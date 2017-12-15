The Bloom is On The Ruse – Evidence Surfaces Attorney Lisa Bloom Arranged Payments for Trump Accusers…

Attorney Lisa Bloom is the daughter of Gloria Allred. The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the poisonous tree. Both Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom have a history of planned and strategic attacks against candidate Donald Trump and President Donald Trump.
According to research and documents provided to John Solomon, Lisa Bloom organized payments for the accusations against presidential candidate Donald Trump and coordinated financial benefits, through the larger Democrat apparatus, for the accusers:
(Via The Hill) A well-known women’s rights lawyer sought to arrange compensation from donors and tabloid media outlets for women who made or considered making sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump during the final months of the 2016 presidential race, according to documents and interviews.
California lawyer Lisa Bloom’s efforts included offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser’s mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill.
The women’s accounts were chronicled in contemporaneous contractual documents, emails and text messages reviewed by The Hill, including an exchange of texts between one woman and Bloom that suggested political action committees supporting Hillary Clinton were contacted during the effort.
Bloom, who has assisted dozens of women in prominent harassment cases and also defended film executive Harvey Weinstein earlier this year, represented four women considering making accusations against Trump last year. Two went public, and two declined.
In a statement to The Hill, Bloom acknowledged she engaged in discussions to secure donations for women who made or considered making accusations against Trump before last year’s election. (read more)
These women need to lose their law licenses and be put in orange jump suits and “barred” for at least 20 years each.
Sick people. All of them.
The sickness includes the wider denial or incapacity among the ENTIRE leftist universe to understand the double standard, i.e., if any republican lawyer was caught doing this it would mean the end of the world. What the democrats and Left have been implicated in doing just in the last few months should, in a just world, shut them down and disqualify them from ever seeking or holding power in America for a generation.
90% of attorneys are demoRATS. That’s why they are rarely if ever disbarred. And that’s why the DOJ is full of corruptoRATS and nothing will be done about them.
I thought it was somewhere in the 70’s but either way this is a point that probably needs to be repeated because I’m not sure most people realize how biased our legal system really is. It’s no accident that the DOJ was/is fiercely opposed to Trump.
Evil people. All of them.
I will so glad when Lisa and her mother Gloria are held accountable for the evil they have wrought.
Tick Tock!
Well, not to be nagative, but so far, these women have cut a wide swath of destruction and misery and they are known to be what they are – yet the still hold licenses to practice what we shall loosely and laughingly refer to as “law”. Alldead should already have been incarcerated long ago and she is stil lout there, if anything, emboldened by the lack of action against her disgusting practices. I’m doubtful ANYTHING will happen to these two snakes except they keep getting free advertising from the MSM and their hourly rates are probably climbing. It’s one sick, screwed up system folks..I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that things may change – but I for one, am not holding my breath. The swamp is bigger and much deeper than anyone suspected.. we in a heap o’ trouble, folks.
Regrettably, I believe you are right-on. I try to be positive and tell myself everyday that God Is In Control and to have faith and pray constantly. I guess it’s just that we like-minded Treepers would just like to see the God Guy win on occasion.
Correction: Good Guy win.
Wait. Wait. Wait. Evil does flourish when good men do nothing or for the larger purposes of God, but when exposed and opposed it falls like the walls of Jericho. Have faith.
I hate it when I am tired and mad at the same time (and cannot write well).
Since those two sowed evil, they will reap it. At some point.
Will not happen. Glloria Allred has been scum for yrs. Nothing has been done about it.
Trump has not been President for years…
Law and Order actually means something.
I continue to believe that Trump and Sessions take their Oaths seriously, and are interested in protecting us from Domestic Enemies as well as Foreign.
With respect, you overlook the breadth and depth of Sessions’ recusal. He can’t touch it and Rosenstein (who has dirty hands) isn’t about to.
President Trump should sue ALL of them ASAP!
Wouldn’t it be glorious to see a crooked lawyer go to prison?
Paying for (presumably false) “evidence and testimony” has got to be illegal, right?
Illegal?
Why yes…I think it’s called ‘Suborning Perjury’.
Hey Wheatie do you think we can crowdsource a lawsuit against these 2 crooks for emotional distress?
MM, and for high blood pressure…
And that 2 Elena!
Bingo.
It would only be perjury if they went to court?
We need to find out Who is funding this stuff and take them down ( which in all honesty I think people know and are doing just that ).
