Senator Al Franken Schedules Announcement For Tomorrow…

It appears the DNC (Perez) gender plan for the political aspirations of elected Democrats is continuing. In a coordinated and strategically timed roll-out today, DNC Chairman Tom Perez and a host of top level Democrats began demanding Senator Al Franken resign from his Senate seat.
Senator Franken is inside the famous Democrat cross-fire ‘kill zone’. His likelihood of re-election is very low, and simultaneously his ouster feeds a scripted useful narrative. Hence, he’s a goner…
WASHINGTON DC – […] Starting around 11:30 a.m. ET, the senators posted statements in a coordinated effort, one after the other, on social media, saying the Minnesota Democrat should step down.
Some comments were elaborate, lengthy and loaded with a moral message. Others, like that of Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, were straight to the point. “Al Franken should resign,” she simply tweeted.
Within the next 90 minutes, 16 Democrats — 10 of them women — and one Republican senator — Susan Collins of Maine — had publicly urged their colleague to vacate his seat.
Meanwhile, giants in other industries like Hollywood and the news media were being fired or quickly taken down for similar allegations. In the US House of Representatives, Democratic leaders were calling for two of their own — longtime Rep. John Conyers of Michigan and freshman Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada — to step down amid allegations of unwanted sexual advances.
In the Senate, however, it was quiet. Until Wednesday. Women Democratic senators had been talking behind the scenes for at least the past week about how to deal with Franken, multiple aides told CNN. But those talks reached a tipping point Wednesday morning, they said, when Politico published a report at 9 a.m. ET of another woman alleging that Franken touched her inappropriately in 2006, before he was elected to office.
The story prompted a flurry of calls and texts between Senate offices within minutes, and it was decided sometime between then and about 10:30 a.m. ET that the women senators would go public in a show of unity with their desire for Franken to step aside. “Their patience had worn incredibly thin,” said an aide to one of the women senators. Soon after that, Franken was given a heads up about what was coming, according to an aide to one of the women senators. (read more)
The guy is a total obnoxious perv, good riddance.
Dem’s, RINO’s and media’s worst nightmare is coming true: Judge Moore wins next week and Conyers/Franken resign. MAGA!
Stuart Smalley says, “Because I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and, doggonit, people like me!”
Yes, but Democrats in getting rid of two useless pervs will take the high ground and demand Moore resign. It is the only reason they are doing it.
Hey Al!
Buh-bye!
Yes, with talk of Franken resigning (possibly) tomorrow and the prick Al Green with his failed impeachment maneuver today, the Dems are in deep deep doo at this point.
When I read about Green’s failure today I was doing a happy dance at my desk 🤣
They’re not sending their best, lol.
Pretty sure they are.
ha!
I just posted this in the other thread:
Well, I’m not holding my breath waiting for the GROPER to resign.
My local news (in south central Minnesota) just reported that Franken doesn’t have any intentions on resigning BUT he will make an announcement tomorrow.
They also said that Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) HAS NOT called for Franken’s resignation, but she did speak with him on the phone this morning.
And that was it…….. on to the next story.
Not a peep from Governor Dayton about this fiasco. His name was never even mentioned.
But their main concern is “The People of Minnesota” — Right!
Well then, how about telling us the TRUTH instead of leaving us playing this guessing game?!?
So Frustrating!
Franken is going to announce that he is changing parties to become a republican. Then he’ll post a picture on twitter of the check he wrote to Roy Moore for Senate.
That’s not enough! To impress Democrats, he’s going to have to change his gender, LOL
This is a slippery slope, If we start going back years, and finding things about people, some without evidence, everyone would be guilty. If he did these things in office , like Clinton, he should resign, he and others may be pigs and vile, but if we say everyone should be gone who did something years ago, then this will be the way every election goes, a censure or a sanction would be fine, let the voters throw him out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree with you 100 % I do not think anyone should lose their jobs unless and until they have been convicted or take a plea….I think there is something deeper going on here…. I actually think they want to say at some point ” see the men accused of groping women have been removed from office NOW Trump must go as he was ” accused ” as well…
I agree with your premise there may be a devious strategy to use this against the President…………the bastards.
Not sure why that hit my brain but it did…..
