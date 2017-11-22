Long Conversation – President Trump Talks To Russian President Putin…

Yesterday while exiting the White House, President Trump told reporters he had just finished a 90 minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin:

“We had a great call with President Putin. We’re talking about peace in Syria — very important. We’re talking about North Korea. We had a call that lasted almost an hour and a half. We’ve just put out a release on the call. But we’re talking very strongly about bringing peace for Syria. We’re talking about very strongly about North Korea and Ukraine.” (transcript)

Important to note that conversation was longer than would have been possible at any of the Bilat’s (Bilateral Discussion) during the ASEAN Summit or APEC Meeting in Asia.  A further review of the White House readout:

President Donald J. Trump today spoke with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia for more than one hour. The presidents affirmed their support for the Joint Statement of the United States and the Russian Federation, issued at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on November 11.

Both presidents also stressed the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254, and supporting the U.N.-led Geneva Process to peacefully resolve the Syrian civil war, end the humanitarian crisis, allow displaced Syrians to return home, and ensure the stability of a unified Syria free of malign intervention and terrorist safe havens.

The two presidents affirmed the importance of fighting terrorism together throughout the Middle East and Central Asia and agreed to explore ways to further cooperate in the fight against ISIS, al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and other terrorist organizations.

President Trump and President Putin also discussed how to implement a lasting peace in Ukraine, and the need to continue international pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear weapon and missile programs. (link)

♦President Trump wants Putin to withdraw any strategic interference surrounding the North Korea denuclearize plan he has assembled with regional allies and China.  President Putin would prefer being able to retain a position of influence toward the DPRK.

♦Russian President Putin seems to want Trump to shift/modify his position on allowing Bashir Assad to remain in power in Syria.  President Trump and SoS Rex Tillerson have outlined a prior plan for a regional governorship and a unity government framework.

It would appear there’s some deal-making in the works.

 

 

80 Responses to Long Conversation – President Trump Talks To Russian President Putin…

  1. scott467 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    “But we’re talking very strongly about bringing peace for Syria. ”

    _______________

    McCain is gonna be so mad…

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  2. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I trust PDJT to do the best he can for us in his negotiations with Putin. I am not afraid of him being “played” by Putin as some in the talking head industry put it. Putin’s Russia is a fact of life. We’re better of dealing with it than trying to ignore it. Realpolitik, baby.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      November 22, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      Agree sylvia.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • redlegleader68 says:
      November 22, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Plus the fact that we can literally bury them economically … see: China.

      …and they know it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • chojun says:
        November 22, 2017 at 4:41 pm

        I agree. The Russian Federation is still recovering from the collapse of the Soviet Union. Outside of energy they don’t have an over-arching economic strategy like China’s one-belt one-road. At this point Russia has no choice but to play nice with the regional powers.

        Like

        Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      November 22, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      Sylvia, both Presidents Trump and Putin have an honest basis on which to negotiate, i.e. they will both strive to achieve the best result for their nation. Just as Trump faces threats from the “new world order” oligarchy, Putin – also a Christian – faces the same threats. President Trump will find no better ally than Putin in the global community, which is why the deep state and their puppets have made such extraordinary efforts to thwart POTUS and Putin from striking an alliance. We have much to be thankful for this coming holiday season.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      November 22, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      Ikwahn infiltrators in the US intelligence agencies and the state dept are desperate to prevent a Trump/Putin alliance against them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 22, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      The libs just can not admit that President Trump is not the amateur Obama was.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. freq says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    excellent, Mr. President… keep talking… ignore the garbage press…
    Godspeed President Trump…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Dobegirl says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    And no one is better at making this deal than our President.
    As an added bonus we can send all of the “refugees” home too.
    Not that they’ll go willingly or peacefully (we well know that this is an invasion, not a refugee problem), but I’m sure PDJT has a plan for that too.
    Winning!!!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      November 22, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      The “refugees” don’t want to go home?
      That is a problem.
      Solution: Put some ICE on it!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      November 22, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      No one understands how manipulated the press can be than Putin. That’s why he laughs at them, our American Press. I believe he understands that President Trump has the backing of most of America…..and will deal with him with respect.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      November 22, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      The Syrian people began to return home (to the rubble that was once their modern cities) three months ago. The ‘refugee’ problem is not being caused by genuine Syrians. If you recall, President Assad and others warned the international community many months ago that following the invasion by radical forces, theft of Syrian passports and machines had occurred, and the refugee population was infested with radical muslim terrorists from all over the middle east and beyond.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Paul Revere says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    I am glad to see our President finally engaging Russia overtly. All the crap libs and traitors have flung against the wall…none of it has stuck! I do not pretend to know if Putin is a bad guy or not. That fact is a reflection of our untrustworthy intelligence community and past government leadership. Frankly, I do not think he is as bad a character as he is made out to be. He strikes me as a leader of a great nation, working for his people.
    What I do trust is when our President say’s he wants to make nice with Russia and do some deals. I can get behind that, and look forward to some great deals out of Russia.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • sejmon says:
      November 22, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Paul Revere…VVP- is russian patriot,like nature,judo(active),ice hokey (often play),animal lover(fising&hunting is his hobby)..he is orthodox Christian. He can debate,argue with anyone,good in history,philoshophy-speak english,german…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • NCPatrick says:
      November 22, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      I swear if I have to see Col Ralph Peters expounding one more time, my remote control is going to blow up. Maybe it’s because it’s pre-holiday but seems like his frowning mug is on Fox every day. I think he’s an idiot, an idiot who fears Russia. Our President knows precisely who he’s dealing with Mr. Peters; he does not need you to tell him.

