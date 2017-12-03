Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham -vs- John Dickerson…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Face The Nation with John Dickerson to discuss the current state of the swamp.
“I think he [Comey] made some decisions that were really very, very wrong. There’s an ongoing criminal investigation; Comey may be part of it. You tweet and comment regarding ongoing criminal investigations at your own peril. I’d be careful if I were you, Mr. President. I’d watch this.”
Miss Lindsey has a concern.
Noted.
Go Tigers! That was pretty, er, flaccid.
No fan of Lucifer’s besty BUT ….
1.Strong support for trumps defense team and Trumps position on NK
2. I read that concern about tweeting about Comedy differently. Another mention of a possible criminal investigation of Comey. I thought he was warning against screwing up a prosecution of Comedy.
Comedy = comey
Lordy lordy lordy
You had it right the first time, IMO.
I thought ‘Comedy’ was appropriate. 🙂
I assume “combover” is comey?
Yes
I am right there with you…. I’m no fan of LG
but what i watched was very supportive of PDJT, and took him as sincere in his warning and let the cat out of the bag on comey investigations.. I have to say he’s been a surprise but then I think he’s a black hat that got shown the dossier PDJT has on him to gain his cooperation…. sure sounds like it to me, the fact that he split from McNasty is a huge statement.. they are like siamese twins normally….
With apologies to the people that raised me right… !@#$ Lindsey Grahamnesty and the horse he rode in on.
Seriously, Lindsey thinks he can “scare” President rump into not tweeting? LMAO! I believe Lindsey’s “peril” is at stake, not President Trumps!
Lindsey is the Deep State’s ‘junkyard dog’-
He’s like a toothless old hound dog with quivering jowls, baying monotonously.
More like the Deep State’s cockroach.
Lindsey is the Sunday Morning talk shows lap dog. Always good for a few licks.
phoenixRising: remember he and McCain like twins so where goes the other follows and both preach against Pres. Trump and both think they are relevant. Sorry, but you ain’t!
Good gosh, Miss Lindsey’s face is sooo red!!!!
I can see it coming. Corrupt and conflicted Mueller and his leftist gang are going to try to get a bogus charge on Trump (obstruction of justice?) so that the swamp can impeach him. Mueller already set up a kangaroo court in D.C. where the jury is almost all Dems and the judge is an Obama appointee.
It will be up to the American people to speak out and tell Congress Republicans that whoever votes for impeachment will be voted out of Congress and will be known as a traitor. The swamp is deep, it’s corrupt, and they don’t care about the truth or fairness. I hope I’m wrong, but doubt it.
We won the soap box.
We won the ballot box.
If necessary, we will win the cartridge box as well.
Don’t worry. You are wrong.
Throw in their kids will never get a parking space within 10 miles of their dad’s federal prison and we got a deal
I think you’re way off on this. Graham and Co know what would happen if they voted to impeach. They would all be harangued and voted out of office. That being said, I am somewhat concerned that the strategy is for the GOP to lose the House and Senate in the mid-terms and then Dems can impeach. It does take 3/4 of the Senate to convict, so not sure if that is a realistic concern or not.
Only a crooked fool would sign up as body guard for Grahamnesty or any other Seditious Anti-Trumper during impeachment proceedings.
No you’re not wrong.
That’s the general gist of what’s planned, with variations.
They MUST nail the President, another 7 years of PTrump and their crony State will be unrecognisable.
Well according to the domino theory Hillary is going to push Obama on his face whether he has a birth certificate or not. I can’t wait.
I wish
Well then… nothing puts the damper on Christmas spirit like seeing and hearing these two freak show bohemes in an interview. Pompous, utterly irrelevant prigs wasting everyone’s time. Fire, meet gasoline.
Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em… this is going to get interesting. I am getting addicted to all the goings on… Just thinking of Christmas with visions of handcuffs and shackles…
Imagine a President Trump fundraiser selling Christmas-Ornament Shackles engraved with the name of your most-despised Swamp Critter.
Second Offering: Orange Jumpsuits with just-the-right nametags.
BlackKnightRides, I hope either or both come on the market because they will sell like hotcakes. Personally I would like the shackles and probably several pairs.
You need to develop a line of Christmas cards with that theme. It would be so Christmasy!
Yep, Dems are desperate. They have nothing….so are creating obstruction out of nothing
Well career criminal Feinstein: like destroying 33,000 e-mails, setting up an unsecured server in the bathroom, destroy cell phones and hard drives. Are those the things you’re worried about? If not, people who live in glass houses should not throw rocks.
Feinstein is up for re-election and she has a primary challenger who is campaigning on a promise to impeach Trump. I think this is her pivot to keep her seat.
And there is only one party in California. Most counties in California will not even have a Republican candidate up for Senate on the ballot.
As long as a tweet isn’t taken as evidence of obstruction of justice Trump should be fine in this area.
Poor Lindsey has the vapors again and has his panties in a bunch.
Who’s is Lindsey’s boyfriend?
Linds is trying to find a way for Comey to walk.
Why is Linda Graham talking like this? How does he know there is an ongoing criminal investigation? I doubt the the President knows. Is Graham saying the President does know and this is why he shouldn’t be tweeting? Or does Graham just not like his tweets? Why can’t the President defend himself?