Not everyone would be guilty. I have an ex that doesn’t like me but even she couldn’t come up with a morals.charge on me.
I never used abused or seduced women from a position of authority. I never dated anyone I could fire. I never fondled sleeping women or had relations with.minors. or anyone 10,years younger then me for that matter.
I am not saying someone couldn’t make stuff up just that most of us don’t have anything to fear from our past.
With Frankin there’s that picture, and with Conyers there’s records of him paying a girl off from his funds (sexual deal or not, that’s not right) so it’s not just allegations with these two.
Yeah what’s up with Minnesota voters? They have a history of electing weirdos.
They voted for Liddle Marco in the Minnesota caucus. And Bernie on the dem side.
Jesse Ventura, Paul Wellstone, Al Franken, and plenty more crooked politicians.
Not to mention that rabid skunk Keith Ellison.
Minnesota may be in trouble. Not only do they have the weird streak of hiring gonzos, they appear to be leading the way in a certain blindness to the Islamic invasion.
Is Chucky Shummer without sin? I think it is a dangerous game for a loud mouth congessmen to to throw rocks, I believe they all live in glass houses.
I do hope Al will have the good sense to leave, but I doubt he will. ( he is not the smartest fella).
The morals of our country have really fallen to Sodom & Gamorah levels at a speeding rate. Smh.. our society is reaping what it has sown.
If and when he resigns, sadly another much like him will take his place. …sigh
Pig.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t like this. Make no mistake, I loathe creepy pervy Al Franken and did before we found out how creepy and pervy he is.
But strategically it would have been better to keep him around as a Senator. Provides cover for Judge Moore. Franken was up for reelection and should have been easily voted out of office. Now he’ll be replaced by some even crazier leftist who might get reelected in the mid terms.
Above all, this gives me a really sinking feeling about the state of due process in our country. J’Accuse!
All that and a secret, national police force that is corrupt and has gone rogue and utilizes Gestapo tactics and it is a nasty brew.
All good points, but at this point our side needs some scalps.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If he resigns, does that give the democrats ammunition for not seating Judge Moore if / when he wins? Seems like they are preparing to have the moral high ground…
No.
Let me elaborate.
Moore has been falsely accused (IMO) and denied while Franken has been righteously accused and he has admitted to his lascivious morally bankrupt nature.
Conflation is the last resort for feeble-minded progressives.
Well put.
Besides, Alabama, and the rest of us, would raise holy hell if they refuse to seat him.
They probably will demand something like that but expelling a senator requires a 2/3 majority vote. They won’t get that, and it probably won’t make it to a vote.
Are you sure? Just need 19 rino’s to vote with the dems.
LikeLike
Yeah, but it’s the dems (mostly) scalping AF, not Republicans; at least, it’s the dems holding the knife.
They’re gonna wave that bloody thing in Moore’s (and ours, if he wins) face and claim ‘high ground’ (as mentioned by The Deplorable Tina wrote) with their faithful puppy, MSM, yapping and peeing all over the carpet ad infinitum.
While I agree with milktrader (“Conflation is the last resort for feeble-minded progressives.” etc) I don’t think libs will find his astute summary articulated anywhere in the pages of The Narrative. Plus, truly committed libs view things such as “righteously accused…” through a progressive kaleidoscope of a fatally fractured morality.
Basic morality, honesty and a genuine love for America simply don’t make sense to the prog. Ask Cecile Richards.
Hi Sylvia, The Groper isn’t set to steal another election until 2020
He can’t be gone FAST ENOUGH as far as I’m concerned.
Ugh, I thought he was up in 2018. Thanks for setting me straight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looked this up earlier and it seems that there will be a special election next year 2018 and the winner of that will complete the term to 2020.
https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/?id=204D.28
This is a big chance for MAGA to get a +1 as early as next November.
This is very simple. We demand due process and keep demanding due process. If the Democrats want to burn their own as kindling, let them. We can actually CRITICIZE the communist Democrats for doing what they’re doing.
My defense of Moore is that he’s innocent until proven guilty. Clearly the communists are using innuendo and fraud, lies and manufactured “evidence” to go after Moore. They are also prosecuting the past by today’s standards. This is not only designed to harm conservatives – it is designed to undermine due process, and reinstall the media as our moral minders. NO. We refuse. The media are not the courts.
