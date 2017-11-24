Thanks, But No Thanks: Trump Triggers Spontaneous TDS With Time Man-of-Year Tweet…

Too funny.  President Trump tweets about declining Time Magazine ‘Man-of-Year’ request and the derangement hive goes bananas:

(LINK)

 

107 Responses to Thanks, But No Thanks: Trump Triggers Spontaneous TDS With Time Man-of-Year Tweet…

  1. Heddrick Steel says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Lord knows, the man is colorful

  2. MrACC says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    We don’t need a liberal rag mag to tell us that he’s Person of the last half-century.

  3. Pam says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    He’s right. By turning down the offer, he continues to prove he’s still a man of the people.

    I love my president!

  4. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    that’s our PRESIDENT LOL.
    really knows how to get those SNOWFLAKES WANTING TO BITE THEMSELVES.
    TO FUNNY.

  5. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Oh man… If this is what is for Thanksgiving, I can hardly wait for Christmas!!!!! As good as his retweeting Diamond and Silk’s “he’s your president” video…

  6. Lulu says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I can understand not liking a person, politician, etc., but the derangement he causes is unfathomable to me.

  7. Janice The American Elder says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Unlike previous presidents ( who shall remain . . . Obama ), Our President actually does quite a bit of work. All of the time. He doesn’t need, or want, an interview with JAFNO ( Just Another Fake News Outlet ).

    • Tegan says:
      November 24, 2017 at 9:13 pm

      And I can almost bet the farm that he won’t be interviewed by a fat, green-haired woman who wallowed in breakfast cereal in a bathtub! Truly one of the low points of many in Obama’s occupation of the Oval Office.

  8. georgiafl says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    President Trump is wise – because TIME would try to tear him down and put in a negative narrative.

    Trump knows that and that’s why he declined.

    He certainly doesn’t need it.

    TIME Man of the Year has been devalued and means less and less every year, just like the Nobel Peace Prize.

  9. Fred says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    If I were him, I would not trust Time to do anything but a “hit job”, so declining is a no brainer.

  10. Minnie says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    THIS, Mr. President, is one of the many reasons we support, respect and ❤️ You!

    Of the People
    For the People
    By the People

    Carry on!!

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️

  11. themellowtraveller says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Hysterical laughter in my house (5 staunch Trump supporters) 😀
    We’re all gasping for breath in between the fits of laughing again and again.
    Splodey heads will be rampant for sure! LOL

  12. blakeney says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Wasn’t Herr Hitler once Time’s “Man of the Year”?

    Maybe Herr Mueller s/b Time’s “Man of the Year”.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    November 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Time magazine needs our President! Our President doesn’t need Time magazine!

  14. P7rancher says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    My man, thank you Mr. President! 👍👍

  15. Landslide says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    ‘Probably’….pffft! And ‘Person’….pffft again. Maybe next year they will offer an ironclad ‘definitely’ and ‘Man’. Then THEIR President might think about it.

    Love ya, Mr. President! You crack me up!

  16. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    This was going to be a hit job on Trump. An interview and major a photo shoot. Please. You know what was coming. Also, how snarky to say you are probably chosen. That is a set up for him to say yes, so they can say, sorry, we chose someone else. They would make sure that got out to the media pronto. The media would run non-stop making fun of Trump being dumped by Time magazine.

    • decisiontime16 says:
      November 24, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      Our President knows a bad deal when he sees one and will walk away. His smarts benefit all of us regarding bad deals, trade and otherwise.

      • nimrodman says:
        November 24, 2017 at 8:52 pm

        You’re right on target, We2016.

        I said on the presidential thread, roughly:

        “They’ll probably choose Colin Kaepernick and probably would have used the photo from PresTrump’s “sitting” in the interior article, where they’d set up the President as Kaepernick’s “foe”, with commentary about how the President “seems have a tendency to call out black men”, yada yada …

  17. citizen817 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Like I said on the presidential thread,
    Since it was given to Obama for being black, just like the Nobel Peace Prize..
    It has No Meaning, and Zero Credibility!

  18. freq says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    it’s about ‘time’ someone told Time to stuff-it… thank you Mr. President….

  19. Convert says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    That’s hilarious. He owns the loser media.

  21. jbrickley says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Time should be true to itself and put Kathy Griffin on the cover as Man of the Year. Lord knows she looks like Andy Dick in drag.

    https://nyppagesix.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/kathy.jpg?quality=90&strip=all

  22. Yankee Lawyer says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Trump will be President longer than TIme will be a magazine.

  23. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    LOLolololol——oh, we love that guy. This is just rich, really really RICH! President Trump know how to turn rock into gold.

