“CLICK”: CNN Contributing Host Ryan Lizza Fired from New Yorker…

Posted on December 11, 2017 by

(LINK)

84 Responses to “CLICK”: CNN Contributing Host Ryan Lizza Fired from New Yorker…

  1. Venus E. Lee says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    He’s the guy who printed Scarmucci’s clearly OTR rant against Reince & Bannon by claiming a technicality.
    Lol

    Reply
  2. scott467 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    And another one’s gone
    And another one’s gone
    And another one bites the dust

    Hey, we’re gonna get you to
    Another one bites the dust!

    Reply
  3. Kerry Gimbel says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    This is like a revolving firing squad.

    Reply
  4. positron1352 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Kerry said it right. It’s modern day lynching of the male population.

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      “Kerry said it right. It’s modern day lynching of the male population.”

      _______________

      It has that feel to it, which I have no doubt is by design, but it’s not going to work that way, despite the totalitarian Left’s most special snowflake hopes.

      Because truth matters, and there’s nothing they can do about that.

      If the Left wants to wipe out a large swathe of their own, in Hollyweird, the U.S. Congress and the news media, don’t try to take away their shovel while they’re digging their own graves.

      But it won’t work against people who are not guilty, because in the final analysis, credible EVIDENCE is required.

      So rather than a modern day lynching of the male population, it will turn out to be a modern day castration of the Leftist / Uni-Party pervert society.

      And I don’t see a downside to that.

      Reply
      • The Deplorable Tina says:
        December 11, 2017 at 4:50 pm

        Well, they’ll either replace all the fired males with females or with transgenders. Weird that the democrats are demonizing 1/2 of their population, weirder that the men are allowing it to happen. Fingers crossed they get fed up with it & move to our side with the rest of us “deplorables.”

        Reply
      • Payday says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        Right on! They’re dropping like flies.

        Reply
    • BobBoxBody says:
      December 11, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Yeah but most of these guys have been the ones that have helped to make it that way. And now the chickens are coming home to roost.

      Reply
      • sixbladeknifeblog says:
        December 11, 2017 at 4:55 pm

        I don’t always watch Cartoon network but when I do…aww heck, who’m I kidding. I watch it frequently cause Rick n Morty, Squidbillies and Aqua Teen Hunger Force!

        Reply
      • anotherworriedmom says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:03 pm

        Exactly. There is decades of frustration out there from women that have had to put up with being bullied and harassed in order to keep their jobs. The Repubs that have done it were, for the most part, immediately drummed out by the enemedia press. The dhimmicrats and other leftys that have been protected since they circled the wagons for WJC are now seeing it all come out at the same time. I am sooo not feeling sorry.

        Reply
  5. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    How ever the swamp must drain… By any means necessary. CLICK

    Reply
  6. Kerry Gimbel says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    So now the Dems get desperate and drag those old accusers out of the muck. How much Soros money are these ladies getting?

    Reply
  7. America First says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Isn’t this the guy that ratted on Scaramucci in what was supposed to be an off the record conversation?

    Reply
  8. Roger Duroid says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Thought at first it is that despicable Chris Cillizza of CNN, even looks like him. But, he will be next,

    Reply
  9. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    So the perv wars continue. Of course it had to be that. There’s no way a stalwart newsman like this ever could or would be fired for reporting fake news or anything of that nature. That’s just wrong. But “improper sexual conduct” (whatever that even is today) well, that will get you frogmarched to the gallows PDQ.

    Reply
    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      I was accused of ‘sexual misconduct’ in 1973.
      One Monday morning I said, ‘Hi Honey. How was your weekend’, to the receptionist. A woman who had gotten off the elevator with me started ranting about how I was a chauvinist pig, and then turned on the receptionist for ‘allowing’ me to be a pig and call her, honey. The receptionist smiled and said, ‘He calls me Honey, because that’s what my parents named me.’ She then turned her name plaque on the desk that read ‘Honey Graham’. (Who knows why parents do that to their children)

      Reply
  10. Niagara Frontier says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    I suspect Ryan’s fan club at his alma mater (UC Berkeley) will be extremely disappointed with this news.

    Reply
  11. Kerry Gimbel says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Accusers of Trump

    Reply
  12. magatrump says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    another slime ball neutered!!! POS!!!

    Reply
  13. georgiafl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Reply
  14. joshua says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    This whole thing is very exciting for the Japanese guys making all the robot sex women dolls.
    Every corporation will have to purchase one and all the execs are going to be forced to grope the doll until they get their jollies all over and done.
    and no real woman will get to complain.

