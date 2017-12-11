“CLICK”: CNN Contributing Host Ryan Lizza Fired from New Yorker…

(LINK)
He’s the guy who printed Scarmucci’s clearly OTR rant against Reince & Bannon by claiming a technicality.
Lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
And another one’s gone
And another one’s gone
And another one bites the dust
Hey, we’re gonna get you to
Another one bites the dust!
LikeLiked by 13 people
edit / correction: Hey, we’re gonna get you too
(I’m a huge fan of the edit button… I just can’t seem to find it ANYWHERE!!! LOL!)
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is like a revolving firing squad.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Kerry said it right. It’s modern day lynching of the male population.
“Kerry said it right. It’s modern day lynching of the male population.”
_______________
It has that feel to it, which I have no doubt is by design, but it’s not going to work that way, despite the totalitarian Left’s most special snowflake hopes.
Because truth matters, and there’s nothing they can do about that.
If the Left wants to wipe out a large swathe of their own, in Hollyweird, the U.S. Congress and the news media, don’t try to take away their shovel while they’re digging their own graves.
But it won’t work against people who are not guilty, because in the final analysis, credible EVIDENCE is required.
So rather than a modern day lynching of the male population, it will turn out to be a modern day castration of the Leftist / Uni-Party pervert society.
And I don’t see a downside to that.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well, they’ll either replace all the fired males with females or with transgenders. Weird that the democrats are demonizing 1/2 of their population, weirder that the men are allowing it to happen. Fingers crossed they get fed up with it & move to our side with the rest of us “deplorables.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right on! They’re dropping like flies.
Yeah but most of these guys have been the ones that have helped to make it that way. And now the chickens are coming home to roost.
I don’t always watch Cartoon network but when I do…aww heck, who’m I kidding. I watch it frequently cause Rick n Morty, Squidbillies and Aqua Teen Hunger Force!
Exactly. There is decades of frustration out there from women that have had to put up with being bullied and harassed in order to keep their jobs. The Repubs that have done it were, for the most part, immediately drummed out by the enemedia press. The dhimmicrats and other leftys that have been protected since they circled the wagons for WJC are now seeing it all come out at the same time. I am sooo not feeling sorry.
LikeLike
Gee…sorry to ruin the story but “work sucks for the vast majority of men too”
How ever the swamp must drain… By any means necessary. CLICK
LikeLiked by 5 people
So now the Dems get desperate and drag those old accusers out of the muck. How much Soros money are these ladies getting?
Isn’t this the guy that ratted on Scaramucci in what was supposed to be an off the record conversation?
LikeLiked by 19 people
Affirmative.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thought at first it is that despicable Chris Cillizza of CNN, even looks like him. But, he will be next,
So the perv wars continue. Of course it had to be that. There’s no way a stalwart newsman like this ever could or would be fired for reporting fake news or anything of that nature. That’s just wrong. But “improper sexual conduct” (whatever that even is today) well, that will get you frogmarched to the gallows PDQ.
I was accused of ‘sexual misconduct’ in 1973.
One Monday morning I said, ‘Hi Honey. How was your weekend’, to the receptionist. A woman who had gotten off the elevator with me started ranting about how I was a chauvinist pig, and then turned on the receptionist for ‘allowing’ me to be a pig and call her, honey. The receptionist smiled and said, ‘He calls me Honey, because that’s what my parents named me.’ She then turned her name plaque on the desk that read ‘Honey Graham’. (Who knows why parents do that to their children)
I suspect Ryan’s fan club at his alma mater (UC Berkeley) will be extremely disappointed with this news.
That still leaves one big segment of society not being unmasked yet. College professors.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They” be nabbed with the pedophiles I think.
Libtard Proffs!!! Good one.
OUCH! How true. One tried to induce my college girlfriend (in the 70’s for crying out loud) by questioning her virginity in a suggestive fashion. He was her advisor. Thankfully, he was removed from the staff for plagiarizing students’ work. Or something?
Do we know what it was he assaulted?
