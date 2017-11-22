Long Conversation – President Trump Talks To Russian President Putin…

Yesterday while exiting the White House, President Trump told reporters he had just finished a 90 minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin:
“We had a great call with President Putin. We’re talking about peace in Syria — very important. We’re talking about North Korea. We had a call that lasted almost an hour and a half. We’ve just put out a release on the call. But we’re talking very strongly about bringing peace for Syria. We’re talking about very strongly about North Korea and Ukraine.” (transcript)
Important to note that conversation was longer than would have been possible at any of the Bilat’s (Bilateral Discussion) during the ASEAN Summit or APEC Meeting in Asia. A further review of the White House readout:
President Donald J. Trump today spoke with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia for more than one hour. The presidents affirmed their support for the Joint Statement of the United States and the Russian Federation, issued at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on November 11.
Both presidents also stressed the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254, and supporting the U.N.-led Geneva Process to peacefully resolve the Syrian civil war, end the humanitarian crisis, allow displaced Syrians to return home, and ensure the stability of a unified Syria free of malign intervention and terrorist safe havens.
The two presidents affirmed the importance of fighting terrorism together throughout the Middle East and Central Asia and agreed to explore ways to further cooperate in the fight against ISIS, al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and other terrorist organizations.
President Trump and President Putin also discussed how to implement a lasting peace in Ukraine, and the need to continue international pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear weapon and missile programs. (link)
♦President Trump wants Putin to withdraw any strategic interference surrounding the North Korea denuclearize plan he has assembled with regional allies and China. President Putin would prefer being able to retain a position of influence toward the DPRK.
♦Russian President Putin seems to want Trump to shift/modify his position on allowing Bashir Assad to remain in power in Syria. President Trump and SoS Rex Tillerson have outlined a prior plan for a regional governorship and a unity government framework.
It would appear there’s some deal-making in the works.
“But we’re talking very strongly about bringing peace for Syria. ”
_______________
McCain is gonna be so mad…
LikeLiked by 23 people
Yes. His head just might explode. Oh, too soon? Sorry…..
LikeLiked by 10 people
Not soon enough. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Read: Way overdue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish he would just go to soon. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain is already mad – insane that is..
LikeLiked by 5 people
John McCain’s Walking Boot Swaps Sides Two Weeks After Treatment For Torn Achilles Tendon – Torn Achilles just doesn’t heal that fast!!!
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DPQu7KDXUAIH4zT.jpg:large
Guess that Ankle Cuff was Rubbing you the Wrong Way – Per Gateway Pundit
LikeLiked by 5 people
If true, this is a fitting end for him. He will be remembered for switching sides. 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
So his ankle bracelet is on the other leg now? 😉
LikeLike
Insane with hate for our fantastic POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s basically that way all the time. I can’t tell much of a difference. 😉
LikeLike
I agree. This is the crazy thing. There is no civil war in Syria. It was just one massive proxy war with 3-4 different sides. As soon as President Trump got into the White House the terrorists started losing, the MB-backed rebels (a-k-a Al Qaeda) stopped being supplied, the Syrian army began retaking cities, McCain got brain cancer, and suddenly we’re talking about Syrian peace with Vladimir Putin.
Crazy what happened as soon as Obama set one foot outside the White House.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree mostly, but there was actually a civil war in Syria. What the media lies about is the “moderate” Syrian opposition. They’re actually al-Qaeda. It was all part of Obama’s Arab spring. But in Syria, the Alawite responded to brutal Islamic rebels with brutal Islamic dictator moves, including barrel bombs and chemical weapons. I don’t care if Assad stays in power. He’s relatively benign as far as brutal Islamic dictators go. But he needs to kick out Iran in exchange for us allowing him to live. Ironically, if it wasn’t for Obama and McCain arming a terrorist army against him, he might have never invited Iran in. And nobody ever even talks about the Chinese soldiers there. Just more of Obama’s mess for President Trump to clean up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obumma is a MUSLIM PERIOD.
and he HATES WHITE PEOPLE AND AMERICA.
AND IS A FRAUD, I HOPE HE DROPS OFF A SHORT CLIFF AND TAKES HILLARY BEAST WITH HIM.
LikeLike
I trust PDJT to do the best he can for us in his negotiations with Putin. I am not afraid of him being “played” by Putin as some in the talking head industry put it. Putin’s Russia is a fact of life. We’re better of dealing with it than trying to ignore it. Realpolitik, baby.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agree sylvia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus the fact that we can literally bury them economically … see: China.
…and they know it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. The Russian Federation is still recovering from the collapse of the Soviet Union. Outside of energy they don’t have an over-arching economic strategy like China’s one-belt one-road. At this point Russia has no choice but to play nice with the regional powers.
