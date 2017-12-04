BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Full Enforcement of Trump Travel Ban Can Go Into Effect – (7-2 Ruling, Full pdf below)……

The supreme court has granted a stay against all lower court rulings [READ DECISION HERE] allowing the full President Trump travel and VISA ban to go into effect.  This is a BIG win for President Trump.

WASHINGTON DC – Handing the White House a huge judicial victory, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of President Trump’s travel ban affecting residents of six majority-Muslim countries.

The justices said the policy can take full effect despite multiple legal challenges against it that haven’t yet made their way through the judicial system.

The ban applies to people from Syria, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Lower courts had said people from those countries with a “bona fide” relationship with someone in the United States could not be prevented from entry.

Grandparents and cousins were among the relatives courts said could not be excluded.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor said they would have left the lower court orders in place.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will be holding arguments on the legality of the ban this week.

Both courts are dealing with the issue on an accelerated basis, and the Supreme Court noted it expects those courts to reach decisions “with appropriate dispatch.”

Quick resolutions by appellate courts would allow the Supreme Court to hear and decide the issue this term, by the end of June.  (read more)

(PDF LINK)

  1. sundance says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Reply
  2. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Winning! If only there were penalties to judges for judicial activism!!!

    • Sayit2016 says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      No kidding.. the LAW is clear. There is no ambiguity to the law as stated by the USSC

      The Supreme Court said Congress adopted a provision in 1952 saying the president “may by proclamation and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens and any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants” whenever he thinks it “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

      “WHAT HE THINKS”.

      Not what the LSM thinks. Because they don’t think. They are stupid little weasels who apparently do not mind getting dirt kicked in their faces ( From President’s Trumps turn and burn wheels of MAGA progress) on a daily basis…

    • starfcker says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      Way to go Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan! There’s light at the end of your own personal tunnels. How about that

      Liked by 4 people

    • piper567 says:
      December 4, 2017 at 6:12 pm

      according to Thomas Jefferson, entire Circuits may be abolished by the President.
      Newt, for ALL of his shortcomings, is a dynamite Historian…and he agrees.
      Let’s hope Trump gains the momentum with this ridiculous activism being so apparent from the L, to just wipe them out…you know, with a cloth.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Fabulous! Loved him then and love him now!!! Thank you President Trump!

    • georgiafl says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      President Trump ran a passionate, heart-felt, ALL-OUT, FULL-BORE, NON-STOP, right up to the last minute campaign!!!!!

      Remember the rally in the middle of the last night before the election!!

      ❤️ this great man!!!

    • FL_GUY says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      I’ve been taking my WINAMINS and I can take it! Bring on Moa WINNING!!!!

    • treehouseron says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:51 pm

      There was one in one of the speeches where he said they’d get a delegation together, and they’d send their representative to him to tell him “Sir, the people are tired of winning so much. can you just stop winning for a little while” and he said “I’ll tell him, you tell the people of (Kentucky, or wherever it was) that I said NO! We’re going to keep on winning!!!”

      and then went into the rest of the spiel. I wish I could find that one….

  4. Howie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    MAGA! Dog don’t bark at parked car! They barkin’.

  5. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    This is a huge win indeed! Let’s hope the other challenges end up in file 13 where they belong!

  6. GetReal says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Subtle SCOTUS message to lower courts regarding immigration enforcement authority….GET IT RIGHT MORONS! APPLY THE LAW NOT YOUR POLITICS!

  7. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    there was a law back in 1952 that said NO MUSLIMS WERE ALLOWED INTO THE USA.
    anyone know when that changed? or if it did? because the President has the CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY TO REMOVE ANY PEOPLE HE DEEMS A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY AND THESE DAMN TIN PAN PETTY BLACK ROBED TYRANTS NEED PUT BACK INTO THEIR BOX.
    were NOT going to be RULED BY THEM.

  8. DonG says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Unfortunately, cousins, etc, of family members already here are allowed in

  9. Ziiggii says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Ginsburg & Sotomayor say nay!

    LOL, who’s not surprised?

  10. georgiafl says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Winning and Grinning!

    Even better than Picking and Grinning!

  11. fedback says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    A lot of Winning today

  12. filia.aurea says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    This is the Constitution in action! These lower court clowns are going DOWN. It’s infuriating to see how these political hacks are subverting our supreme laws and costing us millions. RBG is senile and Sotomeyor is nothing but a political hack who should never have been confirmed.