Accusers of Trump
another slime ball neutered!!! POS!!!
Lizza disappeared from Twitter and CNN in recent weeks, leading to speculation about his demise https://t.co/sczx93d2FB
— Justin Miller (@justinjm1) December 11, 2017
Lizza disappeared from Twitter and CNN in recent weeks, leading to speculation about his demise https://t.co/sczx93d2FB
— Justin Miller (@justinjm1) December 11, 2017
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmm…that sounds like someone has got some incriminating evidence.
Please…can’t anyone find dirt on Jim Acosta and April Ryan?
The incriminating (?) List:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/shitty-media-men-list-is-a-shitty-way-to-change-the-media
https://www.buzzfeed.com/doree/what-to-do-with-shitty-media-men
Anyone got the list?
This whole thing is very exciting for the Japanese guys making all the robot sex women dolls.
Every corporation will have to purchase one and all the execs are going to be forced to grope the doll until they get their jollies all over and done.
and no real woman will get to complain.
Heck….We better get into the sex doll business quickly before we lose the battle of trade balance with Japan over fake women.
Just received this statement from @CNNPR: "We have just learned of the New Yorker's decision. @RyanLizza will not appear on CNN while we look into this matter." https://t.co/QYPVzBLGbP
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 11, 2017
Just received this statement from @CNNPR: "We have just learned of the New Yorker's decision. @RyanLizza will not appear on CNN while we look into this matter." https://t.co/QYPVzBLGbP
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 11, 2017
‘Reliable sources’, busiest man on CNN
Stelter will probably find there was no intent
how can liberated progressive entertainers and hollywood types complain about inappropriate sexual contact….I thought their mantra was “if it feels good, just do it”
getting confused….if the women want to be treated just like men, then they better start doing some serious male groping or get left behind under the sexual glass ceiling…
Or SAY or DO something when the incident happens, instead of cowering like a wilted flower….
Good point… this whole manufactured ‘movement’ (and the real behavior it exposes) threatens to blow the lid clean OFF the Left’s claim that there’s no difference between men and women.
Unless something changes drastically, it would appear that every person accused (credibly or otherwise) is male.
Where are the female sexual predators?
If wymyn are the same as men, we should be seeing equivalent numbers of women accused of sexual impropriety toward men… and yet… we don’t!
And we’re not gonna!
Ladies and gentlemen, meet your ruling class.
It’s really difficult, what with PC, LBGTXYZ activism, movies/TV/Games and all, to figure out just what exactly is ‘improper sexual conduct’ in this day and time.
Who is in charge of deciding what is proper and improper? Surely not the lib3rtine, lic3ntious, l3wd talking left. (spelling changed to avoid WP moderation)
Every other word is the F word in the leftist vocabulary, it’s used as noun, verb, adjective, adverb and everything else.
All I can figure is that we must be seeing the beginning of a return of Puritanism in the USA – led by the LEFT!!!
Well Glory be!
LikeLiked by 6 people
/sarc
well….things HAVE changed a tad…
The perfect painting for this parody, joshua.
And then ponder this: The “Gay Pride Parades” are sex parades. Period. That’s what they’re all about at their very essence. People running all over DC streets in p*ssy hats and thinking nasty is a fantastic organizing call. Movies and television shows so racy that you could consider alot of it soft porn. Etc., etc. The left trashed our society and now look at ’em…
There’s a much more suggestive ontaken at the same shoot. I hope these goes viral!
https://images.search.yahoo.com/search/images;_ylt=AwrTHRKtBy9aQ2MAR3JXNyoA;_ylu=X3oDMTEyMjZ0aTRjBGNvbG8DZ3ExBHBvcwMxBHZ0aWQDQjQ5NDRfMQRzZWMDc2M-?p=meagan+kelly+gq&fr=ie8
Pretty soon – Schmoe and Psycho Mika won’t have anyone to whine to.
trump curse strikes again. lol
For some reason Trump curse is looking more like “planning and execution” but that’s just my 2 cents.
