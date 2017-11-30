Amen
Even if the worthless $hit had been sentenced justly (he pulled the damn trigger for God’s sake!) Kate would still be gone and her family would still be without their beloved daughter. So what I’m thinking is that this sentence isn’t as important as building the wall. Maybe the outrage over this disgusting and unimaginable sentence will propel the building of the wall.
I’m actually sick to my stomach over this verdict. Who was on the jury – a bunch of illegal criminals???
This may be the turning point! Kate’s Wall!!!
Yawn. No turning point. Liberals riot. Us law abiding just get pissed and go about our business. It takes a huuuuuggggggeeeee event (Pearl Harbour, 9-11) to get us off our butts. But at some point there will not be enough of us left to make a difference.
Enjoy what good years are left because we will soon be on the downward slide of what is left of this great country.
The event might be a nuked American city the way things seem to be going.
Perhaps they were paid off, or severely threatened.
Perhaps they were just your typical liberal San Francisco denizens.
The jury was San Franciscans. If you have ever been there you would understand that this verdict is no surprise. And no, he did not pull the trigger even though he said so. All good liberals know that guns have an auto setting that allows them to fire all by themselves.
This verdict has nothing to do with the wall. It is the SF liberals saying a F/U to Trump because they believe as a sanctuary city they are impregnable and totally free to do as they wish.
Kate’s blood is on Pelosi’s hands. May she and Brown rot in Hell.
AMEN.
Yup. This was fixed. The prosecutor said just as much.
I’m sure when they polled potential jurors they were asked about their feelings/opinions re: immigration….if they were vehement about deporting illegals etc…they were most likely told their services were not needed. So, in the “Sanctuary City” they got a predictable jury….and a disgusting, political, predictable verdict.
A jury can only judge a crime based on the instructions given to them by the judge. The jury hears the case, then the judge tells them, just before they go to deliberate, exactly what they are to consider. I suspect it was the instructions from the judge to the jury that got this fellow acquitted of the murder charges.
If you remember this was very nearly a hung jury….
….And triple the size of ICE and start rounding the invaders/aliens up and deport their asses out of the homeland.
Absolutely Sundance. That says more than anything else ever could. I can’t imagine how enraged POTUS must be at the moment
POTUS ISN’T THE ONLY ONE ENRAGED BY THIS INJUSTICE.
Rage won’t get the Wall built. Only an ultimatum will.
Yes. It must be done.
I believe today’s horrible verdict in the case of Kate Steinle is a MAJOR turning point for America.
A REALLY BAD turning point.
The line in the sand has been crossed.
It was told to me that as much of a scumbag as the guy is, the criteria for murder wasnt met. He shouldve been charged with manslaughter. We know murder is murder, but lawyers and politicians have corrupted the justice system. There will be NO DACA. There is no sympathy for illegals after this. They are everywhere here in CA unfortunately, but the pressure must be kept on the national level to build the wall and drive them out.
Any politician who disagrees with protecting our people and sovereignty is a traitor and can leave with the illegals.
Check again. One of the charges was man slaughter and as was stated in the other thread:
“… A five time deported Mexican national named Jose Zarante admitted to the shooting, saying it was an accident….”
He was a FELON and therefore had no right to have a gun in the first place. He CONFESSED TO MANSLAUGHTER at minimum PERIOD!
I had a friend go to prison for killing someone with a car. He did not mean to, it was an accident, but he was still convicted and served time.
Well. Was he blonde?
He should have easily been convicted of manslaughter. CA LEO tell me his actions met manslaughter not murder. Either way its a travesty and the idea to have sanctuary anything from our laws should be done away with.
“the pressure must be kept on… to build the wall”.
I know I’m like a broken record here, but there’s only one person who can apply that pressure – President Trump – and the only effective pressure is to say “I won’t sign any budget or any continuing resolution that doesn’t have $25 billion to build the wall – period – and we’ll shut this government down until I get it.”
It’s not going to get any easier as time goes on.
He has the most leverage, youre right.
Brilliant!
Consider it done.
I think this has legs under it. I hope President Trump decides to name it this, the liberals have no argument against this. They cannot defend against Kate’s Wall.
