Merry Christmas From President Trump and First Lady Melania – Official 2017 Christmas Portrait

Today the White House released the official Christmas Portrait – President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Beautiful..
BEAUTIFUL!!!! Merry Christmas to our President and First Lady!!!!! May God bless them and their families………………
excellent… Merry Christmas to The President and the First Lady as well…
All I can say is: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Thanks to President Trump and First Lady Melania!
So nice to have class, patriotism, and God back in the White House again!
God bless our President and First Lady!
Warms my heart and gives me hope to see Potus and Flotus in this Christmas portrait !
Thank you Jesus for the election of President Trump. Merry Christmas! God bless President Trump and First Lady Melania. God bless America!!! MAGA
Class and Elegance, personified.
Very lovely!
I still am amazed at their decorations, wonderfully done!
What a wonderful photo of our POTUS and First Lady. We are so fortunate to have them.
Stunning! I have such a warm feeling knowing The People’s house is in competent, honest Christian hands this year. A joy to behold our First Couple.
❤ It!
Sweet & Sharp! 🙂
Merry Christmas to The President and Mrs. Trump! Lovely!
And Merry Christmas to you, Sundance and CTH for bringing us a very full year of the best analysis, alerts, opinions and hands-down critical coverage on this planet…eveh!
Our handsome President and his beautiful First Lady, inside and out.
Our CHRISTmas is back. Thank you, dear President Trump and FL Melania.
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump.
We are blessed today and this CHRISTmas season.
I just love them both. Elegance and class.
Merry Christmas 🌲