This is exactly why we have due process.
All we have to do is sit on the sidelines, demand due process, eat our popcorn, and criticize the communist Democrats for their show trials.
x 1000.
due process, in due time (that would be post-election)
Your post is completely on the money wolfmoon 1776. Thank you.
…right on the money, including the popcorn. We really do need a Political Popcorn fundraiser. With non-GMO popcorn please. I’m going through my last batch right now and will have to go out for some more popcorn for tomorrow…maybe I’ll get a hot air blower, that also fits politics…
Yes – I burnt through all my popcorn during the takedown of that horrid witch Gloria All-Red! Need more a.s.a.p.! 😉
Absolutely! I keep saying that here—allegations are not convictions. We are all guaranteed a trial with an impartial jury and until the jury says someone is guilty, all they have is gossip. (Although in Franken’s case, they do have photographic evidence. He’s toast.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
Even in Franken’s case, I think we need a cool head. He should be gone for having won by cheating, IMO – NOT for being a comedian his whole life, even as a politician.
I really hate to defend Franken, but the fact is, his faux groping is no more offensive to me than a lot of Amy Schumer’s horrible stuff, nor does it even approach the comic skits of the more “R-rated” redneck comedians, who talk about a LOT worse than stuff like the Franken photos that used to be funny to Democrats.
To me, this charade is a last-ditch effort by the Democrat Communists to keep a hold on the White House and the Senate using the “we must elect a woman” strategy.
Forget it! We need to elect competence, and that is more likely to be a conservative woman, than one of their commie crackpots. And right now, TRUMP is the most competent thing out there. Woman card buys nothing there.
I just say no. “Jury of our peers” is there for a reason. The Democrat-controlled media is NOT our police, judge and jury. Even Franken needs to be looked at with a cool head. What he did was “edgy but acceptable” at the time. This is confederate statues all over again – prosecute the past by today’s standards. It is RUBBISH to get around the law.
RULE OF LAW. Trump is Rule of Law, and the Democrat Communists need to accept the law or pound sand in the pen.
nice, wolfmoon.
THIS! You have that 10,000,000x right, Wolf!
For the Dims, this has always been about creating an environment to take OPDJT down with a gaggle of hired floozies. As a side benefit, they clean out some octogenarian deadwood and some Percy liabilities.
It is an simple switchback: we indict them for failing to give due process, and instead using a mob attack mentality.
And similarly to the Russian Collusion they are so fond of, none of the accusations against Moore (except for the ones already discredited), actually involve a crime.
People might not like him having dated 17 year olds (if true), but it wasn’t illegal then, and it wouldn’t be illegal today since to my knowledge, no credible accusation has included sexual contact.
And part of the due process you rightfully bring up would include the statute of limitations. The reason it exists is because it becomes harder to mount a defense, the longer ago the alleged crime was committed.
Suspicious cat…….this does not seem normal.
I don’t like the absence of due process either. I despise the left but this is beginning to look like a witch hunt – albeit not in Franken’s case. Women aren’t pure righteous souls who never lie. Case in point the situation with judge Moore. This is another dangerous territory we have embarked on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s a photo of Franken, and there is no photo of Moore. Fact vs innuendo. We need to be better at discerning between the two.
“This is another dangerous territory we have embarked on.”
Since we are no longer a nation of laws, “another dangerous territory” is pretty much inevitable because the cumulative chaos demands some kind of order.
Illustrates again why anarchy provides an opportunity for tyranny.
The call for his removal is from Odumbo. Everyone that resigns is targeted by him.
Maybe it’s time for Franken to go back to SNL.
He’s funnier now than he ever was.
Such an asshat with the Russia, Russia, Russia BS with Sessions during the “hearings”
BYE and DLTDHYAOTWO
What is really sad is that more and more are coming out of the wood work
Since Pelosi gave Kihuen her seal of approval for his election, Kihuen seems to feel that he is except .from his accusers.
Rep. Ruben Kihuen Claims Nancy Pelosi Knew of His Sexual Assault Allegations Last Year
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/nancy-pelosi-kihuen-dnc-sexual-harassment/
excellent!
we got ’em on the run, no let up!
in a way i can’t believe that anyone can be as stupid as Pelosi, but it is Pelosi who makes too many weird statements.
