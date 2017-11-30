Kate’s Wall

ENOUGH !  Just Build It…

181 Responses to Kate’s Wall

  1. Mikayla825 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Amen

    • margarite1 says:
      November 30, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      Even if the worthless $hit had been sentenced justly (he pulled the damn trigger for God’s sake!) Kate would still be gone and her family would still be without their beloved daughter. So what I’m thinking is that this sentence isn’t as important as building the wall. Maybe the outrage over this disgusting and unimaginable sentence will propel the building of the wall.

      I’m actually sick to my stomach over this verdict. Who was on the jury – a bunch of illegal criminals???

      • Kokanee says:
        November 30, 2017 at 10:49 pm

        This may be the turning point! Kate’s Wall!!!

        • rf121 says:
          November 30, 2017 at 11:06 pm

          Yawn. No turning point. Liberals riot. Us law abiding just get pissed and go about our business. It takes a huuuuuggggggeeeee event (Pearl Harbour, 9-11) to get us off our butts. But at some point there will not be enough of us left to make a difference.

          Enjoy what good years are left because we will soon be on the downward slide of what is left of this great country.

      • Renee H says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:01 pm

        Perhaps they were paid off, or severely threatened.

      • rf121 says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:02 pm

        The jury was San Franciscans. If you have ever been there you would understand that this verdict is no surprise. And no, he did not pull the trigger even though he said so. All good liberals know that guns have an auto setting that allows them to fire all by themselves.

      • Artist says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:12 pm

        I’m sure when they polled potential jurors they were asked about their feelings/opinions re: immigration….if they were vehement about deporting illegals etc…they were most likely told their services were not needed. So, in the “Sanctuary City” they got a predictable jury….and a disgusting, political, predictable verdict.

      • Paul Revere says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:39 pm

        A jury can only judge a crime based on the instructions given to them by the judge. The jury hears the case, then the judge tells them, just before they go to deliberate, exactly what they are to consider. I suspect it was the instructions from the judge to the jury that got this fellow acquitted of the murder charges.
        If you remember this was very nearly a hung jury….

    • Paco Loco says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      ….And triple the size of ICE and start rounding the invaders/aliens up and deport their asses out of the homeland.

  2. Pam says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Absolutely Sundance. That says more than anything else ever could. I can’t imagine how enraged POTUS must be at the moment

  4. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I believe today’s horrible verdict in the case of Kate Steinle is a MAJOR turning point for America.
    A REALLY BAD turning point.
    The line in the sand has been crossed.

    • Gil says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:05 pm

      It was told to me that as much of a scumbag as the guy is, the criteria for murder wasnt met. He shouldve been charged with manslaughter. We know murder is murder, but lawyers and politicians have corrupted the justice system. There will be NO DACA. There is no sympathy for illegals after this. They are everywhere here in CA unfortunately, but the pressure must be kept on the national level to build the wall and drive them out.
      Any politician who disagrees with protecting our people and sovereignty is a traitor and can leave with the illegals.

      • G. Combs says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:13 pm

        Check again. One of the charges was man slaughter and as was stated in the other thread:

        “… A five time deported Mexican national named Jose Zarante admitted to the shooting, saying it was an accident….”

        He was a FELON and therefore had no right to have a gun in the first place. He CONFESSED TO MANSLAUGHTER at minimum PERIOD!

        I had a friend go to prison for killing someone with a car. He did not mean to, it was an accident, but he was still convicted and served time.

        Liked by 8 people

      • Sentient says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:26 pm

        “the pressure must be kept on… to build the wall”.
        I know I’m like a broken record here, but there’s only one person who can apply that pressure – President Trump – and the only effective pressure is to say “I won’t sign any budget or any continuing resolution that doesn’t have $25 billion to build the wall – period – and we’ll shut this government down until I get it.”

        It’s not going to get any easier as time goes on.

  5. abigailstraight says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Brilliant!
    Consider it done.

  6. treehouseron says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I think this has legs under it. I hope President Trump decides to name it this, the liberals have no argument against this. They cannot defend against Kate’s Wall.

  7. sundance says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:22 pm

  8. waynesborokennyg says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    At this point, I would be ok if they extended that wall to block off CA as well.

