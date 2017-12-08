Council Director Gary Cohn Discusses the Economy…

Posted on December 8, 2017 by

There’s a lot of people who don’t have a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to battle the multinationals in economic warfare.  Those same people don’t like Gary Cohn.

CTH recognizes the inherent value in Mr. Cohn as director of President Trump’s national economic council.  The guy knows the economic schemes better than almost all of the globalist adversaries.  Like Wilbur Ross, the former executive of U.S. Steel, Gary Cohn is one of the well dressed “killers”; an apex financial predator who’s eyes will contract while he shakes your hand just before he rips your throat out during negotiations.  Departing he’ll wink at your carcass, and still make your team pay for the clean up.

In this interview segment Director Gary Cohn discusses the Republicans’ tax reform plan, infrastructure initiatives and laughs out loud at President Barack Obama taking credit for the economy.  Director Cohn is a bad, bad man; perhaps the best of the bad men.

 

This entry was posted in Budget, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, President Trump, Taxes, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Council Director Gary Cohn Discusses the Economy…

  1. seekingthetruth2 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    This cannot be true. I read in the MSM/LSM/FNM that Cohn hates Drumpf and is leaving the Administration an day now…../s

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. freq says:
    December 8, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Cohn will remain a darling – until he isn’t… it’s the nature of the economic cycle for whomever is sitting in the ‘blame’ chair when periodically, the cycle goes south…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      December 9, 2017 at 12:10 am

      This cycle is poised to last awhile, as long as the MAGA agenda is fostered IMO. There was such a defect in normalized growth over the last 10 years, that there is a lot of room to run. Not only that, but the fact that POTUS is expanding the economic pie, which will continue to support growth. There will be pullbacks along the way, but the overall trend line will be upward. Just wait and see what happens if an infrastructure bill is passed; DJT won’t squander these dollars on payouts to school systems and “Cash for Clunkers” like schemes. He will direct all of the money to hard asset development like roads, electric infrastructure development, and such. Like it was meant to be.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • freq says:
        December 9, 2017 at 12:21 am

        respectfully, the global macro-econometric data hasn’t changed since, or just because of The Presdent’s inauguration… the fundamentals are terribly flawed – I don’t do fantasy regarding economic outlooks… that said, I would rather have PDJT as executive should there be another downward pressure issue…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • MAGADJT says:
          December 9, 2017 at 12:32 am

          What fundamentals are you referencing? Because job growth and unemployment rate (whether U1, U4, or U6; I think law should require using U6 as the reported value) is about as fundamental as it gets. I read somewhere today, but can’t remember where, that U6 was down to 7.7%.

          Like

          Reply
          • freq says:
            December 9, 2017 at 12:39 am

            global capitalization starvation primarily… additionally there was the hit to domestic cap capabilities following after the 08 bail out by taxpayers… little stuff like that (sorry for the sarc)… the employment metrics you reference are all downstream of capitalization dependencies…

            Like

            Reply
            • MAGADJT says:
              December 9, 2017 at 12:59 am

              There are tons of capital available. For the past several years, capital has been trying to find places that would generate a sufficient return. There wasn’t anything available. There will be going forward, and DJT is attempting to make the US the most attractive home for that capital. Employment metrics may be downstream from capitalization, but capitalization “dependency” is downstream from economic growth. If the return is there, the capital will flow.

              Like

              Reply
  3. seekingthetruth2 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Wasn’t Austin Gooley his predecessor?…. a clown v. a been there done it pro….an academic v. a business person.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. woohoowee says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:03 am

    You can’t help but LOL when Cohn is laughing! LOL!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. MAGADJT says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Varney was asking about potential remedies to evening out the loss of the SALT deduction for high tax states like CA, MASS, NY, etc. vis a vis lowering the top marginal rate from 39% to 35%. Cohn said POTUS is open to supporting a fix for the “SALT states”. This better not mean lowering the top marginal rate only for high income citizens in those states. This would be a complete giveaway to liberal states, and I would rather the entire bill be flushed than see this happen. If they want to “fix” the issue by lowering the top marginal rate, I’m fine with that, as long as it is for everyone.

    Like

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      December 9, 2017 at 12:26 am

      Obviously, the only way to even it out would be for the high tax states to lower their damn taxes. The only way they can afford to do that would be to end sanctuary cities and stop giving handouts to illegals. That, along with lavish public employee pensions and other corruption, is where the excess taxes are going.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MAGADJT says:
        December 9, 2017 at 12:34 am

        Agree, but Cohn sounded like there may be a “fix” in the works in the conference committee. Lots of blue state congressmen don’t want to have ‘splainin to do to their wealthy donor base.