@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @PressSec Please consider naming our WALL after Kate. Let the Democrats and Rhinos 🦏 say no to that. We will have a supermajority in the Senate and a 40+ margin in the House after the 2018 Election.
BREAKING: U.S. immigration officials say they will deport Mexican man found not guilty of murder in San Francisco pier shooting.
Put him on a C130 back to Mexico and drop him at 10,000 feet with a parachute packed by the lowest bidder.
I’ll pack the damn thing.
Hope I didn’t forget how to do it properly.
🤔
No, no! Let me do it. I’ve never packed one before . . .
Thank you for the laugh…I really needed that after this travesty tonight.
I’ll help I have never packed one either. How hard could it be?
Keep a box cutter nearby to ‘improve’ the chute’s aerodynamics.
They could charge him and put him in prison if they wanted to.
Exactly. Charge him in a federal court with re-entering our country illegally after having been deported multiple times and sentence him to a five year prison term at hard labor, then deport him afterwards.
We should make Mexico pay for the entirety of his i incarceration too.
Hallelujah!!!
That’s no justice for murder! The POS has been deported so many times he thinks it’s a joke.
He’s right
Hang him first.
And he’ll be right back here
NOT IF YOU DEPORT HIM TO ALEPPO, SYRIA!!
Yeah. He’s been deported several times already. Always came back.
Not sure what’s changed that would make him stay in Mexico now. Especially since he knows he can get away with murder here – free and clear.
You bet your life that wouldn’t fly in Mexico.
AGAIN!!!
Please deport the entire pathetic jury along with him. They obviously love his kind.
This POS should be deported and thrown out of the same airplane at 35,000 feet with his client!
Moments after Kate Steinle’s verdict was declared -the defense attorney appears to subtly threaten the AG –@POTUS & @VP if they criticize or “disparage" the jury's decision. pic.twitter.com/9ED5vC9LGz
We”re going to criticize anyways, Mr. Jerk Attorney. We’re going to criticize this verdict for the rest of history. 1000 years from now people will dig this out as an example of JUST HOW FRIEKING BAD IT GOT in California before we fixed our problems.
The dirtbag lawyer just said that anyone who disagrees with the jury’s decision is a racist.
I went looking to see if he has a twitter page. I think I found it.
https://twitter.com/1franciscougart?lang=en
He is a Berniebot, Antifa and BLM supporter, and apparently also a La Raza fan.
I did not go through all of his public posts, after a couple of minutes I had enough.
He is a racist, self-righteous dirtbag of biblical proportions.
There is a special place in Hell for him.
Yes. The 9th circle of hell, may he not rest in peace.
Good job. Now find the prosecutor and the judge on social media and report back to us.
Typical. You are talking about the average sanfran citizen though….. spit.
Looks like a total SJW nutcase.
Maybe he should think about what is NOT happening tonight. No riots, no damaging of businesses, no harassment of anyone (not even lawyers), and no burning down the courtroom. I think a few words of criticism or disparagement are just fine.
Well, BFD, didn’t they deport him FIVE times, and he returned FIVE times?
They have him on paper as being deported 5 times. Considering all the fraud that occurred during the Obama administration, it’s just as likely he was turned loose here and counted as being deported.
Haven’t they already deported him six other times previously? A lot of good that did!
Maybe the seventh time it will stick !?!
Wait, what? Aren’t thee federal immigration charges that should be filed now? And shouldn’t ICE have been at the courthouse to arrest him on those charges? What am I missing?
there
Lets see who rushes to his defense…
At this point, I would be ok if they extended that wall to block off CA as well.
No more money to Sanctuary cities or states, PERIOD!!!
I didn’t realize how beautiful a picture of a massive wall could be.
Needs some additional decorations across the top like barbed wire. We could wrap the wire in lights to celebrate the Christmas season and also make it easier to know when we got a live one.
Land mines would alert us.
with turrets linked to an online multi-user game so that it is in play 24/7
A real MMORPG! I’ll pay money to play that one! Have Blizzard hook it into one of their existing games . . .
Our President will move funding from the DoD because of national security reasons. Between the drugs that get in killing thousands of Americans a year and folks like this POS and others that kill thousands of Americans a year, he would have every justification. Let the Democrats and Rhinos 🦏 take him to court.
