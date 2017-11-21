Democrat Stalwart Representative John Conyers Admits Settlements But Refutes Sexual Harassment Claims…

This one is going to be a tough call for the Democrat apparatus. 88-year-old Representative John Conyers is the longest serving member of the house, and generally insulated from criticism by the congressional black caucus and identity politics.
Initially on Tuesday Conyers denied ever paying for sexual harassment claims against him. A few hours later his office reversed position and admitted paying.
(VIA NBC) Rep. John Conyers admitted Tuesday to reaching a financial settlement with a former staffer who had accused him of sexual misconduct but the lawmaker denied having done anything improper. The House Ethics Committee announced several hours later it had opened an investigation.
“I expressly and vehemently denied the allegations made against me, and continue to do so,” Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, said in a statement. “My office resolved the allegations — with an express denial of liability — in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation. That should not be lost in the narrative.”
“It is important to recognize that the mere making of an allegation does not mean it is true,” Conyers added.
His statement came in response to a Buzzfeed story, published Monday night, that alleged Conyers had settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 with a ex-staffer who claimed she’d been fired after refusing Conyers’ “sexual advances.”
Conyers, who is 88, paid out a $27,000 settlement to the woman in exchange for a confidentiality agreement from her, Buzzfeed reported. (read more)
TERM LIMITS!!
PERSONAL ACCOUNTABILITY AND PERSONAL FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR SEX CRIMES IN CONGRESS!!
he is in office 45-50 yrs ????? get him out !!!!!!
Get them ALL out!
52 years
Gawd. If that’s not the definition of a “Placeholder”, I don’t know what is.
He’s used his race to stay where he was and never was asked to make his community any better.
Good Ol’ John Conyers. Molesting clerks at taxpayers expense and getting rich by obstructing every Republican President agenda since Abe Lincoln.
He has been there for 50 years-WTH?
50 years? I was 12 yrs old when he went into office fercryinoutloud!
Haven’t they ever heard of retirement at 65. Good Lord this is so disgusting.
Him and that other dinosaur Ruth Bader Ginsberg need to go.
I can’t believe the peanuts these claims get settled for
Just trying to make sense of all of this.
“Conyers, who is 88, paid out a $27,000 settlement to the woman in exchange for a confidentiality agreement from her, Buzzfeed reported.
Conyers, in his statement Tuesday, admitted having reached a settlement for an amount that “equated to a reasonable severance payment.”
What was the staffer making? Most of them make very little, so that actually might be a large amount.
And then, the deniability:
‘The Associated Press made an unannounced visit to the home of Congressman Conyers this morning. Congressman Conyers was under the impression the reporter was speaking of recent allegations of which he was unaware of and denied,” the statement read.”
Ha! What recent allegations?
Folks, the Lord Jesus Christ Is calling all America to repent of our sexually immoral, adulterous, divorcing lifestyles. If u are unjustly taking child support when u cheated on you’re spouse, this message is for u.
Let us make restitution so courts don’t have to!
In Christ JEsus Alone.
Really curious, what does child support have to do with infidelity other than a possible maternity/paternity issue?
What a way to end a career.
He, like most of them; is a career criminal.
and there you have it:
“My office resolved the allegations- with an expressed denial of liability- in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation.”
THIS must be what the Congressional slush fund is for!
Turns out all of the accused were just being thoughtful, our taxes going to support their kindness.
What a crock of poo-poo.
The staffer should have just called the D.C. Police.
This tops Rubbergate by far!
“House banking scandal
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
The House banking scandal broke in early 1992, when it was revealed that the United States House of Representatives allowed members to overdraw their House checking accounts without risk of being penalized by the House bank (actually a clearinghouse).
This is also sometimes known as Rubbergate (from the expressions “rubber check” (bounced check) and “Watergate)”. The term is misleading because House checks did not bounce; they were honored because the House Bank provided overdraft protection to its account holders, the Office of the Sergeant at Arms covered the House Bank with no penalties.[1] It was also sometimes known as the “check-kiting scandal”. ”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_banking_scandal
/rubbergate sounds slinky:)
ALL these “perks” need to stop. NOW!
“It is important to recognize that the mere making of an allegation does not mean it is true,” Conyers added.
Unless you’re Roy Moore, the media added.
In my little (non-elite) world, paying someone off is an admission of guilt. Am I wrong?
No, you are not wrong.
All this depraved sex crap is truly stunning.
