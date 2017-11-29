Hillsborough Serial Killer Caught: 24-Year-Old Howell Donaldson III

The McDonald’s employee in the story needs to be given a big reward.  This serial killer murdered four people, at random, and the entire community was a nervous mess.

(Via Fox News) The suspect in the serial killings spanning a 51-day period that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood used the same gun in four killings, but had “no apparent motive,” the city’s top law enforcement official said Wednesday.

The suspect, 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, admitted he owned the gun that was turned over to police Tuesday and that cracked the case, but did not admit to the killings, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference.

“He was cooperative, but did not tell us why he was doing this,” he said.

Donaldson was arrested at a McDonald’s in Ybor City based on a tip given to Tampa police after he brought the loaded gun to his job at the restaurant and asked a co-worker to hold it. The employee then told her manager about the gun, who alerted a Tampa police officer at a table in the restaurant, according to an arrest report.

When Donaldson returned to the McDonald’s, police were waiting for him and took him into custody. Dugan praised the tip from the employee on Wednesday.

“The person who called us, I cannot thank them enough for standing up and doing the right thing and saying ‘this doesn’t seem right, why does this person have a gun in a bag?'” Dugan told reporters.  (read more)

 

28 Responses to Hillsborough Serial Killer Caught: 24-Year-Old Howell Donaldson III

  1. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Kind of an amazing story. Here’s a good reason for restaurants to value having cops eat at their places. They have someone to walk over and talk to about the gun in the bag your employee hands over to you.

    I am glad for the people in the area that the perp has been caught. Bizarre story. You always wonder WTF??? WHY? And there never really are any answers, except evil exists.

  2. ditzee58 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    WOW, my cousin and her husband used to own the Ybor City McDonald’s franchise as well as others in Tampa! Will have to email my Dad in the morning to see if they still do.

  3. wheatietoo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    I hope this guy doesn’t get off on a ‘mental’ excuse.

    They’re calling the gun “evidence” and that the ballistics match that type of gun.
    But the article didn’t really say that this was the gun used in the murders.
    It could just be written poorly, though.

    This guys sounds like he knows what’s going on and is not suffering from some ‘diminished mental capacity’…well, other than being Evil.

    • Sentient says:
      November 29, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      College grad, but could be schizophrenic.

      • woodstuff says:
        November 29, 2017 at 11:51 pm

        A college grad today is equivalent to 9th or 10th grade HS in my day. The only degrees I respect are in science and engineering.

        • starfcker says:
          November 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

          “The police chief said the gun, a .40-caliber Glock, was the missing evidence authorities needed to connect the killings to the images previously released from surveillance video of the suspect leaving the area.” Well that’s kind of scary. Does that mean that the police had this guy on the radar and didn’t act? How many of those 5,000 tips they received said that’s the guy?

    • woodstuff says:
      November 29, 2017 at 11:44 pm

      “It could just be written poorly, though”

      Very seldom do I see clear, concise, coherent, and accurate articles online. Modern writers of articles and their editors surely failed 3rd grade English.

  5. duchess01 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    More senseless violence – no apparent motive – what gives anyone the right to decide whether another should live or die – only God can breathe life into a human being and/or decide to end that life – thou shalt not kill – says the Lord – what part of that commandment does he not understand?

    For 51 days, a community has been held hostage by one man who decides to kill four people for no apparent reason?

  6. onevoiceinamerica says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    A local man has already wrote and delivered a check for the reward offered. So cool!

    Liked by 6 people

  7. jeans2nd says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    There are no words.
    Talk about a case study of every single thing being missed until the last.

    The guy was leaving the state, to continue on in another place. May the Lord have mercy on his soul.

    May the survivors find solace that this guy will be put away forever and they find peace in Our Lord, and the victims now truly rest in peace.
    Thank you for the info. Hope to hear of this as it progresses through the courts. Would love to read the psych eval of this guy.

  8. wheatietoo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Does Florida have the death penalty now?
    I remember something about it being contested…did it get nullified?

  9. nimrodman says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Another one of those serial killers “who are always white middle-aged males” yada yada

    Yeah, ok

  10. Jenny says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Amazing! Serial killers are usually white men…

  11. Jenny says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Yes, Florida does still have the death penalty.

  12. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Something strange about a kid who tries out for the basketball team at St. John’s and then becomes a serial killer. Maybe he’d do better in major league sports.

  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    I can see his lawyer now…

    Howell, please check one of the reasons why you did it so I’ll know how to frame it
    #1: White Oppression
    #2: White Privilege
    #3: Police Brutality
    #4: Racism
    #5: Not Enough Tax Dollars for My School
    #6: Overdosed on Cheetos

    Now Howell, pick a profession you’d like to pursue after you’re acquitted…
    #1: Commentator on CNN
    #2:Black Lives Matter Icon
    #3: New Host of the View
    #4: McDonalds Franchise Owner
    #5: Mayor of Chicago
    #6: Maxine Waters assistant

  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Took a college course about Serial Killers. Had to study American Serial Killers. My paper was written about Richard Ramirez. What a beauty (sarc)..

    Homework and studying = no sleep for me. I couldn’t sleep after reading some of the journals that these Serial Killers kept or watching their interrogations.

    Ask a cop. Ask the people that had to deal with Charlie Manson or Ted Bundy. Most people try to reconcile the behavior. The truth is evil exists..

  15. billsv says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:18 am

    The police also confirmed from cell tower information with his cell phone that he was in the vicinity of the murders. The Supreme court is considering the constitutionality of this type of evidence. According to oral arguments today,the supreme court Justices did not seem to favor its use as being against the 4th Amendment.How s the metadata in a cell tower different from using surveillance cameras that might show the criminal in the vicinity of the murder. Do your photos belong to you and more than the metadata in a cell tower?

  16. polk8dot says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Another example of an incredible preferential treatment college athletes receive – this POS graduated with some “Sports Management” degree from St. John’s, yet the only job he’s been able to hold is at McDonalds. I bet he also benefitted from Affirmative Action, and a whole bevy of Obozo’s special privileges.
    I wonder how his lawyer is going to spin this one to actually blame the white people for keeping him down…