    Heck….We better get into the sex doll business quickly before we lose the battle of trade balance with Japan over fake women.

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Reply
  16. joshua says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    how can liberated progressive entertainers and hollywood types complain about inappropriate sexual contact….I thought their mantra was “if it feels good, just do it”

    getting confused….if the women want to be treated just like men, then they better start doing some serious male groping or get left behind under the sexual glass ceiling…

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      Or SAY or DO something when the incident happens, instead of cowering like a wilted flower….

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      Good point… this whole manufactured ‘movement’ (and the real behavior it exposes) threatens to blow the lid clean OFF the Left’s claim that there’s no difference between men and women.

      Unless something changes drastically, it would appear that every person accused (credibly or otherwise) is male.

      Where are the female sexual predators?

      If wymyn are the same as men, we should be seeing equivalent numbers of women accused of sexual impropriety toward men… and yet… we don’t!

      And we’re not gonna!

      Reply
  17. Vince says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Ladies and gentlemen, meet your ruling class.

    Reply
  18. georgiafl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    It’s really difficult, what with PC, LBGTXYZ activism, movies/TV/Games and all, to figure out just what exactly is ‘improper sexual conduct’ in this day and time.

    Who is in charge of deciding what is proper and improper? Surely not the lib3rtine, lic3ntious, l3wd talking left. (spelling changed to avoid WP moderation)

    Every other word is the F word in the leftist vocabulary, it’s used as noun, verb, adjective, adverb and everything else.

    All I can figure is that we must be seeing the beginning of a return of Puritanism in the USA – led by the LEFT!!!

    Well Glory be!

    Reply
  21. big bad mike says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Pretty soon – Schmoe and Psycho Mika won’t have anyone to whine to.

    Reply
  22. dizzymissl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    trump curse strikes again. lol

    Reply
  23. POP says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    This genre is different. Leftards being despised in the media for sexual “harassment” matters? Very unusual.
    Usually the left ignore or obfuscate when one of their own is involved. The best example being Roman Polanski, who apparent still remains an arteestic hero, unlike Weiny.

    Which of these are the feminist comrades ignoring? That way the hierarchy of important male lefties can be established. 1. still Clinton 2. ?

    Reply
  24. FL_GUY says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    The leftists have always been noted for falsely accusing the right of things of which they themselves are guilty. In the past, it’s worked but it’s no longer working. They started this garbage by falsely accusing President Trump of sexual misdeeds during the campaign but this time, it has rebounded on themselves and they are falling everywhere. If they continue this crap towards President Trump, he will continue to stand and they will all go down, much like the big mouthed skier who disrespected our President Trump!

    The Pensacola FL rally on Dec 8th SHOULD have scared the crap out of these leftists. No politician draws a crowd when there is no election and very few politicians EVER draw a crowd of THOUSANDS, much less on a cold, wet day. Yet, President Trump drew a Venue Capacity crowd and many more that couldn’t get in because WE LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP! The more they attempt to attack President Trump, the more it is going to bounce back on them! Accept the election you jackasses; stop Attacking President Trump and let President Trump Make America Great Again!

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      Yep. The more they try to smear DJT, the more it backfires.

      They have invoked the law of unintended consequences.

      By the very act of their ‘resistance’, the crazy Left is actually helping DJT and all of us to Make America Great Again, lol!

      Reply
  25. youme says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    A “Sh*tty Media Men” list made its rounds among female journalists and Lizza had a spot on it. The list said that he is “[C]reepy af [as f*ck] in the DM’s.”

    https://shittymediamenlist.wordpress.com/2017/10/29/shitty-media-men/

    Reply
  26. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Lizza stated: “I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate. The New Yorker was unable to cite a company policy that was violated.”
    I was concerned when I saw the phrase “improper sexual conduct”. If it is not against the law and not against the company policy, I don’t get it. Do companies now have the right to make decisions on non-workplace sexual conduct? I remember when the Supreme Court ruled that the state of Texas could not forbid sodomy in a private residence, and progressives rejoiced. Now they seem to be going in the opposite direction.

    Reply
  27. Pam says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    This is another fine example of what happens to these media prestitutes that go after POTUS. 😉

    Reply
  28. Trent Telenko says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    The ‘Pence Rule’ is looking pretty good right now.

    The Feminist elite has no real understanding that this moral panic is going to kill female employment as no man is going to mentor a woman professionally because of the Legal liability Risk.

    And men will stop believing women in juries for such complaints when the ‘Pence Rules’ become the male employer default conduct.

