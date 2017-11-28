Pelosi and Schumer Rebuke Legislative Meeting With President Trump…

Resist we much.  Anticipating intransigence President Trump tweeted ahead of a meeting today with Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi (House) and Chuck Schumer (Senate).

In response to the brutal truth, and attempting to save face against a backdrop of needed legislative positioning, Pelosi and Schumer announce their delicate sensibilities are hurt.

WASHINGTON – “Given that the President doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

“Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked Leader [Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)] and Speaker [Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)] to meet this afternoon. We don’t have any time to waste in addressing the issues that confront us, so we’re going to continue to negotiate with Republican leaders who may be interested in reaching a bipartisan agreement,” Pelosi and Schumer added. (read more)

63 Responses to Pelosi and Schumer Rebuke Legislative Meeting With President Trump…

  1. Pam says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    They weren’t going to give up on giving amnesty to these stinking dreamers. It was going to be a waste of POTUS’ valuable time and energy.

    Note: POTUS is no dummy.

  2. filia.aurea says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    No surprise here. Schummer, Pelosi, Rayon and McDitch are on the same team, and it’s not President Trump or We the People’s team. The scum needs to huddle..make the most of it, traitors one and all – you’re outnumbered.

  3. Cyber says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I’m sure this bothers President Trump as much as not getting an invite to the next lame royal wedding.

  4. Joe Collins says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Reading President Trump memoirs – to be published about eight years from now – will be fascinating to learn what is really going on! All I know now is that I trust President Trump, and I do NOT trust “Chuck and Nancy.”

    • LBB says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      PDJT memoirs- I can’t wait to read about everything from his perspective. I think there could at least 8 volumes.

      • big bad mike says:
        November 28, 2017 at 3:32 pm

        The last Presidential Memoirs that were truly worth reading were President U.S. Grants. Not so much for his Presidency – but his Mexican War and Civil War Memoirs. They were extremely popular – they said that Mark Twain was the ghost writer – but the simple style and straight forward writing was definitely Grant’s. He published Two Volumes – and barely finished the second before succumbing to throat cancer. President Trump’s Memoirs will be as good and more fun to read.

  6. Louisiana Steve says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Come on, Nancy…..vote for all theses bills so you can see what’s in them.

    Liked by 12 people

  7. SteveC says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I don’t know why WE just don’t add ‘points’ in RAISE for the DACA/’dreamers’.
    That would help get RAISE passed, and make ‘the dreamers’ subject to the same minimum requirements (no felons) as other applicants. If they are what the Left has been telling us, then we want them here. If they are not what the Left has been telling us, we’ll be able to identify and deport them and they’ll never get citizenship. If the Left runs away from RAISE with DACA points, it will be hard for them to continue the DACA line of attack.

    • Daniel says:
      November 28, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      That’s an interesting possibility. But you know.. Little Carlito will not have managed English proficiency or anything remotely close to it even though he’s been here for 25 years and went to our schools. Clearly such a thing is racist somehow.

  8. anotherworriedmom says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Look squirrel! Chuck and Nancy will do anything to take the focus off Franken and Conyers.

  9. freq says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    same chatter… different day by the usual suspects… I did enjoy the tweet by The President in advance of the meeting…

  10. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Chuck and Nancy “Keep America Crappy”

  11. POP says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    How excellent, the perfect Presidential tweet.
    It is vital that President Trump never stops tweeting.
    Talk about bypassing the Alinsky media and going straight for the Uniparty jugular.

    The “incoming” never lets the anti-American international socialists get out of their trenches these days.

  12. scott467 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    ““Given that the President doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.”

    _______________

    In other words, continue negotiating with the treasonous Uni-Party construct, i.e.., with yourselves.

    Negotiating with yourself is not a negotiation, it’s a play exercise, a self-made drama for the insane.

  13. prenanny says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Did the two lame Leaders of the cesspool congress agree to meet with chuck and nancy after they trashed PRESIDENT TRUMP?
    ALABAMA is coming for you on 12/12
    And all 50 of us are coming in 2018.
    MAGA

  14. MfM says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    I don’t see any downside to Trump’s tweet and their reaction. He saved time by not having to meet with them… and they proved that his tweet was correct!

  15. POP says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Imagine if some crony globalist “Republican” President (say Jeb or Cruz) was dealing with these anti American Unipartiers.
    He would spent most time apologising, pretend there is a branding difference for marketing purposes, then agree with the Uni-establishment.
    Web all know it.

  16. POP says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    We all know it.

  17. scott467 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    “We don’t have any time to waste in addressing the issues that confront us,”

    ______________

    Who are you trying to convince, you or us?

    You have done nothing but waste time for the last 50+ years.

    If you are fooling anyone with words like that, it is only yourselves.

  18. porkchopsandwiches says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    “negotiating with” = scheming against trump.

  19. scott467 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    “Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked Leader [Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)] and Speaker [Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)] to meet this afternoon.”

    _______________

    It would be hard to find two lower scumbellies in the who Congress than the traitors McConnell and Lyin’ Ryan.

  20. KBR says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Chuck and Nancy have clearly identified their cohorts on the RINO side of their Uniparty scam. They call them their “counterparts.”

