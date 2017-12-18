Release of National Security Strategy – Statement From Secretary Rex Tillerson…

From the State Department:

“The United States faces a 21st century global environment that presents unconventional threats from non-state actors, as well as challenges to our economic and national security from traditional state actors. Whether the threats are rogue nations seeking nuclear weapons, terrorists plotting to attack our homeland, or malicious cyber actors seeking to damage and destabilize our critical systems and infrastructure, we must remain vigilant against those who would do harm to our people and our way of life.”

“President Trump’s new National Security Strategy brings to bear all elements of American power to protect our people, generate new economic opportunities, and advance our interests and democratic principles. The State Department will work closely with other federal agencies and our allies and partners around the world to implement this strategy. ”

~ Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

From the White House:

The publication of the National Security Strategy (NSS) is a milestone for any presidency. A statutorily mandated document, the NSS explains to the American people, U.S. allies and partners, and federal agencies how the President intends to put his national security vision into practice on behalf of fellow citizens.

First and foremost, President Donald J. Trump’s NSS is a reflection of his belief that putting America first is the duty of our government and the foundation for effective U.S. leadership in the world. It builds on the 11 months of Presidential action thus far to renew confidence in America both at home and abroad.

Four vital, national interests—organized as the strategy’s four pillars—form the backbone of this commitment:

  1. Protect the homeland, the American people, and the American way of life
  2. Promote American prosperity
  3. Preserve peace through strength
  4. Advance American influence

This NSS and its four themes are guided by a return to principled realism.

The strategy is realist because it is clear-eyed about global competition: It acknowledges the central role of power in world affairs, affirms that sovereign states are the best hope for a peaceful world, and clearly defines our national interests. It is principled because it is grounded in the knowledge that promoting American values is key to spreading peace and prosperity around the globe.

President Trump’s ultimate goal is to leave our children and grandchildren a Nation that is stronger, better, freer, prouder, and greater than ever before.

♦Read the Summary of the President Trump National Security Policy HERE.

♦The Full NSS Report is available for download HERE.

41 Responses to Release of National Security Strategy – Statement From Secretary Rex Tillerson…

  1. Blacksmith8 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Wolverines!!!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 18, 2017 at 7:31 pm

      Boom!
      The winning MAGA Formula!

      **Protect the homeland, the American people, and the American way of life
      **Promote American prosperity
      **Preserve peace through strength
      **Advance American influence

      Praise God! It finally has come-Our nationalism and protectionism is here. Thank you, President Trump and your MAGA Team.

      Covfefe Rules.

  2. Nan says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    It can’t possibly be worse than the weak sauce BS that effeminate moron Ashton Carter forced on us

  3. Laura Castel says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    There is no reason, with our massive resources and technology, that this country can’t be making a profit. We can payoff the massive debt the last administration left us and eventually live tax free.

  4. Craft Eccentric says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    God bless Donald Trump!

  5. The Boss says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    No apologies from THIS president for his policies or his love of country.
    Not to mention a return of COMPETENCE to the Secretary of State’s office.
    I’m not tired of this winning at all. Keep it coming!
    And Merry Christmas!

  6. A2 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Brilliant document and I would not change a word of it. Been waiting a long time for a National Security Strategy this significant and demonstrably relevant to the times.

    Please read it!

  7. andyocoregon says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Nikki Haley does America proud once again:

  8. Crimsonfisted says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    MAGA indeed. Too much dust in my house. Those four pillars are near and dear to my heart.

  9. fleporeblog says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    President Trump’s ultimate goal is to leave our children and grandchildren a Nation that is stronger, better, freer, prouder, and greater than ever before.

    I truly believe that final sentence that SD shared and our President stated is what drives him and his entire administration. They all want to be able to leave this earth knowing that the country they love is headed back in the right direction for generations to come.

    That is why I sit patiently knowing that Justice will be served! There is no way our President and his administration can be successful in their endeavors without it.

    We are so blessed that President Trump is leading this revolution on our behalf. I shared the tweet earlier but the FUTURE never looked so bright. Generation Z will carry our country and Trumpism forward for decades to come.

