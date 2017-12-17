Sunday Talks: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discussing Tax Reform…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin departed Camp David last night and appears on Fox, CNN and CBS Sunday talk shows to discuss the pending historic vote on Tax Reform.
Fox News Sunday:
CBS Face the Nation:
CNN State of the Union:
With McCain voting no in absentia, do we have the votes?
The President told reporters if McCain’s vote is needed he will come to D.C to cast.
Wow. He’s finally doing something good.
Must be on the Senate floor to vote, jnearen2013.
This being too sick with cancer to vote, but not too sick to resign, it just makes my blood boil.
He needs to do the right thing for the non-globalist non-one percent.
What’s he plan on doing, taking it with him? He’s got his, and he wants to make sure the other globalists like Hillary keep theirs, even after he can no longer benefit himself.
I meant not sick enough to resign.
” do wealthy americans NEED those tax breaks” – Chris Wallace
Pure obfuscation!
The correct question is ” Does our economy NEED those tax breaks”
For the D-Rats, anyone with an income 1$ above the poverty level is “wealthy”.
Aaand Wallace asked two or three questions about “fairness.”. Fair? There is nothing fair about tax code. Fair, to me, would be every person paying the exact same amount to cover the cost of govt. Wallace asked something like “Do people making $6 million really need a tax break?”. I wonder, does the fed govt really need to steal an additional 3 or 4% from them? Wallace is a statist buffoon.
BINGO!
Wallace is such a eunuch. He knows damn well that if almost half of the country is not or barely paying ANY income taxes, then obviously those who actually pay substantial taxes will get more of the benefits of a tax cut. And THAT just happens to be fair.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Little Chrissy Wallace must spout the party line when interviewing Republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chrissy instigating the class warfare the dims are ramping up. Another good question is “Does the government need all that tax money”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think an awful lot of people (me included) don’t quite understand how this is part of a much bigger plan to prevent economic disaster worldwide.
On the surface, it looks like the already rich helping themselves again.
Remember, nobody in the MSM including the financial gurus understands this stuff, or we wouldn’t have been surprised by the mortgage crisis and TBTF.
I personally am taking it on faith, what President Trump is doing, but I already have a better understanding of what’s at stake, as do the Treepers and most Trump supporters.
In short, it is obfuscation, on orders from corporate masters, but it is also plain old ignorance.
All of these stooges are insufferable dolts but Mnuchin handles the questions brilliantly. I don’t like either of them but I suppose I despise Wallace the most.
We watched the Lego movie again recently and Sec. Mnunchin still reminds me of hero Lego Batman. Maybe it’s his voice 😉
Btw, he’s certainly a hero like several of “Trump’s Men”
“Do wealthy Americans need those tax breaks?”
I would love to hear:
“Well, no. The bottom half pay nothing at all, so I can’t call that fair.”
We ALL need to pay some in federal income taxes. We ALL need to have skin in the game. It is important in a million different ways that everyone participates. I hate how the income tax game has evolved to where half pay nothing. That is just wrong.
Thank you Sylvia! Now I don’t have to hunt and peck a similar comment.
Few respect what they haven’t earned or paid for and if we subsidize poor people guess everyone here knows what happens.
TANSTAAFL !
Right here right now I totally disagree with the skin in the game argument.
People are not going to join the workforce if welfare goodies are more profitable to them.
Some people actually refer to welfare as their paycheck.
Spotting the first 12/24 thousand as zero taxation will bring the cost of welfare down.
Cost of welfare goes down the size of government goes down and taxes go down.
The tax system should not be punitive or confiscatory rather it should based on the limited scope/needs of the Federal government. The skin in the game argument perpetuates an ever growing government that is entitled to our money.
When my Father in Law started paying taxes, the tax was 1% and the politicians swore it would never go up. Most income to government at the time came from tariffs. We know haw that worked out.
I’d be fine if individuals paid nothing, government was shrunk by 75% and the rest came from tariffs and a VAT tax.
Something about when people realize they can vote themselves a raise Democracy ends. As it is right now 50% of the people can vote themselves a raise through tax credits taken from the other 50%. There needs to be a constitutional amendment outlawing taxing people’s labor. (that is slavery) The feds can do just fine with gas taxes, use taxes, import taxes and other misc. revenue raising methods. The proper federal income tax for all Americans is exactly zero (with no tax credits mind you). I could even go with a 7% sales tax but no higher. Tax a man’s labor is just wrong and immoral on so many levels.