Excellent! Perfection! We need to dedicate a portion of the wall to each of those Americans murdered by illegals. Exactly the right way to honor the families! Honor our beloved Americans that lost their lives. Yes we should do this right now!!!
Thank you Sundance, this is exactly the positive direction for Americans to go.
Build the Wall! Build the Wall!
The legal ports of entry could be named after young people killed by an illegal with the names of all the others engraved on the bricks surrounding the gates. Make it like the Vietnam Memorial.
Kate’s wall
Jamiel’s Gate
Sadly, too many to memorialize!
And if some deranged senator like Cornyn tells you that Texans don’t want the wall, tell them we keep score and their next election will result in a big fat loss. 😡
“But I do want to say to you, that in our sanctuary cities, our people are not disobeying the law,” Pelosi said. “These are law-abiding citizens, it enables them to, to be there without being reported to ICE in case of another crime that they might bear witness to.”
“The DREAMers are so spectacular and so inspirational to all of us. And that is why when we had the majority in the Congress, the House of Representatives, led by our Congressional Hispanic Caucus, passed the DREAMers act,” Pelosi said.
Blabbering, demented beotch.
The word is bitch.
Yes it is, and it’s almost too good for that hypocritical scumbag.
No the word is BITCH!
Don’t insult female dogs.
She is a slimy haemonchus contortus.
She’s a real live ‘icon.’
Not too many have conned more people than she has.
And Pelosi is so delusional it’s a wonder she remembers to breathe.
Yea.
One just got away with murder.
Please consider renaming Southern Border Wall as: "Kate's Wall" @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump @PressSec @Scavino45 @DanScavino @DHSgov @CustomsBorder Thank You. #MAGA #KatesWall pic.twitter.com/VCgzR7oavL
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 1, 2017
Please consider renaming Southern Border Wall as: "Kate's Wall" @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump @PressSec @Scavino45 @DanScavino @DHSgov @CustomsBorder Thank You. #MAGA #KatesWall pic.twitter.com/VCgzR7oavL
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 1, 2017
I have a feeling it’s going to happen. One of those will see that tweet and this will happen. It’s gonna happen people!
My idea for the wall is, we put yuge two way mirrors at areas, and build little parks with picnic tables so folks travelling to the wall on vacation can see through the mirrors all the mexicans on the other side.
One doesn’t need to go all the way to the boarder to see all the Mexicans. Hey, just visit any large sanctuary city near you.
Doesn’t need to be a large sanctuary city. Even on the outskirts of big cities, you can see them hiding in the “shadows” on any main street. SICK OF THIS CRAP.
The aliens are working in every motel, hotel, restaurant across the country…illegals need to be punished for their crime, fined and deported. Employers need to be fined for their crime for hiring them.
The state depth should put a warning for Americans not to visit the cities.
Department
Just read that Jeff Sessions is going to file federal charges against the illegal alien.
Well, he better clear it w/ICE ’cause didn’t they just say he was going to be deported?
why don’t they ever go HARD on these guys? He stole a gun from an ATF agent… in times past, that alone could get you 50 years in Prison or whatever.
I come from some pretty old school people, we were always taught don’t fight with cops, don’t argue with cops, if you break the law you might go away for YEARS.
Now we’re at a point you can still a federal Agent’s gun, shoot a white woman for no reason at all, and you get free HealthCare out of it.
Mexican kills white woman is an obvious hate crime. Well it is when it is reversed so maybe Jeffy can come up with something.
He can gain a lot of free if he goes full bore on the
credibility
Jeff Who? Do you mean our non-existent A/B???
I meant A/G. Either way he appears to be a total putz.
I spit my wine out on my KB when I read “Jeff Sessions is going to…”
HAHAH thanks for the laugh.
I live in NorCal and am just sick about this
Build the freakin wall…and name it after Kate. and all the others…
Money for the wall???Horse pucky…We have enough deplorables and with skills to get er done…ahead of schedule..
For Kate….and God be with the famllies.. all of them
I was sick about things too and took my family of four and evacuated. It cost an arm and a leg but at some point by staying you are providing support. All that will be left there are the super rich in their enclaves, the welfare class, homeless and those middle class that are stuck. Don’t get stuck.
