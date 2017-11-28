Report: Militant Representative Louis Gutierrez Not Seeking Reelection…

Representative Louis Gutierrez (D-IL) is a long-time Marxist in congress who is an open-border activist. Representative Gutierrez has previously requested illegal aliens to cross the Southern U.S. border and target any border patrol official possible.
As a militant immigration activist Mr. Gutierrez has also supported MS-13 gang strikes in the U.S. and advocated for illegal aliens to register to vote to influence U.S. elections. He generally keeps his most visible vitriol reserved for Spanish-speaking audiences.
Gutierrez surprised many people today with a report he will not seek reelection this year for his Chicago district. Gutierrez owns a home in Puerto Rico so there’s a possibility the opportunity for unaccountable federal recovery money flowing into PR might be too enticing to pass up. An opportunity exists to make millions from the inherent political corruption in the island. Regardless, there’s also a financial lobbying angle available.
CHICAGO – Signaling the end to a quarter century career in Congress, Rep. Luis Gutierrez will announce Tuesday that he will not seek re-election, Democratic sources tell the Chicago Sun-Times.
[…] Known as “El Gallito” (Spanish for “The Little Rooster”) for his slight build and combative political style, Gutierrez also has been a major player for decades in the long-running debate over the future of Puerto Rico, his ancestral homeland.
He owns an oceanfront townhouse in Puerto Rico.
His 4th Congressional District, which was drawn to better represent the Chicago area’s growing Hispanic communities, includes many neighborhoods and inner-ring suburbs with large Mexican and Puerto Rican populations. (read more)
Gutierrez was the leading voice behind the 2014 Gang-of-Eight amnesty vote in the House of Representative that almost took place. It was only Eric Cantor’s primary defeat by challenger Dave Bratt that stopped that grand GOPe usurpation.
The entire DC leadership apparatus, both republicans and democrats, support amnesty for illegal aliens. The UniParty has been paid to deliver this outcome.
In the legislative system the corporations and lobbyists have constructed, it genuinely doesn’t matter what voters think.
A very insightful PBS documentary “The Immigration Battle” lays out exactly what took place during the 2013/2014 legislative time frame. If you have not watched the documentary I would strongly recommend you do so, it is profoundly enlightening.
The documentary walks you through a timeline explaining exactly who was doing what at the times discussed. Here’s the trailer:
Watch Full Documentary – HERE
After the Senate passed the comprehensive immigration reform bill (2013), the activity shifted to the House of Representatives. Paul Ryan, John Boehner, Kevin McCarthy, Eric Cantor and Luis Gutierrez was part of the team supporting passage.
Eventually, against ever increasing pressure from President Obama’s bully pulpit, it came to a moment in the House (June 2014) where Speaker John Boehner was going to take up a vote on the Senate Bill.
Speaker Boehner, Paul Ryan and a few other close insiders had been holding secret meetings discussing support for the bill. On Friday June 6th 2014 Boehner recognized there was now enough support for passage – he also knew it was going to be controversial.
Boehner asked Kevin McCarthy (House Majority Whip) to whip the vote and get a confirmed vote count on Monday June 9th 2014. Unbeknownst to both GOP and DEM rank-and-file membership Boehner, Ryan and Eric Cantor already knew they had the votes for passage – the request to McCarthy was merely to confirm.
Speaker John Boehner was planning to schedule the vote for Thursday June 12th or Friday June 13th the consideration on either date circled around political benefit through the media: Was it better to celebrate, if so Thursday -or- was it better to pass and get out of dodge, if so Friday.
So the GOP House Members were officially whipped on Monday June 9th. The results confirmed what John Boehner and Paul Ryan already knew – They had enough votes to pass it.
On Tuesday June 10th Speaker Boehner, Eric Cantor (Majority Leader) and Kevin McCarthy (Majority Whip) had lunch together discussing timing the vote Thursday night or Friday Morning.
