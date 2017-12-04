President Trump National Monuments Speech – Utah State Capitol 2:20pm Livestream

Posted on December 4, 2017 by

President Trump has travelled to Utah today for several appearances.  After meeting with faith-based LDS leadership President Trump travels to the Utah State Capitol to deliver a speech on national monuments and returning land to state control.  The anticipated start time is 12:20pm local / 2:20pm Eastern

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to President Trump National Monuments Speech – Utah State Capitol 2:20pm Livestream

  1. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Like

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Like

    Reply
  5. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    anyone got video of zinke’s speech?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    how about video of trump at the grocery store?

    Like

    Reply
  7. Luke of the D says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Bye-bye BLM (the Bureau of Land Management, that is, not the racist one)! Trump is talking straight up States Rights!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. tonyE says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    The Feds own way too much land out here in the West.

    Even our Soviet Kommissars in Calimexistan would not dare take so much land into public ownership.. so the let Obola The Magnificent do their dirty deeds.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Obama’s legacy is dwindling by the day.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Orrin so happy he might cry! .. MAGA love!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Regina says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    repost (wrong thread)
    I’m so happy about Utah – I’m not familiar with the lead-in to this action, but do we have reason to believe Oregon and Nevada may be in for similar proclamations in the near future?
    Hopefully followed by a pardon for all the ranchers taken down by the BLM

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Ditch Mitch says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Called National Monuments speech. Signing ceremony. Hmm…is PDJT being slick? Endorsing Hatch and making nice with Lee? The people of UT love him!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. andyocoregon says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    President Trump has reversed Obama’s federal land grab in Utah.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. tuskyou says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Tuned in just in time for him to sign a hat–gotta be fast with this President!

    Like

    Reply
  17. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    there was big applause. Egg McMuffin isnt happy

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Binkser1 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Is it wrong of me to wish that a few Secret Service agents would swing by Romney’s placeand rough up Mittens a little?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    They absolutely LOVE our LION! I got tears in my eyes as the screamed 4 more years! Our President has such a smile on his face hearing those beautiful words. Thank you UTAH!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Publius2016 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    The President is popular with everyone but snowflakes, Antifa/BLM, and liberals! It’s over, people. 2020 is won! Get to work Fools in Congress…get to work.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s