      And also John Bolton .. I think Bolton is still mad that he didn’t get the gig with Trump’s State Department, but if you haven’t listened to him recently, he is not smiling much these days. . Bolton ruined Lou Dobbs’ show for me last night by pointing out that North Korea could have bombs raining down on US by the end of December, sanctions have never worked and we’ll just have to flex our muscles.

      I do not care how many glorious victories President Trump achieves; these two losers are quick to say that it was stupid or risky or hot headed or whatever. Nothing Trump does will ever please these two losers. Lord knows I’m a realist, but I am so sick of the gloom and doom.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • joshua says:
        November 22, 2017 at 5:15 pm

        where does being a Col make someone an expert on anything. Sorry, but my oldest retired a USAF Col. And there were tons of majors and cols all over. too many for the needed jobs in fact. And no one wanted to be a General because then you lost the ability to go where you wanted to go and had to go wherever THEY decided you were needed or suited etc.

        Like

        Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      November 22, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      Of course Putin is a bad guy. That’s irrelevant. Most world leaders are bad guys. What’s important is that Putin is predictable in his own way. He can be counted on to act in the best interests of Russia. That’s about as honest as geopolitics can ever be.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 22, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      I mean really… what did they expect President Trump to do meet Putin in an underpass under the cover of darkness ? Trump does things out in the open….once again libs projecting their shady crap on Trump. Trump is for America and what is best for OUR country…. Obama knows he can not say that.

      Like

      Reply
  6. tessa30 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    At least now, since the hvac system has been replaced, there are no leaks regarding President Trump’s conversations! He’s a very smart man is our POTUS!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    which will Putin give up first Ukraine or allowing Bashir Assad to remain in power in Syria.?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sejmon says:
      November 22, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Honey….you really know about Ukraine&Syria about same as airhead who watch CNN…Ukraine is basket case of Europe ,killing ethnic Russians in eastern part-10,000+ since april 2014..It is up to syrian ppl if they wanna keep Dr.ASSAD in power .Last time more than 80%population voted for him…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      November 22, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Syria is lost without Sunni in power…Shi’a majority will link with Iran…probably cousin or nephew stays…Bashar is actually more British than Syrian…Deal for Russian to join “international” framework requires that Ukraine becomes “free”…deal could be made if the Neocons would stand down…but of course they promised that they would never convert the former bloc countries to the EU…we’ll see…not surprised to have a Hong Kong like transfer of power so Ukraine can be made into east and west

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
        November 22, 2017 at 5:34 pm

        Thanks Publius for the explaination! truly appreciate that!
        anything middle east and my eyes gloss over a bit LOL.. domestic affairs I feel i am on top of. I guess its a matter where ones interests lay.

        Like

        Reply
  8. BebeTarget says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Neither can be played and neither can be hoodwinked and they both know it. We are witnessing something we haven’t seen in generations. . . . . two strong, opposing leaders who have enough respect for one another to not try any funny business. There are enough similarities between the two (both love their country and it’s citizens, both want to defeat Islamists and both want to do what is best for their country) that progress is a definite possibility.
    Thank you God.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Tommy Tunes says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Did you guys see this ???? Congressman Matt Gaetz Introduces Resolution Calling for Recusal of Mueller from Special Counsel
    https://gaetz.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-matt-gaetz-introduces-resolution-calling-recusal-mueller-special

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. emet says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    President Trump should have told reporters that Putin has agreed to help out with the 2018 midterm elections

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. FL_GUY says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Look how President Trump towers over Putin. President Trump is a Great Man in Every way! 😃

    Like

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      November 22, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Sort of like when McArthur had his picture taken with Emporer Hirohito. He towered over him and made him look tiny and human, and not very god like.

      Like

      Reply
  12. filia.aurea says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving to all, and God bless our President and The Republic. These two men can change the future for us all. Luke 8:17 “For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      November 22, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      Yes indeed, Happy Thanksgiving everyone. First time in many years I’ve had something to be thankful for and the first time in decades I have Hope and Optimism for the future!

      Like

      Reply
  13. rumpole2 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Long Conversation with Putin

    Time flies when you hook up with old buddies… reminisce about “the good old days”.. the election… the collusion… Hillary coughing… her falling over at Ground Zero, losing a shoe etc.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. PDQ says:
    November 22, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I want to be the fly on the wall when they talk about U1.

    Like

    Reply
  15. beaujest says:
    November 22, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Why worry about Putin with all the Commies in Congress!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. MVW says:
    November 22, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    With Trump, you never know what his final target is. I think that Trump is using Putin’s support for Assad as a bargaining tool, and yes, I think his goal is not related to Syria, but Iran, Iran nuclear and terrorism networks.

    Putin is using Trump’s goal of denuclearized Korea peninsula as a bargaining tool.

    Trump is using sanctions put in place by 0-bama and Ukraine as a bargaining tool and Russia’s pipeline projects.

    Round and around the circuit they go and the village idiot media is being played by both Trump and Putin, both are laughing at the media. And the DhimmiRats, they are just pathetic.

    Like

    Reply
  17. KPomeroy says:
    November 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Incredible things are happening in the Lugansk People’s Republic in Donbass today and yesterday, and some enemy (pro-Ukraine) sources are attributing it to the Trump-Putin phone call. Could it be?

    There is something like a coup going on in Lugansk to depose the rather unpopular leader Igor Plotnitsky with his rival from the Interior Ministry Igor Kornet. No one knows who is in power at this point. Two explosions were heard in Donetsk and Lugansk, but may have no connection to this peaceful challenge of power. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army has taken advantage of the chaos and seized a village or two along the front line, imprisoning and harrassing the local citizens of the DPR. Some observers speculate this coup may lead to a unification of the DPR and LPR into the original Novorossiya. Full reports can be found at:

    Novorossiyadailysun.wordpress.com

    Like

    Reply

