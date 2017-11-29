Hillsborough Serial Killer Caught: 24-Year-Old Howell Donaldson III

The McDonald’s employee in the story needs to be given a big reward. This serial killer murdered four people, at random, and the entire community was a nervous mess.

(Via Fox News) The suspect in the serial killings spanning a 51-day period that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood used the same gun in four killings, but had “no apparent motive,” the city’s top law enforcement official said Wednesday.

The suspect, 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, admitted he owned the gun that was turned over to police Tuesday and that cracked the case, but did not admit to the killings, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference.

“He was cooperative, but did not tell us why he was doing this,” he said.

Donaldson was arrested at a McDonald’s in Ybor City based on a tip given to Tampa police after he brought the loaded gun to his job at the restaurant and asked a co-worker to hold it. The employee then told her manager about the gun, who alerted a Tampa police officer at a table in the restaurant, according to an arrest report.

When Donaldson returned to the McDonald’s, police were waiting for him and took him into custody. Dugan praised the tip from the employee on Wednesday.

“The person who called us, I cannot thank them enough for standing up and doing the right thing and saying ‘this doesn’t seem right, why does this person have a gun in a bag?'” Dugan told reporters. (read more)

Advertisements