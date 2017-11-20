Embattled Angela Merkel Indicates New Election Preferred Over Minority Governing…

Stunningly even Chancellor Merkel herself admits her immigration intransigence is the leading reason for her inability to form a coalition government. Yet she is so committed to the ideology of ‘open borders‘ she will tender no compromise.
In an effort to leverage political blackmail against her opposition Merkel prefers the route of another election rather than trying to govern from the minority position.
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority after talks on forming a three-way coalition failed overnight, but Germany’s president told parties they owed it to voters to try to form a government.
The major obstacle to a three-way deal was immigration, according to Merkel, who was forced into negotiations after bleeding support in the Sept. 24 election to the far right in a backlash at her 2015 decision to let in over 1 million migrants.
The failure of exploratory coalition talks involving her conservative bloc, the liberal pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens raises the prospect of a new election and casts doubt about her future after 12 years in power. (read more)
It really is remarkable the level of entrenched ideology amid those who carry a far-left world view. The position of Chancellor Merkel is reflective of visible authoritarianism within a democratic assembly of government. There is apparently no limit to what Merkel is willing to do in order to retain her individual political outlook without concession.
Not surprisingly, the media fail to call out this representative reality; behavior which is, ironically, exactly what media falsely accuse President Trump of doing.
Hold a new election and vote her out.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Then put her in a cage on top of Leonid Brezhnev’s grave, so she can be close to her old master!
A fascinating read….
http://www.shoah.org.uk/2011/11/29/is-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-a-former-communist-spy/
LikeLiked by 6 people
FoundingFathers, I pray for that every day as she has made Germany a miserable criminal place to the point where my husband is even afraid to go and visit his sick siblings! She just wants to be the dictator and she should be ousted with little to no votes supporting her.
LikeLike
GET RID OF THIS WITCH.
LikeLiked by 9 people
From your lips to God’s ear, Jim.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She is absolutely screwed! Calling for a new election could easily see the far Party grow from 12%. During that time waiting for the new Election Day, Allahu Ackbar could easily decide it is time to kill some Germans. That would be devastating to Angela.
Operating in a position as the minority government means absolutely nothing is going to happen in the next four years. BREXIT is a little over one year away and the rest of the world outside of Western Europe is moving on economically.
LikeLike
Satisfaction
Satisfaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
When I’m drivin’ in my car
And a man comes on the radio
He’s tellin’ me more and more
About some useless information
Supposed to fire my imagination
I can’t get no, oh no no no
Hey hey hey, that’s what I say
I can’t get no satisfaction
I can’t get no satisfaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
When I’m watchin’ my TV
And a man comes on to tell me
How white my shirts can be
Well he can’t be a man ’cause he doesn’t smoke
The same cigarrettes as me
I can’t get no, oh no no no
Hey hey hey, that’s what I say
I can’t get no satisfaction
I can’t get no girly action
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
When I’m ridin’ round the world
And I’m doin’ this and I’m signing that
And I’m tryin’ to make some girl
Who tells me baby better come back later next week
’cause you see I’m on losing streak
I can’t get no, oh no no no
Hey hey hey, that’s what I say
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
I can’t get no satisfaction
No satisfaction, no satisfaction, no satisfaction
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t get no, oh no no no
Hey hey hey, that’s what I say
I can’t get no satisfaction
I can’t get no satisfaction
‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 16 people
Any how many dead victims of terrorists in Grmany and all of EU did it take?
LikeLiked by 20 people
Luke 11:14-28King James Version (KJV)
14 And he was casting out a devil, and it was dumb. And it came to pass, when the devil was gone out, the dumb spake; and the people wondered.
15 But some of them said, He casteth out devils through Beelzebub the chief of the devils.
16 And others, tempting him, sought of him a sign from heaven.
17 But he, knowing their thoughts, said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and a house divided against a house falleth.
18 If Satan also be divided against himself, how shall his kingdom stand? because ye say that I cast out devils through Beelzebub.
19 And if I by Beelzebub cast out devils, by whom do your sons cast them out? therefore shall they be your judges.
20 But if I with the finger of God cast out devils, no doubt the kingdom of God is come upon you.
21 When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace:
22 But when a stronger than he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he taketh from him all his armour wherein he trusted, and divideth his spoils.
23 He that is not with me is against me: and he that gathereth not with me scattereth.
24 When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest; and finding none, he saith, I will return unto my house whence I came out.