  9. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    No more money to Sanctuary cities or states, PERIOD!!!

  10. Tossed Salad says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    I didn’t realize how beautiful a picture of a massive wall could be.

  11. fleporeblog says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Our President will move funding from the DoD because of national security reasons. Between the drugs that get in killing thousands of Americans a year and folks like this POS and others that kill thousands of Americans a year, he would have every justification. Let the Democrats and Rhinos 🦏 take him to court.

  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Excellent! Perfection! We need to dedicate a portion of the wall to each of those Americans murdered by illegals. Exactly the right way to honor the families! Honor our beloved Americans that lost their lives. Yes we should do this right now!!!

    Thank you Sundance, this is exactly the positive direction for Americans to go.

    Build the Wall! Build the Wall!

    Liked by 10 people

    • jmclever says:
      November 30, 2017 at 10:43 pm

      The legal ports of entry could be named after young people killed by an illegal with the names of all the others engraved on the bricks surrounding the gates. Make it like the Vietnam Memorial.
      Kate’s wall
      Jamiel’s Gate
      Sadly, too many to memorialize!

  13. Landslide says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    And if some deranged senator like Cornyn tells you that Texans don’t want the wall, tell them we keep score and their next election will result in a big fat loss. 😡

  14. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    “But I do want to say to you, that in our sanctuary cities, our people are not disobeying the law,” Pelosi said. “These are law-abiding citizens, it enables them to, to be there without being reported to ICE in case of another crime that they might bear witness to.”

  15. sundance says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

  16. treehouseron says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    My idea for the wall is, we put yuge two way mirrors at areas, and build little parks with picnic tables so folks travelling to the wall on vacation can see through the mirrors all the mexicans on the other side.

  17. Hoosier_friend? says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Just read that Jeff Sessions is going to file federal charges against the illegal alien.

  18. Nigella says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I live in NorCal and am just sick about this

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      November 30, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      Build the freakin wall…and name it after Kate. and all the others…
      Money for the wall???Horse pucky…We have enough deplorables and with skills to get er done…ahead of schedule..
      For Kate….and God be with the famllies.. all of them

    • rf121 says:
      November 30, 2017 at 10:41 pm

      I was sick about things too and took my family of four and evacuated. It cost an arm and a leg but at some point by staying you are providing support. All that will be left there are the super rich in their enclaves, the welfare class, homeless and those middle class that are stuck. Don’t get stuck.

      When the energy mandates kick in come 2020 you will be totally screwed. Head East.

      • akearn says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:27 pm

        Exactly, rf ,,, it’s becoming a state of haves and have-nots. As if I needed another reason to leave Calif., there’s the 1.5 hour traffic crawl to drive 18 miles yet again, haven’t been able to get rid of the smell of exhaust fumes for days, can’t even breathe fresh in Calif. Heading to the Midwest in the spring.

    • positron1352 says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      Nigella, you are in my prayers. I am in SoCal.

  19. thetrain2016 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Imagine some white politician stands up at the microphones and says: “No Justice, No Peace!” Imagine white gangs in white ski masks start to riot, beat illegal Mexicans, loot stores and burn down San Francisco…
    Now, time to call me RACIST!

  20. tazz2293 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:35 pm

  21. annieoakley says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Build the wall. Name it Kate’s wall. No NAFTA. Stop letting everyone and and the extended family through the border and get rid of whatever stupid law/regulation allows MEXICAN trucks to cross the border at a whim.

  22. Ziiggii says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Otherwise, sell the land back to Mexico already and rid us of this insufferable travesty of lawlessness.

  23. tazz2293 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    A Convicted Felon possessing a gun can be charged as a Federal Crime.
    A Convicted Felon possessing a weapon while committing a murder should get the little bast@rd Life without Parole in a Federal Court

  24. Coast says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    That picture of the wall….is that between California and the United States?

  25. madelinesminion says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    McConnell needs to be hammered about why he has let Kate’s Law legislation sit on the Senate floor since being passed by the House back in June!

  26. andyocoregon says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    If he’d killed a sea lion with that gun as he said he had tried to do, he would have gotten life in prison.