    Reply
  29. Janetoo says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    They are willing to sacrifice EVERY. SINGLE. MALE. PROGRESSIVE if necessary to GET THE PRESIDENT. We need to remain vigilant and provide Pres. Trump with assurances that he needs to IGNORE the coming onslaught against him and not BUDGE from his presidency.

    Reply
  30. fleporeblog says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Another one bites the dust! This POS has allegations from women and men!

    http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/12/11/nprs-tom-ashbrook-suspended-amid-misconduct-allegations-against-men-women.html

    From the article linked above:

    The longtime host of one of NPR’s most successful programs has been suspended while the network investigates sexual misconduct allegations.

    The allegations against “On Point” host Tom Ashbrook include that he engaged in “creepy” sex talks and gave unwanted hugs, neck and back rubs to 11 mostly young women and men who worked on the show. They were contained in a document and confirmed in multiple interviews by WBUR-FM, the Boston station that produces the show.

    Ashbrook was put on leave last week.

    Reply
  31. fedback says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Looks like liberals are heading towards sharia law

    Reply
  32. learnedoneblog says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    What if all these accusations are part of the left’s mission to make Trump look like a serial groper during the next election? They are sacrificing their own for a bigger prize.

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      Won’t matter if a hundred women came out with 100 yearbooks and photos of President Trump engaged in compromising positions…We are on the Trump Train to MAGA; liars and bimbos to the side please…WE DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR LIES, FAKE PHOTOS VIDEOS AUDIO NEWS…we’ve cut the cord. Buh bye

      Reply
  33. Budman says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Gillibrand: Trump Should Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations…………..HA HA HA HA HA HAH!

    Reply
  34. Golden Advice says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    I think we may be nearing the end of the liberal cannibalism phase of MAGA.

    Reply
  35. Pam says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Reply
  36. pyromancer76 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Does this avalanche of bad men mean that women really are pussies? I.e., cowards and weaklings. How can so many women have been put upon by so many men in so many different fields and been silent about it for years — or been willing to be silenced for years? Actually I will add the noun “American” as an adjective in front of women. No way, no how. (In Hollywood , however, girls/women are willing to sleep their way to the top, so they often invite abuse.)

    All investigations that lead to anyone’s (any man’s) job being taken away or their demotion had better result in publicly valid accusations with proof. Otherwise all we are talking about is fraud, railroading, conspiracies, destruction of individual’s lives and reputations, usually for political purposes.

    At the same time, I think if the investigations were made public, everyone would be appalled at how much nastiness and abuse has been happening, and not all to women. The very worst is the cultural permission for pedophilia.

    Thinking back in time, remember Women’s Liberation (its non-marxist version that did not happen for very long) as the beginning of the second wave of feminism — a very important moment in enlarging representative-democratic participation for women in all walks of life. Other groups of Americans followed in a great enhancement of inclusive American culture.) Unfortunately, all these ideals were taken over by marxists by making them sound “liberal” and selling them as “liberalism.” with no one paying attention to the seduction and transformation of American minds and values.

    Remember the movie 1987(?) Fatal Attraction? Well, a whole bunch of men who had been guilty of seducing/molesting/abusing/rapping behaviors on the job began looking behind them, and grabbing their crotch, and thinking about their lives being destroyed. The cop-out (not only the horror-movie ending) was the husband and wife hugging each other at the end. A whole lot of ‘splanin’ needed to go on before those two got back together if the wife was an American woman.

    If American women are really American women they will not stand for such behaviors for one minute. Deck the bas—d (a fatherless child therefore no self-discipline); make him grab some one or other of his own body parts. “Bullies” are another way of putting it.

    Reply
  37. Sandra-VA says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    All I can say is that these feminazis are going to feel the repercussions of their war against men. They are TOO STUPID to see that they are only hurting themselves by deriding, denigrating and woosifying half the population.

    Reply
    • fedback says:
      December 11, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      women used to slap a man if he overstepped his bounds

      Reply
      • Sandra-VA says:
        December 11, 2017 at 5:36 pm

        Yes, and I have slapped a few…

        I worked in a predominantly male field, in fact there were very few women in my field. I rarely had ANY issues because we treated each other as equals. It was all about being geeks… and I loved it! We even had drinks together after work 😮

        I did have issues a few times in my younger years before I went into IT, but quickly dealt with or situations thoroughly avoided. The worst experiences of my working life were when I worked with women.

        Reply
  38. lovetruthfirst says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    ROTF that’s at least 5 major NPR personalities and executives forced to stand down since weinstein’s water broke

    could not have happened to a nicer organization ‘o’

    did i mention that i passionately HATE NPR ?

    Reply