We automatically tend to think so so, but in real-world business, claims are settled all the time just to eliminate nuisance value. So it’s conceivable a Congressman would seek to quickly settle a claim, just to keep it out of the news. Of course that may have been possible in the distant past, but in the current climate it won’t wash.
Democrats may believe they get a free pass on harassment charges, but the hunt is on, no one in the public eye is safe anymore. As for Conyers, it’s very natural to assume he’s guilty, the odds favor it. What’s interesting is that the case was settled recently, in 2015 so it’s not ancient history. It could have been a shakedown, notice the customary “no blabbing to the media” clause in the settlement alluded to in the report.
I don’t know if I buy “it was only to make the nuisance go away”, the whole thing makes me suspicious too. (Cue the cat…)
Businesses have been so quick to pay off accusers, that it is hard to really know anymore if it’s always an admission of guilt.
Not just businesses…famous people, wealthy elites and royalty, have had a history of “throwing money at” an accuser to buy their silence.
Even when there’s no proof.
Even when it’s a lie.
It’s a mess.
Push me / and then just touch me / ’til I can get my / confidential financial settlement
*cue pounding techno music* untss untss untss untss untss
It never stops with these libbie perverts, does it? The establishment scumbags wanted to start this game with Roy Moore, and now they’re in full-on panic mode as the game backfired monumentally. Woohoo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
how sweet it is
Glass houses come to mind.
The guy who approves the settlements is under investigation as well.
CONGRESSMAN OVERSEEING SEXUAL HARASSMENT SETTLEMENTS INVESTIGATED BY FBI FOR CAMPAIGN FRAUD
Brady, a Democrat, is a ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, which gives him power over settlement payments with taxpayer dollars. The office also works to prevent sexual harassment in Congress.
http://www.newsweek.com/house-fraud-fbi-bob-brady-sexual-harassment-718954
Wow. Just wow. And then WOW again.
ROTFLMAO
They’ll try to comey this but there’s too much demorat in-fighting for it go away.
Rep. John Conyers settled charges of sexually harassing staffers during the time his wife was in prison for taking bribes on the Detroit City Council.
My oh my…The perfect Democrat power couple.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Deep down in my heart this is very painful to behold.
ROTFL
88 years old…. I wonder if there is a cartel dealing in Viagra in Congress?
I’d need a lot of eye bleach to go there, rumpole. And his jail bird criminal ‘wife’ is about 35 years younger than him. Beyond creepy. No wonder his son ran away recently.
We already know that Pharma companies and lobbyists are BIG business in Congress, so I would seriously answer you with a “YES there is”. Samples galore! 😎
OMGosh 😲
Viagra Cartel, Alzheimer Meds Dealer and Botox Ring!
Oh My!
I suspect McCain is the Godfather 🙂
Now that’s funny. Your imagination is much broader than mine. LOL
😉
Actually our lawmakers have their drugs hand delivered right to them every day.
https://www.statnews.com/2017/10/11/pharmacist-congress-drug-delivery/
Looks like WH corespondent Gizzi thinks he is out.
What’s really sad is that Conyer’s heir apparent will be elected by the deluded people of Detroit, a city that their “leaders” have abandoned for years to stuff their own backpockets.
Hook me up bro.
I gots to get paid.
Hell is empty, all the criminals (& wives) are in Congress…https://politicalvelcraft.org/2011/10/23/congressman-john-conyerss-wife-accepts-bribes-and-threatened-to-shoot-dedan-milton/
OMG, what a couple of Low-Lifes……..this is ridiculous.
Hope it gets splattered all over the news about BOTH of them.
At my gig last night two musicians shared separate stories of sexual misconduct at the Juillard Jazz program, gruesome stuff similar to Weinstein by faculty taking advantage of students. At Berklee in Boston a very well known alto sax player and teacher was just fired for sexual misconduct, allegations similar to Cosby. It’s everywhere.
This overwhelming outburst of sexual misconduct is just getting started. Stay tuned for reactions to Conyers and for more leaks from angry Capitol Hill staffers who watched bribes paid to female colleagues to buy their silence. The anger these young women have felt for years is at a tipping point and is now cascading out.
Is it realistic to suspect that far more Dems will be implicated than Republicans? One party celebrates liberalism and was granted a famous pass to Bill Clinton’s abuse because he supports abortion. The other party is home to social conservatives and forces abusers out when their misdeeds become known. The feminists fail to understand that they are being played by the Democrats and are nothing more than useful tools.
