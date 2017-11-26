DC Dems Deploy Countermeasures – Pelosi: “John Conyers is an icon in our country”….

It is being reported by ‘some’ media outlets that Democrat John Conyers has stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee, that is false.  Conyers is staying on the committee and just removing himself from the seniority position of “ranking member”.

As CTH shared when the sexual harassment charges and financial settlements surrounding John Conyers were first revealed, the institution of the Democrat apparatus will never stop supporting Conyers.  It is a cornerstone of the institutions created by progressives (Democrats) to operate their leadership hierarchy from positions of seniority.  Cue the audio visual demonstration by Nancy Pelosi:

WASHINGTON – Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) announced he is stepping aside as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

“After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” he said in a statement on Sunday. (read more)

  1. txjohn says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Change the last name from Conyers to Cruz or Cornyn & that wild-eyed crazy witch would be screaming for their head on a pike & their body to be burned. Franken has to go. Conyers has to go. Naked Joe Barton will be gone by the next election. This is part of draining the swamp. And Pelosi…OMG somebody run against the crazy.

  2. wmingpt says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Libs call for a lynching until it’s one of their own.

  3. bullnuke says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Kabuki theater. No one is resigning, lots of bloviating. Just a rehash of crap that has gone on since the Kennnedy’s. Yawn…where is Gowdy? (sarc).

  4. scott467 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    “As CTH shared when the sexual harassment charges and financial settlements surrounding John Conyers were first revealed, the institution of the Democrat apparatus will never stop supporting Conyers. It is a cornerstone of the institutions created by progressives (Democrats) to operate their leadership hierarchy from positions of seniority. ”

    Even more so, the Demonrats cannot afford to lose seats, and if Conyers or Franken resign, it sets precedent, and there are a LOT more accusations coming. If ANYBODY resigns, it will open the floodgates and the Demonrat party will be decimated.

    Decimated being best case scenario (losing every 10th member). Realistically, at least 80% are criminals of one kind or another (and the Republicons aren’t far behind).

  5. belle819 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Amazing how all of a sudden Nancy Pelosi calls for due process.

    • litenmaus says:
      November 26, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      Yep, Nancy supported Title IX and the revocation of due process for males on university campuses and thinks that program is the greatest thing since sliced cheese…and now that the shoe is on the foot of an associate, Pelosi handily ‘forgets’ about Title IX and the destruction of due process all across America.

  6. SoCalPatriot says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    I wonder how hard Judge Moore is laughing in Alabama…the Democrats are comical, but predictable. Of course, there were still GOPe members on TV today calling for him to withdraw from the race. I despise these people.

  7. dogsmaw says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    duh…need more details…boxers or briefs?

  8. zeitgeist says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    But But he is a “rank” member…oh wait forgot the “ing”

  9. Johnny Bravo says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Dodged a bullet? Does not begin to describe the peril the world was on the brink of had the she-devil won!

  10. sundance says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:44 pm

  11. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Gowdy knows there are two meanings of ‘oversight.’
    The action of overseeing something
    An (un)intentional failure to notice or do something

  12. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    That was painful to watch!

  13. WhistlingPasst says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Leftist Politics is their religion. It’s all they’ve got.
    Pelosi is defending one of her saints.

  14. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:49 pm

  15. WhistlingPast says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Leftist Politics is their religion. It’s all they’ve got.
    Pelosi is defending one of her saints.

  16. dekester says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    The hypocrisy displayed in American politics by your Dems, RINOs and MSM is something to behold.

    Moore at present is just a candidate. Who the establishment is obviously terrified of and is being hacked to bits from all sides.

    Here we have Conyers and Franken caught with their pants down and they are given a pass.

    This is particularly irksome as another site today featured. Republican Senators Graham, Portman and Thune all suugesting, That your President torpedo Moore.

    Not a peep about Franken their esteemed colleague.

    Your President is a rock, and the hatred and lack of respect they show him daily is repugnant.

    With luck maybe PDJT will do a last minute rally in Alabama for Moore.

    The MSM would have to cover it, and PDJT could entertain his many Supporters.

    Go Moore, and God bless PDJT.

  17. FL_GUY says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    …. Pelosi: “John Conyers is an icon in our country”….
    Very true, Nancy. Conyers is an icon of racism, tax evasion, embezzlement, bribes, kickbacks, sexual abuse and the epitome of Alzheimer’s. In other words, a stellar D-Rat!

  18. james jones says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Rule #1: If you have a salacious past, you would do well to run as a democrat.

    Rule #2: Then, if you really ‘are a republican at heart”, switch affiliation later or, at a minimum,
    vote solid Republican anyway.

  19. Mike diamond says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Nancy is due a drug test ! My gosh!

  20. TheLastDemocrat says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    It is scary to have the mask revealed. To see that these elected officials care more for holding power by occupying, and taking advantage of, our infrastructure, rather than using that infrastructure to keep America great.

    This includes both parties.

    They will not turn rank because 1. occupying their position is the only power they have, since they utlimately have no popular appeal – due to being out of touch, etc. 2. if they keep compromised people in positions of power then they can all blackmail and bribe each other in a huge, multi-way policy of mutually assured destruction.

    • FL_GUY says:
      November 26, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      You Wrote: 2. if they keep compromised people in positions of power then they can all blackmail and bribe each other in a huge, multi-way policy of mutually assured destruction….

      Exactly! This is why they hate President Trump. By D-Rat standards, the man is a saint and by normal people standards, President Trump is a role model that we would be proud to emulate. Due to his truthfulness and integrity, there is NOTHING the D-Rats, Media-Rats and Rinos can use to blackmail President Trump so they resort to making things up. That will not work and it is backfiring on them more each day. IMHO, that is why the dirt on the D-Rats and Hollyweird crowd is coming out now and it is gaining momentum.

  21. areyoustillalive says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    This is like living in the Twilight Zone.
    All these Members are pushing dirt on the President when in actuality they are the lowest of the low. And have been for years. Some as long as they have served.

    If you’re a Democrat you just keep going to work and others help paint you in a better light.
    BUT isn’t this the same mentality that brought you Hollywood?

    Isn’t this the same type of thinking that brought you Bill and Hillary?
    Look back at the who’s who of the support Bill got in office and almost all of them were as nasty as he was when it came to sexual abuse.

    And as for Al Franken or Conyers or any of them, how do you still get to sit on any COMMITTEE and judge anyone else’s behavior or integrity?
    These people were at best compromised before the headlines hit, and now even more so, to do as your told or we’ll pull our support.

    Whats being unreported of under reported doesn’t holds a candle to a Trump tape years before he ran for office.
    There are real victims of sexual abuse or assault. Years of it. Because people like this do not change, they just become more emboldened.
    It’s like living through the Clinton White House for a second time.

    Maybe I’m wrong.
    But nowhere in the law does it say it’s not assault if you are doing good work in Congress or if it was just something at the time you believed to be funny.

  22. Blacksmith8 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
    WHEEZE
    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHA
    WHEEZE
    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

    No stop I can’t breathe

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…

  23. littleflower481 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    The double standard is so blatant.

  24. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    an icon for retarded perverts

