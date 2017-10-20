Tampa Florida – Police Searching for Serial Killer, Three Known Victims…

Posted on October 20, 2017

This is a little weird. There’s some video CCTV of a potential suspect SEE HERE. Police don’t know if the suspect is male or female, black, white or latino.  Three young victims all in the last 10 days.

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A recent high school graduate who took the wrong bus home from work on Thursday night has become the third victim of a killer who is targeting Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said officers were patrolling Seminole Heights around 8 p.m on Thursday when they heard gunshots. Minutes later, officers found the body of Anthony Naiboa, 20.

“He was in the prime of his life and was taken instantly,” said Chief Dugan during a news conference on Friday morning.

In a horrible occurance, Naiboa’s body was found on the sidewalk near the home where the killer’s first victim, Benjamin Mitchell, 22, lived on North 15th Street.

Dugan said he was frustrated that officers did not catch the killer on Thursday night despite deploying a helicopter, SWAT team and K9s.

“I was convinced we were going to catch this person,” he said. “Our officers heard the gunshots. We have a heavy presence and this person was able to sneak away.”

Naiboa is autistic and had taken a city bus home from work. His parents called police when their son did not return home from work on Thursday night. Sadly, they learned he was a murder victim.  (read more)

17 Responses to Tampa Florida – Police Searching for Serial Killer, Three Known Victims…

  1. tazz2293 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    May our Heavenly Father give comfort to the families and may He grant eternal peace to the souls of those slain by this killer

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  2. dana426 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Since the police couldn’t find him/her in the area & the killer was on foot – perhaps he/she also lives in the area & was able to get back to his/her home & hide. Maybe even hid in unoccupied home or somebody’s unlocked garage.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Southern Son says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    There is No Excuse, other than Lefty mindset, Not to Carry…Hot, in Tampa.
    Our First Permits were from ’87, when the Hammer (Marion) got the Fla Legislature to sign into Law, Permissible Carry.
    Now we Need National Carry, and the
    Return to a Nation of Law.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 20, 2017 at 11:05 pm

      It’s more than a shame what a hot mess Trampa has become. Scary.

      While Chief Dugan’s request for residents to come outside at night may be understandable in one sense, it sure as heck wouldn’t be me right now!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    i AGREE with Southern Son on this.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Sandra-VA says:
    October 20, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    It looks like the perp is checking a phone. I wonder if they have checked the cell towers for activity? Whomever it is, they aren’t rushing… just sauntering along, straight backed. Skinny, tall.. maybe Somalian?

    Just terrible for that community! I hope they catch whomever it is very quickly…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. distracted2 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    This reminds me of the serial killer in Phoenix, in that he terrorized a particular neighborhood and the victims were chosen at random
    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/05/09/serial-street-shooter-suspect-killings-phoenix/313673001/

    I hope they catch this one quickly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. 77bassguitarist says:
    October 21, 2017 at 12:22 am

    This is so sad, i was born and raised in tampa fl i have many fond memories of the seminol heights neighborhood. My mom and brother and alot of my family still live in that area, certain parts of that neighborhood can be rough but the good memories out weighs the bad i hope this evil person is found quickly.

    Like

    Reply

