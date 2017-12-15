The Bloom is On The Ruse – Evidence Surfaces Attorney Lisa Bloom Arranged Payments for Trump Accusers…

Posted on December 15, 2017 by

Attorney Lisa Bloom is the daughter of Gloria Allred.  The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the poisonous tree.  Both Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom have a history of planned and strategic attacks against candidate Donald Trump and President Donald Trump.

According to research and documents provided to John Solomon, Lisa Bloom organized payments for the accusations against presidential candidate Donald Trump and coordinated financial benefits, through the larger Democrat apparatus, for the accusers:

(Via The Hill) A well-known women’s rights lawyer sought to arrange compensation from donors and tabloid media outlets for women who made or considered making sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump during the final months of the 2016 presidential race, according to documents and interviews.

California lawyer Lisa Bloom’s efforts included offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser’s mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill.

The women’s accounts were chronicled in contemporaneous contractual documents, emails and text messages reviewed by The Hill, including an exchange of texts between one woman and Bloom that suggested political action committees supporting Hillary Clinton were contacted during the effort.

Bloom, who has assisted dozens of women in prominent harassment cases and also defended film executive Harvey Weinstein earlier this year, represented four women considering making accusations against Trump last year. Two went public, and two declined.

In a statement to The Hill, Bloom acknowledged she engaged in discussions to secure donations for women who made or considered making accusations against Trump before last year’s election. (read more)

.

(Prior Details)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Election 2016, Election 2017, Election 2018, Election 2020, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Sex Scandals, Sexism - To Promote Hillary, Special Elections, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

130 Responses to The Bloom is On The Ruse – Evidence Surfaces Attorney Lisa Bloom Arranged Payments for Trump Accusers…

  2. Bree says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Sick people. All of them.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      The sickness includes the wider denial or incapacity among the ENTIRE leftist universe to understand the double standard, i.e., if any republican lawyer was caught doing this it would mean the end of the world. What the democrats and Left have been implicated in doing just in the last few months should, in a just world, shut them down and disqualify them from ever seeking or holding power in America for a generation.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • 4sure says:
        December 15, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        90% of attorneys are demoRATS. That’s why they are rarely if ever disbarred. And that’s why the DOJ is full of corruptoRATS and nothing will be done about them.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Adam says:
          December 15, 2017 at 5:26 pm

          I thought it was somewhere in the 70’s but either way this is a point that probably needs to be repeated because I’m not sure most people realize how biased our legal system really is. It’s no accident that the DOJ was/is fiercely opposed to Trump.

          Like

          Reply
    • elena19501deplorable says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Evil people. All of them.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  3. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    I will so glad when Lisa and her mother Gloria are held accountable for the evil they have wrought.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • impala says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      Well, not to be nagative, but so far, these women have cut a wide swath of destruction and misery and they are known to be what they are – yet the still hold licenses to practice what we shall loosely and laughingly refer to as “law”. Alldead should already have been incarcerated long ago and she is stil lout there, if anything, emboldened by the lack of action against her disgusting practices. I’m doubtful ANYTHING will happen to these two snakes except they keep getting free advertising from the MSM and their hourly rates are probably climbing. It’s one sick, screwed up system folks..I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that things may change – but I for one, am not holding my breath. The swamp is bigger and much deeper than anyone suspected.. we in a heap o’ trouble, folks.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      I hate it when I am tired and mad at the same time (and cannot write well).

      Since those two sowed evil, they will reap it. At some point.

      Like

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      Will not happen. Glloria Allred has been scum for yrs. Nothing has been done about it.

      Like

      Reply
      • piper567 says:
        December 15, 2017 at 4:57 pm

        Trump has not been President for years…
        Law and Order actually means something.
        I continue to believe that Trump and Sessions take their Oaths seriously, and are interested in protecting us from Domestic Enemies as well as Foreign.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
  4. Sandy says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    President Trump should sue ALL of them ASAP!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Wouldn’t it be glorious to see a crooked lawyer go to prison?

    Paying for (presumably false) “evidence and testimony” has got to be illegal, right?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. covfefe999 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    The Democrats must be crying right now. All of their hard work, their sleazy tactics, their criminal activities .. none of it has worked. Now they’re being outed.

