European Holiday Life With Jihad – New Threats, Weak PC Governments and Terror Barricades Decorated for Christmas…

This image from Sweden speaks so loudly:
Concrete K-Rail Barriers, positioned to stop terrorist attacks by vehicles, dressed up like Christmas decorations around the local holiday markets. What a ridiculously sad and pathetic visual of everything wrong in Europe.
Amid the anxiety of anticipating the next Jihadist attack, which everyone knows is not if – but rather ‘when’, it would appear joy is somewhat lowered on the scale of relativity.
EUROPE – The Islamic State has issued chilling threat to attack Christmas markets in the Britain, France and Germany in pictures circulated among supporters.
The jihadis have circulated images on messaging apps including one in which a black-clad hooded figure is seen standing over a kneeling Santa Claus with an image of Regent Street in the background.
A message in English, French, and German says ‘Soon on your holidays’ with the clear implication that London can expect a terrorist attack over the holiday season. (read more)
When you let dogs in the house you’ll soon be infested with fleas
LikeLiked by 5 people
HBD, apparently a few countries are saying now that Syria is safe again, they will move Syrians in the country back to Syria. Hmmm. But if they are muslims wanting their caliphate, they won’t want to go back. Can pray that this does happen leaving a country freer, safer and not spending so much money to support them. Good luck and God bless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One more time: Thank God Donald Trump won the election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rabid dogs!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you let wolves in ,they kill the SHEEP!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So sad…Cultural suicide…all to a false Globalist song…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama caled it “the sweetest sound…” http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2014/04/in_his_own_words_barack_obama_on_christianity_and_islam.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Europeans as a whole are no longer Church attendees. Socialists reject Christ. So, if they are celebrating any christmas holiday, it is a pagan holiday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once you let go of Christianity and the Bible you lose the foundation of Western Civilization. Without the Bible’s God as their Anchor chaos reigns. Up becomes down, black is white, wrong is right — and false religions sweep right in.
When anything goes out goes Western Civilization!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can not remember which Internet site I read this story…..some church in England will no longer refer to God and Jesus as “He”.
The Pastor or Priest, or whatever the position is called, of that particular church is a female. SMH
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is so sad—I remember a couple of years ago watching all the travel shows for the European nations. It seemed that Europe had the open Christmas spirit that America didn’t or at least the spirit that Americans could no longer express.
Now due to a few idiotic officials many European nations will most likely be living in fear of Terrorists this Christmas season.Actually I don’t think America is totally in the clear this holiday season either.
Thank God we finally have leaders that are no longer throwing America under bus.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Pillars of Islam are becoming permanent European city features
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking down the road….
When enough of them (eurosocialists) are confronted with the error of their ways.
Some (many?) will regret their decisions and resist.
How much should we help them?
LikeLike
Judging by Frau Merkel’s behavior they’ll be like our Uniparty congress critters. When confronted with the error of their ways they double up on stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are we not already helping by encouraging peace in the M.E. so it will be attractive for the refugees to return to Syria, etc.?
LikeLike
they may or may not regret their decisions…I don’t care a rat’s patootie…but my position on helping them is this:
Not one drop of American blood should be shed in their defense.
They can read.
Their history is replete with examples that should have warned them the path they are now on is one of ruin.
They should not be rewarded, ever again, for their suicidal decisions.
America has lost enough brave and courageous men in the defense of “allies”, which clearly are no longer on the same path as our Country.
The thought of going America going to bat for their lostness and stupidity is more than I can bear thinking about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i remember shopping at the x-mas markets in germany when i lived there 17 years ago. theres no way i’d go if i lived there now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Oh what fun it is to hide
from a no-brain Muslim slay”
” O come all ye migrants…
Ungrateful and triumphant…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grandma got run over by a box truck…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try this again… this seems a little more festive for their occasion…
https://s15-us2.ixquick.com/cgi-bin/serveimage?url=http%3A%2F%2Fmedia1.break.com%2Fdnet%2Fmedia%2F2009%2F11%2F67%2520Christmas%2520Tank.jpg&sp=31fcd44e0714d866c3b4dfc9e4b1aade
LikeLike
Oy…for Pete’s sake… How do you post an image here again?
LikeLike
‘Maybe’
LikeLike
NOPE!!! 😦
LikeLike
LikeLike
Graph – attacks by ideology
Face it, Islam is an international racist hate group:
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268512/south-florida-muslim-leader-posts-video-order-beat-joe-kaufman
LikeLike
“What a ridiculously sad and pathetic visual of everything wrong in Europe.” x infinity
LikeLike
The epitome of ‘Lipstick on a pig’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is so sad is that these countries have neutered their populations in to subservience and aquiescence.
Thank you God for Trump45, Thank you God and Founding Fathers for our glorious 2nd Amendment 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
LikeLike
Europeans were told to adjust to a new normal. Indeed. One cannot expect to live in a third world country and not experience the third world problems. Enjoy your globalist utopia, Eurabia, and buy your loved ones a burqa this holiday season: maybe they won’t be raped by the migrants.
LikeLike
if it hasn’t started already, in the coming years and decades we’re gonna see wave after wave of europeans flee their homelands just as the jews fled to other non-european countries during the 1930’s trying to escape the nazis.
LikeLike
“European Holiday Life With Jihad – New Threats”…
what could possibly go wrong?…
LikeLike
All over Europe…many problems
Is it too late to save. Their political correctness is killing them.
LikeLike
They’re not worried that the terrorists will be “upset” by the Christmas decorations on the anti-terrorist barriers?
Starange.
/intentional mis-spell 🙂
LikeLike
What happened to the European Union Army they’ve been yakking about? Or is that just fluff talk as usual? Europe and UK might as well call off Christmas.
LikeLike