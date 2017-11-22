“Is DNC Chair Tom Perez Trying “Broken Arrow” 2018?…”

Aside from the common vernacular of ‘broken arrow‘ referencing a loss of a nuclear weapon it also means:
“a code phrase that a ground unit is facing imminent destruction from enemy attack and all available air forces within range are to provide air support immediately.”
In essence, with enemy completely overwhelming a position – a military commander calls in direct fire upon themselves in a last-ditch effort to at least retain some of their own forces in the aftermath.
For the sake of this discussion do not consider the reference ‘federal politicians’ (ie. DC congress and Senate); but rather consider the term “broken arrow” a metaphor for the totality of the past eight years and the collapse of the Democrat political apparatus in state House seats and state Senate seats.
- State House Majority Control: 38 states Republican / 12 states Democrat
- State Senate Majority Control: 37 states Republican / 17 states Democrat / 1 state tied.
- State Governors: 34 Republican / 15 Democrat / 1 Independent
If you put a blue marble on a table for each of the Democrat politicians in state office and a red marble on the table for each of the Republican politicians in state office the table would be roughly 65% red marbles and 35% blue marbles.
If you are DNC Chairman Tom Perez the challenge is daunting. However, one rather extreme strategy would be to call in a “broken arrow” sledgehammer on the entire table. If your attack smashed a quarter of the total marbles, the majority of the marbles smashed would be red. Yes you would lose some blue marbles that way but your losses would be less than your opponent simply because you have less marbles on the table.
Still with me?
OK. Now, think of that sledgehammer as “Sexual Harassment Claims”.
See the strategy?
Your political enemy has twice the exposure to risk. Hollywood starts the narrative, and the Media can be counted upon to assist the strategy by over emphasizing the scale of the enemy losses and downplaying the scale of the friendly losses.
If you started with a total of 1,000 marbles (650 red, 350 blue) and lost 25% in the strike, the end result would be 250 casualties (163 red, 87 blue). You would have killed off twice as many state/national republicans as you would state/national democrats.
It’s an extreme strategy; it’s a desperate strategy; but it’s a strategy nonetheless. This is DNC Chairman Tom Perez we are talking about. Former head of the DOJ Civil Rights Division (CRS); before becoming Obama’s head of the Department of Labor.
Perez is a life-long fellow Alinsky traveler inside the cause; and was ‘installed’ as DNC Chair the same way Hillary Clinton was installed as candidate in 2016.
Democrats, the institutional system that is constructed of people, are pretty good political strategists but their modern Achilles heel is their lack of patience. The system supporting the ideological hand of Perez is demanding immediacy – they’re desperate.
The 2010 (“shellacking” of Obama) through 2014 gains were all Tea Party. The 2016 gains, including the presidency, was MAGA; the evolution of the exact same people. The Trump MAGA Team in 2016/2017 was the Tea Party Team in 2009/2010. The commonality was/is ‘cold anger‘. Strategic. Purposeful. Resolute. Deliberate. Long-term and sequential.
Current 2017 Democrat anger is hot. It’s reactionary; easily provoked to act to spite itself. That anger is fueling stupid…. It thrashes. Look around, it’s childish.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Try stupid strategy, win stupid consequences.
The only problem with that strategy (for them, not for us) is that the replacements aren’t likely to be liberals, because they have tainted their party so badly that there’s no way they can recover. Not only that, but the overwhelming number of sexual harrassment claims have been against liberals (whether they are wearing Democrat or Republican jerseys). So it’s not going to work out well for them.
Not that I’m complaining.
I am certain they plan to cheat to get their party’s choices in, or else set up with the pretend-Republican unipartiers such that if a Dem loses a RINO-dem wins.
We must be vigilant and get some MAGA people in there!
With the full help of the GOPe.
So, how do we play the game? Speed up the unveiling ASAP of the Republican assaulters so we can primary them?
I can’t say WSB.
I think those duplicitous traitors deserve a terrible reckoning. I put them on a level near ISIS territory.
Good question—- he have to remove ANYONE that is opposing Trump and not behind him 100 % and that starts with THE GOP.
Do you think liberal women prioritize sexual harassing democrats over abortion and government job cut outs only for women?
Women will never leave the democrat party as abortion is central to their belief system. They’d sooner cut off their arm than vote republican.
Not all women. You will NEVER see this woman vote for a democrat!!!
My remark discussed liberal women, interfacegal.
Plenty of women have left the Dem Party, and many more will continue to do so, Jo.
Sorry. I forgot to qualify the second sentence of my post. I’m referring to liberal women only.
