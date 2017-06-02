Targeting Trump – Kathy Griffin in 2016: “my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron.”…

Against the backdrop of Kathy Griffin producing a video where she decapitated President Donald Trump; and yesterday hiring attorney Lisa Bloom to conduct a press conference scheduled for today, it is worth noting an interview Ms. Griffin gave to Vulture Media at the Equality Now Gala in December of 2016:

[…] “So I’m happy to deliver beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron. You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron. I’m going to get in ahead of the game.” (link)

.

(screen grab link)

[…] “It’s not about trying to be an equal-opportunity offender anymore because Hillary got such a beat down. It’s his turn. So I’m happy to deliver beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron. You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron. I’m going to get in ahead of the game.” (link)

It would appear the purpose of Kathy Griffin’s production this past week was a fulfillment of an intentional objective to inflict duress upon 11-year-old Barron Trump. There’s nothing accidental about it.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Advertisements