  27. FofBW says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I pray this could be the Catalysis that will begin to turn Calif. from the dark side. Regardless of what you hear/read, there are plenty of of pissed off Californian’s tonight.
    Bull Durham said it well up thread.

  28. filia.aurea says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Mr. President, SHUT IT ALL DOWN. Not another word about the joke called DACA, or immigrants until we have cleared the country of all illegals. We demand a freeze on the unnaturalization of the United States.

    • Sentient says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      I hope you mean shut down the entire government. Because that’s the only leverage he has, and he has to be willing to use it, even if it makes his popularity plummet – which I don’t think it would.

  29. Joe says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Thank you Sundance!

    You’re the best!!!!

  30. jmclever says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Throw another log on the fire that keeps the cold anger boiling!

  31. LafnH2O says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Kate’s Wall!!

    Danged Skippy, Sundance!

    Build – Kate’s – Wall!!
    Build – Kate’s – Wall!!

    I’ll invest in the 1st series of “WALL BONDS”!!

    DO IT!

    No more EXCUSES!!

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      Yes….Wall Bonds…and get the military on the border…hog tie anyone caught coming across. Take pictures…send the pictures out to the world
      Also get ICE to clean up CA with military protection
      It is time for the Big Ugly on immigration…Just get em out

    • Sentient says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:43 pm

      Do you guys think we aren’t building the wall for lack of money? Really? The federal government spends $25 bil every 36 hours. Congress isn’t authorizing Wall funding because congress doesn’t want the Wall. Congress would have to authorize “wall bonds”. They won’t do it because…wait for it… they don’t want the Wall! The only way we’re getting the Wall is if the president credibly threatens to shut down the government until he gets wall funding and then leaves it shut down until he gets what he demands. There’s no two ways around it. We cannot get the Wall without a government shutdown – probably the longest one in history – because the Dems know that if President Trump doesn’t build the Wall he cannot be reelected. He needs to grab congress by the balls and twist until they piss blood.

  32. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Said it elsewhere.
    It does not matter who put pulls the trigger.
    If the crime you are involved in caused the death of someone else you are guilty of at least manslaughter, regardless who pulls the trigger.
    Since Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was deported several times he was a multiple felon, with a stolen gun. Just being in USA Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was committing a felony 24/7

    • Gil says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      Our political class is a special kind of stupid here in California, but you know that. The state is as far kooky left as it can get, but the current left wants to go full tard and become militant reconquista first and sexually depraved supporters 2nd.

  33. kittytrump84 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    I have a philosophical question:
    If I, say, “accidentally” slaughtered illegal aliens whom I mistook for, say, deer with my illegal gun would would my consequence be?
    Just wondering…

  34. positron1352 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Well, kittytrump84….if you are arrested and tried in San Fran. you would be convicted for being a legal resident who pays taxes and a hater of all ethnic people.

  35. citizen817 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:07 pm

  36. citizen817 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:09 pm

  37. Kristin says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Build that wall, Mr. President.

    • Paco Loco says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      Congress can attach to the current tax bill a provision to put a 12% tax on all wire transfers from the US to Mexico. The tax would be on non bank wire transfers by Western Union and other such services. The tax would be collected by the wire transfer agency and paid directly to a special fund to finance border security and the wall.

  38. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    And here I was feeling sorry that I can’t go visit my kids at Christmas due to Salzmann Nodular Degeneration & needing surgery.
    Guess the good Lord is keeping me out of one crazy state, and probably for some very good reasons…. My kids live in California and usually a visit to San Francisco happens.
    Yes I do believe that some things we might feel are negative, the Lord actually has good reasons for.
    Thank You Lord.

  39. Guffman says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    What a dark time and an all time low for the American judicial system. Perhaps things needed to get this bad to wake people up to what an extreme mess the leaders and lawmakers of the last few decades have created, and have left the country in.

    But one must hold out hope and pray that this is the turning point where the vast majority wake up and say “NO MORE!!”, and start to get behind this President to Make America Great Again.

    It sure ain’t great today.

