DC Dems Deploy Countermeasures – Pelosi: “John Conyers is an icon in our country”….

It is being reported by ‘some’ media outlets that Democrat John Conyers has stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee, that is false. Conyers is staying on the committee and just removing himself from the seniority position of “ranking member”.
As CTH shared when the sexual harassment charges and financial settlements surrounding John Conyers were first revealed, the institution of the Democrat apparatus will never stop supporting Conyers. It is a cornerstone of the institutions created by progressives (Democrats) to operate their leadership hierarchy from positions of seniority. Cue the audio visual demonstration by Nancy Pelosi:
WASHINGTON – Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) announced he is stepping aside as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.
“After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” he said in a statement on Sunday. (read more)
Change the last name from Conyers to Cruz or Cornyn & that wild-eyed crazy witch would be screaming for their head on a pike & their body to be burned. Franken has to go. Conyers has to go. Naked Joe Barton will be gone by the next election. This is part of draining the swamp. And Pelosi…OMG somebody run against the crazy.
Nancy Pelosi is the Robert Mugabe of Congress. Either a gun to the head, or feet first – she ain’t leaving any other way.
Ok..if you insist…
Evil never walks away of its own volition. Never. It must be cast away.
Very true rds, very true.
: “John Conyers is an icon in our country”….Our country has surely gone to chit if that is true.
Nancy is a right-winger by SF standards. She ain’t goin’ nowhere.
TX–botox nan is afraid he will spill the beans on her crooked past. It is called cya tactics.
Libs call for a lynching until it’s one of their own.
Republican call for a lynching unless it’s a Democrat.
Kabuki theater. No one is resigning, lots of bloviating. Just a rehash of crap that has gone on since the Kennnedy’s. Yawn…where is Gowdy? (sarc).
Indeed! Where is Trey Gowdy? Where is his final report on the death of the Benghazi Four? It’s all smoke and mirrors. Gowdy is just part of the Swamp. He talks the talk but, when push comes to shove, he doesn’t walk the walk.
Gowdy knows there are two meanings of ‘oversight.’
The action of overseeing something
An (un)intentional failure to notice or do something
and its a show too with Gowdy, thats all…………..
Exactly. Remember the interview with Maria Bartiromo, when she asked Howdy Gowdy about the Awan Bros? His response, to paraphrase: This is the first I’ve heard about that.
Sheesh.
Even more so, the Demonrats cannot afford to lose seats, and if Conyers or Franken resign, it sets precedent, and there are a LOT more accusations coming. If ANYBODY resigns, it will open the floodgates and the Demonrat party will be decimated.
Decimated being best case scenario (losing every 10th member). Realistically, at least 80% are criminals of one kind or another (and the Republicons aren’t far behind).
Even if Conyers is gone, the seat is safe. The district voted for him at 80% levels.
Amazing how all of a sudden Nancy Pelosi calls for due process.
Yep, Nancy supported Title IX and the revocation of due process for males on university campuses and thinks that program is the greatest thing since sliced cheese…and now that the shoe is on the foot of an associate, Pelosi handily ‘forgets’ about Title IX and the destruction of due process all across America.
I wonder how hard Judge Moore is laughing in Alabama…the Democrats are comical, but predictable. Of course, there were still GOPe members on TV today calling for him to withdraw from the race. I despise these people.
What would be funny is if the Judge is put on the ethics panel.
Better yet, without unanimity regarding “pro-forma in session” DJT will be able to make recess appointments
Thune is trying to get PDJT to support Moore dropping out to get him to pressure that result
duh…need more details…boxers or briefs?
But But he is a “rank” member…oh wait forgot the “ing”
Dodged a bullet? Does not begin to describe the peril the world was on the brink of had the she-devil won!
Ashamed of the allegations?
Or ashamed of his behavior?
Let Al Franken stay. If he goes he would likely be replaced by someone even worse… like Minnesota congressman Keith (mohammad) Ellison the muslim.
^^This!^^
Franken is up in 2020. His presence on the ballot can only help Trump carry Minnesota!
Rhett Butler to Scarlett O’Hara when she was expressing remorse for stealing her sister’s beau, Frank Kennedy, after was killed: “You’re like the thief who isn’t the least bit sorry he stole, but is terribly, terribly sorry he’s going to jail.” (Gone with the Wind)
Al Franken is NOT ashamed that he groped anyone – he is “ashamed” that he is getting into trouble for it!
Not sorry for what he did, just sorry he got caught. That’s the telltale for whether someone is remorseful for their actions or not.
Define ashamed
The dictionary version, or the politician one?
Franken IS ashamed!
Depends on what the meaning of ‘is’ is!
He needs to be given a name, He should constantly be referred to as “Al the Groper”, not ever Senator Franken
Yep. Just like Conyers “will do the right thing”. For whom? Himself, the victims or the citizens?
So ashamed, he’s decided to carry on in his position! Give me strength!
But on a more positive note, it is a clear indication of just how out of touch these people are with the sentiment of real wholesome people. With Pres DJT weird no longer is in vogue, heck yeah!!