25 And when he cometh, he findeth it swept and garnished.
26 Then goeth he, and taketh to him seven other spirits more wicked than himself; and they enter in, and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first.
27 And it came to pass, as he spake these things, a certain woman of the company lifted up her voice, and said unto him, Blessed is the womb that bare thee, and the paps which thou hast sucked.
28 But he said, Yea rather, blessed are they that hear the word of God, and keep it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Merkel is certainly the spawn of Beelzebub. 👹
LikeLiked by 2 people
oh, Georgia, that passage of Scripture is so applicable to this situation in so very many ways…thank you, thank you…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This just made my day!!! Maybe Germany will FINALLY WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is something wrong with the Germans, my fathers family are from there. The stink is deeply ingrained from the hate of Jews through the accecptance of communism, I had read a long time ago the theory of the origin if Germany started with paganism, perhaps the author was correct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes Kate, hard to understand. My ancestors come from German roots over one hundred years ago. I have many German friends today that are all post war ‘baby boomers’ now in their 60.70’s. None can fathom the change in their country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
By by, glad to see you go.
LikeLiked by 8 people
But we were told Frau Merkel was the Leader of the Free World! What happened to this narrative?
LikeLiked by 8 people
A decent number of the Citizens of the World – who happened to remember they’re German – woke up last September and spit on that narrative.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Merkel was always on the bubble, the problem was (and to a degree still is) who is going to be Kanzler/in?
By her crazy actions I think the illumis/banksters/whatever have a proverbial gun to her head. She changed over time, veering sharply left, and changed much the same as Wolfgang Schäuble did after he was shot (he used to be really athletic, too). Almost as if they said to him, “next time we won’t miss”, and to her, “look at Wolfgang, and think”…
Reuters is wrong, however, in saying that this is a three-party coalition. It is a four-party coalition. Although the CSU is the Bavarian sister party of the CDU, it is a distinct party, but limited to Bavaria, due to some shifty moves by Helmut Kohl years ago. There are noises to both make the CSU national again, and to allow the CDU to be on the ballots in Bayern. Oh, what a mess that would make.
The other problem is that the opposition, right now the AfD and the SPD, make things difficult for the “Jamaika” coalition. Should Merkel &co. attempt a minority government with the greens, the FDP and AfD would have a field day as the opposition, with the SPD occasionally joining in on the fun when the Greens put up something too far left for them, or the CDU/CSU going too far to the right (which would be welcomed by the AfD).
New elections, which scares the globalists silly(ier), would likely give the AfD more votes/seats, possibly a few more for the FDP and perhaps Greens, all at the expense of the “Alt-Partien”, the CDU/CSU and the SPD. We’re hoping and praying that a new election won’t bring the ultra-left Die Linke into the mix…
Rancid sausage or rancid government. Both ugly, unhealthy processes that you don’t want to watch. But nevertheless, have to live with…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sounds like you are saying Angie would rather rule in hell than serve in Heaven.
LikeLiked by 3 people
pray for these people…they must be rescued if Europe is to survive to any degree…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a small matter compared to Frau Merkel’s situation, but what struck me in sundance’s comments was, “It really is remarkable the level of entrenched ideology amid those who carry a far Left view.”…
Even in so small a matter as refusing to put our beautiful First Lady on the cover of their magazines, Fashion publications are willing to lose no doubt 10s of 1000s of dollars in newsstand sales for their right to remain silent ab what this Administration and First Family have to offer this Country.
They are criminally negligent, and in step with msm.
There is quite simply no conventional conduit for revealing to Americans the special nature of this First Family which exhibits so much ab what is good in this Country, none.
If I know this, I know our President knows this.
I remain hopeful that there is a merry band of pranksters in some back room of the the WH who are addressing this reality, and will eventually do something ab it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Totally agree. If it’s any consulation, my not putting FLOTUS Melania on the magazine covers they only hasten their demise. Why buy the magazine. Boycott.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes, I haven’t looked at or purchased these magazines for years I have always considered them shallow and were not worth my time or money, in other words the magazines are not important.
LikeLike
yes, MaineCoon…that is a bit of a consolation, one can hope this also backfires.
LikeLike
Frankly, I am a little more than surprised some enterprising upstart has not stepped into the vacuum and solicited Mrs Trump for the cover of their now unknown publication. I think there are opportunities the liberal zombies have left strewn all over this battle field. They are creating lucrative voids all over the place, lets get in their and scoop them up young ppl!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seriously, a non-virtue-signaling, non-Trump-hating fashion magazine (men, women or both) would be a great entrant right now. It would – like POTUS – take ultimate H377 at first, but then it would WIN BIGLY.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paul, I absolutely agree with you…where is the conservative money?