    We don’t need any magazine to tell the whole world he is the Man of the Year. We and the world already know that and the Time knows that, too. As usual, Time Magazine is just trying to get ahead of the truth, and then take credit for making President Trump the Man of the Year. NOT–It is WeTheAmericanPeople who made President Trump the Man of the Year one year and 16 days ago. WE get credit for that, not Loser Time Magazine. LOLOLOLOLOL

    …And many countries have already considered President Trump the Man of the Year by showing him high respect. Look at all those unexpected but wonderful “royal” welcomes he received when he visited other countries.

    Treepers–watch…..this is President Trump signalling to dump Time. This is his way of saying, “Time, you are worthless. Go back to your Rip Van Winkle Clock mode…zzzz.”

  24. WhistlingPast says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    TIME – OUT.

  25. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    The msm Friday night news dump gets super trolled.

  26. beaujest says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Maybe Mooch will get the honor !

  28. budmc says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm

  29. Mia C says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    They should have just made him man of the year. But trolls would be back to their Hitler comparisons so I could live without it.
    –I never thought we’d get someone with so much star power on the Right. I love it. I’m so used to us having the boring person and the Dems having the technicolor politician.

  30. chojun says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    THAT, my friends, is how you create leverage out of thin air. The “man of the year” award is an exercise in marketing for none other than Time magazine.

    Time editors will think twice next time there is a potential hit piece on Trump. It just cost them potentially millions in sales.

    • WSB says:
      November 24, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      All Time was going to do was create a horrible cover photo with lighting up the nose and write a smear piece. Who needs that?!

      Well played, Mr. President, well played!

  31. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Time has just now officially entered the Eternal Dust Bin of the Centruy. Buh bye, Time.

  32. Publius2016 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Like they say: fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me…President Trump is no one’s fool!

  33. G3 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Over the hills and through the woods, we laughed all the home from dinner…..I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!…. I love our President!

  34. CorwinAmber says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    but seriously, who else could be POTY for 2017? Who else has been in the news EVERYDAY this year? Macron? Merkel? May? Putin? Any Democrat anywhere? Any Republican? Any other politician? Any athlete? The Pope? Any saint? Any sinner? Any “humanitarian”? Any scientist? Any inventor? Any celebrity? Any soldier, sailor, airman, Marine? Every other human on this planet is a pipsqueak by comparison…even Obama wasn’t mentioned every day during his heyday. I’ve never seen anything like it…AND I LIKE IT! Happy Thanksgiving Treepers! MAGA!

  35. cheryl says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    And all of the Time’s people would have had big yuks after they named a transgender half-wit as IT of the Year instead of Trump. So he beat them at their own game…again.

  36. Gina Zmick says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    My President is winning Billy. We may need to add a place on Mt Rushmore

  37. Gina Zmick says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Bigly

  38. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    The President lives in Democrats’ heads RENT FREE. I love it.

  39. Michael says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    What? They dissed Weinstein?

  40. MaineCoon says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    For those who might have forgotten the cheap shot Time took at President Trump last year…

    “The president-elect did however take issue with the magazine’s choice to refer to him as “President of the Divided States of America.”

    “When you say ‘divided states of America,’ I didn’t divide them,” Trump said. “They’re divided now, there’s a lot of division. And we’re going to put it back together.””

    Wonder who Time will choose new? It will be a great dis-Honor to be chosen. Would love to see others not accept the honor either. Only a Dem libtard might take the role and then Deplorables could boycott this worthless rag too.

    Bye, Bye, Time. Shot yourself in the foot.

    https://www.today.com/news/president-elect-donald-trump-time-person-year-2016-t105684

  41. Victor Laszlo says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    They would have turned it into “Toxic white man of the year” Personally, I’m shocked and offended that Time still uses the designation “man”. How insensitive! sarc.

  42. auscitizenmom says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!! 😀

  43. huecowacko says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    If TIME needs a “man of the year,” maybe Harvey is still available.

    Reply
  44. Binkser1 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I can just imagine our president sitting there reading the absolutely insane drivel from the Lefties in their replies to this tweet, and President Trump just laughing and laughing knowing how easy it is to trigger the snowflakes. I’m kidding because I know President Trump is busy MAGA-ing but it is still funny to imagine. Thank God this man won the election.

    Reply
  45. LafnH2O says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Since, OUR PRESIDENT, told em to take a hike..

    Whomever is chosen… They – NOW – will be…

    “Second Place is the First Loser”
    Dale Earnhardt

    Reply
  46. Brant says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    And whoever does get it has to realize they were second choice.

    Reply

