Democrat Stalwart Representative John Conyers Admits Settlements But Refutes Sexual Harassment Claims…

This one is going to be a tough call for the Democrat apparatus. 88-year-old Representative John Conyers is the longest serving member of the house, and generally insulated from criticism by the congressional black caucus and identity politics.

Initially on Tuesday Conyers denied ever paying for sexual harassment claims against him. A few hours later his office reversed position and admitted paying.

(VIA NBC) Rep. John Conyers admitted Tuesday to reaching a financial settlement with a former staffer who had accused him of sexual misconduct but the lawmaker denied having done anything improper. The House Ethics Committee announced several hours later it had opened an investigation. “I expressly and vehemently denied the allegations made against me, and continue to do so,” Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, said in a statement. “My office resolved the allegations — with an express denial of liability — in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation. That should not be lost in the narrative.”

“It is important to recognize that the mere making of an allegation does not mean it is true,” Conyers added. His statement came in response to a Buzzfeed story, published Monday night, that alleged Conyers had settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 with a ex-staffer who claimed she’d been fired after refusing Conyers’ “sexual advances.” Conyers, who is 88, paid out a $27,000 settlement to the woman in exchange for a confidentiality agreement from her, Buzzfeed reported. (read more)