I agree with you, but it will only happen as maturity sets in and if they have children. The Democrats have made the destruction of “white males” as one of their causes. It wouldn’t surprise me that you will see the Femi-Nazi’s calling for aborting white male babies. At some point, mothers will rebel.
Second sentence should regards Liberal women only.
I want ALL the creeps out of Washington. Even if that includes Rs. Go for it, DNC. I want the bad ones gone and new MAGA ones to replace. I am fine with this tactic. If they think in a pretty red place they can just get rid of an R easily with a replacement D, I think they are nuts. Most non-MAGA Rs should and will be challenged next year. And MAGA is a force that can move people to go to the polls.
Dems have no such force except: we hate Trump. Not a very resounding campaign.
MAGA will win over Dems any day.
Are three parties emerging?
Marxists/Socialists (Warren, Sanders, Perez, Ellison, Booker et al)
Democrats: (McCain, Murkowski, Schumer, Manchin, McConnell, Flake, etc etc etcl)
Republicans: (Donald Trump and a few others who are right now afraid to come out of the woodwork since the Democrats wearing the Red Jerseys are in charge)
Amen to that analysis. It’s like watching a building implosion in slow motion; you know how it’s going to end and the momentum is such an irresistible force of nature that it be reversed.
…that it CAN’t be reversed.
But the red and blue marbles are all UniParty anyway, so, not to sound like Hillary Clinton but… what does it matter?
(Ugh, that picture at the end, almost enough to send my hot chocolate across my keyboard…)
Exactly. If we’re cleaning out corrupt establishment a-holes who felt so comfortable in their power that they were committing sexual assault and using their position to cover and/or justify it, are we going to feel bad about the Republicans that get swept up in it?
It is just more opportunity for MAGA candidates to win.
They think they can taint the Republicans…who are already identified as UniParty hacks. Won’t work.
We know they are lowlife scumbags. We will take back the Party election by election.
Nothing they try will work. NOTHING.
It would really be great to see Geraldo’s almost naked Tweet he sent out in that montage!
Like a rabid dog, or wounded animal.
Please – – – Likening a poor rabid dog or other animal to the democrat leadership is a horrible insult to those poor beasts.
Amen.
True. Rabid animals need to be put down.
Liberal leadership deserves it.
It very well could be, but I want the grungey RINOs gone too, so play on. I don’t think any true Conservatives have anything to worry about in this regard. There is the possibility that PDJT can coopt the dirty pool of ppl on both sides of the aisle but I’d rather see to a good housecleaning, than let these freaks save face, and then go on to live another political day.
It’s all about timing, IMO. We need to clean out before 2018 Primary Season. We need to beat Perez at his own game.
I didn’t save the link, but I read President Trump has asked for “the list” of politicians that taxpayer money was spent bailing out of their sexual proclivities.
This could be very interesting to see what he does with that information.
If “Broken Arrow” ends up cleaning out the perverts, so be it. Even if this analogy (which is great) is 100% true, it means we get rid of a lot of Dims – who live up to this word.
As a victim of the charge myself, with no basis in fact, I can tell you there is virtually nothing you can do about it. People either see a life that is incapable of that behavior, or they see one that fits the charge. Fortunately, my life was seen by others as being above reproach (Yea GOD). But it could have turned out to be a disaster. The key here is to live your life above reproach and only accept the accusations if there is HARD FACT. In my case, there was no hard fact or evidence, so the charge went away. My protectors ridiculed the charges and they dissapated.
If Broken Arrow works on Republicans, and is sustainable, there must have been something going on. Let us pray our “leaders” are above reproach. If so, they will not be pushed off the table.
Crack Suicide Squad
It also means a computer connection is down. (Same link)
Cut.off.the.head.of.the.snake.
Once and for all.
Those frozen Saudi bank accounts are a good start.
Tee up Soros next,
lock up the Clintons.
is that some Bammy math on the state senates?……37 + 17 + 1 = 55 states……did I miss a bit of history somewhere?
37 + 17 + 1 = 55 including territories like Puerto Rico
You don’t need to impugn anything Alabama in your snarky reply. My dad is the graduate of an Alabama 1 room schoolhouse and then a rural high school. He is a Korea vet. He is a BEE graduate from Auburn University. He also was one of the test engineers for the Saturn V booster that helped get our men on the moon. Read it an weep, sectionalist slag.
I’m sure Kroesus was talking about Obama, not Alabama. He’s the one that said we had 53 states. The math above adds up to 55 states.