This genre is different. Leftards being despised in the media for sexual “harassment” matters? Very unusual.
Usually the left ignore or obfuscate when one of their own is involved. The best example being Roman Polanski, who apparent still remains an arteestic hero, unlike Weiny.
Which of these are the feminist comrades ignoring? That way the hierarchy of important male lefties can be established. 1. still Clinton 2. ?
The leftists have always been noted for falsely accusing the right of things of which they themselves are guilty. In the past, it’s worked but it’s no longer working. They started this garbage by falsely accusing President Trump of sexual misdeeds during the campaign but this time, it has rebounded on themselves and they are falling everywhere. If they continue this crap towards President Trump, he will continue to stand and they will all go down, much like the big mouthed skier who disrespected our President Trump!
The Pensacola FL rally on Dec 8th SHOULD have scared the crap out of these leftists. No politician draws a crowd when there is no election and very few politicians EVER draw a crowd of THOUSANDS, much less on a cold, wet day. Yet, President Trump drew a Venue Capacity crowd and many more that couldn’t get in because WE LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP! The more they attempt to attack President Trump, the more it is going to bounce back on them! Accept the election you jackasses; stop Attacking President Trump and let President Trump Make America Great Again!
Yep. The more they try to smear DJT, the more it backfires.
They have invoked the law of unintended consequences.
By the very act of their ‘resistance’, the crazy Left is actually helping DJT and all of us to Make America Great Again, lol!
A “Sh*tty Media Men” list made its rounds among female journalists and Lizza had a spot on it. The list said that he is “[C]reepy af [as f*ck] in the DM’s.”
https://shittymediamenlist.wordpress.com/2017/10/29/shitty-media-men/
Does DM’s here refer to Direct Messages?
Good question. Don’t know.
Yes, Direct Messages on Twitter.
Pretty long list.
Are there any proper ladies and gentlemen in the media?
Lizza stated: “I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate. The New Yorker was unable to cite a company policy that was violated.”
I was concerned when I saw the phrase “improper sexual conduct”. If it is not against the law and not against the company policy, I don’t get it. Do companies now have the right to make decisions on non-workplace sexual conduct? I remember when the Supreme Court ruled that the state of Texas could not forbid sodomy in a private residence, and progressives rejoiced. Now they seem to be going in the opposite direction.
Maybe the woman he dated is angry that the relationship is over and deliberately sabotaged him? Maybe he’s a liar? I’m thinking the second option.
Yes…it is insane…one reason Extreme Media is out for blood…once the insurance and legal people get involved it’s over…they fold like paper towels at a buffet!
This is another fine example of what happens to these media prestitutes that go after POTUS. 😉
The ‘Pence Rule’ is looking pretty good right now.
The Feminist elite has no real understanding that this moral panic is going to kill female employment as no man is going to mentor a woman professionally because of the Legal liability Risk.
And men will stop believing women in juries for such complaints when the ‘Pence Rules’ become the male employer default conduct.
Agreed. No only are men going to think multiple times before mentoring a woman, but I think this will hurt the hiring of women in technical careers, which are predominantly men.
They are willing to sacrifice EVERY. SINGLE. MALE. PROGRESSIVE if necessary to GET THE PRESIDENT. We need to remain vigilant and provide Pres. Trump with assurances that he needs to IGNORE the coming onslaught against him and not BUDGE from his presidency.
Another one bites the dust! This POS has allegations from women and men!
NPR's "On Point" Tom Ashbrook suspended for . . . well, you know by now.https://t.co/fJ49kj5no2
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) December 11, 2017
NPR's "On Point" Tom Ashbrook suspended for . . . well, you know by now.https://t.co/fJ49kj5no2
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) December 11, 2017
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/12/11/nprs-tom-ashbrook-suspended-amid-misconduct-allegations-against-men-women.html
From the article linked above:
The longtime host of one of NPR’s most successful programs has been suspended while the network investigates sexual misconduct allegations.
The allegations against “On Point” host Tom Ashbrook include that he engaged in “creepy” sex talks and gave unwanted hugs, neck and back rubs to 11 mostly young women and men who worked on the show. They were contained in a document and confirmed in multiple interviews by WBUR-FM, the Boston station that produces the show.
Ashbrook was put on leave last week.
Looks like liberals are heading towards sharia law
What if all these accusations are part of the left’s mission to make Trump look like a serial groper during the next election? They are sacrificing their own for a bigger prize.
Won’t matter if a hundred women came out with 100 yearbooks and photos of President Trump engaged in compromising positions…We are on the Trump Train to MAGA; liars and bimbos to the side please…WE DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR LIES, FAKE PHOTOS VIDEOS AUDIO NEWS…we’ve cut the cord. Buh bye
Gillibrand: Trump Should Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations…………..HA HA HA HA HA HAH!
Gillibrand’s extremely foul mouth excludes her from moral judgment of any kind.
…Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations…Of Others
I think we may be nearing the end of the liberal cannibalism phase of MAGA.
Ryan Lizza says in a statement that he’s “dismayed” the New Yorker has characterized “a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/SvjnzSaYSR
— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) December 11, 2017
Ryan Lizza says in a statement that he’s “dismayed” the New Yorker has characterized “a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/SvjnzSaYSR
— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) December 11, 2017
Ryan Lizza in New Yorker Magazine, Nov 11, 2017, discusses Pres Trump and Judge Moore:
https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/how-donald-trump-taught-conservatives-to-defend-roy-moore
The entire article is a bunch of lies, starting with the first sentence. I will predict that sometime tomorrow Lizza will come out with “it’s Trump’s fault” that this happened to me. What a loser.
Ah HA! The Trump Curse again???
Now I wonder if he was dating a prostitute
Does this avalanche of bad men mean that women really are pussies? I.e., cowards and weaklings. How can so many women have been put upon by so many men in so many different fields and been silent about it for years — or been willing to be silenced for years? Actually I will add the noun “American” as an adjective in front of women. No way, no how. (In Hollywood , however, girls/women are willing to sleep their way to the top, so they often invite abuse.)
All investigations that lead to anyone’s (any man’s) job being taken away or their demotion had better result in publicly valid accusations with proof. Otherwise all we are talking about is fraud, railroading, conspiracies, destruction of individual’s lives and reputations, usually for political purposes.
At the same time, I think if the investigations were made public, everyone would be appalled at how much nastiness and abuse has been happening, and not all to women. The very worst is the cultural permission for pedophilia.
Thinking back in time, remember Women’s Liberation (its non-marxist version that did not happen for very long) as the beginning of the second wave of feminism — a very important moment in enlarging representative-democratic participation for women in all walks of life. Other groups of Americans followed in a great enhancement of inclusive American culture.) Unfortunately, all these ideals were taken over by marxists by making them sound “liberal” and selling them as “liberalism.” with no one paying attention to the seduction and transformation of American minds and values.
Remember the movie 1987(?) Fatal Attraction? Well, a whole bunch of men who had been guilty of seducing/molesting/abusing/rapping behaviors on the job began looking behind them, and grabbing their crotch, and thinking about their lives being destroyed. The cop-out (not only the horror-movie ending) was the husband and wife hugging each other at the end. A whole lot of ‘splanin’ needed to go on before those two got back together if the wife was an American woman.
If American women are really American women they will not stand for such behaviors for one minute. Deck the bas—d (a fatherless child therefore no self-discipline); make him grab some one or other of his own body parts. “Bullies” are another way of putting it.
All I can say is that these feminazis are going to feel the repercussions of their war against men. They are TOO STUPID to see that they are only hurting themselves by deriding, denigrating and woosifying half the population.
women used to slap a man if he overstepped his bounds
Yes, and I have slapped a few…
I worked in a predominantly male field, in fact there were very few women in my field. I rarely had ANY issues because we treated each other as equals. It was all about being geeks… and I loved it! We even had drinks together after work 😮
I did have issues a few times in my younger years before I went into IT, but quickly dealt with or situations thoroughly avoided. The worst experiences of my working life were when I worked with women.