LikeLike
Sylvia, both Presidents Trump and Putin have an honest basis on which to negotiate, i.e. they will both strive to achieve the best result for their nation. Just as Trump faces threats from the “new world order” oligarchy, Putin – also a Christian – faces the same threats. President Trump will find no better ally than Putin in the global community, which is why the deep state and their puppets have made such extraordinary efforts to thwart POTUS and Putin from striking an alliance. We have much to be thankful for this coming holiday season.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ikwahn infiltrators in the US intelligence agencies and the state dept are desperate to prevent a Trump/Putin alliance against them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The libs just can not admit that President Trump is not the amateur Obama was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
excellent, Mr. President… keep talking… ignore the garbage press…
Godspeed President Trump…
LikeLiked by 9 people
And no one is better at making this deal than our President.
As an added bonus we can send all of the “refugees” home too.
Not that they’ll go willingly or peacefully (we well know that this is an invasion, not a refugee problem), but I’m sure PDJT has a plan for that too.
Winning!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The “refugees” don’t want to go home?
That is a problem.
Solution: Put some ICE on it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No one understands how manipulated the press can be than Putin. That’s why he laughs at them, our American Press. I believe he understands that President Trump has the backing of most of America…..and will deal with him with respect.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Syrian people began to return home (to the rubble that was once their modern cities) three months ago. The ‘refugee’ problem is not being caused by genuine Syrians. If you recall, President Assad and others warned the international community many months ago that following the invasion by radical forces, theft of Syrian passports and machines had occurred, and the refugee population was infested with radical muslim terrorists from all over the middle east and beyond.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am glad to see our President finally engaging Russia overtly. All the crap libs and traitors have flung against the wall…none of it has stuck! I do not pretend to know if Putin is a bad guy or not. That fact is a reflection of our untrustworthy intelligence community and past government leadership. Frankly, I do not think he is as bad a character as he is made out to be. He strikes me as a leader of a great nation, working for his people.
What I do trust is when our President say’s he wants to make nice with Russia and do some deals. I can get behind that, and look forward to some great deals out of Russia.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Paul Revere…VVP- is russian patriot,like nature,judo(active),ice hokey (often play),animal lover(fising&hunting is his hobby)..he is orthodox Christian. He can debate,argue with anyone,good in history,philoshophy-speak english,german…
LikeLiked by 2 people
And he also speaks French. He’s quite something….KGB guy to semi-good guy trying to MRGA!
LikeLike
I swear if I have to see Col Ralph Peters expounding one more time, my remote control is going to blow up. Maybe it’s because it’s pre-holiday but seems like his frowning mug is on Fox every day. I think he’s an idiot, an idiot who fears Russia. Our President knows precisely who he’s dealing with Mr. Peters; he does not need you to tell him.
And also John Bolton .. I think Bolton is still mad that he didn’t get the gig with Trump’s State Department, but if you haven’t listened to him recently, he is not smiling much these days. . Bolton ruined Lou Dobbs’ show for me last night by pointing out that North Korea could have bombs raining down on US by the end of December, sanctions have never worked and we’ll just have to flex our muscles.
I do not care how many glorious victories President Trump achieves; these two losers are quick to say that it was stupid or risky or hot headed or whatever. Nothing Trump does will ever please these two losers. Lord knows I’m a realist, but I am so sick of the gloom and doom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
where does being a Col make someone an expert on anything. Sorry, but my oldest retired a USAF Col. And there were tons of majors and cols all over. too many for the needed jobs in fact. And no one wanted to be a General because then you lost the ability to go where you wanted to go and had to go wherever THEY decided you were needed or suited etc.
LikeLike
Of course Putin is a bad guy. That’s irrelevant. Most world leaders are bad guys. What’s important is that Putin is predictable in his own way. He can be counted on to act in the best interests of Russia. That’s about as honest as geopolitics can ever be.
LikeLike
I mean really… what did they expect President Trump to do meet Putin in an underpass under the cover of darkness ? Trump does things out in the open….once again libs projecting their shady crap on Trump. Trump is for America and what is best for OUR country…. Obama knows he can not say that.
LikeLike
At least now, since the hvac system has been replaced, there are no leaks regarding President Trump’s conversations! He’s a very smart man is our POTUS!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yep, Trump doesn’t like “leaky” HVAC systems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Plus the White House has a new SCIF command center.
LikeLiked by 1 person
which will Putin give up first Ukraine or allowing Bashir Assad to remain in power in Syria.?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honey….you really know about Ukraine&Syria about same as airhead who watch CNN…Ukraine is basket case of Europe ,killing ethnic Russians in eastern part-10,000+ since april 2014..It is up to syrian ppl if they wanna keep Dr.ASSAD in power .Last time more than 80%population voted for him…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I admit I don’t know much if anything about Ukraine.. but I’m not your “Honey” …
condescending much?…….ugg
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Sejmon is training to be a Democrat or media pundit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
maybe your “name” suggest less than adult respectability, IDK…but an “@” something and especially “untamed” sounds pretty much like middle school stuff.
Not taking sides, but internet visibility is not like texting your buds. Condescension is relative to the offended requiring a safe space and some leggos.
LikeLike
My name is associated with my Photography business.. you’d know that if you took a sec to hover my “name”
it is also my twitter handle…… DUMBASS
I hear breitbarf calling you – they lost their grape crayons or something
Who let the trash in – AdRem?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well you just confirmed you are a F’n idiot. Who let the dems out today.