  40. freddy says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I’ve lived on that border. It’s so much worse than you would ever believe I could not find enough room to scare the crap out ya..It would scare you and leave a mark…..Did you know in Chicago they have like 600 murders…Scary huh…Tijuana has well over 2K.. Second highest murder rate in the world………….Lots of killers here and gangs being run out of prisons. I’ll let you sleep tonite but keep one eye open like we do here.

  41. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Enough is right

    I wrote this in the other thread but it fits here too…

    “There’s nothing left to say, except San Francisco is filled with evil people

    That’s it, just the truth of the matter

    No matter their reasoning, no matter their ideology, no matter how they frame the issue, allowing this tragedy to happen & allowing this travesty of justice to take place is the work of evil people

    They have no excuse. Nothing they can say dismisses the fact that this was murder / manslaughter, that this was a criminal failure perpetrated by government officials & that all politicians & government employees that work in the interests of illegal aliens are criminals & treasonous lowlifes

    Screw your leftist slogans & your worthless platitudes. F*** your twisted logic & your insane bleatings. You’re evil people, hiding behind some utterly unrealistic, nonsensical utopian fantasy as American citizens are killed & maimed

    My only hope is Kate’s death is not totally in vain. Hopefully this disgusting circus of a trial by truly evil people will finally awaken the populace to the absolute threat to life & liberty the leftist disease is”
    What I wrote holds true for every State that allows treasonous criminal politicians & government employees to usurp our government & disregard our laws

    It’s simply evil people being allowed to run criminal enterprises masquerading as government & evil people being allowed to influence how our country is run

    There’s no more excuses. If this is allowed to hold & nothing changes, we as a people deserve everything we get

    • rf121 says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      San Francisco is their own world. I was driving one day through the Castro District (gay capitol just to the west of downtown) of that not so fine town. Walking down the side walk was a guy wearing tennis shoes and a back pack. That was it. Butt ass naked. Broad day light.

      When you allow your city to allow that as “normal” behavior than all other standards get dropped to the way side. While I am disappointed in the verdict I am also not surprised.

      PT should just announce a total ban of all Fed funds to the State of CA and a 100% enforcement of immigration laws starting with raids at all major businesses. When the libby judges place bans on PT’s actions he should declare their verdicts void until the Supreme Court rules. Time to play ball.

  42. CiscoKid says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    whitehouse.gov is the website to let President Trump know your feelings.
    Tucked way up in the right hand corner is a link, “keep in touch”
    I just sent a message.
    Mr. President, please consider naming the Southern border wall with Mexico, Kate’s wall.
    Thank you.
    I actually got a response once. I know it wasn’t the President and probably a staffer, buts it’s nice to know someone on the other end realy read it.

  43. Piper says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    What a travesty for Kate’s family and America!
    It IS so comforting to know that our President’s heart is hurting as much as ours, and that he is as furious as we are!
    Democrat loons are a scourge in America and should just all be rounded up and stuffed in those FEMA camps that they planned to use against patriots, they will just have to be held indefinitely because RE-EDUCATION is a completely lost cause on a deranged liberal…
    I’m sad for Kate’s family, I wish they knew how hurt and outraged we were for them.
    Dear Lord, please give them comfort and vengeance the only way you can, in your Son Jesus’ name I ask.

  44. cats23 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    This grotesque verdict will, IMHO, actually make millions more aware of Kate and how she died, and will assure, even more so, that her death was not in vain. (Hard to type that last piece…)

    She will end up being the Heroine that saved untold amounts of lives due to this total injustice.

    RIP, Kate, you, in your sacrifice, made a REAL difference.

  45. MAGAbear says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Build it high…….build it thick…….and most of all, build it quick!

  46. MfM says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    This was all about virtue signaling their Trump hatred. What was right and honest didn’t matter, just give Trump and his supporters the middle finger.

  47. G. Combs says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    This should make EVERYONE realize there is no longer Rule of Law in the USA.

    The Rule of Law is Dead.
    Political Correctness killed it.

  48. parteagirl says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:37 pm

  49. G. Combs says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    #1 DEFUND sanctuary cities and states.

    #2 BUILD Kate’s Wall

    #3. Declare open season on globalist politicians…. After all we can always say it was an accident.

