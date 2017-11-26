DC Dems Deploy Countermeasures – Pelosi: “John Conyers is an icon in our country”….

It is being reported by ‘some’ media outlets that Democrat John Conyers has stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee, that is false. Conyers is staying on the committee and just removing himself from the seniority position of “ranking member”.

As CTH shared when the sexual harassment charges and financial settlements surrounding John Conyers were first revealed, the institution of the Democrat apparatus will never stop supporting Conyers. It is a cornerstone of the institutions created by progressives (Democrats) to operate their leadership hierarchy from positions of seniority. Cue the audio visual demonstration by Nancy Pelosi:

Rep. John Conyers steps aside as top Democrat on House Judiciary Committee amid investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him. https://t.co/CkSlqhEuJ4 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 26, 2017

WASHINGTON – Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) announced he is stepping aside as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. “After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” he said in a statement on Sunday. (read more)