    This admission, that Republicans Mitch McConnell, and Paul Ryan are “duplicate copies” of Schumer and Pelosi, could not be more clear. They “complete” one another. They all fit perfectly.
    They are all remarkably similar. They all have the same characteristics.

    IOW they are all UNIPARTY.

    Definition from Merriam Webster:

    Definition of counterpart

    1 : one of two corresponding copies of a legal instrument : duplicate

    2 a : a thing that fits another perfectly
    b : something that completes : complement the lead actress and her male counterpart

    3 a : one remarkably similar to another
    b: one having the same function or characteristics as another

  21. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Check out Cryin’ Chucky’s eyes–demonic look–creepy.

    Our God is in charge, not them Losers.

  22. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    This is a great thread–happily we are all on the same page.

    Smackeroo to Evil Dems, Uni Party and all opposition

  23. Betty says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    How many of these, too clever by half, politicians smirked and laughed up their sleeves over their fake Russia investigation and when Obama’s spies kept irritating the Lion by leaking information on his administration.

    Who ever is paying them back THANK YOU !

  24. Powered by Trump says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Keep crying Chuck! We’re winning without you!

  25. yy4u says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    I heard Rush Limbaugh on the way back from the dentist this afternoon and he pointed out that by dropping out after POTUS tweeted that they were for illegal immigration, tax increases etc.,THEY CONFIRMED IT.

  26. Vince says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    If the government shuts down, the president can have nice quiet time for audits of all non essential agencies.

  27. yy4u says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    What’s extremely interesting is that Pelosi and Schumer OPENLY admit they can “deal” with Ryan and McConnell — in other words, ineffective, spineless, gutless politicians who are easy to “roll”. What astounds me is Ryan’s and Schumer’s lack of pride. It’s like a quack doctor ADMITTING s/he is a quack. Most people’s self respect would keep them from allowing themselves to be humiliated like this — not Ryan and McConnell. Either they’re Democrats and Pelosi and Schumer know it or that the “pay” being in the Democrats’ pocket is so much better than they could “earn” legitimately.

  28. tazz2293 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Nan and Chuck U weren’t going to get their way so as all snowflakes do when told “No” they poke out their bottom lips then go pout in a corner.

  29. yy4u says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Observation: Even when the Democrats lose elections, they are the ones who govern.

    Even Republicans can’t be that spineless. It has to mean the Dems and the Repubs have the same goals: Globalism, Open Borders, One World Government and that it has been in the Globalists’ best interested to pretend there are two parties with differing ideologies. I used to think the GOPe were Globalists but differed from the Dems on taxes, abortion and ObamaCare. Getting control of the House, Senate and with a president who will sign their legislation disabused me of that fanciful idea. If nothing else, POTUS has shown us how feckless are MOST of the Republicans in office are.

  30. CharterOakie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Go ahead, chuck and nancy, shut it down. We dare you.

  31. MIKE says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Tee heee hee…Curse you, villain!

  32. Nchadwick says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    This picture will speak volumes when they run for reelections..

    What exactly do these two do to fill their day — they don’t pass legislate, they don’t show up to meetings… what exactly do they do/meet with– and accomplish ??

  33. Paco Loco says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Fire all of them! The Uniparty are only in it for personal aggrandizement and cash. We had a revolution to get rid of a despotic, tyrannical monarch and we need to renew the Republic by purging these snakes from the Congress.

  34. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Anticipating President Trump’s next tweet:

    Nancy Pelosi has to be the DUMBEST Minority in History…
    Actually admitted to being an “Empty Chair”.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/NancyPelosi

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 28, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      “.@realDonaldTrump now knows that his verbal abuse will no longer be tolerated. His empty chair photo opp showed he’s more interested in stunts than in addressing the needs of the American people. Poor Ryan and McConnell relegated to props. Sad!”

  35. litenmaus says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    oh noes, Chuck & Nancy, you got us right where you want us…. go ahead, hurt us, hurt us bad….shut it down ….c’mon Chuck & Nancy, Ryan & McConnell….shut it down…I double dog dare ya.

    All I want for Christmas is a permanent government shutdown for housekeeping purposes..

  36. Gueppebarre says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Well, Nasty and Upchuck, you certainly picked the right two if you want a nice “bipartisan” agreement. They will give you everything you want – your definition of “bipartisan.”

    You frigging hacks…

  37. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Anticipating a President Trump tweet RE Uniparty:

    Schumer and Pelosi have now announced they can “roll” Leader McConnell and Speaker Ryan.
    We’ll see about that.

  38. MVW says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Now that it looks inevitable that Roy Moore will win on Dec 12 election to the Senate, two things, first, extra support for Trump and as a result, the NeverTrumpers have no chance. Second, the writing is on the wall for GOPe-Publicans that 2018 will be a bloodbath for any that do not climb aboard Trump’s Train. Further, DhimmiRats are going down with no populist positions, just Social-Marxist nonsense that few can stomach.

    The economy is the final spike in the coffin. Taxes will happen, followed by gutting of 0bama’s medical insurance disaster.

