DOJ Unseals Federal Arrest Warrant for Kate Steinle Illegal Alien Killer Jose Zarate…

The Department of Justice unsealed an arrest warrant Friday for Jose Inez Garcia Zarate, the illegal immigrant acquitted Thursday in Kate Steinle’s murder trial.
There is an existing federal detainer that requires this defendant to be remanded into the custody of US Marshals Service to be transported to the Western District of Texas pursuant to the arrest warrant.
Jose Zarate was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and found not guilty of assault with a semi-automatic weapon. He was found guilty of possessing a firearm by a felon.
ICE Deputy Director Tom Homan stated: “San Francisco’s policy of refusing to honor ICE detainers is a blatant threat to public safety and undermines the rule of law. This tragedy could have been prevented if San Francisco had turned the alien over to ICE, as we requested, instead of releasing him back onto the streets.”
From the White House:
Yesterday’s verdict in San Francisco underscores the danger to public safety when our Nation fails to enforce its laws. Kate Steinle was killed by an illegal immigrant and convicted felon who had been deported from the United States five times. He, and countless other criminal illegal immigrants like him, should never be allowed to threaten our citizens.
It’s more important now than ever for Congress to secure our borders and provide the resources, including more ICE officers, needed to deport criminal illegal aliens and to finally stop sanctuary city policies that cause needless loss of innocent life. Politicians who fail to address these needs share responsibility for preventable crimes committed against innocent Americans.
Had San Francisco enforced our Nation’s immigration laws, the Steinle family would be celebrating this holiday with all of their loved ones. (LINK)
“Nice illegal immigrant you got there. Be a shame if anything happened to him…”
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the only way for the family to get some real justice!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the other inmates will ta good care of him. He should be subject to the “3 strikes and you are out” rule in Californication. Since he is an illegal immigrant, they will probably waive that rule. He need a life sentence without parole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank goodness. Maybe some righting of the wrong.
LikeLike
Once the feds get him, he can stay for a long time!
LikeLike
maybe a inmate will take care of this problem.
LikeLike
I ain’t no legal eagle, but it seems you could charge some San Francisco officials with something…. dereliction of duty or something, accomplice to murder…
If we can’t hold the officials personally responsible somehow–I don’t see it stopping.
These radicals are political kamikazes
LikeLiked by 2 people
The family are all for “sanctuary city” even after all of this! Liberals are just unfathomable to me!
LikeLike
The mystery that should be investigated is why the killer was brought to SF, and why the Sheriff held him 18 days betind his release date. The Sheriff sent two officers on an 800 mile trip to pick this guy up on a very old minor marijuana charge. Normally the office making the wants/warrants query would call the originating department, and this department would then decline to cone and serve the warrant. He would then stay in the computer system with hundreds of thousands of others with outstanding warrants.
LikeLike
Wonder if the rest of the sealed indictments and arrest warrants are for city and county officials declaring sanctuary cities? Or mayor of Berkeley, etc?
LikeLike
Since this career criminal was so anxious to keep coming back illegally to the USA, I think we should let him stay permanently. Rather than supporting him with food stamps, disability, ssi and ebts, let’s give him free room and board in Leavenworth. It will be cheaper in the long run.
LikeLike
Felon with a firearm? Up to a 15 year sentence is available, I believe.
Sessions will probably recuse himself.
LikeLike
I’d really enjoy it if the San Francisco folks that allowed this to happen were prosecuted under Bill Clinotn’s Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996. It would be great to see the Police Chief, the Mayor and anyone else who signed off on this illegal policy to spend more time in jail than the illegal alien they freed.
Bring back the Rule of Law!
LikeLike
Let Zarate’s liberal public defender chew on this arrest warrant and probable federal charges until he chokes. As for the jury in his trial, I’m guessing they now know what a big majority of Americans thinks about their loony verdict and their loony city.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I think Zarate’s attorney came up with that ridiculous story about ‘found the gun’ and ‘stepped on the gun’.
That attorney should be brought up on charges of suborning perjury.
It was good to see AG Sessions jump on this.
These cities that create safe havens for criminal alien invaders are breaking our Laws and there have to be consequences.
Cut off their Fed funding and prosecute those mayors, for breaking our laws and encouraging laws to be broken by creating an incentive to come here illegally.
LikeLike
Will the leftie attorney who was so insulting and disgusting after the verdict continue as the killer’s counsel? If so, who will then foot the bills? Will the taxpayer be stuck with the cost from here on out?
LikeLike
Damn & now the word out there is that Jose Zarate plans on suing the city of San Francisco, which I bet the city will settle out of court.
Tired of all these repeat criminals that so many sanctuary cities are letting getting away for one crime after another.
Illegals commit a crime, & then either run to Mexico for a while and/or a sanctuary state/city.
Tell you it is actually scary up here, for it seems like to many illegals feel entitled & like they can do whatever they want. On a weekly basis i hear on or see in the news crime committed by someone who is either illegal, anchor or DACA 4 out of 5 crimes. For this area that is a lot lately.
LikeLike