Botox brain, I assume.
Dumber than she used to be.
LikeLike
You got that right Botox does seem to do a number on elderly people
Perez must want to end the co-chair relationship and send his counterpart to the Senate. We shall see. Franken never should have been elected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He wasn’t “elected” he stole it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was not elected. My husband and I lived and voted in Minnesota at the time. Believe me – he was NOT elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A bombshell report from the New York Times published Wednesday reveals what many had suspected for years; both Bill and Hillary Clinton knew about –and helped conceal- allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein for decades.
The article, titled “Weinstein’s Complicity Machine,” details the enablers surrounding the studio big-shot, including celebrities as well as prominent political figures; mainly the Clintons.
The author describes the “celebrity shield” that Weinstein had created around himself, noting “Chief among them were Bill and Hillary Clinton.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hillary being tossed aside, almost like it was planned.
I think they are improvising here though, rather than executing a master plan. This has gotten to a head and they cannot control it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
yep.
seems more like bailing water than any sort of plan.
keep hitting ’em, from every side.
Now – the real question – which way – or both ways – did blackmail “STFU” material flow? Was it Clinton-to-Weinstein, Weinstein-to-Clinton, or BOTH? I believe it was BOTH.
In the chaos of Democrat and Republican misdeeds, “she who controls the sins, controls the world”. What was desired was a condition of pressure – knowledge of sins that could be weaponized on offense one way and defended the other. The net benefit would go to the communists. What is happening now is loss of the forced equilibrium, due to loss of political power.
I would not put it past Slim’s Slimes to muddy the waters of the real crimes – that Weinstein was PROVIDING blackmail material to Clinton-world.
Why do I say this? Because I believe (for reasons I’m sitting on) that Weinstein sought to find dirt on people who were NOT in any way a problem to him – but who WERE a problem for people like the Clintons, and globalism in general.
KNOWLEDGE is POWER. And we know who wanted power, had power, and tried to maintain power.
It’s hard for these Senators to want to give up the money. They’ll hang on as long as they can. Instead of term limits, we need to stop lobbyists from funding these people. Then it would not be so attractive to stay. Right now they make a ton of money in a government position. Makes no sense.
Here comes Keith Ellison. I wonder how Amy will warm up the a new muslim senator?
hope she’s good with FGM …….
Ellison will no sooner be appointed if that is the case and have to run in a Primary in the Spring for a November Special election.
MAG
NPR was pushing for a female appointee because … diversity or identity politics or some silly excuse…
Will this create a push for POTUS to step down? Is that part of their master plan?
they’re flying by the seat of their pants, Bren.
Bingo
Push all they want. If Democrat Communists want to keep up their show trials, let them. We demand due process, and it’s a DOUBLE WIN. Win the individual cases. Win back due process. Maybe a triple win, because we can END media prosecution by the Fake News media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. They need to try to regain the woman’s card and feel they can point to Democrats forcing their own out while Republicans protect them. It’s pretty obvious especially given their history of turning a blind eye up to this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it absolutely is.
Ain’t gonna happen if enough people feel the way I do.. that media, education and politicians (for example Clintons) were enabling sexual and other abuse for decades. People who grew up under that kind of leadership were likely to think groping and nasty jokes were “funny”.
I’m fine with changing the culture going forward, but not fine with punishing people who went along with 1960s “cool”
BY THE WAY: Read about the origins of “Kwanzaa” and what that the originator of that festivity (Maulana Karenga) did to women around him… will Kwanzaa be celebrated by congresscritters this year? LOL
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maulana_Karenga
“A May 14, 1971, article in the Los Angeles Times described the testimony of one of the women: “Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes. She testified that a hot soldering iron was placed in Miss Davis’ mouth and placed against Miss Davis’ face and that one of her own big toes was tightened in a vise. Karenga, head of US, also put detergent and running hoses in their mouths, she said. They also were hit on the heads with toasters.”[17]
Yikes! “If it feels good, do it” was clearly a bit too simplistic.
Ahhh..,but not a peep about Menendez…that proves that the “outrage” is manufactured…sacrificing the vulnerable and near dead in Franken and Conyers. Franken would have lost, and Conyers wasnt gonna run again in all likleyhood. Never heard of the other guy, but Im sure its a calculated sacrifice.