        Like

        Reply
  6. POP says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:09 am

    A Democrat laughing derisively at Obama’s desperate claims…..
    Cohn’s clearly in transition

    Like

    Reply
  7. WSB says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Cohn was hysterical this morning! It has been a rough roller coaster for Gary and us; however, this morning, he was more relaxed than I have ever seen him, so maybe he is now part of the Trump Administration culture.

    And I do not say that lightly. One of the most difficult things in life is to be a productive associate in one corporate culture and then move to another one…and then learn, understand, meld into that new culture, and then deliver!

    March on, Gary!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      December 9, 2017 at 12:21 am

      Agree. I was very wary of Cohn. But that interview was the most MAGA I’ve ever seen him be. The endorsement by Sundance has changed my mind as well.

      One other point. Hiring the likes of Cohn proves one thing without question: DJT does not hire “yes men”. I think he goes out of his way to hire folks that he knows will have diverse opinions. It’s probably his method of making the most beneficial decision.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. tdaly14 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Our parents were old fashioned Dems that believed in Capitalism and America First! Voted for Nixon, Reagan and Romney. Passed away before Trump unfortunately. My dad would have loved him the most! ❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Takeadeepbreath says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:19 am

    He said Cohn was a Democrat. Well, an argument can be made that so is Trump. Fact is, these guys don’t play politics. They don’t care for the swamp. Both parties are now just zombies.

    The majority of the cabinet in the WH today are not partisan hacks. They are just common sense practitioners. One of the great things about Trump is that he has put both the Dems and the Repubs to the sword. Cohn knows it too, which is why he can laugh so much.

    As for Obama taking credit – I bet he is regretting his speech about the magic wand. What a parasite that man was.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      December 9, 2017 at 12:23 am

      If John F Kennedy ran against Mitt Romney today, we would all be voting for JFK as the most conservative candidate on the ballot. That is how far the political spectrum has shifted.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. Searkreb says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Don’t take this as negative because I smile every time I think about president Trump, but I met with our accounts today and this is not entirely accurate. This is a well respected decent size firm and we are a small business (about (65 employees). The corporate tax rate will be lowered only for c-Corps and most small businesses are now llc’s. This tax cut will have 0 effect for what is was thinking we’re small businesses. I was pumped but now I’m a little disappointed. I just wish they hadn’t sold this tax cut for small businesses and just said it would help larger corporations.
    On a brighter note I’ll gladly pay our share as it has been worth every penny to have such a highly competent president and staff.
    Just passing along informs I learned today

    Like

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      December 9, 2017 at 12:26 am

      Supposedly there is a lower tax rate for pass through income as well, which means S Corporations and LLC’s. I distinctly remember reading that somewhere as the genesis for the “small business” portion of the cuts. If not, many LLC’s and S-Corps will be re-organizing as C-Corps.

      Like

      Reply
      • Searkreb says:
        December 9, 2017 at 12:35 am

        Yes it was mentioned that later on we may want to consider changing to a c Corp but there were so many things up in the air there isn’t no need to really consider it right now. Pass throughs we’re also something we talked about. I will continue to update as things progress. These are good guys they just weren’t sold that it was all that great. Said it would be great for single parent making between $15,000-$50,000 who didn’t itemize. They would be able to write off $24,000.

        Like

        Reply
  11. joeknuckles says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Don’t forget that Obama’s economy was propped up by the stimulus (repeated every year?), QE year after year and interest rates at or near zero. We have none of those things now.
    We are not still spending the trillion dollar stimulus every year, are we?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. BobBoxBody says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:29 am

    This is something people should understand: A lot of these guys did the best that they could for whoever they were representing. I get the impression that the people that Trump has chosen are “consummate professionals in their field”. Which is to say that they’ll strive to do the best job they can for whoever it is they are working for. It’s just now they are working for Trump, who is working for US. These guys understand that they’ll probably go down in the history books, even if indirectly, for helping usher the USA into a new golden age undreamed of. That alone is worth the price of admission into the Trump Administration.

    Just watch.

    Like

    Reply
  13. ZurichMike says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I haven’t watched TV in 10 years. I only see clips online, like this one. Is Varney always so smarmy when he speaks? Not just the accent, but his tone is that of a snippy cad lecturing to the rubes. Or am I missing something?

    Like

    Reply
  14. madelinesminion says:
    December 9, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Although Gary Cohn is a financial and economical bad ass, I bet President Trump would have picked Kevin O’Leary from Shark if he was an American citizen.

    Like

    Reply

