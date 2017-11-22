Democrat Congressman Bob Brady Accused of Rigging Pennsylvania Election…

Posted on November 22, 2017 by

Oh, this is SWAMPY – and the timing is epic.  Pennsylvania Congressman Bob Brady is a ranking member of the Committee on House Administration which oversees settlements paid by Congress for sexual discrimination and harassment complaints.

Additionally, representative Brady is also under FBI investigation for false statements, conspiracy and campaign fraud, according to FBI documents revealed on Tuesday:

PHILADELPHIA –  The FBI has reason to believe U.S. Rep. Bob Brady unlawfully concealed a $90,000 payment made by his campaign to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary race, according to court documents that confirm the Philadelphia Democrat is under investigation in a widening campaign finance probe.

In unsealed court documents made public Monday, the FBI requested a search warrant and has obtained data from an email account belonging to Brady. The FBI agent who filed the warrant wrote that there is probable cause Brady violated contribution limits and produced false documents, and there is evidence that he and others knowingly circumvented campaign finance rules.

[…]  The primary opponent and a former aide already have pleaded guilty to concealing the payment. Two political consultants also have been charged in the case.

The warrant, which was executed earlier this month, states that Brady and his primary challenger agreed that the payment “would be disguised” and that the deception would include hiding some of the money under the purchasing of a political poll.

“The evidence shows that these concealed payments were made for the purpose of removing Brady’s primary opponent from the race and willfully undermining various provisions of the Federal Election Campaign Act in the process,” according to the filing. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, DNC Convention - Philly, Election 2016, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Democrat Congressman Bob Brady Accused of Rigging Pennsylvania Election…

  1. Brian L says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:12 am

    Dems gonna be dems. What Russia scandal?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:16 am

    He paid an opponent to drop out.

    I wonder if there have been payments made in other races, for opponents to ‘stay in’…to serve as splitters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. prenanny says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:19 am

    No charges pending zip nada nil. The scumbag has gotten away with it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s