The Left is always portraying conservatives as the moneybags.
Time to open up those bank accounts!
LikeLike
It’s not just Melania, it’s anything Trump. I have been noticing while standing in the line in the grocery store, none of the magazines have any photos or article about Potus or his family. Before, it was all Obama….sickening.
And, yes as someone has said, why has no one started a magazine featuring Melania, etc. There have to be those with money who support our first family…where are they?
That’s what I notice about conservatives…they are totally passive. The conservative media let’s the left set the talking point, then they respond…kind of boring after awhile. Why not go out there and set your own talking point, start your own magazine….I don’t get it, being former leftist, I’m used to doing my own thing. I mean even as hippie, we started our own businesses, grew our own food…the counter culture…eventually became coopted, but for awhile, we had our own thing going on…we need to do the same now for our POTUS. I need someone to explain it to me…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heck, where is the National Enquirer? You would think that at least they would have articles on the Trump family.
I wonder if the problem is with the distributors.
If wally-mart, K-mart, groc. stores, gas stations will not carry a mag if it features picts. of the Trumps, then that might explain the problem.
LikeLike
wrong…leader of NWO ?????
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, well, it would seem that the new world disorder is shaking at its foundations, good stuff.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 12 people
“It really is remarkable the level of entrenched ideology amid those who carry a far-left world view.” Perfectly stated. Liberalism is the elevation of emotion over reason. I talk with Trump haters once in awhile, I always ask them what exact policy of Trump’s do you disagree with? I have yet to come across someone who can really answer that. They offer up some leftist cause on occasion, but never can they point to an actual policy that Trump has proposed that would negatively affect their concern in the least. Liberalism is a mental disorder. They never grew up.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That has been my experience too. It’s actually quite shocking the level of cognitive dissonance they generally exhibit.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Still find one easy way to figure out whether or not somebody
is worth talking to. Tell them I like Palin. Watch the fire works.
Ask them what did she ever do to hurt anybody? Listen for
the crickets, watch the tumbleweeds blow by.
\
To a person, none can ever give a concrete example of why
they feel the way they do.
LikeLike
“Liberalism is a mental disorder. They never grew up.”. I have found this to be very true. It is a total enigma to me. They live in la la land.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only ones who ever have any kind of answer at all always refer to that video…
LikeLiked by 2 people
She believes that forcing an election so soon will signal to the voters that they made a mistake lowering support for her and that they will increase support to keep it from happening again.
Isn’t that the European Union way? Keep redoing a vote until the voters get it “right”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well. that’s what Franco Rajoy is doing to Catalunya.
I wonder what will happen when Catalans move harder away from the Castilians? Will Franco send in the Army and cause a full blown Civil War?
LikeLike
John, yes, it is their Way…because it generally works.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An how certain all the intellectuals were that the British had committed suicide by abandoning Merkel’s shadow.
LikeLike
The beatings will continue until morale improves…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I haz been to Germany.Germans will side with Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump: ***gets stuff done***
Media: “Trump is a legislative failure! Nobody likes him!”
Merkel: ***actually is a legislative failure who nobody likes***
LOL What a great time to be alive!!! #MoreWinning 😛 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
The woman who breathed new life into The Morgenthau Plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Germans have fallen about as far as Americans. Merkel/Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
German’s have fallen MUCH farther than Americans: Trump/Merkel
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, now. Merkel is our Øbozo. And, by the look of things, we’re just about rid of her. Only problem is, with whom can she be replaced. It’s NOT a direct vote, so, as usual, the SELECTION of the Kanzler/in is out of our hands…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Should’ve clarified, Cuppa. Yeah we’ve got bozos in this country, no doubt about it.
And Germany’s got sane people, no doubt about that either.
The problem that Germany has, like so many of these Western European countries, is that they’re farther along in the Leftist Brainwashing Program. So far, that even when they’ve got a MASSIVE problem , too many will vote against their own interests simply because they fear being thought of as “racist”.
The US is lucky in that regard that we had Obama. By the time the Dems had their 8 years of pounding the Race Card at every turn, MANY Americans became immune to that tripe.
LikeLike
I know I certainly did. At this point PC just makes me want to scream.