When the energy mandates kick in come 2020 you will be totally screwed. Head East.
Exactly, rf ,,, it’s becoming a state of haves and have-nots. As if I needed another reason to leave Calif., there’s the 1.5 hour traffic crawl to drive 18 miles yet again, haven’t been able to get rid of the smell of exhaust fumes for days, can’t even breathe fresh in Calif. Heading to the Midwest in the spring.
Nigella, you are in my prayers. I am in SoCal.
Ditto. SoCal = a total lunatic asylum.
Me too – SoCal
Imagine some white politician stands up at the microphones and says: “No Justice, No Peace!” Imagine white gangs in white ski masks start to riot, beat illegal Mexicans, loot stores and burn down San Francisco…
Now, time to call me RACIST!
it’s not about hatred for any other race, I love all races and all people, but us standing by while we self flagellate just because we’re a majority skin color is suicide.
It’s not only suicide, but it’s STUPID!
There can be no justice w/o resistance.
If you are burning down San Francisco I would call it pillaging. Sort of a white Viking type activity. But if the white gangs are wearing black ski masks they would be showing a little diversity acceptance.
YES!!!
A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration.
Well said
Our President has a way with words.
Build the wall. Name it Kate’s wall. No NAFTA. Stop letting everyone and and the extended family through the border and get rid of whatever stupid law/regulation allows MEXICAN trucks to cross the border at a whim.
Otherwise, sell the land back to Mexico already and rid us of this insufferable travesty of lawlessness.
A Convicted Felon possessing a gun can be charged as a Federal Crime.
A Convicted Felon possessing a weapon while committing a murder should get the little bast@rd Life without Parole in a Federal Court
Was he a convicted felon?
That was the only charge he was convicted of.
For what it’s worth. Has him as a convicted felon also.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/30/five-times-deported-illegal-alien-jose-zarate-found-not-guilty-in-murder-of-kate-steinle/
Absolutely. As a matter of fact, today alone they convicted him of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm (which itself is a felony).
He had been deported five times and had 7 prior felony convictions. The judge did not allow the prosecution to enter these facts into evidence.
Yes, he had SEVEN felony convictions.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_of_Kathryn_Steinle
Thank you and all who responded.
That picture of the wall….is that between California and the United States?
If so, not tall enough.
McConnell needs to be hammered about why he has let Kate’s Law legislation sit on the Senate floor since being passed by the House back in June!
“McConnell needs to be hammered about why he has let Kate’s Law legislation sit on the Senate floor since being passed by the House back in June!”
Part of Mitch’s problem is that he already spends too much time hammered at the Capitol Grille.
Because he is a bought and paid for POS politician and his first order of “business” is not the USA.
Except everyone knows The Senate never really does anything except interviews.
If he’d killed a sea lion with that gun as he said he had tried to do, he would have gotten life in prison.
You know it’s true! They would have locked him up for life.
white Woman? No problems.
I live in the Bay area and sadly you are right
I left the Bay Area in 1994. It’s hard to see my home state like this.
I pray this could be the Catalysis that will begin to turn Calif. from the dark side. Regardless of what you hear/read, there are plenty of of pissed off Californian’s tonight.
Bull Durham said it well up thread.
I am one of those pissed off Californians. A natural born U.S. citizen from California with a boatload of common sense.
So you’re the one.
Mr. President, SHUT IT ALL DOWN. Not another word about the joke called DACA, or immigrants until we have cleared the country of all illegals. We demand a freeze on the unnaturalization of the United States.
I hope you mean shut down the entire government. Because that’s the only leverage he has, and he has to be willing to use it, even if it makes his popularity plummet – which I don’t think it would.
Thank you Sundance!
You’re the best!!!!
Throw another log on the fire that keeps the cold anger boiling!
Kate’s Wall!!
Danged Skippy, Sundance!
Build – Kate’s – Wall!!
Build – Kate’s – Wall!!
I’ll invest in the 1st series of “WALL BONDS”!!
DO IT!
No more EXCUSES!!
