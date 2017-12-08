Council Director Gary Cohn Discusses the Economy…

There’s a lot of people who don’t have a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to battle the multinationals in economic warfare. Those same people don’t like Gary Cohn.

CTH recognizes the inherent value in Mr. Cohn as director of President Trump’s national economic council. The guy knows the economic schemes better than almost all of the globalist adversaries. Like Wilbur Ross, the former executive of U.S. Steel, Gary Cohn is one of the well dressed “killers”; an apex financial predator who’s eyes will contract while he shakes your hand just before he rips your throat out during negotiations. Departing he’ll wink at your carcass, and still make your team pay for the clean up.

In this interview segment Director Gary Cohn discusses the Republicans’ tax reform plan, infrastructure initiatives and laughs out loud at President Barack Obama taking credit for the economy. Director Cohn is a bad, bad man; perhaps the best of the bad men.