Øbozo said we have 57 states. He was thinking of the 57 Sharia Moslem states,,,
But, Alligator, that’s one he!! of a Dad you have there!
Good Choice.
Alligator Gar…I think the”Bammy ” reference was referring to obama not Alabama.
Can’t speak for kroesus but I took the bammy math phrase to mean obama math?
Their target is and has always been and will always be Trump. They would sacrifice untold losses if they can destroy Trump. They simply cannot allow Trump to retain a positive image.
MAGA!
I agree tails6. If you listen to the impromptu presser yesterday as PT was about to board Marine one, a snarky female reporter even equated that PT had his own past of sexual accusations along with Roy Moore. Its a comin!
Throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
Cutting off the nose to spite the face.
Cutting off the limb you’re sitting on.
😊
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Starting to resemble scorched-earth policy.
Could be gratifying.
Gratifying in the long run. As what they would be destroying is largely the corrupt institutions/cultural mores they’ve established over the last century.
I agree with the theory, but I also believe (happily) that the Dems are, once again, significantly overplaying their hand. Too many allegations against too many people. Pretty soon all people hear is “blah, blah, blah”
Yep. Already, I have installed a Pavlovian response in myself…when I see certain key words, like ‘sexual’, ‘groping’, ‘yearbook’, etc., I automatically skip to the next topic.
Good luck with their hail Mary strategy, they’ll need lots of it. I just don’t want to hear it.
“Resolute, Deliberate” – Cold Anger.
MAGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
The DNC implosion is long overdue and yet a thing of beauty.
If the unipary tags along for the ride, all the better!
I can see the D’s running a lot of women. R’s can counter by also running women. I think those at biggest risk are men up for re-election of both parties. I however think that the sexual harassment hysteria will have died down. People are already getting numb. In short i think if this was the game plan it was set in motion too soon.
Rs should run the best people they’ve got, male or female.
Let the Dems keep their “Identity Politics”. It’s back-firing on them anyway.
Identity Politics, Virtue Signaling and all those other bad ideas…..blech.
So far, the SH claims are hitting far more blue marbles than red. Democrat, media and hollywood marbles. And those are only the marbles the YSM will own up to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Annnnnd, Joe Barton might have just proven that the percentages are more even than many might think.
just early Christmas presents is all!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/texas-congressman-joe-barton-hot-water-sexting-women-graphic-nude-photosvideos/
OMG. How disgusting can this creep get? Wait, I don’t wanna know…
oh I didn’t post the “BEST” picture that has been making the rounds….
think POV of a women looking up at him san clothes!
I JUST accidentally saw the pic on another site – Let me JUST say there are some things you just can’t unsee
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheesh, is there anyone with self control left in Congress ?
SD may have to put a much, ahem, enlarged (lol) version of the hollywood squares image like during last year’s election cycle to see who is left standing in the end.
Maybe for those who beg can have the death watch game morph into a perv watch? Who will be the next to fall…one version could be hollywood, the other DC?
^^beg = bet
Which in turn points out one of their main weaknesses, that they believe everyone thinks like they do and does what they do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There will be as sitting representatives and Senators live in a no consequence zone as we see with Franken.
This just allows us to replace the bad apples who’re RINOs anyway.
You wrote “Your political enemy has twice the exposure to risk.” I disagree. I’m not saying that there aren’t dirty Republicans, but I don’t think there are as many proportionally. This isn’t a bomb going off that doesn’t discriminate, with Trump in the WH there actually has to be something there to take someone down.
Republicans know they have to be careful and as clean as possible. Remember Larry Craig of the St. Paul Airport bathroom romp? He got destroyed in the press, while at the same time Barney Frank got mostly a pass. If Democrats want to open this basket of stupid, I’m fine with it. They will likely take down some of the worst Republicans… but a whole lot more Democrats.
The media has gone after Conservatives and dug and dug and dug to find out any dirt over the last couple of decades when they run for office. For Democrats? Not much, they didn’t even try and find old classmates of Obama’s to do Human Interest Stories.
If Denny Hastert can manage to become Speaker of the House, than who knows what skeletons lurk in the closets of our elected, Uniparty/RINO “leaders.” The Ruling Class prefers severely flawed leaders; much easier to blackmail and control. I say let the purge begin. Their replacements cannot be any worse.
The point remains that no matter how many so-called Dem’s get hit with muck, they say they are sorry, they made a mistake, they won’t do it again….. and what do you know media down plays and they get elected again. The so-called Repub’s ….. not so much. The media tears them apart. Plus I am sure they ALL think everyone is that way, thinks like they think, behaves like they behave… so much for their values. (The whole lot of them!)
