Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham -vs- John Dickerson…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Face The Nation with John Dickerson to discuss the current state of the swamp.

“I think he [Comey] made some decisions that were really very, very wrong. There’s an ongoing criminal investigation; Comey may be part of it. You tweet and comment regarding ongoing criminal investigations at your own peril. I’d be careful if I were you, Mr. President. I’d watch this.”

  1. Trumpstumper says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Miss Lindsey has a concern.

    Noted.

  2. Rex says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    With apologies to the people that raised me right… !@#$ Lindsey Grahamnesty and the horse he rode in on.

  3. lilann2012 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Seriously, Lindsey thinks he can “scare” President rump into not tweeting? LMAO! I believe Lindsey’s “peril” is at stake, not President Trumps!

  4. phoenixRising says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Good gosh, Miss Lindsey’s face is sooo red!!!!

  5. Mitro Roman says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I can see it coming. Corrupt and conflicted Mueller and his leftist gang are going to try to get a bogus charge on Trump (obstruction of justice?) so that the swamp can impeach him. Mueller already set up a kangaroo court in D.C. where the jury is almost all Dems and the judge is an Obama appointee.

    It will be up to the American people to speak out and tell Congress Republicans that whoever votes for impeachment will be voted out of Congress and will be known as a traitor. The swamp is deep, it’s corrupt, and they don’t care about the truth or fairness. I hope I’m wrong, but doubt it.

  6. RedBallExpress says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Well according to the domino theory Hillary is going to push Obama on his face whether he has a birth certificate or not. I can’t wait.

  7. JC says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Well then… nothing puts the damper on Christmas spirit like seeing and hearing these two freak show bohemes in an interview. Pompous, utterly irrelevant prigs wasting everyone’s time. Fire, meet gasoline.

  8. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em… this is going to get interesting. I am getting addicted to all the goings on… Just thinking of Christmas with visions of handcuffs and shackles…

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Yep, Dems are desperate. They have nothing….so are creating obstruction out of nothing

    • FL_GUY says:
      December 3, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      Well career criminal Feinstein: like destroying 33,000 e-mails, setting up an unsecured server in the bathroom, destroy cell phones and hard drives. Are those the things you’re worried about? If not, people who live in glass houses should not throw rocks.

    • Ghostrider says:
      December 3, 2017 at 11:13 pm

      Feinstein is up for re-election and she has a primary challenger who is campaigning on a promise to impeach Trump. I think this is her pivot to keep her seat.

      • Timmy-the-Ute says:
        December 3, 2017 at 11:47 pm

        And there is only one party in California. Most counties in California will not even have a Republican candidate up for Senate on the ballot.

    • chojun says:
      December 3, 2017 at 11:57 pm

      As long as a tweet isn’t taken as evidence of obstruction of justice Trump should be fine in this area.

  10. Binkser1 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Poor Lindsey has the vapors again and has his panties in a bunch.

  11. mikebrezzze says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Who’s is Lindsey’s boyfriend?

  12. POP says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Linds is trying to find a way for Comey to walk.

  13. benifranlkin says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Why is Linda Graham talking like this? How does he know there is an ongoing criminal investigation? I doubt the the President knows. Is Graham saying the President does know and this is why he shouldn’t be tweeting? Or does Graham just not like his tweets? Why can’t the President defend himself?

    • LBB says:
      December 3, 2017 at 11:11 pm

      After being told so many times by officials that we can’t talk about an ongoing case, I was a bit surprised about all he offered.
      On the tweet, I wasn’t sure if he was legitimately warning PDJT because of a line that could be crossed that would get him in trouble with protocol, law , definitions.
      Graham did like the whole NK scene.
      Graham seemed to change when he found out about McCain’s cancer. Maybe he is starting to awaken too.

  14. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Graham only knows that constitutional is a walk to stimulate a bowel movement. Its also a euphemism for a bowel movement. (From a time when using the bathroom meant going for a walk to the outhouse–the original meaning was still “going for a walk”, but this idea was used in the euphemism for going to the bathroom.)

  15. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    You talking about this Crazed Lindsay Graham.

  16. Frank says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Lindsey Graham is just another lawyer representing his swamp client. He needs to be replaced with a true MAGA-minded nationalist.

