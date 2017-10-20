Tampa Florida – Police Searching for Serial Killer, Three Known Victims…

This is a little weird. There’s some video CCTV of a potential suspect SEE HERE. Police don’t know if the suspect is male or female, black, white or latino. Three young victims all in the last 10 days.
TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A recent high school graduate who took the wrong bus home from work on Thursday night has become the third victim of a killer who is targeting Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.
Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said officers were patrolling Seminole Heights around 8 p.m on Thursday when they heard gunshots. Minutes later, officers found the body of Anthony Naiboa, 20.
“He was in the prime of his life and was taken instantly,” said Chief Dugan during a news conference on Friday morning.
In a horrible occurance, Naiboa’s body was found on the sidewalk near the home where the killer’s first victim, Benjamin Mitchell, 22, lived on North 15th Street.
Dugan said he was frustrated that officers did not catch the killer on Thursday night despite deploying a helicopter, SWAT team and K9s.
“I was convinced we were going to catch this person,” he said. “Our officers heard the gunshots. We have a heavy presence and this person was able to sneak away.”
Naiboa is autistic and had taken a city bus home from work. His parents called police when their son did not return home from work on Thursday night. Sadly, they learned he was a murder victim. (read more)
May our Heavenly Father give comfort to the families and may He grant eternal peace to the souls of those slain by this killer
LikeLiked by 28 people
Amen! So sad…
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN AND AMEN.
now they NEED TO CATCH THIS CREEP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since the police couldn’t find him/her in the area & the killer was on foot – perhaps he/she also lives in the area & was able to get back to his/her home & hide. Maybe even hid in unoccupied home or somebody’s unlocked garage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is No Excuse, other than Lefty mindset, Not to Carry…Hot, in Tampa.
Our First Permits were from ’87, when the Hammer (Marion) got the Fla Legislature to sign into Law, Permissible Carry.
Now we Need National Carry, and the
Return to a Nation of Law.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s more than a shame what a hot mess Trampa has become. Scary.
While Chief Dugan’s request for residents to come outside at night may be understandable in one sense, it sure as heck wouldn’t be me right now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
i AGREE with Southern Son on this.
LikeLike
It looks like the perp is checking a phone. I wonder if they have checked the cell towers for activity? Whomever it is, they aren’t rushing… just sauntering along, straight backed. Skinny, tall.. maybe Somalian?
Just terrible for that community! I hope they catch whomever it is very quickly…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s a little bit easier to access video of the suspect. https://youtu.be/OrymAp2e0YY
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unusual walk, unusually thin build. On his phone, and just the fact that he’s on foot. They should get him pretty quick
LikeLike
Flood the streets with officers with night vision in that area. He’ll be out walking around.
LikeLike
Watched the video many times.
The gait of the person never varied. Perfect cadence.
Strikes me as a young male.
Neither was the person distracted/curious as to the surroundings;…..as in ‘familiar with.’
LikeLiked by 3 people
That strikes me as a military gait and posture…
LikeLike
I thought it might be a young guy when I first watched it, but around 20 sec. I stopped and really examed the figure and did so thereafter at every Few seconds. I was left thinking it was a female. Hard to tell though.
LikeLike
This reminds me of the serial killer in Phoenix, in that he terrorized a particular neighborhood and the victims were chosen at random
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/05/09/serial-street-shooter-suspect-killings-phoenix/313673001/
I hope they catch this one quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is so sad, i was born and raised in tampa fl i have many fond memories of the seminol heights neighborhood. My mom and brother and alot of my family still live in that area, certain parts of that neighborhood can be rough but the good memories out weighs the bad i hope this evil person is found quickly.
LikeLike