Keeping my fingers crossed 🤞 that this passes but I would not be surprised if the usual suspects pull something last minute..🤦🏼♀️
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
I’d like to hear him say: You’re right, Chris, we feel that certain wealthy Americans deserve to pay more taxes so we are going to tax newscasters who make 7 or more figures at a 80% tax rate, and pro athletes, who put out a bit more effort than newscasters, at a 70% tax rate. After all, sitting on your butt reading a teleprompter is not exactly skilled labor and chasing after a ball for a couple of hours a day doesn’t warrant multi-million dollar salaries. Instead, we are going to take this new tax class and give the money to the poor. Are you good with that? 😁
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL…… if they weren’t so stupid it would be ROTFLMAO
It’s scary how many are saying “I save $xx” and then vow to use it to either “fight the plan or donate it to causes to defeat POTUS/Rs”
SMH
They won’t though. They’ll spend it on themselves. 🙂
It just dawned on me, this threat is the new “I’m moving out of the U.S.” 🙂
Reverse engineer Eichenwald’s reveal of how much his taxes will go up, and you get an estimation of his income. It is absurdly high for what he does, which creates no jobs, no products, contributes absolutely nothing to the economy. I would go a step further and say his income should actually be zero, because he doesn’t even really perform a service – he’s simply a lying fraud.
That is a pretty lazy tax calculator. I typed in our income and ended up paying 12k in taxes and about shlt my pants. I typically pay about 2k. Then I backed out the 14K in IRAs, 27K in deferred (401 stuffy), 6K in HSA, and 5K in church donations. Bamm, Uncle Sam is now paying my family of 4 $1,500. I’ll leverage that early. I currently put 10 down on the W4 and the wife does 0. She’ll be putting 10 down now.
funny no one ever discusses the Founders when it comes to the Tax conversation
LikeLiked by 8 people
They used to have one-off fund raisers for roads, bridges, assorted infrastructure. Local business and citizens would chip in as if felt it would make their life better.
Heck that gift from the frogs the Statue of Liberty used fund raising.
Sadly most people’s sense of history is limited to their lifetimes, if not shorter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sadly …. society wanted a parent and still does.
I hate wilson with a passion
LikeLiked by 3 people
All believers should pray for passage of this tax bill. There will probably not be another chance. With lower taxes for individuals and more jobs, President Trump will become more popular and will most likely to get more congressional supporters as a result during the primaries. As for myself, I will pray like I prayed for candidate DJT to get elected. Please join me in a petition to our All Powerful Creator.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with you, woodstuff!!
Heavenly Father, We humbly ask Your Blessing and Your protection for Our President, His family and all who stand with Him against the Evil which has besieged Our Country.
Heavenly Father, We humbly ask, if it be Thy will, for the passage of the Tax Bill, now before Congress.
Thank You, Father, for the Champion which you have given us.
We pray, Father, we are worthy of His sacrifice!
In Jesus, Precious name. Amen
Amen, LafnH2O and woodstuff.
Amen.
My comment on taxes is that the dems are just to timid on taxes. My tongue in cheek comments are, tax them there billionaires 100% of their assets every year. And just to make sure they get what’s coming to them, tax them 110% of their stuff. Jeff Bozo just hit $100B? Tax it all, plus an extra 10B. After a few years we will be running a tidy surplus and those billionaires will really know who is boss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and by the third year, we would be Venezuela — BBQing the zoo animals for dinner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about repealing the 16 amendment and having the system the forefathers set up. Crap what ever happened to taxation without representation and giving the senate back to the states.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes… I’m with you. Just hope the heavy sarcasm was seen with my comment.
There are people who pay more than $750k in mortgage interest???? Sorry you uber wealthy people with massive mortgages, but I think the cap should be MUCH lower. The state and local tax cap is actually quite low and impacts middle class people
“There are people who pay more than $750k in mortgage interest????”
LOL…No….I don’t think any average property owner pays $750K in interest.
The cap is for the interest paid on up to $750K mortgage….NOT $750K in mortgage interest.
Whew! That stupid CBS graphic (second video) says “mortgage interest deduction limited to $750,000” !! Now I see elsewhere that people will be able to deduct the interest on the first $750k of a mortgage. Hahaha. I should have known better than to trust a fake news channel graphic. 🙂
You’re kidding right? That’s a on a house worth $750,000, not their interest.
Look at the very beginning of the second video. Look at the way it’s worded, “mortgage interest deduction limited to $750,000” 🙂
Chris Wallace is such a loser. Sad!
Mr. Secretary, You need to know how fantastic you were on this cooking program where you demonstrated how to make Mincemeat out of that silly man you were talking with! YIKES! He looked ridiculously unprepared! Love You!
Secretary Mnuchin is unshakable under fire. Statistics can always be manipulated, but facts are a constant.
Not sure if anybody posted it or has seen it, this is pretty entertaining little boring
but drives home our tax structure.
Sarah is the best.
I can’t remember ever feeling respect for a treasury secretary, much less watching them on a video so anxiously! Go Steve Mnuchin!
Yep, tax cuts far superior to QE.
QE is retained by Institutions for use in financial / stock markets.
Tax cuts put the money where it does most good with most control by the average American.
Socialists hate tax cuts.