  10. Crawler says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    “MAGA gong, get it on…get it on”

    (paraphrasing) Marc Bolan (T-Rex)

  11. jnearen says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I noticed that today the President started out his speech saying that his entire cabinet was unanimous on the strategy. Tillerson, Mnuchin, Ross are awesome.

    Liked by 3 people

  12. MVW says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    “unconventional threats from non-state actors”

    Did not have to go far to run into that. There are actually many anti-MAGA non-state actors at work in the US, from oily Google-facebook-twitter-reddit-siliconvalley boys to old time European Government busting huge Institutional banks. Then there is the scavenger, Soros, and ilk. Then there is CAIR.

    It would seem that Putin, Xi, Abe, and Trump have a common bunch of demons to deal with.

    • G. Combs says:
      December 19, 2017 at 4:55 am

      And that is why the Deep State do NOT want Russia and the USA cooperating.

      Also the reason the USA is trillion in dept is because of the WARS the International Banksters force upon the world.
      War is a great way to kill off young alpha males so they do not breed and they do not challenge the elite. War is also a great way to enslave the working class via tax and inflation.
      SEE: The Federal Reserve, talk by Edward Griffin

      The Federal Reserve: An Astounding Exposure 1934
      The Federal Reserve-A Corrupt Institution

      “Mr. Chairman, we have in this Country one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever known. I refer to the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve Banks, hereinafter called the Fed. The Fed has cheated the Government of these United States and the people of the United States out of enough money to pay the Nation’s debt. The depredations and iniquities of the Fed has cost enough money to pay the National debt several times over.

      “This evil institution has impoverished and ruined the people of these United States, has bankrupted itself, and has practically bankrupted our Government. It has done this through the defects of the law under which it operates, through the maladministration of that law by the Fed and through the corrupt practices of the moneyed vultures who control it.

      “Some people who think that the Federal Reserve Banks United States Government institutions. They are private monopolies which prey upon the people of these United States for the benefit of themselves and their foreign customers; foreign and domestic speculators and swindlers; and rich and predatory money lender. In that dark crew of financial pirates there are those who would cut a man’s throat to get a dollar out of his pocket; there are those who send money into states to buy votes to control our legislatures; there are those who maintain International propaganda for the purpose of deceiving us into granting of new concessions which will permit them to cover up their past misdeeds and set again in motion their gigantic train of crime.

      “These twelve private credit monopolies were deceitfully and disloyally foisted upon this Country by the bankers who came here from Europe and repaid us our hospitality by undermining our American institutions. Those bankers took money out of this Country to finance Japan in a war against Russia. They created a reign of terror in Russia with our money in order to help that war along. They instigated the separate peace between Germany and Russia, and thus drove a wedge between the allies in World War. They financed Trotsky’s passage from New York to Russia so that he might assist in the destruction of the Russian Empire. They fomented and instigated the Russian Revolution, and placed a large fund of American dollars at Trotsky’s disposal in one of their branch banks in Sweden so that through him Russian homes might be thoroughly broken up and Russian children flung far and wide from their natural protectors. They have since begun breaking up of American homes and the dispersal of American children. “Mr. Chairman, there should be no partisanship in matters concerning banking and currency affairs in this Country, and I do not speak with any.

      “In 1912 the National Monetary Association, under the chairmanship of the late Senator Nelson W. Aldrich, made a report and presented a vicious bill called the National Reserve Association bill. This bill is usually spoken of as the Aldrich bill. Senator Aldrich did not write the Aldrich bill. He was the tool, if not the accomplice, of the European bankers who for nearly twenty years had been scheming to set up a central bank in this Country and who in 1912 has spent and were continuing to spend vast sums of money to accomplish their purpose.

      “We were opposed to the Aldrich plan for a central bank. The men who rule the Democratic Party then promised the people that if they were returned to power there would be no central bank established here while they held the reigns of government. Thirteen months later that promise was broken, and the Wilson administration, under the tutelage of those sinister Wall Street figures who stood behind Colonel House, established here in our free Country the worm-eaten monarchical institution of the “King’s Bank” to control us from the top downward, and from the cradle to the grave.[…]”

      For speaking this truth, Congressman McFadden was labelled crazy by the MSM, drummed out of his seat in Congress.When he still would not shut-up but went around the country continuing to make speeches, they tried to shoot him twice, failing to kill him that way, they then poisoned him.