LikeLike
And their elections did not suffer from Clintonitis.
LikeLike
That’s nothing, Mugabe got 99%.
:-0
LikeLiked by 1 person
Syria is lost without Sunni in power…Shi’a majority will link with Iran…probably cousin or nephew stays…Bashar is actually more British than Syrian…Deal for Russian to join “international” framework requires that Ukraine becomes “free”…deal could be made if the Neocons would stand down…but of course they promised that they would never convert the former bloc countries to the EU…we’ll see…not surprised to have a Hong Kong like transfer of power so Ukraine can be made into east and west
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Publius for the explaination! truly appreciate that!
anything middle east and my eyes gloss over a bit LOL.. domestic affairs I feel i am on top of. I guess its a matter where ones interests lay.
LikeLike
Neither can be played and neither can be hoodwinked and they both know it. We are witnessing something we haven’t seen in generations. . . . . two strong, opposing leaders who have enough respect for one another to not try any funny business. There are enough similarities between the two (both love their country and it’s citizens, both want to defeat Islamists and both want to do what is best for their country) that progress is a definite possibility.
Thank you God.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And Both HATE the globalist agenda, Monsantos, refugees and the global banking scam.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey Now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They both dislike globalists – Putin has Soros banned from running any businesses in Russia I believe and they both apparently don’t drink.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As I understand it, Soros is wanted dead or alive in Russia for bringing down the Russian economy in the 1990s.
LikeLike
Putin has banned GMO’s of any kind as well
LikeLike
I thought of 2 more…..they both like to wear suits and ties and they both like gold 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
and pretty women………………
LikeLiked by 2 people
and what MAN is attracted to ugly women? Men notice women’s looks and women work on their “looks” both to attract men’s looks, as well to to be competitive with other women.
Nothing new or strange there.
LikeLike
I watched “The history of gold” last night and Trump had four cameo parts in it.
LikeLike
Did you guys see this ???? Congressman Matt Gaetz Introduces Resolution Calling for Recusal of Mueller from Special Counsel
https://gaetz.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-matt-gaetz-introduces-resolution-calling-recusal-mueller-special
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s MY Congressman! A very sincere young man on the President Trump Train from the beginning! 😊 👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
No recusal! Disband this crew by New Year…there are only made up crimes…whole thing is DOA…Mueller is radioactive
LikeLike
Please, God, let it be so and let it be resolved by Congress. The whole Mueller thing is a huge waste of money.
LikeLike
President Trump should have told reporters that Putin has agreed to help out with the 2018 midterm elections
LikeLiked by 9 people
😅😅😅
LikeLike
emet…ding, ding, ding!
LikeLike
Look how President Trump towers over Putin. President Trump is a Great Man in Every way! 😃
LikeLike
Sort of like when McArthur had his picture taken with Emporer Hirohito. He towered over him and made him look tiny and human, and not very god like.
LikeLike
Happy Thanksgiving to all, and God bless our President and The Republic. These two men can change the future for us all. Luke 8:17 “For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes indeed, Happy Thanksgiving everyone. First time in many years I’ve had something to be thankful for and the first time in decades I have Hope and Optimism for the future!
LikeLike
Long Conversation with Putin
Time flies when you hook up with old buddies… reminisce about “the good old days”.. the election… the collusion… Hillary coughing… her falling over at Ground Zero, losing a shoe etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and all the time Trump was doomed, dooooomed, doomed I say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to be the fly on the wall when they talk about U1.
LikeLike
Why worry about Putin with all the Commies in Congress!
LikeLiked by 1 person
With Trump, you never know what his final target is. I think that Trump is using Putin’s support for Assad as a bargaining tool, and yes, I think his goal is not related to Syria, but Iran, Iran nuclear and terrorism networks.
Putin is using Trump’s goal of denuclearized Korea peninsula as a bargaining tool.
Trump is using sanctions put in place by 0-bama and Ukraine as a bargaining tool and Russia’s pipeline projects.
Round and around the circuit they go and the village idiot media is being played by both Trump and Putin, both are laughing at the media. And the DhimmiRats, they are just pathetic.
LikeLike
Incredible things are happening in the Lugansk People’s Republic in Donbass today and yesterday, and some enemy (pro-Ukraine) sources are attributing it to the Trump-Putin phone call. Could it be?
There is something like a coup going on in Lugansk to depose the rather unpopular leader Igor Plotnitsky with his rival from the Interior Ministry Igor Kornet. No one knows who is in power at this point. Two explosions were heard in Donetsk and Lugansk, but may have no connection to this peaceful challenge of power. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army has taken advantage of the chaos and seized a village or two along the front line, imprisoning and harrassing the local citizens of the DPR. Some observers speculate this coup may lead to a unification of the DPR and LPR into the original Novorossiya. Full reports can be found at:
Novorossiyadailysun.wordpress.com
LikeLike
Typo above, reports at https://novorossiyadailysun.wordpress.com
LikeLike