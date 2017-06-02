Targeting Trump – Kathy Griffin in 2016: “my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron.”…

Against the backdrop of Kathy Griffin producing a video where she decapitated President Donald Trump; and yesterday hiring attorney Lisa Bloom to conduct a press conference scheduled for today, it is worth noting an interview Ms. Griffin gave to Vulture Media at the Equality Now Gala in December of 2016:
[…] “So I’m happy to deliver beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron. You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron. I’m going to get in ahead of the game.” (link)
"It's not about trying to be an equal-opportunity offender anymore because Hillary got such a beat down. It's his turn. So I'm happy to deliver beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron. You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I'll go direct for Barron. I'm going to get in ahead of the game."
It would appear the purpose of Kathy Griffin’s production this past week was a fulfillment of an intentional objective to inflict duress upon 11-year-old Barron Trump. There’s nothing accidental about it.
LOCK HER UP!!
I wept when I saw this image. How much cruelty can one family take.
For the other canadians here, call the places where she is scheduled to ‘perform’. They are always surprised that I am calling from Canada. I think people are getting the message how outraged people are. I said that she was a morally bankrupt waste of human skin.
Maybe the hellewood crowd (not a typo) will think twice about demeaning your president if their are consequences to their pocket books.
Hope she is sued for causing pain and distress. Make an example of her! Heck, I would join in a lawsuit! I’m still distressed about what she had done . Vile woman! Enough is enough – take them down!
I was traumatized couldn’t unsee the image. She is the resistance, and the resistance will overplay their hand. The Democrats will be out of office for a long, long time.
The woman is sick. She planned to go after an 11 year old boy to hurt Trump’s chances of becoming President. There is nothing sicker than that. Now she is going to say the Trump bullied her. So like the rest of the leftists Griffin the perpetrator will become a victim. This must be a crime and if so any jury will find her guilty. We who love our country are sick of these psychos trying to destroy our great President and his family.
The Bloom is off the ro….I mean her rocker.
@rumpole2 – I sincerely hope that the Secret Service takes what she did seriously & prosecutes her to the fullest extent of of law – Put these ppl in prison – Orange should be her new favorite color. Put Hillary in a cell next to her! H
it’s almost beyond imagining that an otherwise somewhat successful comedienne should do this — to what end. I agree with Melania, Her mental health is at issue. Maybe she’s been on the D-list so long she can’t stand herself any more.
People like Griffin usually can’t stand themselves, actually. That is why they are so anxious to hurt others – it makes them feel better somehow – really sick and twisted stuff, but standard psychology. Love your name, by the way. Makes me chuckle!!
You’re right–I just finished reading her life in wikipedia. Pathetic life. But it doesn’t give her the right to take her own misery onto someone else who did nothing to her. She is really sick and twisted. Hanging around with other sick people in Follywood isn’t going to make it better. Boycott Follywood.
From Grandma Covfefe (formerly LoveofUSA)
I don’t need to read her life story to know that it must have been pathetic. People like her who display such sick and evil intent – especially (and purposefully!) towards a child like Barron – have severe mental, emotional and most of all…desperate spiritual problems! She needs counseling, and she needs God to cleanse, heal and guide her away from satan’s hold upon her soul…
Just another degenerate lib pig. She will get hers.
WAIT A MINUTE. STOP THE PRESSES.
If This happened in the 9th Circuit then she has CLEARLY shown intent and premeditation!
Winner, winner, chicken dinner. Let the games begin! This pushback from America needs to start on Griffin and not end until Hillary is tried in a court of law.
Going after an 11 year old.
Premeditation. That tweet proves it.
It is also CHILD ABUSE, but this is Commiefornia- she will not do a day in jail there for that.
I want her head on a pole.
I hope Melania Trump sues this piece of garbage for every penny she has and then some.
Every dog has its day. I’d say the day has come for this dog.
WOW! How does anyone feel about her apology now?
It was her intent all along to hurt Barron.
She really should have left this alone. Good thing she has a lawyer now.
Now lets see how the left handles this one? Lets see who is still willing to stand behind her now?
@areyoustillalive – Everything she did was deliberate & premeditated! She has in times past mocked the Living God, I’d say she’s about to be judged by a righteous God, & I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near her when it happens.
Unless she is getting a yuuuuge cash payout Bloom will run. There is no $$$$$ for her now in a lawsuit. Cohen can easily put this reptile in to bankruptcy and take even nickel she has, in addition to her destroyed career. I hope they make an example of her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She could have walked away. Hiring Bloom will nail her coffin shut.