NPR Host Tom Ashbrook Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations – Report https://t.co/C1X3qZcQf6 via @deadline
— Bless These Beats (@13billiondogs) December 11, 2017
NPR Host Tom Ashbrook Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations – Report https://t.co/C1X3qZcQf6 via @deadline
— Bless These Beats (@13billiondogs) December 11, 2017
ROTF that’s at least 5 major NPR personalities and executives forced to stand down since weinstein’s water broke
could not have happened to a nicer organization ‘o’
did i mention that i passionately HATE NPR ?
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 54,653 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
He’s the guy who printed Scarmucci’s clearly OTR rant against Reince & Bannon by claiming a technicality.
Lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
And another one’s gone
And another one’s gone
And another one bites the dust
Hey, we’re gonna get you to
Another one bites the dust!
LikeLiked by 13 people
edit / correction: Hey, we’re gonna get you too
(I’m a huge fan of the edit button… I just can’t seem to find it ANYWHERE!!! LOL!)
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is like a revolving firing squad.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Kerry said it right. It’s modern day lynching of the male population.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Kerry said it right. It’s modern day lynching of the male population.”
_______________
It has that feel to it, which I have no doubt is by design, but it’s not going to work that way, despite the totalitarian Left’s most special snowflake hopes.
Because truth matters, and there’s nothing they can do about that.
If the Left wants to wipe out a large swathe of their own, in Hollyweird, the U.S. Congress and the news media, don’t try to take away their shovel while they’re digging their own graves.
But it won’t work against people who are not guilty, because in the final analysis, credible EVIDENCE is required.
So rather than a modern day lynching of the male population, it will turn out to be a modern day castration of the Leftist / Uni-Party pervert society.
And I don’t see a downside to that.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well, they’ll either replace all the fired males with females or with transgenders. Weird that the democrats are demonizing 1/2 of their population, weirder that the men are allowing it to happen. Fingers crossed they get fed up with it & move to our side with the rest of us “deplorables.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right on! They’re dropping like flies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah but most of these guys have been the ones that have helped to make it that way. And now the chickens are coming home to roost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t always watch Cartoon network but when I do…aww heck, who’m I kidding. I watch it frequently cause Rick n Morty, Squidbillies and Aqua Teen Hunger Force!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. There is decades of frustration out there from women that have had to put up with being bullied and harassed in order to keep their jobs. The Repubs that have done it were, for the most part, immediately drummed out by the enemedia press. The dhimmicrats and other leftys that have been protected since they circled the wagons for WJC are now seeing it all come out at the same time. I am sooo not feeling sorry.
LikeLike
Gee…sorry to ruin the story but “work sucks for the vast majority of men too”
LikeLiked by 1 person
How ever the swamp must drain… By any means necessary. CLICK
LikeLiked by 5 people
So now the Dems get desperate and drag those old accusers out of the muck. How much Soros money are these ladies getting?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t this the guy that ratted on Scaramucci in what was supposed to be an off the record conversation?
LikeLiked by 19 people
Affirmative.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thought at first it is that despicable Chris Cillizza of CNN, even looks like him. But, he will be next,
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the perv wars continue. Of course it had to be that. There’s no way a stalwart newsman like this ever could or would be fired for reporting fake news or anything of that nature. That’s just wrong. But “improper sexual conduct” (whatever that even is today) well, that will get you frogmarched to the gallows PDQ.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was accused of ‘sexual misconduct’ in 1973.
One Monday morning I said, ‘Hi Honey. How was your weekend’, to the receptionist. A woman who had gotten off the elevator with me started ranting about how I was a chauvinist pig, and then turned on the receptionist for ‘allowing’ me to be a pig and call her, honey. The receptionist smiled and said, ‘He calls me Honey, because that’s what my parents named me.’ She then turned her name plaque on the desk that read ‘Honey Graham’. (Who knows why parents do that to their children)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect Ryan’s fan club at his alma mater (UC Berkeley) will be extremely disappointed with this news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That still leaves one big segment of society not being unmasked yet. College professors.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They” be nabbed with the pedophiles I think.