The Dems will now claim the moral high ground, and attack Moore and Trump…its all become so pathetically predictable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Franken is one of those arrogant, obnoxious people who come along in life you wish to smash his face the moment you see him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Kamala Harris is another one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Clinton’s liked wallowing in the Hollywood money so wealthy Weinstein would be one of their favorites. Sickening. A president and his wife a would be president.
don’t forget Michelle and odumbo both praised Weinstein highly. They were getting lots of money also.
The Obamas also let their daughter intern for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus an internship with Weinstein for their daughter Malia.
Oops, sahm2016, I didn’t mean to post the same thing you did! You type faster than me!
A lot of people think Franken stole his seat, so I’m not too concerned about him being run out. Though it does look orchestrated… that is what I’m concerned about… what is their game plan?
There are pictures and Franken admitted what he did. Moore says it didn’t happen and every person who has come out against him keeps having their ‘proof’ fall apart.
Las Vegas = weird
All this Hollywood/Capitol Hill stuff is coming out after years and years…wha?
A lot of weird stuff is going on. It’s a concerted effort of weird.
As much as I loathe Franken’s politics, he has not been indicted for any sex crimes, so legally he is still innocent until proven guilty. People need to be careful about acting on unproven allegations.
Have you seen the picture of Franken groping a sleeping woman?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but no trial has been convened and I haven’t been selected as a juror.
Did you not see the picture of him faux fondling the breasts of a service woman?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, and I’ve also seen photos of “comediennes” pretending to grab guy crotches. That was supposed to be funny just a few years ago.
What I’ll never find funny is enslavement of children for sexual abuse.
What silly adults do while trying to be “cool” is stupid, but stupid isn’t a crime
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know anything about this blog — but it has a photo of Joy Behar grabbing the late Robin Williams by his crotch. Sure everybody there thought it was just hilarious?
http://www.pacificpundit.com/2017/11/18/joy-behar-grabs-robin-williams-crotch-not-sexual-harassment/
She was sleeping and completely unaware of what he was doing. There is no ability to “agree to be silly” when you’re unconscious.
Likewise with children, there is no consent. Both are abhorrent. Is one more abhorrent than the other? That’s like asking whether killing 50 people is worse than killing 500. Sure. But both deserve the death penalty.
LikeLike
So what it looks like is that the demoncrats know Moore is going to win next week and they are setting themselves up as being the morally superior party by ousting their in-house perv Franken so they can then demand that the GOP oust Moore. Being perceived as morally and intellectually superior to all others is the lifeblood of being a leftist. It’s what gives their sad lives meaning. But when Moore wins, the seat will stay Republican regardless of whether Moore stays or goes, so the dems lose either way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They can’t go after Moore unless they get rid of Franken
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. I think you have it. It comes down to simple arithmetic, and OWNING TURTLEHEAD. The Minnesota seat goes to a woman of the communists’ and governor’s choice. THEN they demand symmetry on Moore. But because they own Turtlehead, no due process. So what WE have to do is demand that Turtlehead step down. He is OWNED by the other side, just like “Republicans” Collins, McCain, Flake, and Corker.
In fact, I always suspected that Turtlehead was owned by dirt from Weinstein. How ironic.
“I always suspected that Turtlehead (Mitch McConnell) was owned by dirt from Weinstein’.
This is very interesting. How so??? Inquiring minds, and all that……………………..
They can’t go after SENATOR Moore because the MAN did not do anything.
Some of you guys have lost the plot trying to connect the two.
There is no there there PERIOD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whether Moore did or didn’t do anything is of no concern to the left, it’s the allegations (almost always false) that they throw out there that they demand action be taken on. They only care about winning in the court of public opinion, actual justice be damned. It’s all about politics to them.
Golly gee, how does it feel Democrats (Franken) that the news is spinning on YOU for a change?
MPR News: Franken preparing to resign….
Franken: Not accurate…..
Sen Franken, did you just punch back at the fake media like PTrump has to everyday? Not funny when media spins eh?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, this is embarrassing for all the women who signed the SNL letter. The had a pleasant working environment with Franken.