Any calls for due process are jumping the gun, stand and FIGHT or get out of the way.
Exactly they did not make those statements in a court or legal documents they just made them in a public forum. (media)
Which would make it libel or slander depending on whether it is written or verbal. But it is hard to prove in a he said/she said claim.
But only if they are paying them to lie and they do lie. They would, of course, say “Listen to these poor abused women who were preyed upon by Trump. They are telling the truth. All we are doing is paying them in advance for pain and suffering that they experienced.”
Actually, they prefer to hold the trial in the media and then it would just be libel or character defamation, at worst. There’s a reason we never hear about formal charges during this nonsense.
It certainly would! Don’t forget that George Soros has played a role in some of this too. He needs to be locked up too!
Probably will get nominated for Lawyer of the Year.
Or a nobel lol
The Democrats must be crying right now. All of their hard work, their sleazy tactics, their criminal activities .. none of it has worked. Now they’re being outed.
Did Kathy Griffin really say that about Barron???? You really can’t get any worse than that, threatening an 11 year old son of a President. Why isn’t she in prison?
Oh boy……can I play…can I…can I….
Haven’t played since last night..
Yes, Kathy Griffin really said that sick garbage about Barron Trump.
Kathy Griffin ─ the ultimate sleazy evil.
It just means finding a new narrative, or adjusting this one. But they have huge institutional advantage in that this story will be largely suppressed by MSM. Anyway, they will adjust it by saying that this doesn’t mean women weren’t harassed, and also that the monies were to protect and provide for the women who would surely be attacked by Trump’s machine. All the Left does all the time is look to exploit holes and weaknesses in society’s fabric of pity and gullibility and guilt.
Yes, she really said that…and Barron was only 10 years old at the time.
She’s been making a big whine about not getting work lately.
I have no sympathy for her.
Well, I’m sure she’ll get work in prison.
She took her act to New Zealand and Australia…. called it something like “Laugh Your Head Off World Tour.”
Sick woman.
Really? …That is disgusting.
Yeah, really. I read her schedule of appearances for the “tour” at her website. They appeared after the boycott closed down her show in the States.
She was an epic failure in NZ and Australia also!
Little witch Kathy was punished with lack of work and loss of revenue. Conservatives who adore Prince Barron and PDJT went after her pretty big time.
Lemme guess – a bunch of doctored-up high school yearbooks are next.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope the AL Sec of State is looking into this.
Massive voter fraud in that election. I suspect the uniparty pubs helped with it. That’s why I am not happy w/Trump asking Moore to concede. No fkg. way dims get 92% voter turnout in a friggin primary.
That is a whole lot of votes right there.
Hey Ronna why don’t you peel some off your wad and get some election inspectors down there to help Roy Moore? What too busy making websites for a single bill? Who did you hire your cousin? I dislike her more with each passing moment.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQHTCfttSWDUdyKSWGSOt5B2a3T_NxsVR6le1Y3eYPYRYRH29ASLQ
The so-called ‘conservatives’ who voted third party knew their candidate would not win and allowed the democrat to win.
We’ve had a year to straighten this out. Why isn’t it fixed by now? Will it be reliable by the 2018 elections? Put True the Vote in charge!
As a women I find these 2 disgusting. Hopefully this will take them down for the sake of all women and men. Women that make false claims against men should be held accountable in a court of law.
As Yoda would say, Disgustingly ugly these two women are.
As a man I find them evil.
I want all of them to walk their big butts into the nearest FBI offices and give their statements, just as Rod Rosenstein or Chris Wray suggested this week, if they have stories to tell. Meeting with Congress is not an option, and is a total waste of time. They write laws, they don’t enforce the laws, and you should get no special treatment for supposedly being a stupid person who said nothing until now.
If you have a complaint against this sitting President, go to the FBI and lie to their faces. File your complaint.
Go to the FBI and lie to the liars.
Well, I will be looking forward to that press conference. She and Ms. Allred made fools of themselves at the last one.
These sums of money are minuscule compared to the “normal” contributions by lobbyists to the Hill for politically divisive issues such as Net Neutrality (or contributions to the Congress Critters’ favorite “charitable” organizations). How ’bout 3 Congress Critters getting over $1M on Net Neutrality alone? What I’m saying is that money talks, BS walks. Of course they offer money to these people. It is how it it is done in DC and State and Local governments everywhere. It is what they do. Disgusting, evil parasites.