LikeLike
Libtard Proffs!!! Good one.
LikeLike
OUCH! How true. One tried to induce my college girlfriend (in the 70’s for crying out loud) by questioning her virginity in a suggestive fashion. He was her advisor. Thankfully, he was removed from the staff for plagiarizing students’ work. Or something?
LikeLike
Do we know what it was he assaulted?
LikeLike
Accusers of Trump
LikeLike
another slime ball neutered!!! POS!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmm…that sounds like someone has got some incriminating evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please…can’t anyone find dirt on Jim Acosta and April Ryan?
LikeLiked by 7 people
The incriminating (?) List:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/shitty-media-men-list-is-a-shitty-way-to-change-the-media
https://www.buzzfeed.com/doree/what-to-do-with-shitty-media-men
Anyone got the list?
LikeLike
This whole thing is very exciting for the Japanese guys making all the robot sex women dolls.
Every corporation will have to purchase one and all the execs are going to be forced to grope the doll until they get their jollies all over and done.
and no real woman will get to complain.
Heck….We better get into the sex doll business quickly before we lose the battle of trade balance with Japan over fake women.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Reliable sources’, busiest man on CNN
LikeLike
Stelter will probably find there was no intent
LikeLike
how can liberated progressive entertainers and hollywood types complain about inappropriate sexual contact….I thought their mantra was “if it feels good, just do it”
getting confused….if the women want to be treated just like men, then they better start doing some serious male groping or get left behind under the sexual glass ceiling…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or SAY or DO something when the incident happens, instead of cowering like a wilted flower….
LikeLike
Good point… this whole manufactured ‘movement’ (and the real behavior it exposes) threatens to blow the lid clean OFF the Left’s claim that there’s no difference between men and women.
Unless something changes drastically, it would appear that every person accused (credibly or otherwise) is male.
Where are the female sexual predators?
If wymyn are the same as men, we should be seeing equivalent numbers of women accused of sexual impropriety toward men… and yet… we don’t!
And we’re not gonna!
LikeLike
Ladies and gentlemen, meet your ruling class.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s really difficult, what with PC, LBGTXYZ activism, movies/TV/Games and all, to figure out just what exactly is ‘improper sexual conduct’ in this day and time.
Who is in charge of deciding what is proper and improper? Surely not the lib3rtine, lic3ntious, l3wd talking left. (spelling changed to avoid WP moderation)
Every other word is the F word in the leftist vocabulary, it’s used as noun, verb, adjective, adverb and everything else.
All I can figure is that we must be seeing the beginning of a return of Puritanism in the USA – led by the LEFT!!!
Well Glory be!
LikeLiked by 6 people
/sarc
LikeLike
well….things HAVE changed a tad…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The perfect painting for this parody, joshua.
LikeLike
And then ponder this: The “Gay Pride Parades” are sex parades. Period. That’s what they’re all about at their very essence. People running all over DC streets in p*ssy hats and thinking nasty is a fantastic organizing call. Movies and television shows so racy that you could consider alot of it soft porn. Etc., etc. The left trashed our society and now look at ’em…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s a much more suggestive ontaken at the same shoot. I hope these goes viral!
LikeLike
https://images.search.yahoo.com/search/images;_ylt=AwrTHRKtBy9aQ2MAR3JXNyoA;_ylu=X3oDMTEyMjZ0aTRjBGNvbG8DZ3ExBHBvcwMxBHZ0aWQDQjQ5NDRfMQRzZWMDc2M-?p=meagan+kelly+gq&fr=ie8
LikeLike
Pretty soon – Schmoe and Psycho Mika won’t have anyone to whine to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
trump curse strikes again. lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
For some reason Trump curse is looking more like “planning and execution” but that’s just my 2 cents.