    Just thinking out loud here:
    Years ago, there was a British show put out by the BBC called “Yes, Minister” which followed the misadventures of an MP and his support staff. The MP was elected to the position and would only be there for X number of years, but his support staff would remain for decades. Naturally, a lot of the show’s humor revolved around the MP and his staff having diametrically opposed agendas – one wanting to satisfy the voting public and the other wanting to satisfy the entrenched civil servants union.

    So it goes here in the US. Congressmen are like our MPs, and all those thousands of staffers at dozens of institutions are the support staff. Even if we replace all the congressmen with nationalists – and we should! – there’s still the problem of excising the cancer of unelected back-stabbers in the State Department, DOJ, and the IC writ large. It took decades for these hacks to worm their way into the system and start selling off bits of it to China and various muslim tribes. How long will it take to remove them? Do you think it can be done inside of a single decade? I admit I don’t know enough about US politics to guess, let alone know if there’s any precedent for this kind of situation.

  17. Tossed Salad says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I guess we will know it when he tweets the wrong tweet because the knives will come from a million directions

  18. starfcker says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    This must be getting serious. Dickerson is in a panic. And twisting and turning trying to keep the narrative going for all it’s worth. And failing miserably. Lindsey Graham didn’t break a sweat

  19. MAGADJT says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Sundance – What is the risk of the Obstruction of Justice investigation? Is that just blowhard-ish chaff and countermeasures? Or, even though we know it is not true, is there some real risk to some manufactured consequences for POTUS here?

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Song Writers: How about a new version of the 12 Days of Christmas with Corrupticon Groups.

    “On the 12th day of Christmas, The Donald gave to me …”

  21. fleporeblog says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    http://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/30/jeff-sessions-ambitious-justice-department/

    From the article linked above:

    But despite a dearth of confirmed assistant attorneys general and other aides, Mr. Sessions has largely succeeded in shutting down much of the Obama-era leftism that was so alive in the Justice Department when he got there and setting it on a Reagan-like path.

    In a front-page story just last week, a Washington Post headline announced that “While eyes are on Russia, Sessions dramatically reshapes the Justice Department,” going on to say that “the attorney general has been among the most effective of the Cabinet secretaries — implementing Trump’s conservative policy agenda even as the president publicly and privately toys with firing him over his decision to recuse himself from the Russia case.”

    His supporters, according to The Post, “say Sessions has restored a by-the-book interpretation of federal law and taken an aggressive stance toward enforcing it.”


    One of those supporters is Ronald Reagan’s Attorney General Ed Meese. I asked Mr. Meese about what he thought of Mr. Sessions’ tenure to Justice so far. “During his relatively short time in office,” Mr. Meese told me, “Jeff Sessions has already achieved a remarkable list of accomplishments. He has restored integrity to the Office of Attorney General and reasserted fidelity to the Constitution.

    Regarding criminal justice, Mr. Sessions has returned the department to actually prosecuting and locking up criminal offenders — based on the notion — outlandish to the left — that effective policing and incarceration are key to reducing crime and protecting the public rather than the Obama campaign of reducing the prison population as much as possible.

    Justice, like most of the other Cabinet departments, remains short-handed in terms of confirmed assistant attorneys general, although there is a long line waiting for the Senate to act. Once they are all in place, conservatives can rest assured that they will have no better friend in the Trump administration than Jeff Sessions. Even without those assistants, in fact, they already do.

  22. woohoowee says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    This tweet ties in?

    *This tweet is no longer in Holdup’s twitter timeline.

    June 30, 2017

    -snip-

    Eric Holder, Obama’s former Attorney General and a man who recently hinted at an interest in pursuing a 2020 bid for the White House, issued a rather ominous warning to the “career men & women” of the DOJ/FBI last night saying that their “actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned” before calling upon them to “be prepared, be strong.”

    “To the career men & women at DOJ/FBI: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country.”

    Eric Holder
    @EricHolder

    To the career men & women at DOJ/FBI: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country.

    1:17 AM – Jun 30, 2017

    6,479 6,479 Replies 30,013 30,013 Retweets 71,731 71,731 likes

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-30/eric-holder-sends-ominous-late-night-tweet-career-dojfbi-employees

  23. emet says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Dear President Trump,
    Any more crying about tweets, sound El Deguello.