Yes….Wall Bonds…and get the military on the border…hog tie anyone caught coming across. Take pictures…send the pictures out to the world
Also get ICE to clean up CA with military protection
It is time for the Big Ugly on immigration…Just get em out
YES GUNNY, please let’s all suggest this to the President.
Do you guys think we aren’t building the wall for lack of money? Really? The federal government spends $25 bil every 36 hours. Congress isn’t authorizing Wall funding because congress doesn’t want the Wall. Congress would have to authorize “wall bonds”. They won’t do it because…wait for it… they don’t want the Wall! The only way we’re getting the Wall is if the president credibly threatens to shut down the government until he gets wall funding and then leaves it shut down until he gets what he demands. There’s no two ways around it. We cannot get the Wall without a government shutdown – probably the longest one in history – because the Dems know that if President Trump doesn’t build the Wall he cannot be reelected. He needs to grab congress by the balls and twist until they piss blood.
Said it elsewhere.
It does not matter who put pulls the trigger.
If the crime you are involved in caused the death of someone else you are guilty of at least manslaughter, regardless who pulls the trigger.
Since Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was deported several times he was a multiple felon, with a stolen gun. Just being in USA Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was committing a felony 24/7
Such a Disgrace to USAIllegal recrosses border after being deported they are felon.Murders committed while committing a crime are murder, at least manslaughter regardless of who pulls the trigger.Being in America after being deported means he was committing a crime 24/7 pic.twitter.com/jcL0mmQFDs
Our political class is a special kind of stupid here in California, but you know that. The state is as far kooky left as it can get, but the current left wants to go full tard and become militant reconquista first and sexually depraved supporters 2nd.
I have a philosophical question:
If I, say, “accidentally” slaughtered illegal aliens whom I mistook for, say, deer with my illegal gun would would my consequence be?
Just wondering…
A inmate for a roommate for many years.
Oh, I thought the illegal immigrant cancelled out the illegal gun, meaning, in essence, that nothing happened.
I think your logic is faulty.
You mean like drinking a diet coke with a huge steak, baked potato with the works & cheese cake cancels the calories LOL
Well, kittytrump84….if you are arrested and tried in San Fran. you would be convicted for being a legal resident who pays taxes and a hater of all ethnic people.
Jose Zarate should never have been in this country in the first place after being deported 5 times already. We must secure our borders, put an end to so-called “sanctuary cities,” and prevent the kind of injustice suffered by Kate Steinle and her family. https://t.co/CuHFhQznuw
#KateSteinle will leave an enduring legacy. The stunning depravity of her murderer’s acquittal will be a turning point in American history. The lines are drawn. #BuildTheWall
Build that wall, Mr. President.
Congress can attach to the current tax bill a provision to put a 12% tax on all wire transfers from the US to Mexico. The tax would be on non bank wire transfers by Western Union and other such services. The tax would be collected by the wire transfer agency and paid directly to a special fund to finance border security and the wall.
And here I was feeling sorry that I can’t go visit my kids at Christmas due to Salzmann Nodular Degeneration & needing surgery.
Guess the good Lord is keeping me out of one crazy state, and probably for some very good reasons…. My kids live in California and usually a visit to San Francisco happens.
Yes I do believe that some things we might feel are negative, the Lord actually has good reasons for.
Thank You Lord.
The Lord gave us all our feelings negative or not.
Always found that there are good reasons for everything that happens, even if it takes time to finally see the good.
Maybe this verdict will get Kate’s Wall built. Her memorial wall to help save others & our country. Congress critters going to know we are serious about a “Real” wall after this.
Yes,,as James said… the lines are drawn….no more..
Pull together….Let President Trump know we are with him and will not take anymore.
Get them all out
What a dark time and an all time low for the American judicial system. Perhaps things needed to get this bad to wake people up to what an extreme mess the leaders and lawmakers of the last few decades have created, and have left the country in.
But one must hold out hope and pray that this is the turning point where the vast majority wake up and say “NO MORE!!”, and start to get behind this President to Make America Great Again.
It sure ain’t great today.
We must become #KatesArmy We just cannot let this go. We are getting closer to Londonistan each day
I agree, how does it start?
I am not a leader but would make an excellent foot soldier…
I am not a leader either. I ask and ask. I am waiting for orders myself.