They were probably all groping Franken. When the witchhunt goes far enough, they’ll be in hot water too
The pendulum always swings back.
I imagine the main parts of the plan are
1. run as many female candidates as possible.
2 any R male gets relentlessly smeared with allegations.
You better believe they wouldn’t let Frankenberry resign if MN governor was R instead of D.
Gotta replace him with someone on the Trump Train who will advance the MAGA agenda.
OK I’ll step in it.
I am really torn on this issue.
My (ex)wife was harassed at community swimming pool and eventually quit swimming.*
Family member was gang raped.
*Had my (ex)wife complained to me you can bet your ass I would have put a stop to it. But she did not. It wasn’t the only time I learn after the fact of this behavior.
Corporate lawyers with their “harassment is whatever a woman says it is so don’t talk to them if you can possible avoid it” lectures had me to the point of not even speaking to women in the work place.
Women and their white knights will tell you “no mean no” which is a crock of you know what.
Empirical data indicates otherwise.
“No” often means “maybe”.
Or “keep trying because I am hard to get”.
Or my least favorite, “Even though I am saying no” do it anyway.
Even NO! sometimes later elicits “Why did you stop”?.
I literally had one woman email me and tell me I should be more physical and rape her. (her word) I still have said email. Now how does a guy with my above stated history deal with that? She was 50, college educated, church going, smart and funny, and eventually dropped me because I just couldn’t bring myself to behave in the manner she desired. I show up and she cooks me dinner and then shows me where she keeps her hand cuffs. Now how does a guy with my above stated history deal with that? I experienced this behavior on several more occasions during my between wives years..
Do I excuse bad behavior? H No! But it sure would be helpful if women (as a group) would be a little more consistent in their behavior.
Let the stoning begin….
Hi Michael,
You have to let your own moral compass guide you, and whichever road you travel, when the sign says “No” — Obey it.
Sounds like that woman could not appreciate a decent man when he came over for dinner….
I see Pocahontas is in the lead photo. I bet she is upset because Franky didn’t harass her. She will call him a racist for not harassing a <1/1000000000000000th Native American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pocahontas: “Him heap big paleface raciss!”
(was that racist? I’m not sure …..)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Franken will be fine. He’ll disappear for a while, get cured at a sex addiction clinic, and show up on MSNBC or CNN with a high paying job.
Scumbags in government always come out ahead.
SNL will re-hire him and he can play the disgraced, perverted Senator from Minnesota. 🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly, you’re probably right on that. Look at Donna Brazile – she gets caught emailing CNN debate questions in advance to help Hillary cheat her way to the Presidency, and we still see her on cable and network news regularly being treated like a great political sage. She should have been shamed from ever showing her face on TV again, but these swamp creatures truly have no shame.
Swamp needs to get rid of Franken in order to go after Moore
yes, that’s the play.
unfortunately for the dumbazzez, they’ve telegraphed their hand enough times over the last 40 years that noone believes them anymore.
so, go ahead and run Franken out – and when Moore wins it becomes a 2-0 victory week for our side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Judge Moore won’t step down if elected. He will fight them Bigly
Franky resigned before he didn’t resign. Moore will win regardless of what Franky does.
The above pic with Warren and her minions scare me. I do not like a woman in charge of most things. As a nurse who has worked for women for decades, they are the worst bosses. I will take a male anyday. Women, as a group, are petty, jealous, vindictive, and bullies. This current topic of “men are bad” is old because they are nothing compared to the “woman boss.” All of this self righteous attitude from women now is an eye roll moment and I am a woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a setup against males, period. I am willing to bet the farm that there are perverted demonrat women out there. Just look at their creepy faces. The question is if/when will they be exposed.
Try “Spirit cooking” – was all the rave in Lala Land, female artist Amelia Proud I believe…Gaga, Clinton, Podesta…
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said that 2018 could be another “Year of the Woman,” predicting that female candidates could sweep elections across the country.
“I predict based on what I see out there that we are going to have another Year of the Woman,” Feinstein told party officials at the California Democratic Party Executive Board meeting, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Her comments came as a growing number of prominent men in politics, business and beyond face allegations of sexual misconduct. Those allegations have reignited a nationwide conversation about sexual impropriety and gender discrimination in the workplace.