Well it is a struggle to find any half decent politicians (in Washington) from either side.
Just as well get rid of the LOT and start again. Set up term limits and stop electing known perverts and crooks.
The Democrats will have to do something as the status quo is a slow death for them.
“Broken Arrow”..
also a movie AND a song (Buffalo Springfield).. just sayin’
“Is DNC Chair Tom Perez Trying “Broken Arrow” 2018?…”
________________
For Perez it’s more like “Broken Brain Cell”.
And that was his last one…
Broken teeth. Can’t Perez afford to get his teeth fixed?
Had similar thoughts earlier this morning.
We are being deliberately inundated with reports of sexual scandals.
If voters of both parties grow numb to it and tune out, the Democrats win regardless of evidence, if the voters become sickened by it and react in outrage, Republicans lose regardless of lack of evidence.
It is a Democrat win win.
The reaction will be at the voting booth.
No, it’s a DEMONcRATs tactic borne of the Devil (“but GOD didn’t say”…).
They are doing Argumentum ad Populum, aka “everybody’s doing it” in order to justify their deviant behavior. And also to numb (really, innoculate) the populace against the many, many pecadillos of perversion they “entertain”.
The constant, hypocritical Mea Culpas of the outright culpable fiends are falling on ears that are more discerning than the DEMONcRATS acknowledge. Their constant crying of “Wolf, Wolf” will be their end…
Blitzed by the Wolf, as it were…
Ever notice how the Democrat (or Uni-Party) always fire all their guns too early to receive the desired effects. They released the Trump hot mike audio tape right before the 2nd Presidential debate….results were a 2-week flurry and then it dissipated. The Roy Moore hit has lasted 2 weeks and is now losing steam….the continue “#me too” will have the general population so desensitized to the subject that by the time they get around to using it against President Trump, it will have little potency. Their timing for attacks need work. Because they are unaccustomed to stiff competition, bullies are generally poor fighters.
I think that there was something like this going on, but I also think that they grossly underestimated the number of people (not just women) who would feel empowered to come forth.
You must remember, Perez is pretty stupid.
They thought, they THOUGHT, they were going to get away with pretending to throw Slick Willie under the bus, for something he wasn’t actually going to be punished for anyway.
When Gillibrand said he should have resigned, she was actually attempting to whitewash his actual crimes against women, by having the sum total of his misbehavior boil down to “misconduct” with a more than willing adult intern.
BTW, there is no such thing as sexual misconduct, it is a crime or it isn’t. What Bill Clinton did with Ms. Lewinski was not a crime. I doubt it even falls under the ethics violation category of that time.
I don’t believe that CBS thought they would have to go so far as firing Charlie Rose.
Is it just me, the way they made two women come out and announce this? Do Oprah’s friend Gayle and whoever the other one is have any hiring and firing clout, or even any authority over what gets investigated and reported on and what doesn’t? I don’t think so.
Why didn’t one of the MEN have to show his face on camera, and explain why this took so long?
Don’t forget, when someone at that level is fired over what they are calling “allegations”, that means the behavior was known about, and all they were waiting for was a signal that their cover was blown.
Rose’s enablers hid behind women.
Interesting theory – and i think this whatever-he-is might be broken:
More like “closet liberal”. Another fool exposed by President Trump!
I notice he only makes reference to Republicans. Dems get a pass.
I think the Broken Arrow tactic is true to the extent they are willing to sacrifice their own the kill the enemy, but the enemy is defined as Trump – not their fellow uni-party “red marbles”. The only red marble they truly care about is Trump. I don’t doubt they opened up this sexual predator attack for the purpose of taking out Trump, but I’m not sure they are orchestrating or controlling the attack they unleashed because it seems to have gained more momentum than they may have wanted. On the other hand, looking at the lefties going down maybe they are controlling it all – Franken is a nutcase embarrassment even for the Dems, Conyers is way past retirement time anyway, Billie boy will take Hillary with him to get her finally out of the way – so no big long term loss on any of those.
“If you started with a total of 1,000 marbles (650 red, 350 blue) and lost 25% in the strike, the end result would be 250 casualties (163 red, 87 blue). You would have killed off twice as many state/national republicans as you would state/national democrats.”
_______________
It’s a stupid strategy, because it assumes (as the MSM and Geraldo always try to argue) that both sides of the UniParty are equally guilty, when they NEVER are.
Not because the UniParty scum with an “R” after their name are any better, but because of the obvious double-standard.