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    This is yuge! Big victory…
    Priority #1…Keeping America Safe!

  14. Katie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    So, this decision will be fought by the 9th Circuit, correct, as mentioned above? And then, will it go back to the Supreme Court? It is confusing to me and I don’t understand why the lower courts can argue with once the Supreme Court makes a decision. I thought the Supreme Court was THE Law of the Land.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      This Supreme Court decision is not final. The ruling is to prevent ALL lower courts from filing frivolous lawsuits to tie up the courts. Napolitano said the SC will take up the case and finalize it in the spring before the session ends.

    • andrewalinxs says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      The decision stands while the 9th makes its decision and if the losing party of the decision decides to appeal to the supreme court their decision today well stand until the Supreme Court rules.

      Translation: If the 9th rules against the government and they appeal to the supreme court if the court agrees to hear the case this decision will remain in effect until the make a final ruling.

      The decision today only ends if no one appeals the 9th court of appeals decision to the supreme. Or the Supreme court decides not to hear to hear the case after the 9th has ruled.

  15. chojun says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    It’s December and snowing but surely the snowflakes aren’t just melting in Utah today.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      Hey, Chojun – where were you today when Our President touched down on Air Force One? So extremely awesome to watch it live – even if it was only on the tv at the gym. It gave me chills!

  16. quintrillion says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Merry Christmas
    Blessed Holy Days
    Happy New Year
    It’s A Winner Wonderland

  17. WonkoTheSane says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    “Please, please, it’s too much winning! We can’t take it anymore!”

  18. wicketsmom says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Yes!

  19. CorwinAmber says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    gasp, gasp, gasp…can we take a momentary break from winning so I can catch my breath? Naah, guess not…damn those torpedoes, full speed ahead…you may fire when ready…we have not yet begun to fight…don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes…we have met the enemy and they are ours…I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country…I have grown gray in your service and now find myself going blind…don’t give up the ship…where do we find such men…carry on Mr. President, you lead, we will follow

  20. Howie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    And in the end….the rule still prevail….Judicial branch say.. No No. It can only get better now. Good Moon Risin’ tonight. Ya can feel it.

  21. Bree says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    #winning

  22. David says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I am Israeli.
    Congratulations !!!
    This victory is one of the most important you could have!
    Maybe after all you won’t have to look under your seat in the bus or the garbage can at the beach like we do. It means a lot!!!
    LOVE!!!

  24. woohoowee says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    And it’s just Monday! MAGA!

  26. USA loves Melania says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

    AMERICA WINS BIGLY
    Liberals reach levels of butthurt that shouldn’t even be possible!

  27. Howie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Shake it up!

  28. adam3wade says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    You know Ryan, and Schumer, McConnell and Dowdy, Obozo and Comey, Hilary and Pelosi
    But do you recall the most winning reindeer of all?

    Trump the winning reindeer
    Blew right past them all
    And when the MSM saw it
    It caused them to scream and bawl
    All of the other reindeer
    Used to laugh and call him names
    They never let poor Trump
    Join in the swampy games

    Then one foggy Christmas Eve
    American came to say
    Trump with your MAGA so bright
    Won’t you guide our country tonight?

    Then all the reindeer boohooed
    As the deplorables shouted out with glee
    Trump the winning reindeer
    You’ll go down in history!

  29. fedback says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Another day of winning

  30. Angelone says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Now if only the wildly partisan judges who necessitated this ruling today were dealt with or suffered any consequences for their judicial activism. It can’t just be me who’s tired of fighting for any ounce of reason to prevail while those abusing the constitution and their positions sit back comfortably on our tax dollars, still employed still carrying on.

  31. woohoowee says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    If Congress would do its job and impeach the activist judges who won’t follow the law things would flow much more smoothly…… It won’t take many judicial impeachments to set things right. Just sayin’.

  32. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Resistance to Trump is futile.

  33. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Libs be like “WAAHH WAHHHH WAHHHHHHH!!!!”

    It is too bad our beloved President is fought and delayed on EVERYTHING he tries to do for us.

    But We love him so!!! DELAYED BUT NEVER DETERRED!

  34. NC MOM says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    My head is exploding with all this winning! THANK YOU TO THE JESUS as my South African friend would say! ;>)

  35. Katherine McCoun says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Not tired of winning yet!!!!!! MAGA