After being told so many times by officials that we can’t talk about an ongoing case, I was a bit surprised about all he offered.
On the tweet, I wasn’t sure if he was legitimately warning PDJT because of a line that could be crossed that would get him in trouble with protocol, law , definitions.
Graham did like the whole NK scene.
Graham seemed to change when he found out about McCain’s cancer. Maybe he is starting to awaken too.
Graham only knows that constitutional is a walk to stimulate a bowel movement. Its also a euphemism for a bowel movement. (From a time when using the bathroom meant going for a walk to the outhouse–the original meaning was still “going for a walk”, but this idea was used in the euphemism for going to the bathroom.)
You talking about this Crazed Lindsay Graham.
Lindsey Graham is just another lawyer representing his swamp client. He needs to be replaced with a true MAGA-minded nationalist.
Just thinking out loud here:
Years ago, there was a British show put out by the BBC called “Yes, Minister” which followed the misadventures of an MP and his support staff. The MP was elected to the position and would only be there for X number of years, but his support staff would remain for decades. Naturally, a lot of the show’s humor revolved around the MP and his staff having diametrically opposed agendas – one wanting to satisfy the voting public and the other wanting to satisfy the entrenched civil servants union.
So it goes here in the US. Congressmen are like our MPs, and all those thousands of staffers at dozens of institutions are the support staff. Even if we replace all the congressmen with nationalists – and we should! – there’s still the problem of excising the cancer of unelected back-stabbers in the State Department, DOJ, and the IC writ large. It took decades for these hacks to worm their way into the system and start selling off bits of it to China and various muslim tribes. How long will it take to remove them? Do you think it can be done inside of a single decade? I admit I don’t know enough about US politics to guess, let alone know if there’s any precedent for this kind of situation.
I guess we will know it when he tweets the wrong tweet because the knives will come from a million directions
This must be getting serious. Dickerson is in a panic. And twisting and turning trying to keep the narrative going for all it’s worth. And failing miserably. Lindsey Graham didn’t break a sweat
” Deface The Nation ”
Sundance – What is the risk of the Obstruction of Justice investigation? Is that just blowhard-ish chaff and countermeasures? Or, even though we know it is not true, is there some real risk to some manufactured consequences for POTUS here?
Song Writers: How about a new version of the 12 Days of Christmas with Corrupticon Groups.
“On the 12th day of Christmas, The Donald gave to me …”
Lol
12 Antifa in lockup
Don’t stop there … time for us to go for it.
500 politutes in chicken suits.
http://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/30/jeff-sessions-ambitious-justice-department/
From the article linked above:
But despite a dearth of confirmed assistant attorneys general and other aides, Mr. Sessions has largely succeeded in shutting down much of the Obama-era leftism that was so alive in the Justice Department when he got there and setting it on a Reagan-like path.
In a front-page story just last week, a Washington Post headline announced that “While eyes are on Russia, Sessions dramatically reshapes the Justice Department,” going on to say that “the attorney general has been among the most effective of the Cabinet secretaries — implementing Trump’s conservative policy agenda even as the president publicly and privately toys with firing him over his decision to recuse himself from the Russia case.”
His supporters, according to The Post, “say Sessions has restored a by-the-book interpretation of federal law and taken an aggressive stance toward enforcing it.”
One of those supporters is Ronald Reagan’s Attorney General Ed Meese. I asked Mr. Meese about what he thought of Mr. Sessions’ tenure to Justice so far. “During his relatively short time in office,” Mr. Meese told me, “Jeff Sessions has already achieved a remarkable list of accomplishments. He has restored integrity to the Office of Attorney General and reasserted fidelity to the Constitution.
Regarding criminal justice, Mr. Sessions has returned the department to actually prosecuting and locking up criminal offenders — based on the notion — outlandish to the left — that effective policing and incarceration are key to reducing crime and protecting the public rather than the Obama campaign of reducing the prison population as much as possible.
Justice, like most of the other Cabinet departments, remains short-handed in terms of confirmed assistant attorneys general, although there is a long line waiting for the Senate to act. Once they are all in place, conservatives can rest assured that they will have no better friend in the Trump administration than Jeff Sessions. Even without those assistants, in fact, they already do.
Thank you flepore…big thanks.
This tweet ties in?
*This tweet is no longer in Holdup’s twitter timeline.
June 30, 2017
-snip-
Eric Holder, Obama’s former Attorney General and a man who recently hinted at an interest in pursuing a 2020 bid for the White House, issued a rather ominous warning to the “career men & women” of the DOJ/FBI last night saying that their “actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned” before calling upon them to “be prepared, be strong.”
“To the career men & women at DOJ/FBI: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country.”
Eric Holder
@EricHolder
To the career men & women at DOJ/FBI: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country.
1:17 AM – Jun 30, 2017
6,479 6,479 Replies 30,013 30,013 Retweets 71,731 71,731 likes
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-30/eric-holder-sends-ominous-late-night-tweet-career-dojfbi-employees
I thought Comey tweeted that?
It was on Holdup’s timeline at the time he tweeted it b/c I looked at it on Holdup’s timeline when it was tweeted.
There’s a screen capture of Holdup’s tweet at the Zero Hedge link. Maybe that will help you?
Dear President Trump,
Any more crying about tweets, sound El Deguello.
