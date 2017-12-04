BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Full Enforcement of Trump Travel Ban Can Go Into Effect – (7-2 Ruling, Full pdf below)……

The supreme court has granted a stay against all lower court rulings [READ DECISION HERE] allowing the full President Trump travel and VISA ban to go into effect. This is a BIG win for President Trump.
WASHINGTON DC – Handing the White House a huge judicial victory, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of President Trump’s travel ban affecting residents of six majority-Muslim countries.
The justices said the policy can take full effect despite multiple legal challenges against it that haven’t yet made their way through the judicial system.
The ban applies to people from Syria, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
Lower courts had said people from those countries with a “bona fide” relationship with someone in the United States could not be prevented from entry.
Grandparents and cousins were among the relatives courts said could not be excluded.
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor said they would have left the lower court orders in place.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will be holding arguments on the legality of the ban this week.
Both courts are dealing with the issue on an accelerated basis, and the Supreme Court noted it expects those courts to reach decisions “with appropriate dispatch.”
Quick resolutions by appellate courts would allow the Supreme Court to hear and decide the issue this term, by the end of June. (read more)
Can he extend the ban?
I hope so.
It would be great if he extended it…indefinitely.
wheatietoo if I am not mistaken, this ban doesn’t have a termination date. The first ban expired after 90 days and 120 days for refugees.
What excites me about this decision is the pressure it will put on the 9th CIRCUS and the 4th CIRCUS. They are being told by the SC that if they are dumb enough to rule against our President, they will slap down that decision by the close of the year which is at the end of June.
Those judges must be sweating bullets knowing that if they run amok, they will be embarrassed for the umpteen time!
I doubt they care about being embarrassed. Their liberalism blinds them to all shame.
Good we will win again! This time it will be final and our President can put another 30 countries on that list.
No termination date?
Woo hoo…I hope so!
The leftocrats are in utter shock. Thunderstruck and confused.
They ain’t seen nothin yet.
Yes they are.
oh, Howie…What Fun!!
Winning! If only there were penalties to judges for judicial activism!!!
No kidding.. the LAW is clear. There is no ambiguity to the law as stated by the USSC
The Supreme Court said Congress adopted a provision in 1952 saying the president “may by proclamation and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens and any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants” whenever he thinks it “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”
“WHAT HE THINKS”.
Not what the LSM thinks. Because they don’t think. They are stupid little weasels who apparently do not mind getting dirt kicked in their faces ( From President’s Trumps turn and burn wheels of MAGA progress) on a daily basis…
Might I add the term “vicious” stupid little weasels……
It further demonstrates that Sotomeyer and Ginsburg are illiterate and can not comprehend basic English and should be removed from the court- their dissent was not based on the law that was based on political ideology. Period.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They both should have reçused. They made their views on Trump publicly and are biased.
Woo-Yeah!
Take that Leftist Dictatorship Suckas!
Ginsborg and Kagone dissent. Call the parameds….
Way to go Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan! There’s light at the end of your own personal tunnels. How about that
Whups waz it Sotomanherthe wise latino who dissented?
Yes, she and Ginsburg the elder who probably fell asleep during deliberations…..yawn
I actually am shocked about these two! I expected worse, frankly…..
according to Thomas Jefferson, entire Circuits may be abolished by the President.
Newt, for ALL of his shortcomings, is a dynamite Historian…and he agrees.
Let’s hope Trump gains the momentum with this ridiculous activism being so apparent from the L, to just wipe them out…you know, with a cloth.
Fabulous! Loved him then and love him now!!! Thank you President Trump!
There’s another Trump rally this Friday in Pensacola, Florida, I believe. I never miss a Trump Rally.
President Trump ran a passionate, heart-felt, ALL-OUT, FULL-BORE, NON-STOP, right up to the last minute campaign!!!!!
Remember the rally in the middle of the last night before the election!!
❤️ this great man!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
He worked his butt off that final week….while Hillary took naps. And she wrote a book titled “What Happened”. LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, to be perfectly honest, she didn’t write much of that book either.
Should have titled her memoir “Napping in my Scooby Van.”
I wonder whatever happened to “What Happened”.
LOL Must be in the discount bins already.
it IS, squirrel!
I’ve been taking my WINAMINS and I can take it! Bring on Moa WINNING!!!!
There was one in one of the speeches where he said they’d get a delegation together, and they’d send their representative to him to tell him “Sir, the people are tired of winning so much. can you just stop winning for a little while” and he said “I’ll tell him, you tell the people of (Kentucky, or wherever it was) that I said NO! We’re going to keep on winning!!!”
and then went into the rest of the spiel. I wish I could find that one….
MAGA! Dog don’t bark at parked car! They barkin’.
This is a huge win indeed! Let’s hope the other challenges end up in file 13 where they belong!
Subtle SCOTUS message to lower courts regarding immigration enforcement authority….GET IT RIGHT MORONS! APPLY THE LAW NOT YOUR POLITICS!
there was a law back in 1952 that said NO MUSLIMS WERE ALLOWED INTO THE USA.
anyone know when that changed? or if it did? because the President has the CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY TO REMOVE ANY PEOPLE HE DEEMS A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY AND THESE DAMN TIN PAN PETTY BLACK ROBED TYRANTS NEED PUT BACK INTO THEIR BOX.
were NOT going to be RULED BY THEM.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I would like to know as well Jim Marine #4
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not quite… you are referring to The law referenced was the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, also known as the McCarran–Walter Act.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_and_Nationality_Act_of_1952
Unfortunately, cousins, etc, of family members already here are allowed in
Ginsburg & Sotomayor say nay!