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/361048-feinstein-predicts-2018-will-be-year-of-the-women
When I went thru Air Force basic training in the 80s, we lost our male drill instructor and we got a female drill instructor. She was SO happy to be able to train 50 guys instead of 50 women. She said the shit that went on when you put 50 females in single room was scary.
See my previous comment @1906.
Here I’m an innocent unworldly boy raised in a mostly Catholic household with serious Madonna teaching, playing Pinochle with my great-aunt a cloistered nun and my great-uncle Father Tom and drinking beer Saturday nights.
go out into the world as a 19 yr young plumber’s helper and DID I GET an education re the “fairer” sex! WTH? Who knew women are even more foul mouthed than men??? Why didn’t my dad explain this to me?
Men would say I did so and so last night. (some)
Women would go into clinical detail regaling each other with their sex-capades.
I think my ears burned for a year before they just overloaded and burned out. 😮
LKA in LA, agree with your post to the nth degree. And, I too am a woman. A very feminine (not feminist) woman.
Is this really about Moore?
LikeLike
Franky has a chance.
Identify as a woman, ‘ol buddy….. a black homosexual woman with one leg who is toying with transexualism.
How could they sack the new American hero?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am not buying the faux outrage. What took them so long? Also, they think they can run the Dem. women as victims and heroines of sexual assault against the big, bad men. Hence, it started today with TIME Magazine’s person of the year. Don’t think that Time is not in on the plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe SNL will take Franken back
Play stupid games, win what?
Regardless of the reasons, I can’t express how happy I am to see Stewart Smalley being served up. He received his seat via recount-until-victory and should never have become a Senator. He reeks of sleaze and to be honest the only surprising angle of this story is that he was predating women and not young men.
Good riddance and let the lefties continue to shuffle deck chairs on the RMS Identity Politics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t say Angry Al’s “likelihood of re-election is very low”. Democrats in Minnesota will vote for and keep voting for any…..one who can get their name on the ballot (see: Keith Ellison and Sen. “Rated F” now Gov. Goofy, Mark Dayton).
So-called conservatives and RINO registered republicans will stay home on election day, then be outraged when he wins again.
Hard to say – i have a different take and i’ve been bouncing back and forth, trying to figure out the true agenda here since Weinstein broke:
i’m getting back to my first instinct lately: that the democrats are willfully sacrificing their own, perhaps with the COMPLICITY of some of the high profile accuse-ees (Franken comes to mind, and Weinstein/Lauer possibly, not that those 2 aren’t foul examples of human beings and guilty as hell), in a desperate bid to position themselves to attempt removing the President on ALLEGATIONS alone – they’re looking for moral superiority and false equivalence – we “forced” our own to step down, so Trump must too. But they’re confused (slightly mentally ill and unable to think clearly) as they claw to regain a SHRED of their tattered reputation…
CLEARLY this call for Franken to step down is purely POLITICAL – see steinem et al and unarguably the WORST sexual predator in US political history, mr. ROD HAM, so…
in that respect, i’m skeptical of all of it
and btw: i’d suggest that that motivation would apply to their assault on Roy Moore too, although in no way other than that would i draw a parallel between Moore and Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I wrote in an earlier thread about the dems wearing sackcloth and ashes ginning themselves up to “we gave you ours now you gotta give us Trump”.
But our Lion is not negotiable!
They had to let Conyers go, because the stuff he was doing was REALLY over the line, the issue kept getting pushed, and it was being pushed by beautiful, intelligent Black Women.
Protected minority status.
So they had to let Conyers go. They were fine with Franken, until they let Conyers go, then everybody started saying hey they got rid of the black guy, but not the white guy.
So now they have to let Franken go.
They are not doing this so they have ammo against Moore. They already have all the ammo against Moore and Trump that they need in their minds, they are doing this because of their virtue signaling way of campaigning.
They couldn’t keep Conyers because specifically black women were accusing him. They then couldn’t keep Franken because they had to get rid of Conyers.
They’ll still attack Moore and Trump, but they’d rather do it with their two democrats intact.
Conyers actually resigned.
Lots of new names tonight trying hard to make this about Senator Moore.
NOT going to work asshats.
Story updated
Franken is TOAST!
Period
