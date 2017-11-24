Thanks, But No Thanks: Trump Triggers Spontaneous TDS With Time Man-of-Year Tweet…

Too funny. President Trump tweets about declining Time Magazine ‘Man-of-Year’ request and the derangement hive goes bananas:
Lord knows, the man is colorful
Everybody says that he is vane and will do anything for vanity. Not so much. He is clever, thats all.
Lack is not all, he really is cleaver & so smart. He knows the trap they have set up. Your Time man of the Year, than they will twist it to make him arrogant. Declining he wins.
And he has a sense of humor that few ‘get’.
And NONE on the left are in the few who ‘get’.
You are right about those on the left — but then again they are void of humor – have you seen the awkwardness and fail when any of them attempt a joke… quite funny!
However, his humor — actually many of us get — in fact, we grew up w/ that humor — HOWEVER we have been programmed by the Political Correctness doctrine — the rise of feelings over facts, zero tolerance bullying (where every hurt feeling is bullying), rights to not be offended — over those of free speech) – The last 10+ years — we have been walking on egg shells, especially when someone asks — do I look fat in this dress?
I LOVE IT — I can laugh again, I can be direct, AND YES YOU LOOK FAT IN THAT DRESS — WHY? Not to be mean – but you are fat, and you asked the question!
Yea, like NOW the media is going to give Trump a fair shake.
Interview? No. Ambush? Yes.
Not only that he would have to be “interviewed” to see if he’s worthy. POTUS sees the trap and smartly avoids it.
exactly
President Trump’s Twitter Account. The gift that keeps on giving.
^^^Like^^^
Most fun President EVER!!!!!
Besides, if he wins MOY, Time figures they would sell millions of rags. Why should they take a profitable ride on PDJT’s back. Well done my dear President.
As Jigga said:
“Rap mags try and use my black ass
So advertisers can give ’em more cash for ads, fuckers
I don’t know what you take me as”
We don’t need a liberal rag mag to tell us that he’s Person of the last half-century.
Of the THIS century, so far!
That is right He is the man of the Year for the treepers and don’t need TIME to tell us anything different. Who reads it anyway? If he gave an interview they will twist and lie anyway!
I am interested in just who you consider to be his equal or better in the past 100 years.
President wise? Eisenhower, Reagan, Calvin Coolidge. Trump to me personally is the best and his ability to fight the larger culture battles is my favorite trait of his, though he is doing very well by his lonesome pushing America First Common Sense Conservatism. But it is an incomplete opinion we’ve got 7 more years of Trump and I’m stoked.
+10000000000000000000000
He’s right. By turning down the offer, he continues to prove he’s still a man of the people.
I love my president!
You ain’t the only one.
that’s our PRESIDENT LOL.
really knows how to get those SNOWFLAKES WANTING TO BITE THEMSELVES.
TO FUNNY.
Oh man… If this is what is for Thanksgiving, I can hardly wait for Christmas!!!!! As good as his retweeting Diamond and Silk’s “he’s your president” video…
LikeLiked by 19 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
That’s He’s YO president !
indeed… lol… Thanks for the correction… You’d think by now the drones would be exhausted every time President Trump pokes the hive and riles them up, but nope… This will never get old!
That video is gold!
I can understand not liking a person, politician, etc., but the derangement he causes is unfathomable to me.
Unlike previous presidents ( who shall remain . . . Obama ), Our President actually does quite a bit of work. All of the time. He doesn’t need, or want, an interview with JAFNO ( Just Another Fake News Outlet ).
And I can almost bet the farm that he won’t be interviewed by a fat, green-haired woman who wallowed in breakfast cereal in a bathtub! Truly one of the low points of many in Obama’s occupation of the Oval Office.
President Trump is wise – because TIME would try to tear him down and put in a negative narrative.
Trump knows that and that’s why he declined.
He certainly doesn’t need it.
TIME Man of the Year has been devalued and means less and less every year, just like the Nobel Peace Prize.
Ah Georgiafl, that is the whole point! I LOVE him for not doing it. Anna Wintour, the condescending bitch who runs Vogue magazine, has solicited Melania, and I assume and hope she rejected them too, and all their snarky butt-hurt designers who “refused” to dress the most fabulous First Lady ever, as if she had ever asked one of them to provide her with even a handkerchief. She needs all of them waaaaaaaaaaay less than they need her, like ZERO.
Vague Magazine is a posturing rag for posturing people.
They dolled up Michelle and put her on the cover often enough to make you think she had something going for her besides a reputation for wrecking kids’ school lunches.