LikeLike
This genre is different. Leftards being despised in the media for sexual “harassment” matters? Very unusual.
Usually the left ignore or obfuscate when one of their own is involved. The best example being Roman Polanski, who apparent still remains an arteestic hero, unlike Weiny.
Which of these are the feminist comrades ignoring? That way the hierarchy of important male lefties can be established. 1. still Clinton 2. ?
LikeLike
The leftists have always been noted for falsely accusing the right of things of which they themselves are guilty. In the past, it’s worked but it’s no longer working. They started this garbage by falsely accusing President Trump of sexual misdeeds during the campaign but this time, it has rebounded on themselves and they are falling everywhere. If they continue this crap towards President Trump, he will continue to stand and they will all go down, much like the big mouthed skier who disrespected our President Trump!
The Pensacola FL rally on Dec 8th SHOULD have scared the crap out of these leftists. No politician draws a crowd when there is no election and very few politicians EVER draw a crowd of THOUSANDS, much less on a cold, wet day. Yet, President Trump drew a Venue Capacity crowd and many more that couldn’t get in because WE LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP! The more they attempt to attack President Trump, the more it is going to bounce back on them! Accept the election you jackasses; stop Attacking President Trump and let President Trump Make America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep. The more they try to smear DJT, the more it backfires.
They have invoked the law of unintended consequences.
By the very act of their ‘resistance’, the crazy Left is actually helping DJT and all of us to Make America Great Again, lol!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A “Sh*tty Media Men” list made its rounds among female journalists and Lizza had a spot on it. The list said that he is “[C]reepy af [as f*ck] in the DM’s.”
https://shittymediamenlist.wordpress.com/2017/10/29/shitty-media-men/
LikeLike
Does DM’s here refer to Direct Messages?
LikeLike
Good question. Don’t know.
LikeLike
Yes, Direct Messages on Twitter.
LikeLike
Pretty long list.
Are there any proper ladies and gentlemen in the media?
LikeLike
Lizza stated: “I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate. The New Yorker was unable to cite a company policy that was violated.”
I was concerned when I saw the phrase “improper sexual conduct”. If it is not against the law and not against the company policy, I don’t get it. Do companies now have the right to make decisions on non-workplace sexual conduct? I remember when the Supreme Court ruled that the state of Texas could not forbid sodomy in a private residence, and progressives rejoiced. Now they seem to be going in the opposite direction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the woman he dated is angry that the relationship is over and deliberately sabotaged him? Maybe he’s a liar? I’m thinking the second option.
LikeLike
Yes…it is insane…one reason Extreme Media is out for blood…once the insurance and legal people get involved it’s over…they fold like paper towels at a buffet!
LikeLike
This is another fine example of what happens to these media prestitutes that go after POTUS. 😉
LikeLike
The ‘Pence Rule’ is looking pretty good right now.
The Feminist elite has no real understanding that this moral panic is going to kill female employment as no man is going to mentor a woman professionally because of the Legal liability Risk.
And men will stop believing women in juries for such complaints when the ‘Pence Rules’ become the male employer default conduct.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed. No only are men going to think multiple times before mentoring a woman, but I think this will hurt the hiring of women in technical careers, which are predominantly men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are willing to sacrifice EVERY. SINGLE. MALE. PROGRESSIVE if necessary to GET THE PRESIDENT. We need to remain vigilant and provide Pres. Trump with assurances that he needs to IGNORE the coming onslaught against him and not BUDGE from his presidency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another one bites the dust! This POS has allegations from women and men!
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/12/11/nprs-tom-ashbrook-suspended-amid-misconduct-allegations-against-men-women.html
From the article linked above:
The longtime host of one of NPR’s most successful programs has been suspended while the network investigates sexual misconduct allegations.
The allegations against “On Point” host Tom Ashbrook include that he engaged in “creepy” sex talks and gave unwanted hugs, neck and back rubs to 11 mostly young women and men who worked on the show. They were contained in a document and confirmed in multiple interviews by WBUR-FM, the Boston station that produces the show.