@Kathy Griffin, that piece of shit you’re referring to is my President, I am proud to be an American, smiling everyday, and sleeping well every night since President Trump’s inauguration! You’re a horrible, horrible human being and I’m so glad God never gave you kids, YOU PIECE OF SHIT!
That is the only way to talk to garbage. Leftists are scum and deserve only scorn. I salute you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Griffin is vulgar and demented.
“Kathy Griffin” Is going to target an 11-year old boy .. Trump’s son ? And it’s Kathy Griffin who’s being “Bullied” ??? Un real !!
How low is this woman going to go, Who is she going to be allowed to “Bully” .. ?
I hope & pray that she is dealt with severely by the Living God. Who she hasnit times past mocked !!
In my dream world, Barron at 11 years old, calls a press conference and produces the bloody head of Kathy Griffin.
Bloom rides another winner. SD just put the kibosh on her. Way to go boss.
In a just world, NO ONE shows up for the press conference tomorrow morning in Bloom’s office. But, I’m a realist…
LikeLiked by 10 people
I hope Melania sues her and if that’s what she’s quoted in the past then she doesn’t have a leg to stand on.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And the crooked lawyer.
She is a degenerate piece of crap!
Kathy Griffin .. News Flash, You and all the Liberal Left ilk like you “Lost the Election” – You are “LOOSER’S” get used to it – Trump won, THANKS BE TO GOD !!’
And get used to your life .. career, “circling the drain”. That red light, blinking on the side of your head is your “carrer termination light” – as in it’s over baby!
You are “Looser’s”? Seriously? And capitalized no less?
PREMEDITATION MUCH!!!
Even friggin’ Comey could find “Intent” here. LOL
This article is another example of brilliant research that is evidence based. There are some clever and effective contributors here at The Last Refuge. Great job!
Intentional infliction of emotional distress
The tort of intentional infliction of emotional distress has four elements: (1) the defendant must act intentionally or recklessly; (2) the defendant’s conduct must be extreme and outrageous; and (3) the conduct must be the cause (4) of severe emotional distress.
See Torts
http://injury.findlaw.com/torts-and-personal-injuries/intentional-infliction-of-emotional-distress.html
wex:
*In addition to the above she also is on record as saying “I will have to move to Mexico after this.” I hope that Cohen gets on the case.
And right before that…she said “That”…that will “put me in a federal prison”.
So many of “them” said they would move – leave the country – if Donald Trump were elected. Donald J. Trump was elected, he is OUR President, and… None of “them” left, as far as I know. As fas as Kathy? If she goes to Mexico, it will be because she’s on the run. She’s going to have a hard time hiding there. She doesn’t quite blend in enough. Regardless, her suggestion that she’ll have to move to Mexico makes her a flight risk. Take her passport – and her coat!
I’ll bet you a donut Melania Trump could win a lawsuit against Griffin for this.
However, no-one (especially mom) would want to put Barron Trump through the grinder attached to it.
That video they made was FULL of Intent.
It’s like they were ‘on a mission’…have you watched the last part of it again lately?
Kathy Griffin is a poster child for libtards. We all have liberal friends and most likely family members. How do you suppose they feel about being a libtard?
My guess, they are not all that deep down upset about Kathy Griffin. Mental derangement does strange things to people you would otherwise consider normal. You cannot be a libtard unless you were brainwashed by the press and indoctrinated by the education system. You have to feel yourself to be a loser and can’t accept winners. It gets down dependency vs self-destiny. It gets down indecency vs decency. It gets down to self-hate or self-worth.
A libtard though compromised in character, they still remain a destructive force to be reckoned and defeated.
First–Dec 2016 –Griffin said, “..my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron,”
Second—May 31, 2017– Griffin, along with others, made that despicable video.
Third—We reacted in shock and horror, knowing how it would affect the Trump family as well, esp their young ones.
Fourth— President Trump and FLOTUS put out a very classy twitter that reassured us.
Fifth—Griffin hired a lawyer, claiming being bullied.
Huh? Dear Kathy Griffin, You are nasty and dishonest. You’ll lose big time. BIGLY. You’ll have only yourself to blame.
We aren’t fooled by your apology as you are a terrible actress.
From Grandma Covfefe (formerly LoveofUSA)
The Left always makes war on children. They are too cowardly to stand up to real men and women who are able to fight back.
Donald Trump seems to have the ability to cause people to completely expose their true selves. It is something I noticed Sarah Palin was able to do as well. They elicit career ending performances just by being themselves. Kathy Griffin has done a Martin Bashir – although I’m not sure she is aware of it yet.
I keep thinking, and I know it’s bizarre, but she is acting like a psychotic woman scorned. She is dangerous. She gambled it all, and lost. She has nothing more to lose. She’s obsessed with destruction. I also hope the SS is really on this. Keep praying for the Trump family.
