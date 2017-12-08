EXPLOSIVE – Roy Moore Accuser Admits She Doctored The Yearbook Script – Moore Campaign Holds a Press Conference…

Mrs. Beverly Young Nelson has finally admitted that she personally wrote a portion of the infamous high school yearbook she and her attorney Gloria Allred used as proof of her accusations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. Nelson’s tenuous credibility is now entirely gone.

However, in a similar blow to credibility, ABC News, the network of Brian Ross, downplayed the bombshell by presenting the admission of forgery as adding ‘notes’ to the inscription. The ABC narrative engineer actually coaches Mrs. Nelson, putting words in her mouth, and attempting to downplay the enormous significance of her deceit.

Roy Moore presser below:

Mrs. Beverly Nelson now admits she added the signature and other material in an effort to deceive the audience.

Roy Moore supporters hold a press conference:

