax-reform-bill&live

    So far, Nancy Pelosi is saying a lot of things I actually AGREE with… she said that someone who only makes 14k a year will only get a $75 tax cut. That sounds about right.

    Then she said that Orin Hatch said he doesn’t want to spend a bunch of money on people who won’t do anything to help themselves and want Government to do it all for them. That sounds about right too 🙂

    Nancy’s hurting her side more than she’s helping at this point.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    It’s HAPPENING! Also, Pelosi is on the floor right now and it’s almost as bad as listening to Hillary.

    Like

    Reply
  6. 4harrisonblog says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I once thought Congress critters were overpaid. You couldn’t pay me enough to listen to the democrats whine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. rf121 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Unlike the ACA repeal, I am sure this time they have greased the pig liberally so the pork is well spread to all the potential no votes.

    Like

    Reply
  8. William R. Felder says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Putting out the trash cans this morning, my liberal neighbor asked me: “How’s President Trump doing?” I said: “It’s all good”.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Intercesser says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Stand for the national anthem ; knell in prayer before a just God and a Savior ,
    ; have a free country of you own .

    Like

    Reply
  10. Peter G says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Until the AMT goes away, this all just posturing.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s