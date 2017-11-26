President Trump, First Lady Melania and Barron Arrive Back in DC After Thanksgiving…

President Donald Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive back in Washington DC (Joint Base Andrews) following the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida.

While they were gone the White House was decorated for the Christmas season.  Tomorrow First Lady Melania will welcome the kids of military service members from Joint Base Andrews as guests for the first tour.  Meanwhile congress returns to session and President Trump will be working with congressional leadership on the Senate version of the tax reform proposal.  [Video prompted, just hit play]

There’s a Christmas Tree in the Oval office. 

3 Responses to President Trump, First Lady Melania and Barron Arrive Back in DC After Thanksgiving…

  1. sundance says:
    November 26, 2017 at 8:55 pm

  2. Katie says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Welcome back Mr. President and First Lady! I can’t wait to see the White House decorated for Christmas, Melania style!

  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    November 26, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    🎶Oh come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant….born the King of Angels🎶

    Majesty personified in T45 and The First Family💖💖💖Blessed are we🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