Franken is in touch, and has a grasp on the situation.
PHC – President Hillary already pardoned Franken, he’s I’m the clear😂😂😂
“He’s A Friend Of Mine, He Doesn’t Need To Resign Right Now”
Madam Bloviate
PHC love that Mdm Bloviate😀😀^^^
If you want to know who attended epstiens Island, I suggest simply call up the roster of dem House and Congress lawmakers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why else would she protect him? Just askin!
My ‘theory’ on why nancy the left’s spokesperson cannot be expounded upon in a public forum.
why nancy IS the left’s
I think “prog” is the root word of “grope” is it not?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was intended as reply to bullnuke, upthread.
That was painful to watch!
Leftist Politics is their religion. It’s all they’ve got.
Pelosi is defending one of her saints.
Hope this gets retweeted – lots!!
Under what goofed up system is a dhimmi the chairman of anything in a republican controlled congress?
Yea, I used little letters on purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saint Dindu
I wonder why Menendez hasn’t weighed in about Conyers.
Haven’t heard anything from him lately.
The hypocrisy displayed in American politics by your Dems, RINOs and MSM is something to behold.
Moore at present is just a candidate. Who the establishment is obviously terrified of and is being hacked to bits from all sides.
Here we have Conyers and Franken caught with their pants down and they are given a pass.
This is particularly irksome as another site today featured. Republican Senators Graham, Portman and Thune all suugesting, That your President torpedo Moore.
Not a peep about Franken their esteemed colleague.
Your President is a rock, and the hatred and lack of respect they show him daily is repugnant.
With luck maybe PDJT will do a last minute rally in Alabama for Moore.
The MSM would have to cover it, and PDJT could entertain his many Supporters.
Go Moore, and God bless PDJT.
I believe President Trump will bring it on home – right before voting.
Good thinking M.C.
It would be a magnificent spectacle. PDJT and Moore on the stage would might just send the Turtle over the edge.
…. Pelosi: “John Conyers is an icon in our country”….
Very true, Nancy. Conyers is an icon of racism, tax evasion, embezzlement, bribes, kickbacks, sexual abuse and the epitome of Alzheimer’s. In other words, a stellar D-Rat!
Icon: Take the “i” out and you have the true Conyers, all Dems, and the MSM.
And, icing on their rectum-tude: They call us “Deplorables”.
Rule #1: If you have a salacious past, you would do well to run as a democrat.
Rule #2: Then, if you really ‘are a republican at heart”, switch affiliation later or, at a minimum,
vote solid Republican anyway.
Nancy is due a drug test ! My gosh!
It is scary to have the mask revealed. To see that these elected officials care more for holding power by occupying, and taking advantage of, our infrastructure, rather than using that infrastructure to keep America great.
This includes both parties.
They will not turn rank because 1. occupying their position is the only power they have, since they utlimately have no popular appeal – due to being out of touch, etc. 2. if they keep compromised people in positions of power then they can all blackmail and bribe each other in a huge, multi-way policy of mutually assured destruction.
You Wrote: 2. if they keep compromised people in positions of power then they can all blackmail and bribe each other in a huge, multi-way policy of mutually assured destruction….
Exactly! This is why they hate President Trump. By D-Rat standards, the man is a saint and by normal people standards, President Trump is a role model that we would be proud to emulate. Due to his truthfulness and integrity, there is NOTHING the D-Rats, Media-Rats and Rinos can use to blackmail President Trump so they resort to making things up. That will not work and it is backfiring on them more each day. IMHO, that is why the dirt on the D-Rats and Hollyweird crowd is coming out now and it is gaining momentum.
This is like living in the Twilight Zone.
All these Members are pushing dirt on the President when in actuality they are the lowest of the low. And have been for years. Some as long as they have served.
If you’re a Democrat you just keep going to work and others help paint you in a better light.
BUT isn’t this the same mentality that brought you Hollywood?
Isn’t this the same type of thinking that brought you Bill and Hillary?
Look back at the who’s who of the support Bill got in office and almost all of them were as nasty as he was when it came to sexual abuse.
And as for Al Franken or Conyers or any of them, how do you still get to sit on any COMMITTEE and judge anyone else’s behavior or integrity?
These people were at best compromised before the headlines hit, and now even more so, to do as your told or we’ll pull our support.
Whats being unreported of under reported doesn’t holds a candle to a Trump tape years before he ran for office.
There are real victims of sexual abuse or assault. Years of it. Because people like this do not change, they just become more emboldened.
It’s like living through the Clinton White House for a second time.
Maybe I’m wrong.
But nowhere in the law does it say it’s not assault if you are doing good work in Congress or if it was just something at the time you believed to be funny.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
WHEEZE
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHA
WHEEZE
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
No stop I can’t breathe
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…
The double standard is so blatant.
The Left always circle the wagons around those close to their cause. They see it as a necessary component to their politics. Damn the hypocrisy to them. All that matters is ‘progress’.
Why do we accept it? We should tar and feather them. Seriously.
an icon for retarded perverts