I’ve lived on that border. It’s so much worse than you would ever believe I could not find enough room to scare the crap out ya..It would scare you and leave a mark…..Did you know in Chicago they have like 600 murders…Scary huh…Tijuana has well over 2K.. Second highest murder rate in the world………….Lots of killers here and gangs being run out of prisons. I’ll let you sleep tonite but keep one eye open like we do here.
Enough is right
I wrote this in the other thread but it fits here too…
“There’s nothing left to say, except San Francisco is filled with evil people
That’s it, just the truth of the matter
No matter their reasoning, no matter their ideology, no matter how they frame the issue, allowing this tragedy to happen & allowing this travesty of justice to take place is the work of evil people
They have no excuse. Nothing they can say dismisses the fact that this was murder / manslaughter, that this was a criminal failure perpetrated by government officials & that all politicians & government employees that work in the interests of illegal aliens are criminals & treasonous lowlifes
Screw your leftist slogans & your worthless platitudes. F*** your twisted logic & your insane bleatings. You’re evil people, hiding behind some utterly unrealistic, nonsensical utopian fantasy as American citizens are killed & maimed
My only hope is Kate’s death is not totally in vain. Hopefully this disgusting circus of a trial by truly evil people will finally awaken the populace to the absolute threat to life & liberty the leftist disease is”
What I wrote holds true for every State that allows treasonous criminal politicians & government employees to usurp our government & disregard our laws
It’s simply evil people being allowed to run criminal enterprises masquerading as government & evil people being allowed to influence how our country is run
There’s no more excuses. If this is allowed to hold & nothing changes, we as a people deserve everything we get
San Francisco is their own world. I was driving one day through the Castro District (gay capitol just to the west of downtown) of that not so fine town. Walking down the side walk was a guy wearing tennis shoes and a back pack. That was it. Butt ass naked. Broad day light.
When you allow your city to allow that as “normal” behavior than all other standards get dropped to the way side. While I am disappointed in the verdict I am also not surprised.
PT should just announce a total ban of all Fed funds to the State of CA and a 100% enforcement of immigration laws starting with raids at all major businesses. When the libby judges place bans on PT’s actions he should declare their verdicts void until the Supreme Court rules. Time to play ball.
whitehouse.gov is the website to let President Trump know your feelings.
Tucked way up in the right hand corner is a link, “keep in touch”
I just sent a message.
Mr. President, please consider naming the Southern border wall with Mexico, Kate’s wall.
Thank you.
I actually got a response once. I know it wasn’t the President and probably a staffer, buts it’s nice to know someone on the other end realy read it.
I write to the President at least once every 2 months, or when he and Melania have done something particularly fabulous.
I love them like my own family.
What a travesty for Kate’s family and America!
It IS so comforting to know that our President’s heart is hurting as much as ours, and that he is as furious as we are!
Democrat loons are a scourge in America and should just all be rounded up and stuffed in those FEMA camps that they planned to use against patriots, they will just have to be held indefinitely because RE-EDUCATION is a completely lost cause on a deranged liberal…
I’m sad for Kate’s family, I wish they knew how hurt and outraged we were for them.
Dear Lord, please give them comfort and vengeance the only way you can, in your Son Jesus’ name I ask.
Our President punches back. We need to follow his lead. We cannot let this ride.
This grotesque verdict will, IMHO, actually make millions more aware of Kate and how she died, and will assure, even more so, that her death was not in vain. (Hard to type that last piece…)
She will end up being the Heroine that saved untold amounts of lives due to this total injustice.
RIP, Kate, you, in your sacrifice, made a REAL difference.
Build it high…….build it thick…….and most of all, build it quick!
This was all about virtue signaling their Trump hatred. What was right and honest didn’t matter, just give Trump and his supporters the middle finger.
This should make EVERYONE realize there is no longer Rule of Law in the USA.
The Rule of Law is Dead.
Political Correctness killed it.
Toxic unmasculinity 👇🏻 #KateSteinle pic.twitter.com/IwF8rgl8XQ
#1 DEFUND sanctuary cities and states.
#2 BUILD Kate’s Wall
#3. Declare open season on globalist politicians…. After all we can always say it was an accident.
