President Trump Holds Live Teleconference With Military….

Earlier today President Donald Trump sat at a desk with large computer screen and a phone as he teleconferenced with troos stationed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey Bahrain and aboard the U.S.S. Monterey.
♦Army: 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan; ♦Marines: Direct Support Team Golf (2ndMarine Raider Battalion) in Iraq; ♦Navy: The USS Monterey 5th Fleet at sea; ♦Air Force: 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in Incirlik Turkey; and ♦Coast Guard*: USCG Wrangell at Kuwait Navy Base.
President Trump thanked all of the troops as a group and then addressed each group individually. The media were then excused from the room as the president began to take questions from the troops:
Thank you, sir!
🙏🇺🇸🙏
It’s great to see President Trump support our military. I’m sure his teleconference with the men and women fighting for our country will be a boost to their morale. lt has to be meaningful when the CIC says thanks for doing a great job and even better means exactly what he says.