LOL, who’s not surprised?
This may be the single instance when having a senile supreme court justice paid off. Ginsburg probably thought she was giving an opinion against Trump being able to travel across state lines…
LOL!
Methinks it was,”Bray! Bray!”
Oh, me! me! – I TOTALLY expected them to follow the law. I am shocked -shocked I tell you!
Ruth is literally living on a day to day contract! You want to talk about POPCORN, wait till the day comes that she moves on from this Earth! I truly believe there will be mass suicides on the Left!
I’m surprised Ginsburg is still alive. Or are her handlers just propping her up and speaking for her?
Winning and Grinning!
Even better than Picking and Grinning!
Yo Ho!
dang, who IS that over Buck’s right shoulder?
Faith Hill’s older sister?
she has GOT to be a Conservative Deplorable woman, she’s just too pretty not to be.
That’s Linda Thompson, Elvis’s wife
No, incorrect. See my post…..
Lastinillinois – her name was Marianne Gordon and yes, she is a beautiful gal! She was a cast member on the show.
And she was married to singer Kenny Rogers while she was on the show.
You just can’t go wrong with a banjo 🙂
A lot of Winning today
This is the Constitution in action! These lower court clowns are going DOWN. It’s infuriating to see how these political hacks are subverting our supreme laws and costing us millions. RBG is senile and Sotomeyor is nothing but a political hack who should never have been confirmed.
This is yuge! Big victory…
Priority #1…Keeping America Safe!
So, this decision will be fought by the 9th Circuit, correct, as mentioned above? And then, will it go back to the Supreme Court? It is confusing to me and I don’t understand why the lower courts can argue with once the Supreme Court makes a decision. I thought the Supreme Court was THE Law of the Land.
This Supreme Court decision is not final. The ruling is to prevent ALL lower courts from filing frivolous lawsuits to tie up the courts. Napolitano said the SC will take up the case and finalize it in the spring before the session ends.
I suspect if the 9th (gains a shred of sanity) and rules in the government favor the Supreme Court might very will decide not to hear the case.
The decision stands while the 9th makes its decision and if the losing party of the decision decides to appeal to the supreme court their decision today well stand until the Supreme Court rules.
Translation: If the 9th rules against the government and they appeal to the supreme court if the court agrees to hear the case this decision will remain in effect until the make a final ruling.
The decision today only ends if no one appeals the 9th court of appeals decision to the supreme. Or the Supreme court decides not to hear to hear the case after the 9th has ruled.
It’s December and snowing but surely the snowflakes aren’t just melting in Utah today.
Hey, Chojun – where were you today when Our President touched down on Air Force One? So extremely awesome to watch it live – even if it was only on the tv at the gym. It gave me chills!
Merry Christmas
Blessed Holy Days
Happy New Year
It’s A Winner Wonderland
“Please, please, it’s too much winning! We can’t take it anymore!”
Yes!
gasp, gasp, gasp…can we take a momentary break from winning so I can catch my breath? Naah, guess not…damn those torpedoes, full speed ahead…you may fire when ready…we have not yet begun to fight…don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes…we have met the enemy and they are ours…I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country…I have grown gray in your service and now find myself going blind…don’t give up the ship…where do we find such men…carry on Mr. President, you lead, we will follow
Corwin – Yes! Love this! Carry on, indeed!!!
And in the end….the rule still prevail….Judicial branch say.. No No. It can only get better now. Good Moon Risin’ tonight. Ya can feel it.
#winning
I am Israeli.
Congratulations !!!
This victory is one of the most important you could have!
Maybe after all you won’t have to look under your seat in the bus or the garbage can at the beach like we do. It means a lot!!!
LOVE!!!
And the winning just keeps coming! Even on days other than Wednesday. See above.
And it’s just Monday! MAGA!
Extra! Extra! Read all about it!
AMERICA WINS BIGLY
Liberals reach levels of butthurt that shouldn’t even be possible!
Shake it up!
You know Ryan, and Schumer, McConnell and Dowdy, Obozo and Comey, Hilary and Pelosi
But do you recall the most winning reindeer of all?
Trump the winning reindeer
Blew right past them all
And when the MSM saw it
It caused them to scream and bawl
All of the other reindeer
Used to laugh and call him names
They never let poor Trump
Join in the swampy games
Then one foggy Christmas Eve
American came to say
Trump with your MAGA so bright
Won’t you guide our country tonight?
Then all the reindeer boohooed
As the deplorables shouted out with glee
Trump the winning reindeer
You’ll go down in history!
🙂 I like it!
Awwww. Very cute (and timely).
Another day of winning
Now if only the wildly partisan judges who necessitated this ruling today were dealt with or suffered any consequences for their judicial activism. It can’t just be me who’s tired of fighting for any ounce of reason to prevail while those abusing the constitution and their positions sit back comfortably on our tax dollars, still employed still carrying on.
If Congress would do its job and impeach the activist judges who won’t follow the law things would flow much more smoothly…… It won’t take many judicial impeachments to set things right. Just sayin’.
Resistance to Trump is futile.
HAHA….you made me laugh because you are RIGHT!
Libs be like “WAAHH WAHHHH WAHHHHHHH!!!!”
It is too bad our beloved President is fought and delayed on EVERYTHING he tries to do for us.
But We love him so!!! DELAYED BUT NEVER DETERRED!
My head is exploding with all this winning! THANK YOU TO THE JESUS as my South African friend would say! ;>)
Not tired of winning yet!!!!!! MAGA