And with a chuckle, today the President pardoned the Turkey and headed off for family time at Mar-a-Largo while the Swamp is beginning to drain itself…..
Webgirl, I know this is all very serious. But, don’t you like to imagine that President Trump
and First Lady Melania get up in the mornings, have their orange juice and consult, then giggle
for a minute about how they can cause these people to melt down everyday?
Also, I really am starting to believe that Lib women are more likely to stay silent and not confront the situation directly as it’s happening and put a stop to it. Which leads to it becoming an ongoing, festering situation.
I know that’s a generalization. But just from conversations I’ve had lately, it *does* seem like Dem women are more likely to fall into “victim” mode.
Which would make sense, since that’s a large part of the Dem Party appeal to people of all stripes (victim mentality).
If that is indeed true, then look for there to be more of this crap from the Dems than the Repubs.
Not because Repub men are “better”. But just because Repub. women are better at taking the situation in hand and shutting it down before it’s out of control.
It would also help explain the irrational rage often exhibited.
Oh how pathetic the are, taking us for fools.
If accusations are false, why a “settlement”?
Time to release names of all the slime critters involved in the “hush fund”, bankrolled by We The People.
They may release all the JFK files and HRC 33K emails before releasing those names!
We will wait, heck it could be a trifecta!
And destroy America? SMH
Maybe they could have a “Perverts Caucus” in Congress?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah women can be perverts too 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
True! But out of 535 members of Congress, I can only think of two offhand who might not have the credentials for your new caucus!
“How narrow the gate and constricted the road that leads to life. And those who find it are few.” Mt 7:14
Boy oh boy this one is the 3rd rail for the Democrats! You have an 88 year old black male who has served the longest in Congress being accused by two female victims. One that he paid $27K to and another that has decided the hell with the small change and has come forward breaking a possible agreement.
April Ryan must be besides herself! You have the white man, Democrat Senator Al Franken, caught in a photo touching Tweeden’s breasts. There is no way April and her cast of characters will allow Franken to remain while Papa Bear is taken out.
I found the following to be so delicious when we think about how they have gone after Roy Moore:
“It is important to recognize that the mere making of an allegation does not mean it is true,” Conyers added.
The Democrats and Rhinos just can’t take this anymore! You have black democrats attacking white democrats while black and white women want all the Democrats dead!
I have to get another box of popcorn bags!
It’s funny to see these guys being hoisted up by their own petard. Poetic justice.
⭐️
Hypocrites, all.
April Ryan !! Oh love it. She must be losing that racist mind of hers right now.
Now that is funny!
It seems the US is becoming ungovernable. Anyone who ever propositioned a woman for sex is either 1. a criminal or 2. unfit for office.
Growing up might be an alternative for the nation.
(And if any Democrat Aliniskyist scum bag Congressman gets triaged due to to creepiness no-one will be happier than I).
The Democrat party is going to implode. Just watch. The chickens are coming home to roost.
It’s already begun.
👍👍👍👍👍👍
If we’re lucky, they’ll take the Republican Party with them.
But not so much as a speck of mudd lands on Obama…. It’s not destruction, but rather planned reorganization.
Demographic of this one will be another attempt at Trump. He might have some sort of underlying medical issue and thus “expendable”…….resign or not run again in 2018. He might have been planning to not run again in 2018 anyway and this is a, “well, lets just use my not running as a tactic”. In any event, bowing out. Taking one for the team. And then it will be, “so, Trump, the white guy………(you fill in the end of the sentence).
Demorats…lowest form of life on the planet.
So this is what progressive means.
https://twitter.com/_Makada_/status/933187459281752064
**“It is important to recognize that the mere making of an allegation does not mean it is true,” Conyers added.**
Shouldn’t the same be applied to Judge Roy Moore?
Spot on
All I can say is if he was a republican we’d never be hearing the end of it.
I understand that the US Senate Ethics Committee will investigate whether it was within ethical standards for Senator Al Franken to grope a female constituent in front of her husband at the Minnesota State Fair. I also understand that the Senator’s defense is that he’s been in similar situations over a thousand times and he doesn’t remember this particular encounter.
Will the Ethics Committee find that it’s within appropriate standards if a US Senator only assaults one Minnesota voter during the State Fair? IMO, Franken needs to go back to Saturday night on NBC.