    Did Kathy Griffin really say that about Barron???? You really can’t get any worse than that, threatening an 11 year old son of a President. Why isn’t she in prison?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Sentient says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Lemme guess – a bunch of doctored-up high school yearbooks are next.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Avi says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    maybe Alabama should investigate before certifying Jones

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. MM says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    As a women I find these 2 disgusting. Hopefully this will take them down for the sake of all women and men. Women that make false claims against men should be held accountable in a court of law.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I want all of them to walk their big butts into the nearest FBI offices and give their statements, just as Rod Rosenstein or Chris Wray suggested this week, if they have stories to tell. Meeting with Congress is not an option, and is a total waste of time. They write laws, they don’t enforce the laws, and you should get no special treatment for supposedly being a stupid person who said nothing until now.

    If you have a complaint against this sitting President, go to the FBI and lie to their faces. File your complaint.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. auscitizenmom says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Well, I will be looking forward to that press conference. She and Ms. Allred made fools of themselves at the last one.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. tampa2 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    These sums of money are minuscule compared to the “normal” contributions by lobbyists to the Hill for politically divisive issues such as Net Neutrality (or contributions to the Congress Critters’ favorite “charitable” organizations). How ’bout 3 Congress Critters getting over $1M on Net Neutrality alone? What I’m saying is that money talks, BS walks. Of course they offer money to these people. It is how it it is done in DC and State and Local governments everywhere. It is what they do. Disgusting, evil parasites.

    Like

    Reply
  13. SoCalPatriot says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Damn…what a shock. Allred and Bloom buying testimonies. Color me shocked!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I need to seek shelter from all of these shoes dropping…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. budmc says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • Katie says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      Brave in the sense that they’re “brave” enough to lie to millions of people and hope no one will dig around and find out that they’re lying?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • G3 says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Oooh- sounds like a ‘vast Right-Wing Conspircy’ – where did you get that pearl?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Twinkletoes says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      Gloria and her Mini Me daughter are a menace to ALL HONEST men and women. There is no place for the honest people to go “to get their reputation back.” Meanwhile these two rake in the money and bask in the spotlight of the media as if they were doing honest work. They are beneath contempt.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      December 15, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      Uh, Lisa, they’ve undermined themselves by spouting accusations through you. We’re not buying it. Your attempts to undermine our President and to charge through several election cycles with the wimminz as a wedge issue is a big fail. You fell flat on your face. Again.

      Like

      Reply
    • dizzymissl says:
      December 15, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      wow, only 176 likes. Even the Ds don’t trust her

      Like

      Reply
    • decisiontime16 says:
      December 15, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      Well, one of them wasn’t brave enough even after being offered $750,000.00

      Like

      Reply
  16. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    TY TY Sundance.
    After the Russian mess failed and things were getting really hot for the Clintons, I just knew the left was going to try screwing Trump in some way. With all the sexual accusation flying all over, I thought it might me some new sexual accusations on Trump. What really got me is that they tried the same women that were debunked in 2016. Guess they couldn’t find anyone they could bride
    .

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. kriseton says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Moore pretty much vindicated. I knew these accusations were lies. I’m very upset that not even Fox News would take up Moore’s presented evidence – witnesses and factual things he uncovered – that proved these women were lying. Fox and other media outlets should be ashamed of themselves for running with any story like this that pops up weeks before an election without vetting on their end plus getting input from the accused and giving him or her time to respond to charges. It is irresponsible of the press to publish these stories…damage done. They don’t care if it’s lies. Something must be done to stop this.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. Blue Moon says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I say turn Malania loose on them. She just settled another lawsuit for a country that said she was an escort. I would say she could break them for the pain they caused her and Barron not to mention our President.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Read somewhere in the last couple days that the left is preparing a big sexual harassment campaign against Trump in January, right about the time O-Reilly was talking about the tape he has of a woman being offered 200k to make up something about Trump…this certainly puts a pipe in the in spokes for that..

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  20. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Not part of the story:

    Bloom offered extra $ (BIG $) for people who have yearbooks signed by people named “Don”. Don’t worry about a last name, it’s actually preferred if the person named Don who signed it didn’t include their last name.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. positron1352 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Don’t mess with the kids, Kathy. If it’s true, then that’s as low as you can go.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Coast says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    What a stinky mother and daughter. Ugh.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. georgiafl says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    May the Boom fall on the Rusers – both Lawyers and Liars.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Running Fast says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    My only problem is this “In a statement to The Hill, Bloom acknowledged she engaged in discussions to secure donations for women who made or considered making accusations against Trump before last year’s election.”

    They will try to flip this one around…. careful.

    Like

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      December 15, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      The can’t flip it no matter how hard they try. Anyone who buys into money changing hands for a story as being legitimate, is going to get just that: a story (a tall tale).