Would be cool if the SS Frog Marched her out of Blooms presser.
What is wrong with these people’s minds?! Why won’t they leave kids alone?
THIS should be “Intent” enough.. even for a Nut Job like Comey
Rumpole’s FREE legal advice:
Kathy……CANCEL the publicity stunt “press conference”.
SAY NOTHING… until after your arrest and your Miranda rights have been explained to you.
Griffin knows by attacking President Trump and his family, she is attacking US. She is the true face of the Democratic Party’s resistance. Who have plans to will bring violence, destruction, poverty and death to our cities and streets. They are funded by the Soros, Obama, Clinton machine money globalists. And we need to heed their dog whistle calls and prepare. Glocked, stocked with two smoking and barrels.
I remember when Obama said, “you can go after me in the media, that is fair game, but don’t go after my children”.
Where is Obama’s voice in this: Shouldn’t he say it’s not right that Griffin was intentionally going after Trump’s 11 year old. Same with Rosie O, going after Trump’s 11 year old.
Can Trump of the First lady sue Griffin and other MSM people over this? And win?
Can Trump OR the First Lady sue Griffin and MSM over this? And WIN?
Yes, but it would be better to get out of the 9th circuit.
She is a flight risk. No bail.
No matter how hard they try. The libtards eventually self-destruct as a result of subconscious sabotage. It is highly predictable because of an underlying self-hate. It may take awhile to manifest itself; both Hillary and Bill Clinton as an example.
Obama is another libtard who is on his way to a subconscious self-sabotage destruction. Living a life of hypocrisy does that to a libtard as it would anyone. However, libtards are way more prone than “normal” people. Lol
Just like Tiger Woods.
Here today…gone tomorow. Two more cancellations
Kathy’s Tour Information—>
http://www.kathygriffin.net/tour.php
Ticketmaster —>
http://www.ticketmaster.com/Kathy-Griffin-tickets/artist/845308
America, take back your culture. GET them out.
What’s this tabloid rubbish doing as the top post?
We should be still in lengthy ecstatic celebration of the most important decision by a President since 1971.
How many times have we seen the left play the “victim” card after they’ve been caught with their grubby hands in the cookie jar.
How many victim lefties have we seen represented by G Allred (like the fake rape victims) vs DJT, now PDJT, only to dissipate and disappear when push comes to shove. Way too many.
So it’s her daughter handling this case…probably will end up with an out of court settlement for an undisclosed amount.
Personally I would like to see her in handcuffs, and much worse. Tar and feathers are too good for this human filth.
Any reasonable US Attorney could make an EZ criminal case here.
OMGosh! He still has K. Griffins back —> “…best for her…”
(bolding mine)
Franken walks back defense of event with Kathy Griffin
6/01/17
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on Thursday walked back his previous defense of a joint appearance with Kathy Griffin planned for an upcoming event, encouraging her not to attend.
Franken said he faced backlash for keeping the planned appearance after Griffin posed with…
“After hearing from many Minnesotans who were rightfully offended, I’ve come to the conclusion that it would be best for her not to participate in the event we had previously scheduled. I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously,” Franken said Thursday, according to Politico.
The change of plans comes a day after Franken said during a town hall discussion Wednesday that he still planned on making a joint appearance with Griffin at the event because she had asked for forgiveness.
[…]
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/336037-franken-walks-back-defense-of-event-with-kathy-griffin-cancels
Criminal Offense?
There are three elements of the offense of making an illegal threat: (i) there must be a transmission in interstate commerce; (ii) there must be a communication containing the threat; (iii) and the threat must be a threat to injure the person of another.[4] Threats can also sometimes be punished under the statutes criminalizing assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain United States Government officers or employees[5] or assassinating, kidnapping, and assaulting government officials of the United States.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/115
Lockerup!
(sorry for this in advance)
What a sick, repulsive bitch! 😐
Amazing display of hubris and stupidity. She thinks she‘s protected within her little bubble world because the media and entertainment mafia believe they are beyond accountability. Ironically, her lasting notoriety will be for bringing that world crashing down. Call it the final straw, jumping the shark, or anything else but this time self pity and solidarity with idiots will only alienate anyone with half a brain. The more she sinks in her self created verbal quicksand the better it will be.
Some really talented comedians and satirists suffered career and personal ruin for much tamer comments. Like them and their views or not, Lenny Bruce, Mort Saul, the Smothers Brothers and others at least had wit and never sank as low as this clueless pathetic fringe non entity.
I can hardly wait for the unintended consequences her press conference will bring. It’s not the seventies any more though those people still think they’re the first wave of feminists.
