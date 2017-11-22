Roy Moore Campaign Officials Hold Press Conference (Video)…

Alabama campaign officials who support Roy Moore held a press conference yesterday to outline the reason for their continued support. Additionally, several officials confronted and deconstructed the accusations.
The audio is a little sketchy in the beginning:
right you ARE.
AND RIGHT THINKING PEOPLE KNOW THIS WHO KNOW THE JUDGE.
Great Press Conference. In the words of Roy Moore’s Chief Political Strategist to the fake news media “This is not the Jerry Springer Show”….haha.
