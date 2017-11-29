Hillsborough Serial Killer Caught: 24-Year-Old Howell Donaldson III

The McDonald’s employee in the story needs to be given a big reward. This serial killer murdered four people, at random, and the entire community was a nervous mess.
(Via Fox News) The suspect in the serial killings spanning a 51-day period that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood used the same gun in four killings, but had “no apparent motive,” the city’s top law enforcement official said Wednesday.
The suspect, 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, admitted he owned the gun that was turned over to police Tuesday and that cracked the case, but did not admit to the killings, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference.
“He was cooperative, but did not tell us why he was doing this,” he said.
Donaldson was arrested at a McDonald’s in Ybor City based on a tip given to Tampa police after he brought the loaded gun to his job at the restaurant and asked a co-worker to hold it. The employee then told her manager about the gun, who alerted a Tampa police officer at a table in the restaurant, according to an arrest report.
When Donaldson returned to the McDonald’s, police were waiting for him and took him into custody. Dugan praised the tip from the employee on Wednesday.
“The person who called us, I cannot thank them enough for standing up and doing the right thing and saying ‘this doesn’t seem right, why does this person have a gun in a bag?'” Dugan told reporters. (read more)
Kind of an amazing story. Here’s a good reason for restaurants to value having cops eat at their places. They have someone to walk over and talk to about the gun in the bag your employee hands over to you.
I am glad for the people in the area that the perp has been caught. Bizarre story. You always wonder WTF??? WHY? And there never really are any answers, except evil exists.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Your absolutely right Sylvia! Life is so precious! He had no motive in killing those four people.
LikeLike
Hunting….
LikeLike
WOW, my cousin and her husband used to own the Ybor City McDonald’s franchise as well as others in Tampa! Will have to email my Dad in the morning to see if they still do.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I believe that McD’s is owned by Caspers who does a great job. Well trained manager and team.
LikeLike
I hope this guy doesn’t get off on a ‘mental’ excuse.
They’re calling the gun “evidence” and that the ballistics match that type of gun.
But the article didn’t really say that this was the gun used in the murders.
It could just be written poorly, though.
This guys sounds like he knows what’s going on and is not suffering from some ‘diminished mental capacity’…well, other than being Evil.
LikeLiked by 8 people
College grad, but could be schizophrenic.
LikeLike
A college grad today is equivalent to 9th or 10th grade HS in my day. The only degrees I respect are in science and engineering.
LikeLike
“The police chief said the gun, a .40-caliber Glock, was the missing evidence authorities needed to connect the killings to the images previously released from surveillance video of the suspect leaving the area.” Well that’s kind of scary. Does that mean that the police had this guy on the radar and didn’t act? How many of those 5,000 tips they received said that’s the guy?
LikeLike
“It could just be written poorly, though”
Very seldom do I see clear, concise, coherent, and accurate articles online. Modern writers of articles and their editors surely failed 3rd grade English.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BLM
LikeLiked by 6 people
More senseless violence – no apparent motive – what gives anyone the right to decide whether another should live or die – only God can breathe life into a human being and/or decide to end that life – thou shalt not kill – says the Lord – what part of that commandment does he not understand?
For 51 days, a community has been held hostage by one man who decides to kill four people for no apparent reason?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because BLM. No joke. This is the motive.
Thank the sexually perverted media for promoting it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good Grief, milk – I sure hope this is not used as an ‘excuse’ for this kind of behavior!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A local man has already wrote and delivered a check for the reward offered. So cool!
LikeLiked by 6 people
There are no words.
Talk about a case study of every single thing being missed until the last.
The guy was leaving the state, to continue on in another place. May the Lord have mercy on his soul.
May the survivors find solace that this guy will be put away forever and they find peace in Our Lord, and the victims now truly rest in peace.
Thank you for the info. Hope to hear of this as it progresses through the courts. Would love to read the psych eval of this guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does Florida have the death penalty now?
I remember something about it being contested…did it get nullified?
LikeLike
Old Sparky (mothballed) is still at Flordia State Prison in Starke, Flordia. But it was used in an execution as recent as 2015. http://www.tampabay.com/news/politics/stateroundup/florida-death-row-inmate-is-first-to-demand-electric-chair/2250847
What I find interesting is a Bushie was involved in the mothballing of “old Sparky” after a botched execution.
And this on the death penalty itself.
http://floridacapitalresourcecenter.org/statutes-rules/death-penalty/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another one of those serial killers “who are always white middle-aged males” yada yada
Yeah, ok
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe he is a snowbird from Chicago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing! Serial killers are usually white men…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re wrong. Most of the serial killers surfacing in the last dozen years or so have been black.
LikeLike
Yes, Florida does still have the death penalty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something strange about a kid who tries out for the basketball team at St. John’s and then becomes a serial killer. Maybe he’d do better in major league sports.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can see his lawyer now…
Howell, please check one of the reasons why you did it so I’ll know how to frame it
#1: White Oppression
#2: White Privilege
#3: Police Brutality
#4: Racism
#5: Not Enough Tax Dollars for My School
#6: Overdosed on Cheetos
Now Howell, pick a profession you’d like to pursue after you’re acquitted…
#1: Commentator on CNN
#2:Black Lives Matter Icon
#3: New Host of the View
#4: McDonalds Franchise Owner
#5: Mayor of Chicago
#6: Maxine Waters assistant
LikeLiked by 3 people
Took a college course about Serial Killers. Had to study American Serial Killers. My paper was written about Richard Ramirez. What a beauty (sarc)..
Homework and studying = no sleep for me. I couldn’t sleep after reading some of the journals that these Serial Killers kept or watching their interrogations.
Ask a cop. Ask the people that had to deal with Charlie Manson or Ted Bundy. Most people try to reconcile the behavior. The truth is evil exists..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The police also confirmed from cell tower information with his cell phone that he was in the vicinity of the murders. The Supreme court is considering the constitutionality of this type of evidence. According to oral arguments today,the supreme court Justices did not seem to favor its use as being against the 4th Amendment.How s the metadata in a cell tower different from using surveillance cameras that might show the criminal in the vicinity of the murder. Do your photos belong to you and more than the metadata in a cell tower?
LikeLike
Another example of an incredible preferential treatment college athletes receive – this POS graduated with some “Sports Management” degree from St. John’s, yet the only job he’s been able to hold is at McDonalds. I bet he also benefitted from Affirmative Action, and a whole bevy of Obozo’s special privileges.
I wonder how his lawyer is going to spin this one to actually blame the white people for keeping him down…
LikeLike