“dolled up”, you mean put lipstick on a pig and tried to make it look relevant all the while removing the bacon from school lunches.
Plague Magazine, the rag for progressives.
A herd of elephants,
A murder of crows.
An exaltation of larks, and
A plague of progressives.
Love it!
Georgia…that was my v first thought…the trashing articles to accompany the “honor” of being on times cover…as if he doesn’t get enough of that daily…
Too bad for time, they could sell a lot of newsstands.
BTW, I just heard the White Helmets got the Nobel Peace Prize! Can this be true??
TIME magazine means less and less Period. In fact, it means zilch to me, along with Newsweek (ughh), and whatever else is still ‘out there’ –
Tell me, are people still buying magazines? Why? They’re biased… and late w/ the news to boot. jmho
If I were him, I would not trust Time to do anything but a “hit job”, so declining is a no brainer.
Perhaps they should give Madame President a call. She’s got nothing else to do…
That would be Loser of the Year.
THIS, Mr. President, is one of the many reasons we support, respect and ❤️ You!
Of the People
For the People
By the People
Carry on!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
Hysterical laughter in my house (5 staunch Trump supporters) 😀
We’re all gasping for breath in between the fits of laughing again and again.
Splodey heads will be rampant for sure! LOL
LikeLiked by 23 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Wasn’t Herr Hitler once Time’s “Man of the Year”?
Maybe Herr Mueller s/b Time’s “Man of the Year”.
Time Magazine had a few people who met their democrat party ideals.
Adolf Hilter: 1938
Joseph Stalin: 1939, 1942
Nikita Khrushchev: 1957
Ayatullah Khomeini: 1979
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did they interview them as well?
Time magazine needs our President! Our President doesn’t need Time magazine!
LikeLiked by 27 people
Bingo!
Agreed, fle! Perfectly simple.
Well said.
My man, thank you Mr. President! 👍👍
‘Probably’….pffft! And ‘Person’….pffft again. Maybe next year they will offer an ironclad ‘definitely’ and ‘Man’. Then THEIR President might think about it.
Love ya, Mr. President! You crack me up!
Next year the Kochs will probably own it, and ‘Man’ and ‘Woman’ of the year might be back in place.
This was going to be a hit job on Trump. An interview and major a photo shoot. Please. You know what was coming. Also, how snarky to say you are probably chosen. That is a set up for him to say yes, so they can say, sorry, we chose someone else. They would make sure that got out to the media pronto. The media would run non-stop making fun of Trump being dumped by Time magazine.
Our President knows a bad deal when he sees one and will walk away. His smarts benefit all of us regarding bad deals, trade and otherwise.
You’re right on target, We2016.
I said on the presidential thread, roughly:
“They’ll probably choose Colin Kaepernick and probably would have used the photo from PresTrump’s “sitting” in the interior article, where they’d set up the President as Kaepernick’s “foe”, with commentary about how the President “seems have a tendency to call out black men”, yada yada …
Like I said on the presidential thread,
Since it was given to Obama for being black, just like the Nobel Peace Prize..
It has No Meaning, and Zero Credibility!
it’s about ‘time’ someone told Time to stuff-it… thank you Mr. President….
That’s hilarious. He owns the loser media.
I love Trumpy bear! That thing is cute as heck.
Are those blond eyelashes or a copy of Nimrodman’s hair do? LOL!
Lol
Is it just me or does this bear look A LOT like Stephen Miller?
I’m with ya, Gee. LOL
LOL. Great video, Ferret2!
Great CHRISTmas presents.
Imo
I was waiting for…
“but, WAIT… Order in the next 169 seconds… and “WE” will send “YOU” an additional Trumpy Bear… FREE!! Just send US more $$$.
Plus, as a BONUS (For US), WE will send some other useless crap we got layin ’round to “YOU”… Just send US more $$$.”
100% guarantee. If it hasn’t been a joy to own in the first 6 months, send it back and recieve a Full refund. (WE shoud have made a Ton of $$$ -off YOUR $$$ – by then).
THAT Didnt happen!!!
SOLD
I’m only interested if it’s gonna be Bear of the Year!
I got one of those for DH. SSSHHH, it’s a prezzy for Christmas!. It is really cute! I just love it’s eyebrows!
Time should be true to itself and put Kathy Griffin on the cover as Man of the Year. Lord knows she looks like Andy Dick in drag.
https://nyppagesix.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/kathy.jpg?quality=90&strip=all
Trump will be President longer than TIme will be a magazine.