Republicons who do anything wrong are exposed immediately by every nerve-ending of the MSM. So as much as the Republicons would LOVE to indulge themselves in every sordid way possible, it is a MUCH riskier proposition for Republicons, and therefore fewer try, and those who do try get away with far less out of self-preservation instinct.
By contrast, Demonrats live in a protective bubble of corruption, by example from the head of the rotting fish downward, to do whatever you please. You won’t be punished, you won’t be thrown out of Congress, you won’t even be thrown off committees. You will suffer no actual consequence, and it will probably never even get reported, so the public will never know.
At worst, it will just become more future blackmail material for other Demonrats to use against you, and they already have more than they need on everybody, so what’s a little more?
Ergo, without a conscience (psychopaths) and without professional or lawful consequence, and with immoral example coming from the very top of the criminal treason-class, the Demonrats have been able to go full Sodom & Gomorrah, for DECADES.
‘Broken Arrow’, if implemented, is going to take out a LOT more Demonrats than Republicons, for the simple reason that the Demonrats have had a free pass to be corrupt without consequence.
Republicons: temptation tempered by consequence.
Demonrats: temptation unrestricted.
Perez’ strategy relies on the myth that ‘everybody does it’ and that Republicons are equally guilty as Demonrats.
I’m sure they Republicons would like to be equally guilty, and WOULD BE, if the same rules applied to Republicons.
But they don’t. The double-standard is painfully obvious, and the result of that double-standard is that the Demonrats have indulged themselves like gluttons, while the Republicons, to the extent they have indulged themselves, have done so like people who fear being caught.
Interesting theory SD.
And yes the ultimate goal is POTUS although I suspect they know it won’t work.
Moore needs to win. If he doesn’t , it won’t matter whether or not any allegations are true when the hammer lands on the red marbles, they’ll just cut & run.
they are spineless little weasels.
The now “Iconic” photo of Creepy Franken portrays a nasty pervert.. molesting a vulnerable, sleeping FEMALE, (looks like) a serving military patriot molested by a civilian.
An iconic image of a DEMOCRAT SENATOR.
NO A GOOD LOOK
Do the Democrats have anybody in charge of “public relations”… somebody concerned about the “Democrat Brand”?
Their modern Achilles Heel is that they are trying to do too much illegally; too much that is against the grain of how our institutions have been set up.
You got to pi k up every stitch.
Red marble, but his district did go red by almost 20 last year.
LikeLike
Yeah, I agree with most every comment posted here. HOWEVER, this time around we have God answering our prayers. That is a Biggie.
Maybe they’re more interested in knocking out the big marble. In the last two days lots of media have been calling for President Trump’s resignation because the 12 women who accused Him should be believed as well.
The thing is, all of the DEMONcRATs, RINOs, and presstitutes (heyyyyy April) have lost ALL of their marbles.
Not that there were that many to begin with…
Attention SE Mich Treepers. I’ve become aware of a conservative outsider to go up against Stabenaw. John James for US Senate. West Point grad, Iraq vet, successful business owner, Trump supporter, deplorable, no to sanctuary cities. Endorsed by Rob O’Neil and other vets. I’ll be keeping my eye on him.
https://johnjamesforsenate.com/
“Current 2017 Democrat anger is hot. It’s reactionary; easily provoked to act to spite itself. That anger is fueling stupid…. It thrashes. Look around, it’s childish.”
Current 2017 Democrat anger = Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow anger = hot, reactionary, easily provoked, thrashes, acts out stupidly, IRRATIONAL
Cold Anger = strategic, purposeful, resolute, deliberate, RATIONAL
http://albertellis.org/rational-versus-irrational-anger-part-1-irrational-anger/
Very fitting discussion given it’s the day before Thanksgiving!
This strategy is interesting but it is based on a simple flaw that all progressives ascribe to.
The “We do it, so they must be doing it too” fallacy. Democrats have a very hard time wrapping their head around the simple concept that conservatives definitely DO NOT do as they do.
They keep failing to find tea party activists that behave like Antifa. They keep failing to entrap conservatives with corruption stings. They keep failing to bait the Mike Pences into compromising his beliefs.
Round and round they go with the same self centered, solipsistic viewpoint. And it burns them everytime.
The only republicans that are getting caught up in this are their allies. The ones that always shrug and roll over or cave or “reach across the aisle” in a deal that screws conservatives and forwards Democrat agendas.
They may think they will take out more republicans. But they are greatly over estimating how much their ideological enemies are “just like them”. Same echo chamber that is killing the media.
Sure. Go ahead and play that game. Again. I’m sure “This time, it’ll be different!”
