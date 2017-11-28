Pelosi and Schumer Rebuke Legislative Meeting With President Trump…

Resist we much. Anticipating intransigence President Trump tweeted ahead of a meeting today with Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi (House) and Chuck Schumer (Senate).

In response to the brutal truth, and attempting to save face against a backdrop of needed legislative positioning, Pelosi and Schumer announce their delicate sensibilities are hurt.

WASHINGTON – “Given that the President doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

“Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked Leader [Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)] and Speaker [Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)] to meet this afternoon. We don’t have any time to waste in addressing the issues that confront us, so we’re going to continue to negotiate with Republican leaders who may be interested in reaching a bipartisan agreement,” Pelosi and Schumer added. (read more)

Advertisements