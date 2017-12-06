Senator Al Franken Schedules Announcement For Tomorrow…

It appears the DNC (Perez) gender plan for the political aspirations of elected Democrats is continuing. In a coordinated and strategically timed roll-out today, DNC Chairman Tom Perez and a host of top level Democrats began demanding Senator Al Franken resign from his Senate seat.

Senator Franken is inside the famous Democrat cross-fire ‘kill zone’. His likelihood of re-election is very low, and simultaneously his ouster feeds a scripted useful narrative. Hence, he’s a goner…

WASHINGTON DC – […] Starting around 11:30 a.m. ET, the senators posted statements in a coordinated effort, one after the other, on social media, saying the Minnesota Democrat should step down. Some comments were elaborate, lengthy and loaded with a moral message. Others, like that of Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, were straight to the point. “Al Franken should resign,” she simply tweeted. Within the next 90 minutes, 16 Democrats — 10 of them women — and one Republican senator — Susan Collins of Maine — had publicly urged their colleague to vacate his seat.

Meanwhile, giants in other industries like Hollywood and the news media were being fired or quickly taken down for similar allegations. In the US House of Representatives, Democratic leaders were calling for two of their own — longtime Rep. John Conyers of Michigan and freshman Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada — to step down amid allegations of unwanted sexual advances. In the Senate, however, it was quiet. Until Wednesday. Women Democratic senators had been talking behind the scenes for at least the past week about how to deal with Franken, multiple aides told CNN. But those talks reached a tipping point Wednesday morning, they said, when Politico published a report at 9 a.m. ET of another woman alleging that Franken touched her inappropriately in 2006, before he was elected to office. The story prompted a flurry of calls and texts between Senate offices within minutes, and it was decided sometime between then and about 10:30 a.m. ET that the women senators would go public in a show of unity with their desire for Franken to step aside. “Their patience had worn incredibly thin,” said an aide to one of the women senators. Soon after that, Franken was given a heads up about what was coming, according to an aide to one of the women senators. (read more)

Not accurate, @mpr @Stowydad. No final decision has been made and the Senator is still talking with his family. Please update your story. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) December 6, 2017