LOLolololol——oh, we love that guy. This is just rich, really really RICH! President Trump know how to turn rock into gold.
We don’t need any magazine to tell the whole world he is the Man of the Year. We and the world already know that and the Time knows that, too. As usual, Time Magazine is just trying to get ahead of the truth, and then take credit for making President Trump the Man of the Year. NOT–It is WeTheAmericanPeople who made President Trump the Man of the Year one year and 16 days ago. WE get credit for that, not Loser Time Magazine. LOLOLOLOLOL
…And many countries have already considered President Trump the Man of the Year by showing him high respect. Look at all those unexpected but wonderful “royal” welcomes he received when he visited other countries.
Treepers–watch…..this is President Trump signalling to dump Time. This is his way of saying, “Time, you are worthless. Go back to your Rip Van Winkle Clock mode…zzzz.”
TIME – OUT.
The msm Friday night news dump gets super trolled.
MSM fake news: “Trump didn’t qualify for Time Man fo the Year.”
Maybe Mooch will get the honor !
LikeLiked by 2 people
They should have just made him man of the year. But trolls would be back to their Hitler comparisons so I could live without it.
–I never thought we’d get someone with so much star power on the Right. I love it. I’m so used to us having the boring person and the Dems having the technicolor politician.
THAT, my friends, is how you create leverage out of thin air. The “man of the year” award is an exercise in marketing for none other than Time magazine.
Time editors will think twice next time there is a potential hit piece on Trump. It just cost them potentially millions in sales.
All Time was going to do was create a horrible cover photo with lighting up the nose and write a smear piece. Who needs that?!
Well played, Mr. President, well played!
Time has just now officially entered the Eternal Dust Bin of the Centruy. Buh bye, Time.
Still think they name him Man of the Year! He is the Man of the Year!
Like they say: fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me…President Trump is no one’s fool!
Over the hills and through the woods, we laughed all the home from dinner…..I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!…. I love our President!
*We laughed all the way home from dinner…
but seriously, who else could be POTY for 2017? Who else has been in the news EVERYDAY this year? Macron? Merkel? May? Putin? Any Democrat anywhere? Any Republican? Any other politician? Any athlete? The Pope? Any saint? Any sinner? Any “humanitarian”? Any scientist? Any inventor? Any celebrity? Any soldier, sailor, airman, Marine? Every other human on this planet is a pipsqueak by comparison…even Obama wasn’t mentioned every day during his heyday. I’ve never seen anything like it…AND I LIKE IT! Happy Thanksgiving Treepers! MAGA!
And all of the Time’s people would have had big yuks after they named a transgender half-wit as IT of the Year instead of Trump. So he beat them at their own game…again.
My President is winning Billy. We may need to add a place on Mt Rushmore
Billy or Bigly?
Just checking
Inquiring minds want to know
Bigly
The President lives in Democrats’ heads RENT FREE. I love it.
Tick tock in Time’s head anyway!
What? They dissed Weinstein?
I don’t remember who ‘Pervert of the Year’ was last year…
For those who might have forgotten the cheap shot Time took at President Trump last year…
“The president-elect did however take issue with the magazine’s choice to refer to him as “President of the Divided States of America.”
“When you say ‘divided states of America,’ I didn’t divide them,” Trump said. “They’re divided now, there’s a lot of division. And we’re going to put it back together.””
Wonder who Time will choose new? It will be a great dis-Honor to be chosen. Would love to see others not accept the honor either. Only a Dem libtard might take the role and then Deplorables could boycott this worthless rag too.
Bye, Bye, Time. Shot yourself in the foot.
https://www.today.com/news/president-elect-donald-trump-time-person-year-2016-t105684
My money is on Colin Kaepernick. Second place is Mueller.
We have not forgotten Maine!
They would have turned it into “Toxic white man of the year” Personally, I’m shocked and offended that Time still uses the designation “man”. How insensitive! sarc.
LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!! 😀
If TIME needs a “man of the year,” maybe Harvey is still available.
I can just imagine our president sitting there reading the absolutely insane drivel from the Lefties in their replies to this tweet, and President Trump just laughing and laughing knowing how easy it is to trigger the snowflakes. I’m kidding because I know President Trump is busy MAGA-ing but it is still funny to imagine. Thank God this man won the election.
Since, OUR PRESIDENT, told em to take a hike..
Whomever is chosen… They – NOW – will be…
“Second Place is the First Loser”
Dale Earnhardt
And whoever does get it has to realize they were second choice.