However, later that same night the results from the 2014 Virginia primary showed an unknown conservative outsider, Dave Brat, had defeated (primaried) Eric Cantor. At 7:00pm Tuesday night the first word went out that Cantor had lost.
Boehner, McCarthy and Cantor were STUNNED beyond belief.
The next day, Wednesday June 11th, the House of Representatives was also in a state of shock – Almost the entire reason for the defeat was the controversial immigration position of Cantor.
Immediately panicked GOP congress critters were calling Kevin McCarthy and revoking their previous (2 days earlier) positions of support for the bill. By lunchtime Wednesday June 11th it was obvious the Immigration Bill was NOW DEAD in the House.
That’s how close it was. Literally within hours of a vote for passage.
Amnesty didn’t die because of Senator Ted Cruz or anything he did or didn’t do. The gang of eight bill had already passed the senate.
Amnesty died exclusively because candidate Dave Brat beat House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. Period.
Evil little chalupa
Worm.
ewwww! what IS that thing??!!!??!
Worm Man from Men in Black! LOL!
Now, What would truly be Great is to hear little Paulie Rhino and sneaky McCarthy will Not seek re-election……… Wisconsin has got to wake up in District 1 …….
Same to you fella!
Yes. Yes he is.
Oh dear…all this Winning.
— grabs paper bag and begins breathing into it —
It’s hard…to not…hyperventilate…from seeing…all this Winning.
Lol, love the winning every.single.second of it.
OMG I am still laughing. LOL!
I cannot wait to find out why this low life is exiting.
Dem voters are freaking about this news and I just hope they freak even more when we find out the reasons.
Could be a delicious show. Hope so. I’m in the mood for a good one.
sunnydaze, I have the feeling he is already seeing the writing on the wall with Trump at the helm of draining swamps. We should not allow him or any other member of Congress leave with benefits/perks FOR LIFE that we did not vote for nor authorize for them. They would be making the richer. Since PR is almost all democrats and rampant with crime, let him go there, but we need to stop sending our money to them. Actually, we should remove the territory and let is survive or die on its own. They bring nothing of value to America but expect us to “take care of them”. Time they stopped stealing tourist monies and actually use it for the island and its citizens. As the DNC is dying and broke, how will they survive as democrats there? Do I care? No! Their legislature/mayors are just a gang of robbers!
The problem with doing that, is the fact that Puerto Rico would quickly get taken over by some other country.
It is vulnerable to being annexed by any other big country that would like to control that location.
And it is a desirable location.
So, communist foe or welfare state? Are those our only choices?
Encouraging businesses to locate in PR, with tax incentives, etc., would create jobs and allow us to wean them off of welfare.
It used to be a prosperous little island.
It could be again.
But the corrupt, leftist govt there needs to be purged.
Hotel/resort work right up my ally, save for the 50 year storm…but yes, we must weed out people like Luis!
No. I bet a smart, strategic thinking business man would look at PR now that it has been flattened almost out of existence by Mother Nature and say, “Huh. There is an opportunity here.”
If only we had someone like that in our government. Sigh. Oh wait! I have been wondering ever since the devastation in PR if our PDJT couldn’t see possibilities there to remake it. I have no idea what that might mean, but good grief anything would have to be better than the mess it has been.
👍
Oh this man would not do this unless he saw some writing on the wall. This fella is pure ambition. Somethings up. Same with Olbermann
We will probably hear before too long that he liked to “work” in his bathrobe, carelessly left open, when his female staffers were required to bring him papers to his home. This seems to be a frequent occurrence for public office holders. And then we’ll learn that he paid her off by a no show job, or some other sleazy deal.
I bet there is some kind of scummy swampy behavior lurking under the surface of this Congress critter’s career.
And another one gone, and another one gone, another one bites the dust. Buh and bye.
I would like to say “good riddance to bad rubbish”, but I have a nasty feeling that he is likely to have been made an offer he can’t refuse… meaning he will continue to be a major pain in the arsicle!
I see that Sundance mentions he has a home in PR… is there some political office there he might seek? Like maybe Governor? Or will he become a lobbyist?
