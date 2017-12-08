EXPLOSIVE – Roy Moore Accuser Admits She Doctored The Yearbook Script – Moore Campaign Holds a Press Conference…

Posted on December 8, 2017

Mrs. Beverly Young Nelson has finally admitted that she personally wrote a portion of the infamous high school yearbook she and her attorney Gloria Allred used as proof of her accusations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. Nelson’s tenuous credibility is now entirely gone.

However, in a similar blow to credibility, ABC News, the network of Brian Ross, downplayed the bombshell by presenting the admission of forgery as adding ‘notes’ to the inscription.  The ABC narrative engineer actually coaches Mrs. Nelson, putting words in her mouth, and attempting to downplay the enormous significance of her deceit.

Roy Moore presser below:

Mrs. Beverly Nelson now admits she added the signature and other material in an effort to deceive the audience.

Roy Moore supporters hold a press conference:

49 Responses to EXPLOSIVE – Roy Moore Accuser Admits She Doctored The Yearbook Script – Moore Campaign Holds a Press Conference…

  1. Cyber says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    The D.A. part is so bad, she saw the initials of his legal assistant on her divorce paperwork, next to his signature stamp, and thought that’s what he always put after his name. Obviously she added the “Moore” part too.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      December 8, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      Nice note there from some random classmate named RAY.
      Silly accuser still claims ROY wrote it.

      “Fake but accurate.” ~~~ Dan Rather

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Michelle says:
      December 8, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      Yep, and she tried to make the “Moore” look like his “Moore,” which shows she was attempting to make it look like he signed his last name, as opposed to putting her own notes about what his last name was.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Suncc49 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Epic fail… I wish Gloria Allred could be held accountable, but she just keeps digging

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    This of course brings up the question of whether she also doctored her divorce decree, which Roy Moore also “signed”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • pyromancer76 says:
      December 8, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      Where are the law suits? I hope these people can be held liable for lots and lots and lots and lots. Enough with the lying already!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • maga2004 says:
      December 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      Huh? Lunatic, the “d.a.” were the initials of Judge Moore’s clerk at the time, I used to do the same thing as a secretary. Look it up here at CTH.

      Like

      Reply
  4. gotoJoseph says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Just heard Fox News radio report use the “she added notes” version of reporting. Trust no one in the media to give you the straight scoop.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Bill Green says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    I love Alabama. Vote

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • cocomama says:
      December 8, 2017 at 6:20 pm

      Me and my family all in to vote in Alabama next week. Moore will win. He is no mental giant but we still need his vote. We all know what is at stake. Wonder what they are going to throw at MAGA next. Trump is winning much bigger battles than his one. We can help him in Alabama and we will.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
  6. rsanchez1990 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    And there it is. She confirmed what we all knew. Roy Moore is your new Senator from Alabama, and there’s nothing Gloria Allred, Doug Jones, or the US Senate can do about it.

    He might not have been President Trump’s first choice, but I bet he’s eager to get to work advancing the MAGA agenda in the Senate.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. WhistlingPast says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Liar! Liar! Yearbook on fire!!
    Hope she heard that.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Moore should sue Nelson, and move to have Allred disbarred.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. Redwishes says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Well…..DUH! And what does the initial (not forged) comment in that yearbook even prove? A big fat NOTHING. SO ridiculous. So what happens to her now? Does Moore have any legal recourse against her for falsifying her story? And what of Gloria AllGREED? She knew that was forged. I hope he ends up OWNING that entire law firm and fires the whole bunch of idiots!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Former Jeb Bush Staffer Planted Anti-Roy Moore Coverage in Washington Post

    Excerpts:
    He served on the Bush campaign in a communications role and has since established himself as an anti-Trump Republican lauded by the anti-Trump left for his opposition to the Republican president.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is seen by insiders as fighting against Moore in favor of his Democrat opponent Doug Jones, who is also linked to Bush family strategist Karl Rove, according to insiders.