Damn…what a shock. Allred and Bloom buying testimonies. Color me shocked!
So you’re a person of color me shocked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Brave in the sense that they’re “brave” enough to lie to millions of people and hope no one will dig around and find out that they’re lying?
Oooh- sounds like a ‘vast Right-Wing Conspircy’ – where did you get that pearl?
Gloria and her Mini Me daughter are a menace to ALL HONEST men and women. There is no place for the honest people to go “to get their reputation back.” Meanwhile these two rake in the money and bask in the spotlight of the media as if they were doing honest work. They are beneath contempt.
Uh, Lisa, they’ve undermined themselves by spouting accusations through you. We’re not buying it. Your attempts to undermine our President and to charge through several election cycles with the wimminz as a wedge issue is a big fail. You fell flat on your face. Again.
Well, one of them wasn’t brave enough even after being offered $750,000.00
TY TY Sundance.
After the Russian mess failed and things were getting really hot for the Clintons, I just knew the left was going to try screwing Trump in some way. With all the sexual accusation flying all over, I thought it might me some new sexual accusations on Trump. What really got me is that they tried the same women that were debunked in 2016. Guess they couldn’t find anyone they could bride
Sorry should say “they could bribe”..
Moore pretty much vindicated. I knew these accusations were lies. I’m very upset that not even Fox News would take up Moore’s presented evidence – witnesses and factual things he uncovered – that proved these women were lying. Fox and other media outlets should be ashamed of themselves for running with any story like this that pops up weeks before an election without vetting on their end plus getting input from the accused and giving him or her time to respond to charges. It is irresponsible of the press to publish these stories…damage done. They don’t care if it’s lies. Something must be done to stop this.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Not part of the story:
Bloom offered extra $ (BIG $) for people who have yearbooks signed by people named “Don”. Don’t worry about a last name, it’s actually preferred if the person named Don who signed it didn’t include their last name.
She’ll be only to happy to at our President’s last name to the yearbook. That worked out for her in the Roy Moore setup.
Geez, one would think I’m drinking, but I’m not.
“too happy” and “add”
Maybe you should be its 5 o’clock.
I’m on Pacific Time, so I’m three hours behind. But, since I’m retired, WTH, right?
Don’t mess with the kids, Kathy. If it’s true, then that’s as low as you can go.
It is true she said that in an interview with a magazine. Maybe it was the New Yorker? I’ll see if I can find it.
Too late by several months.
Yeah, it’s true…Griffin was on social media last year, crowing about how she was going to “go after Barron”.
What a stinky mother and daughter. Ugh.
May the Boom fall on the Rusers – both Lawyers and Liars.
My only problem is this “In a statement to The Hill, Bloom acknowledged she engaged in discussions to secure donations for women who made or considered making accusations against Trump before last year’s election.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Utterly despicable people. Bottom feeders. Not one redeeming quality within their lowlife DNA
People who lie, cheat, deceive and, worst of all, try to destroy peoples lives for personal gain, have crossed the line from scumbag into the realm of evil, absolutely evil
All of this ties in with the democrats so called ideology, which is nothing more than a ruse to garner votes, but when members of a certain party / ideology are being exposed left and right for their lies, deceit, cheating, subversion & criminality, it shows how bankrupt that party / ideology really is & how it needs a masquerade of lies & deceptions to sell itself
Too bad the democrat sheeple are too brainwashed to realize that
Libtards dropping like fly poop.they are the 4percent that are too brainwashed beyond human redemption. Sit back and enjoy the show folks. Oh someone pass the popcorn please.
Oh man, they better call Saul!
Shocking, I tell you!
/s
“attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill”
Find this person and bring her forward! That witness should be sufficient evidence to disbar Lisa Bloom and completely deflate Gillibrand and the rest of the hectoring hypocrites!
I don’t understand why Lisa Bloom hasn’t had her attorney license pulled for ethics violations.