I wonder if ‘Lil Luis’ will try to push the PR ’51st welfare state of the US’? Installed as Governor, and then ram the legislation through…
Or, mayor of San Juan. More lucrative.
The Little Rooster might also have a pecker problem.
Or maybe he has had a ‘thing’ for underage pullets.
Why do I have a feeling that this is to leave it open for an Obama/Soros operative.
Not sure they could get anyone one more radically Marxist, could they? It would sure be nice if some smart, articulate, passionate Trumpista candidate ran in that district and got elected, but that is probably a pipe dream.
Born in Mexico. Soros operative?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesús_%22Chuy%22_Garc%C3%ADa
Maybe we should just ask the past Mexican finance minister to run…here’s Chewie.
Now why would he not be seeking reelction? Hmmm could it be thing have be a little hot for him in areas of corruption and colusion to keep the flow of illegal imagrints? Poor little man all it got to say to him is “Goodbye.”
Maybe Mr. Sessions needs to send the FBI or better yet….DHS Investigations, arrest ” El Gallito” for conspiracy to commit murder concerning the death of our Border Patrol Agent near Van Horn, Texas. What a nice “necktie party” that would be and would serve purpose as a warning to the other scumbag liberals that endanger our law enforcement officers.
Maybe he has The Boot on? One hopes.
The Dirty Little “Secret”:
The reason that politician supporters of unrestricted immigration” want it is so that they and/or their big money campaign contributors, such as the Crony Fascism and Serf Labor gang can have low cost, to them, serf labor. They would probably prefer actual out-and-out slaves but that is illegal. Unrestricted immigration Democrats also want it so that those who are now illegal here can become legal and vote for them, if they aren’t voting for them already.
Does anyone think that any of these Unrestricted immigration politicians actually care one wit otherwise for the illegals. Does anyone think that any of the Unrestricted immigration politicians are going to invite Mexican Indios and Mezclados to join their elite/exclusive golf clubs? Come to live in their gated communities, other than as low paid serf servants? Invite them to their yachts, other than as low paid serf deck hands and/or serf servants? Invite them to their cocktail parties? Introduce them to their daughters?
The big majority of the Mexicans who have come here/will come here are Mexico’s lower class Indios and Mezclados, not the Spanish descendant fair-skinned ruling class of Mexico. This is a form of ethnic cleansing by Mexico’s ruling class. So these “Comprehensive Immigration Reform” politicians are aiding and abetting and facilitating ethnic cleansing. If the U.N. were not such a joke, they would all be standing trial for trying to reintroduce a form of latter-day-slavery in the United States and for the mass ethnic cleansing of Mexico of their lower class Indios and Mezclados.
Boehner, Ryan, and the rest of the Republicans… disgusting. Truly disgusting.
His name is mentioned so much on Chicago radio (I watch no TV), that I think is I hear it two more times I will break out with hives. Can’t stand the scumbag.
Congress has totally decoupled from the American people and the U.S. Constitution.. Congress loyalty is no longer subject to “The People,” They are openly subject to foreign agents.
“..The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself..”
This is a very big and dangerous problem..
Isn’t the Mick Mulvaney mentioned in this thread the same Mulvaney in the Cabinet right now? President Trump chose a person who is “all in” for open borders?
Mmm…yeah, I seem to recall that Mulvaney was on the wrong side of the immigration issue.
That is, if I am remembering correctly.
Hopefully he has seen the error of his thinking on that subject.
Where is Mulvaney mentioned in this thread? I searched and I’m not seeing it.
Cantaloupes?
Is there a possibility he might have a “Franken” problem he would rather not have to deal with as a public official?
Haven’t heard anything, just looking at the current political layout and throwing another potential explanation into hopper.
Whatever the reason, his exit is more Winning.