    These text messages reveal a few things: the Republican Establishment’s relationship with the Post’s anti-Moore coverage…

    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-former-jeb-bush-staffer-planted-anti-roy-moore-coverage-washington-post/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. All American Snowflake says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    That’s not notes. That’s forgery.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. kokopuf says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    I’m considering pretending to be a Democrat and vote several times for Roy Moore!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    I leave the internet for 2 hours to lead my life, and look what I missed when it was first breaking. That will teach me.

    I can’t imagine how dumb, and psycho a person would have to be to not only think this up, but then do it, and then play the fool for weeks on end.

    This is Dumb and Dumber stuff, folks.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      December 8, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Have no doubt, that lady did not come up with this crooked concoction on her own. She had help from some Soros funded PAC and the corrupt mainstream media.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    This is beyond a gift 🎁 not only to Roy Moore who will win going away but more importantly to our President. Our President is and always will be the target 🎯. After the Jobs Report from today, the Left, Democrats, RINOs, Globalist, CoC, Big Club MSM are screwed. The fact that the Hispanic unemployment rate is the lowest EVER (4.7%). Manufacturing unemployment is at an all time low at 2.6%.

    SD has told us there are trillions at stake. They are losing the Hispanic vote in large numbers, the Black vote is unpredictable because it requires them going to vote. If they don’t diminish the 43% of women that voted for our President in 2016, they are DEAD 💀 in 2020. Eight years will put the nail into the NWO. There is no coming back from that.

    However this woman and their greed has literally killed their movement!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    This whole thing stinks like a Swamp.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Joe S says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    In addition to slandering Roy Moore, she is insulting my intelligence.

    Pisses me off!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. madelinesminion says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Judge Moore’s campaign believes the GOP establishment operatives, including Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush are behind feeding the fake narrative.

    One can always hope this will be further investigated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Honestly, this is all so stupid. The yearbook story was rank from the first whiff.

    To me it was no big deal if true, but it all seemed so suspiciously strange that you couldn’t help but doubt the veracity of it. Then when you looked at the ink….and take into consideration Gloria Allred standing in the background looking gravely concerned…

    I just can’t help but shake my head. If it had been a note from Roy Moore to this woman saying, “wow, now THAT was a hot time we had last night can’t wait to do it again” or some version thereof, that would seem like something wasting time and effort on forging. This yearbook thing? Just plain stupid. It was never convincing.

    I dunno. Do they just not make crooks like they used to?

    Go Judge. I hope you win by a landslide.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. James F says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    And still no mention of this bombshell on Drudge.

    What a sellout traitor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    99% of the MSM ARE NOT INTERESTED IN THE TRUTH, they are interested in SENSUALISM LIKE CHASING AN AMBULANCE.
    and with OLD MITCH MCCONNELL AND JEFF BUSH WHO ARE GLOBALIST RINOS ARE WE SURPRISED LOL.
    glad this is all coming out just like with MUELLER AND HIS BUNCH OF HENCHMEN, THEY ALL NEEDED LOCKED UP.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. MAGAbear says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    This charade is laughable as it is inept. So if some of the yearbook writing was Moore’s, why not present that to an independent handwriting expert? The answer of course is that none of the writing is Moore’s! This is a desperate smart by half attempt to retain some credibility due to the two different color inks the writing is in. Both women should be arrested immediately.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Nchadwick says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Notes — you would think that after what she alleges, seems like she would not need notes to remember who Moore was — or her “notes” would be a little different???

    False allegations to ruin a mans life — I hope she is held accountable — and Allred disbarred…

    From this point, I don’t want to see/hear/pay any mind to ANYTHING that comes from ALLRED and her offspring BLOOM — They are as fake as the media that carries them. How many times did we see the SAME choreographed routine played out, trying their with all their might to make something stick to President Trump. In fact, I can’t remember one accuser, that was not represented by either Allred or Bloom…. NO CREDIBILITY!!! AND ANY WOMAN WHO SEEKS THEIR DISGUSTING TACTICS HAVE NO CREDIBILITY IN MY EYES, AS WELL!

    Like

    Reply
  26. TwoLaine says:
    December 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    A handwriting analysis could have put this whole thing to bed already. 21 days is more than enough. Gloria could’ve had it done by now too.

    What’s the hold up? Loss of your fake news and fake allegations?

    Like

    Reply