Ashbrook was put on leave last week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like liberals are heading towards sharia law
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if all these accusations are part of the left’s mission to make Trump look like a serial groper during the next election? They are sacrificing their own for a bigger prize.
LikeLike
Won’t matter if a hundred women came out with 100 yearbooks and photos of President Trump engaged in compromising positions…We are on the Trump Train to MAGA; liars and bimbos to the side please…WE DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR LIES, FAKE PHOTOS VIDEOS AUDIO NEWS…we’ve cut the cord. Buh bye
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gillibrand: Trump Should Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations…………..HA HA HA HA HA HAH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gillibrand’s extremely foul mouth excludes her from moral judgment of any kind.
LikeLike
…Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations…Of Others
LikeLike
I think we may be nearing the end of the liberal cannibalism phase of MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Ryan Lizza in New Yorker Magazine, Nov 11, 2017, discusses Pres Trump and Judge Moore:
https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/how-donald-trump-taught-conservatives-to-defend-roy-moore
The entire article is a bunch of lies, starting with the first sentence. I will predict that sometime tomorrow Lizza will come out with “it’s Trump’s fault” that this happened to me. What a loser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah HA! The Trump Curse again???
LikeLike
Now I wonder if he was dating a prostitute
LikeLike
Does this avalanche of bad men mean that women really are pussies? I.e., cowards and weaklings. How can so many women have been put upon by so many men in so many different fields and been silent about it for years — or been willing to be silenced for years? Actually I will add the noun “American” as an adjective in front of women. No way, no how. (In Hollywood , however, girls/women are willing to sleep their way to the top, so they often invite abuse.)
All investigations that lead to anyone’s (any man’s) job being taken away or their demotion had better result in publicly valid accusations with proof. Otherwise all we are talking about is fraud, railroading, conspiracies, destruction of individual’s lives and reputations, usually for political purposes.
At the same time, I think if the investigations were made public, everyone would be appalled at how much nastiness and abuse has been happening, and not all to women. The very worst is the cultural permission for pedophilia.
Thinking back in time, remember Women’s Liberation (its non-marxist version that did not happen for very long) as the beginning of the second wave of feminism — a very important moment in enlarging representative-democratic participation for women in all walks of life. Other groups of Americans followed in a great enhancement of inclusive American culture.) Unfortunately, all these ideals were taken over by marxists by making them sound “liberal” and selling them as “liberalism.” with no one paying attention to the seduction and transformation of American minds and values.
Remember the movie 1987(?) Fatal Attraction? Well, a whole bunch of men who had been guilty of seducing/molesting/abusing/rapping behaviors on the job began looking behind them, and grabbing their crotch, and thinking about their lives being destroyed. The cop-out (not only the horror-movie ending) was the husband and wife hugging each other at the end. A whole lot of ‘splanin’ needed to go on before those two got back together if the wife was an American woman.
If American women are really American women they will not stand for such behaviors for one minute. Deck the bas—d (a fatherless child therefore no self-discipline); make him grab some one or other of his own body parts. “Bullies” are another way of putting it.
LikeLike
All I can say is that these feminazis are going to feel the repercussions of their war against men. They are TOO STUPID to see that they are only hurting themselves by deriding, denigrating and woosifying half the population.
LikeLiked by 2 people
women used to slap a man if he overstepped his bounds
LikeLike
Yes, and I have slapped a few…
I worked in a predominantly male field, in fact there were very few women in my field. I rarely had ANY issues because we treated each other as equals. It was all about being geeks… and I loved it! We even had drinks together after work 😮
I did have issues a few times in my younger years before I went into IT, but quickly dealt with or situations thoroughly avoided. The worst experiences of my working life were when I worked with women.
LikeLike
ROTF that’s at least 5 major NPR personalities and executives forced to stand down since weinstein’s water broke
could not have happened to a nicer organization ‘o’
did i mention that i passionately HATE NPR ?
LikeLike