President Trump National Monuments Speech – Utah State Capitol 2:20pm Livestream

President Trump has travelled to Utah today for several appearances. After meeting with faith-based LDS leadership President Trump travels to the Utah State Capitol to deliver a speech on national monuments and returning land to state control. The anticipated start time is 12:20pm local / 2:20pm Eastern
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
anyone got video of zinke’s speech?
RSBN has the speech. Dont know if it goes back to Zinke as it is still live. RSBN covers as much as is available
http://rsbn.tv/watch-live-president-trump-speaks-in-utah-announces-shrinking-of-national-monuments/.
how about video of trump at the grocery store?
I believe he’s at a food bank?
Now we’ll hear how he’s stealing from the poor 😉
I’m not Mormon, but it’s a little different than a food pantry.
Bye-bye BLM (the Bureau of Land Management, that is, not the racist one)! Trump is talking straight up States Rights!
thank you for putting both of these videos here!
Pam, don’t know how you find everything you do. Big thanks to you!
The Feds own way too much land out here in the West.
Even our Soviet Kommissars in Calimexistan would not dare take so much land into public ownership.. so the let Obola The Magnificent do their dirty deeds.
Obama’s legacy is dwindling by the day.
Who??
Orrin so happy he might cry! .. MAGA love!
Not a big Hatch fan but Romney. NOT!
repost (wrong thread)
I’m so happy about Utah – I’m not familiar with the lead-in to this action, but do we have reason to believe Oregon and Nevada may be in for similar proclamations in the near future?
Hopefully followed by a pardon for all the ranchers taken down by the BLM
Called National Monuments speech. Signing ceremony. Hmm…is PDJT being slick? Endorsing Hatch and making nice with Lee? The people of UT love him!
President Trump has reversed Obama’s federal land grab in Utah.
Tuned in just in time for him to sign a hat–gotta be fast with this President!
there was big applause. Egg McMuffin isnt happy
he’s on the phone with Mitch, plotting –
Is it wrong of me to wish that a few Secret Service agents would swing by Romney’s placeand rough up Mittens a little?
Oh, and Egg McMuffin’s too?
They absolutely LOVE our LION! I got tears in my eyes as the screamed 4 more years! Our President has such a smile on his face hearing those beautiful words. Thank you UTAH!
I tuned in late so I missed most of the cheers etc. But that 4 more years was music to my ears.
The President is popular with everyone but snowflakes, Antifa/BLM, and liberals! It’s over, people. 2020 is won! Get to work Fools in Congress…get to work.