I thought the same thing when I saw it. How much of the Congressional bad boy slush fund did he consume, I wonder. Either that or he’s running for prez in 2020. Regardless, we haven’t heard the last of the little scumbag. He’ll continue being a nuisance, just like Obama.
say bye bye, Loiie…
The timing is interesting. He is as safe as it gets and doing this now doesn’t make political sense or rather makes many speculate. I had a chuckle over democrat Al Green(impeach Trump guy) getting out front of the coke head he was sleeping with…..basically blamed her for sleeping with him…..you really can’t make this stuff up…
He’s being sent by the Cartel. This douche bag should be watched carefully by the NSA and FISC should have a FISA warrant for Screwy Louie and all his friends.
Later the Trump Admin can auction off the Louie’s house in PR after the asset forfeiture has been completed.
That’s a plan.
If you Treepers haven’t seen the whole 2 hr video that Sundance posted here, do it…just this once. I saw it when it came out,…it was shocking to see how Congress walk walk walk, wheel and deal, etc. with one another. Unbelievable. Soon Congress need to be reformed and then go part time.
Luis Gutierrez is evil and hates America. He hates WeThePeople. Even tho he was born in Chicago, he is NOT one of us. Ever since I saw that Frontline video several years ago, I’ve been paying attention to him whenever his name comes up. I am very glad Sundance posted this and even talked about him.
For him to go to Puerto Rico is NOT good. He, with that crazy woman Trump-hating mayor, will drum up lies and more trouble for our country.
I’m really praying he has or is going to get The Indictment Boot. He is scum.
I hope as well. This guy is pure evil.
Perhaps his friend and colleague Trey Gowdy can take up the title “El Gallito”.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2013/06/30/odd-congressional-alliance-on-immigration/2473133/
Sounds like the bodies buried behind the walls of his house are even stinkier than Al Franken’s for Gutierrez not to seek reelection.
This is why the Census and redistricting are more important than ever.
Chuy was going to run against Rahm so this is a step up for him. Makes you wonder what Little Louie is getting.
I’m going to go full conspiracy theorist and say the record number of politicians who aren’t going to run for reelection is related to the thousands of sealed indictments, and some politicians cut a deal to avoid the slammer and part of that agreement was not running again for public office.
The Storm will soon be upon all of Washington.
I tried watching the Frontline video, but the sight and sound of so many scumbags made me sick. Not a single “dual citizen” should be reelected into Congress. Chose American nationality ONLY, by officially rescinding your foreign allegiance or GTHO of all legislative positions, including State Houses.
These disgusting connivers create the problem by promoting illegal entry, then parade innocent children to further their agenda. Downright disgusting. And although Cruz may have not played a part in the defeat of Cantor, he will NEVER be a Natural Born Citizen. There is no question that he’s a dangerous threat to the U.S. Constitution – just as his father was.
Agreed! How does Garcia get to run for Congress?
The same citizenship standards applied to the presidency should be applied to every single government employee, right down to janitor. Interns too.
This issue pisses me off to no end…this single issue has nearly destroyed our country. We are being overrun and social services are being stretched. American citizens struggle to find work. Wages are suppressed due to illegal immigration. Elections are swung due to illegal voting. I could go on and on.
Yeah, there are some real tear jerk stories, but you know what? I could show you many more tear jerk stories affecting REAL American citizens because of illegal immigration. If you come here illegally, you own the consequences of that action. We didn’t take momma away from your children – you did by coming here. Don’t bitch to me about how unfair it is…it is our country. Try going to Mexico and Central America to see how much compassion they have for illegal immigrants.
I am all for work visa programs and so on, but I have had enough of this BS. THANK GOD FOR DAVE BRAT.
And Donald J. Trump.
Sundance wrote: “Amnesty died exclusively because candidate Dave Brat beat House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. Period.”
I would say there is just a bit more to it than that. God intervened.
“…which was drawn to better represent the Chicago area’s growing Hispanic communities…” Oh man, talk about sugar coating. If there is more convoluted Congressional district in the country, I’d like to see it. Check it out
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illinois%27s_4th_congressional_district
There aren’t any Reps I have a more visceral hate of than this slimy POS. It’s been my good fortune to never have met him.
