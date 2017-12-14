Merry Christmas From President Trump and First Lady Melania – Official 2017 Christmas Portrait

Today the White House released the official Christmas Portrait – President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

 

16 Responses to Merry Christmas From President Trump and First Lady Melania – Official 2017 Christmas Portrait

  1. Paul says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Beautiful..

    Reply
  2. bluegirl says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    BEAUTIFUL!!!! Merry Christmas to our President and First Lady!!!!! May God bless them and their families………………

    Reply
  3. freq says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    excellent… Merry Christmas to The President and the First Lady as well…

    Reply
  4. FL_GUY says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    All I can say is: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Thanks to President Trump and First Lady Melania!

    Reply
  5. Golden Advice says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    So nice to have class, patriotism, and God back in the White House again!
    God bless our President and First Lady!

    Reply
  6. magatrump says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Thank you Jesus for the election of President Trump. Merry Christmas! God bless President Trump and First Lady Melania. God bless America!!! MAGA

    Reply
  7. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Class and Elegance, personified.

    Reply
  8. Kaco says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Very lovely!

    Reply
  9. Stringy theory says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    What a wonderful photo of our POTUS and First Lady. We are so fortunate to have them.

    Reply
  10. Alison says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Stunning! I have such a warm feeling knowing The People’s house is in competent, honest Christian hands this year. A joy to behold our First Couple.

    Reply
  11. TwoLaine says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    ❤ It!
    Sweet & Sharp! 🙂

    Reply
  12. WSB says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Merry Christmas to The President and Mrs. Trump! Lovely!

    And Merry Christmas to you, Sundance and CTH for bringing us a very full year of the best analysis, alerts, opinions and hands-down critical coverage on this planet…eveh!

    Reply
  13. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Our handsome President and his beautiful First Lady, inside and out.

    Our CHRISTmas is back. Thank you, dear President Trump and FL Melania.

    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump.
    We are blessed today and this CHRISTmas season.

    Reply
  14. Laurie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I just love them both. Elegance and class.
    Merry Christmas 🌲

    Reply

