Tampa Florida – Police Searching for Serial Killer, Three Known Victims…

This is a little weird. There’s some video CCTV of a potential suspect SEE HERE. Police don’t know if the suspect is male or female, black, white or latino. Three young victims all in the last 10 days.

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A recent high school graduate who took the wrong bus home from work on Thursday night has become the third victim of a killer who is targeting Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said officers were patrolling Seminole Heights around 8 p.m on Thursday when they heard gunshots. Minutes later, officers found the body of Anthony Naiboa, 20.

“He was in the prime of his life and was taken instantly,” said Chief Dugan during a news conference on Friday morning.

In a horrible occurance, Naiboa’s body was found on the sidewalk near the home where the killer’s first victim, Benjamin Mitchell, 22, lived on North 15th Street.

Dugan said he was frustrated that officers did not catch the killer on Thursday night despite deploying a helicopter, SWAT team and K9s.

“I was convinced we were going to catch this person,” he said. “Our officers heard the gunshots. We have a heavy presence and this person was able to sneak away.”

Naiboa is autistic and had taken a city bus home from work. His parents called police when their son did not return home from work on Thursday night. Sadly, they learned he was a murder victim. (read more)