      Like

      Reply
  25. 🍺Gunny says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    These people ruin lives, cause people to lose elections, lose jobs, lose reputations, and create family tragedy…..They need to be punished…The thing that punishes these SJW’s most is losing their money…fry em…On the MSM like they did to everyone else…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. deplorabledooku says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Neither Bloom nor Allred are women’s rights lawyers. They are frauds who have built up this reputation with the help of the leftist media and their fellow travellers in Congress, led by the fake Hitlery herself. They all use women as anti-Republican/Conservative attack fodder. Allred particularly has a track record of showing up at a moment’s notice when the “bat” signal is raised by the Dims to attack political opponents. Never do they parade out any victimized women against any Dim. In fact, the contrary in the case of Bloom defending sexual predator Weinstein, but that’s because he is a Daddy Warbucks figure for so many Dim politicians, for reasons in addition to cash. The only instance I can think of when Allred went after a Dim was when Obama deemed Bill Cosby offensive for decrying the lack of black men being fathers to their children (which runs way counter to the Dim narrative) not offensive for his decades long abuse of women. That sordid history became weaponized by Allred and her “lovely” daughter only after Cosby strayed off the Obama gulag.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Utterly despicable people. Bottom feeders. Not one redeeming quality within their lowlife DNA

    People who lie, cheat, deceive and, worst of all, try to destroy peoples lives for personal gain, have crossed the line from scumbag into the realm of evil, absolutely evil

    All of this ties in with the democrats so called ideology, which is nothing more than a ruse to garner votes, but when members of a certain party / ideology are being exposed left and right for their lies, deceit, cheating, subversion & criminality, it shows how bankrupt that party / ideology really is & how it needs a masquerade of lies & deceptions to sell itself

    Too bad the democrat sheeple are too brainwashed to realize that

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. Ken says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Libtards dropping like fly poop.they are the 4percent that are too brainwashed beyond human redemption. Sit back and enjoy the show folks. Oh someone pass the popcorn please.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. 100% YOOPER says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Oh man, they better call Saul!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Minnie says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Shocking, I tell you!

    /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Joseph W. South says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    “attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill”

    Find this person and bring her forward! That witness should be sufficient evidence to disbar Lisa Bloom and completely deflate Gillibrand and the rest of the hectoring hypocrites!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. andyocoregon says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    I don’t understand why Lisa Bloom hasn’t had her attorney license pulled for ethics violations.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • roccoboy1 says:
      December 15, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      I disagree with the hyperbole here regarding ethics violations and disbarment. I will happily stand corrected, but as far as I can see from the article, Bloom is simply another of a multitude of sleazy lawyers looking to make a buck as well as take down a political candidate she is against. There is no evidence she asked them to lie, in fact according to the author of the piece there is evidence she tried to vet these people. However if one looks at their actual stories they are nothingburgers, but the media did and would have had a field day nonetheless. The first woman, Jill Harth the media reveled in highlighting her story because she filed an attempted rape charge 25 years ago. However if you read her actual filing it is beyond ludicrous. She describes someone basically coming on strong as “attempted rape”; the suit was dropped eventually and her having had her mortgage paid off certainly casts further doubt on her version of events and how real or exaggerated it may have been. There is really no way of knowing. The second woman had no real story, although I am sure Ms. Bloom, realized the media would blow it up nonetheless- this woman basically describes a situation where Trump came on to her, she rebuffed him and he backed off. This is newsworthy? So while Bloom’s partisan and enrichment motives are quite evident, I do not understand why disbarment or ethics violations would be on the table. Perhaps Hypocrite of the Year award, Sleazy Lawyer award, etc. Granted she is disgusting and an uber partisan who was looking to take down Trump with even the shoddiest of accuser stories. The shoddiness of the stories didn’t matter because she knew full well that bringing this out days before an election, buttressed by non stop MSM coverage could very well have derailed his candidacy. Hence the offer of 750,000 dollars to the second woman just days before the election (the amount went steadily up from the original 10,000 dollars originally discussed much earlier on)

