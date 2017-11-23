President Trump Holds Live Teleconference With Military….

Earlier today President Donald Trump sat at a desk with large computer screen and a phone as he teleconferenced with troos stationed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey Bahrain and aboard the U.S.S. Monterey.

♦Army: 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan; ♦Marines: Direct Support Team Golf (2ndMarine Raider Battalion) in Iraq; ♦Navy: The USS Monterey 5th Fleet at sea; ♦Air Force: 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in Incirlik Turkey; and ♦Coast Guard*: USCG Wrangell at Kuwait Navy Base.

President Trump thanked all of the troops as a group and then addressed each group individually. The media were then excused from the room as the president began to take questions from the troops:

Will be doing a live Thanksgiving Video Teleconference with Members of the Military at 9:00 A.M. Afghanistan, Iraq, USS Monterey, Turkey & Bahrain. Then going to Coast Guard Quarters, Florida. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

