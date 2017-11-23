President Trump Holds Live Teleconference With Military….

Earlier today President Donald Trump sat at a desk with large computer screen and a phone as he teleconferenced with troos stationed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey Bahrain and aboard the U.S.S. Monterey.

♦Army: 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan; ♦Marines: Direct Support Team Golf (2ndMarine Raider Battalion) in Iraq;  ♦Navy: The USS Monterey 5th Fleet at sea;  ♦Air Force: 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in Incirlik Turkey; and ♦Coast Guard*: USCG Wrangell at Kuwait Navy Base.

President Trump thanked all of the troops as a group and then addressed each group individually.  The media were then excused from the room as the president began to take questions from the troops:

 

2 Responses to President Trump Holds Live Teleconference With Military….

  1. Minnie says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Thank you, sir!

    🙏🇺🇸🙏

  2. jrapdx says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    It’s great to see President Trump support our military. I’m sure his teleconference with the men and women fighting for our country will be a boost to their morale. lt has to be meaningful when the CIC says thanks for doing a great job and even better means exactly what he says.