      Like

      Reply
  33. beaujest says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Looks like the Bloom is off the rose !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Lester smith says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    This is great news but the Dems and swamp will be back. I fear that as soon Trump signs tax bill the Senate Republicans will try to finish the job for the Dems. I hope I am wrong but the Republicans keep saying they need the tax bill to pass for them to be reelected. They will jettison Trump he has served their purpose and is a liability to them once the bill is done.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Howie says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Washington DC and the democrat party is overflowing the Swamp. With probable cause. This is the definition of Probable Cause.
    “A reasonable suspicion that a crime, is, has, or will be committed”
    I am reasonably suspicious, how bout you? We should change the name of our capital to. ….
    The District of Probable Cause……..
    I don’t need any more evidence. Gimme a pocketful of warrants.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. Bitcoin & Stock Market Timing says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Wicked fema-nazi’s!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. emet says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    FBI and DOJ top managers are trying to topple our government, yet they remain free and are collecting their salaries. Meanwhile a San Francisco resident is facing years in prison for writing “no more Chinese” on vacant buildings

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. decimusausonius says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    You have heard of The Silence of the Lambs, but that is nothing compared to…

    THE SILENCE OF THE CLINTONS !

    Is it not “passing strange” that the two biggest loudmouths in the Dem Party have been so silent recently? No opinions on these scandals at all? No tsk-tsking?

    And have you noticed how suddenly the Alleged Whama’Bama Women Victims of Judge Moore have disappeared? Duty done, back to the Starbucks!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. JoD says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Images of Falcon and eyas.

    Like

    Reply
  40. TONYA PARNELL says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    MOTHER AND DAUGHTER, BOTH CROOKS & SHOULD BE DISBARRED & PUT IN JAIL.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I thought, I hoped, PDJT had the goods on these two before he came out for Moore…
    The man see’s around corners!
    Always way ahead, has the best people working behind the curtain…. Draining the swamp indeed!

    Like

    Reply
  42. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    The problem for them is that taking payment for accusations (especially if pressured by attorneys) reduces your credibility. If you also have a past of fraud, lies, or financial stress….it also adds to the accuser’s credibility. Add to that the timing of your accusation for political purposes and you pretty much lose all credibility.

    There is the same problem with the Steele dossier. They paid Russians for the false claims made against Trump.

    If even one accuser is proven to have lied after being paid (already happened with several Trump accusers)…..it reflects on all.

    And depending on what is on the tape that O”Reilly revealed exists (high pressure to exaggerate, instructions on how to cry, monetary offer to lie????) It could expose this type of fraud and cause great suspicion on this whole game the Dems play.

    Bloom and Allred better hope Project Veritas didn’t do a sting operation with fake accusers on them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. oldschool64 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Hey Lisa! Here’s a message from the grave from a woman who actually was abused(and probably worse)…

    Like

    Reply
  45. TreeperInTraining says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    My favorite part of The Hill article:

    When Bloom found out the woman was still a supporter of Trump and associated with lawyers, friends and associates of the future president, she texted a request that jarred the woman.

    “When you have a chance I suggest you delete the August 2015 Facebook post about supporting Trump,” Bloom texted. “Otherwise the reporter will ask you how you could support him after what he did to you. Your call but it will make your life easier.”

    The woman declined. “I hate to say it, but i still rather have trump in office than hillary,” the woman texted back. Bloom answered, “Ok I respect that. Then don’t change anything.”

    Like

    Reply
  46. bitterlyclinging says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Standard operating procedure for the Left?
    Roy Moore?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  47. Concerned Citizen says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Although I suspect many treepers here would attribute this mostly to the greed of Allred and Bloom, I cannot look past the atavistic hatred certain public women who do not share the same ancestry as President Trump have towards the President. They are channeling currents of race hatred many of them share with elements of their own communities. Just look at the text messages of Lisa Page, and statements made by women members of the CBC. Lisa Page, Allred, Bloom all talk like they are modern-day Judiths and President Trump is a modern-day Holofernes. It really pains me to see the likes of Kathy Griffin trying to curry favor with those like Allred and Bloom by attacking men with whom they share ancestry, especially when they ignorantly and hatefully adopt the Judith and Holofernes symbolism. In case you don’t know what I am talking about google Judith and Holofernes!

    Like

    Reply
  48. Paco Loco says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    No need for a witch hunt, these two were easily found. In the old days we’d have tied them to the stake and flicked a zippo. I’m guessing that they both are licensed to practice law in California. The Cal Bar needs to get to work and disbar both of these hags for conspiracy to commit fraud.

    Like

    Reply
  49. MAGAbear says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    And what will happen to the wicked witch law firm of Allred & Bloom? Nothing. Because nothing ever happens to people on the left who practice their dirty deeds. And as an added bonus, the people they smear often lose their prestige and power (and reputations). Being a lefty has its perks.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s