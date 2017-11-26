President Trump, First Lady Melania and Barron Arrive Back in DC After Thanksgiving…

President Donald Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive back in Washington DC (Joint Base Andrews) following the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida.

While they were gone the White House was decorated for the Christmas season. Tomorrow First Lady Melania will welcome the kids of military service members from Joint Base Andrews as guests for the first tour. Meanwhile congress returns to session and President Trump will be working with congressional leadership on the Senate version of the tax reform proposal. [Video prompted, just hit play]

There’s a Christmas Tree in the Oval office.

First Family steps off Marine One and walks to South Portico. Pres Trump doesn't respond to shouted questions about tax reform vote, @CFPB acting director or campaigning for Roy Moore. pic.twitter.com/AgWQ9P3LX6 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 27, 2017

Lighted Christmas Tree visible through door to the Oval Office. Holiday lights on branches in the Rose Garden. (Pool photo by CBS' @LDSerio) pic.twitter.com/XzhAvTvUCL — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 27, 2017

At the WH on Monday, @FLOTUS unveils all the holiday decorations at the White House set up while First Family was in Florida. Children and students from @JBA_NAFW get the first preview from Mrs. Trump. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 27, 2017