I disagree with the hyperbole here regarding ethics violations and disbarment. I will happily stand corrected, but as far as I can see from the article, Bloom is simply another of a multitude of sleazy lawyers looking to make a buck as well as take down a political candidate she is against. There is no evidence she asked them to lie, in fact according to the author of the piece there is evidence she tried to vet these people. However if one looks at their actual stories they are nothingburgers, but the media did and would have had a field day nonetheless. The first woman, Jill Harth the media reveled in highlighting her story because she filed an attempted rape charge 25 years ago. However if you read her actual filing it is beyond ludicrous. She describes someone basically coming on strong as “attempted rape”; the suit was dropped eventually and her having had her mortgage paid off certainly casts further doubt on her version of events and how real or exaggerated it may have been. There is really no way of knowing. The second woman had no real story, although I am sure Ms. Bloom, realized the media would blow it up nonetheless- this woman basically describes a situation where Trump came on to her, she rebuffed him and he backed off. This is newsworthy? So while Bloom’s partisan and enrichment motives are quite evident, I do not understand why disbarment or ethics violations would be on the table. Perhaps Hypocrite of the Year award, Sleazy Lawyer award, etc. Granted she is disgusting and an uber partisan who was looking to take down Trump with even the shoddiest of accuser stories. The shoddiness of the stories didn’t matter because she knew full well that bringing this out days before an election, buttressed by non stop MSM coverage could very well have derailed his candidacy. Hence the offer of 750,000 dollars to the second woman just days before the election (the amount went steadily up from the original 10,000 dollars originally discussed much earlier on)
Looks like the Bloom is off the rose !
This is great news but the Dems and swamp will be back. I fear that as soon Trump signs tax bill the Senate Republicans will try to finish the job for the Dems. I hope I am wrong but the Republicans keep saying they need the tax bill to pass for them to be reelected. They will jettison Trump he has served their purpose and is a liability to them once the bill is done.
Well that sure is elaborate worry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“A reasonable suspicion that a crime, is, has, or will be committed”
I am reasonably suspicious, how bout you? We should change the name of our capital to. ….
The District of Probable Cause……..
I don’t need any more evidence. Gimme a pocketful of warrants.
Enough with the investigations…I want arresses. Just arresses.
This is not a Sessions bash…Hey Jeffey!!,,,,
Heck, you don’t even need warrants! These days all you need is Russians hiding under your bed and a magic wand. LOL! There are some folks fixing to go down….hard……
I know. We are having the trials before the arrest in the media. This is absurd at this point. No more hearings, No more Breaking news enough. Just arrests. Ridiculous.
Wicked fema-nazi’s!!!
FBI and DOJ top managers are trying to topple our government, yet they remain free and are collecting their salaries. Meanwhile a San Francisco resident is facing years in prison for writing “no more Chinese” on vacant buildings
Banana Republic behavior on display.
You have heard of The Silence of the Lambs, but that is nothing compared to…
THE SILENCE OF THE CLINTONS !
Is it not “passing strange” that the two biggest loudmouths in the Dem Party have been so silent recently? No opinions on these scandals at all? No tsk-tsking?
And have you noticed how suddenly the Alleged Whama’Bama Women Victims of Judge Moore have disappeared? Duty done, back to the Starbucks!
Images of Falcon and eyas.
MOTHER AND DAUGHTER, BOTH CROOKS & SHOULD BE DISBARRED & PUT IN JAIL.
I thought, I hoped, PDJT had the goods on these two before he came out for Moore…
Always way ahead, has the best people working behind the curtain…. Draining the swamp indeed!
The problem for them is that taking payment for accusations (especially if pressured by attorneys) reduces your credibility. If you also have a past of fraud, lies, or financial stress….it also adds to the accuser’s credibility. Add to that the timing of your accusation for political purposes and you pretty much lose all credibility.
If even one accuser is proven to have lied after being paid (already happened with several Trump accusers)…..it reflects on all.
And depending on what is on the tape that O”Reilly revealed exists (high pressure to exaggerate, instructions on how to cry, monetary offer to lie????) It could expose this type of fraud and cause great suspicion on this whole game the Dems play.
Bloom and Allred better hope Project Veritas didn’t do a sting operation with fake accusers on them.
Muhammad resigns as prophet amid sexual assault allegations
LikeLike
LikeLike
When Bloom found out the woman was still a supporter of Trump and associated with lawyers, friends and associates of the future president, she texted a request that jarred the woman.
“When you have a chance I suggest you delete the August 2015 Facebook post about supporting Trump,” Bloom texted. “Otherwise the reporter will ask you how you could support him after what he did to you. Your call but it will make your life easier.”
The woman declined. “I hate to say it, but i still rather have trump in office than hillary,” the woman texted back. Bloom answered, “Ok I respect that. Then don’t change anything.”
Standard operating procedure for the Left?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