LikeLike
It is neither surprising nor remarkable that Left Wing Dogmatic Ideologues are intransigent in their political viewpoint and pragma.
The thought of compromise to a committed Leftist, the thought of giving up an inch of what they think is the correct way, the only way, is impossible. To do so, would be to cede their perceived moral high ground. In their attempts to achieve utopia they will use authoritarianism to force their worldview to all.. “for their own good.”
Such arrogance is a fundamental requirement to be a fully committed Leftist.
“We are right, they are wrong, we will help them because they do not know what’s good for them. We do”
It is not (initially) driven by power lust but by their arrogance. Just recall Obola The Magnificent’s speeches… often times he’s sound like a second rate professor lecturing (boring) the class.
BTW, Hitler was the same.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. He was a failed artist. Fidel Castro was a failed pitcher (something else I can thank the Giants for…). If only the both of them had been better at their true professions…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Germany has gone Nazi again. Not the same exact variation of Nazi, but Nazi nonetheless.
Merkel is determined to finish the job Hitler started. The destruction of Germany and the rest of Europe.
LikeLike
No f-ing way.
Not a chance. Quit believing the YSM, or quit trolling, if that’s your game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You upset very easily. perhaps you need a safe space.
LikeLike
No, your uneducated remarks about a country in which I have lived for over 35 years bear no relation to reality. So put a sock in it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Volltreffer!
LikeLike
With her invading muslim rapist army, Merkel is clearly trying to become Germany’s first female Reichsführer.
LikeLike
No, she’s a Salinist, even worse, and Cuppa is correct, you know nothing about Europe, and less about Germany. STHU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find it tiresome, people not from a country, who do not know anything, insisting on being experts. I text to several Europeans and they laugh at you people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Stalinist”?
LikeLike
The “Nazi” rhetoric only helps Merkel, and is a fools’s game.
LikeLike
Merkel’s a Tool. She’s got her orders from her Masters: Double Down Now.
Be interesting to see how this power struggle goes.
Not sure the Germans have the Raw Strength and Nerve of the people of Alabama tho.
But I’ll keep my fingers crossed for Germany anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where do you think a lot of the people in Alabama come from? Indeed as many as 25 percent of the US population before Hart-Celler?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Cuppa Covfefe I am rooting for the fighting spirit of the German people.
I do hope the best for Germany and hope they can come out from under Merkel and her strange ideas.
No citizen population should have to put up with the immigration shenanigans that Merkel is putting the German citizens through with the male Muslim interlopers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cuppa…one thing that has happened as a result of an actual alpha male, in the person of DJT, jumping in and taking charge, is a number of Countries, as well as individuals, have suddenly located their gonads.
It would be the story of the Century if Germany could rise from the ashes of the Frau Merkel debacle, and so inspire France to be stronger, and so ignite a fire that burns down Brussels!!
We wish the absolute best for you, and are happy to have let you see our President, while visiting your Continent, laugh at globaloney policies such as Climate Change.
Sometimes all it takes is an effective example.
I do so hope we here in the USA have lit a path you will choose to follow.
LikeLike
Cuppa, my relatives come from Sweden. I will tell you right now that there is a WORLD of difference between my Swedish American relatives who came in the 20’s and my Swedish relatives.
I want the Germans to prove us wrong about them. And God willing, they will, along with the rest of the W. Europeans.
But so far, they have disappointed. Big League.
LikeLike
Angela is an old East German commie.
Germany will get the govt it deserves.
Hmm….could muslim immigration be god’s punishment for two world wars?
Sounds like an excessive sentence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of H.G. Wells and dated April 26, 2131 –
Donald “The Hammer” Trump was that rarest of commodities in the 21st century: a brilliant strategist, who also was a tactician par excellence, able in the heat of battle to adapt his plans to his foe’s forces and movement — and amazingly, to defeat them repeatedly, even when they had far louder media propagandists propping them up. Donald Trump had the last quality which defines genuine greatness in a movement leader: he foresaw the dangers of his foes, and prepared for them with care; he used ground, time, place, and fierce loyalty of his supporters to offset his foe’s greater airwaves weaponry; third, he adapted, again and again, to the enemy on the battlefield, shifting to compensate for the unforeseen and seemingly unforeseeable.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Additional posts by M. Armstrong today on Merkel. She’s a sinking ship along with Grmany – due to her immigration policy. Disgusting.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/germany-moving-toward-political-crisis/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Merkel seems to be implementing the Kalergi plan.
And of course Hillary would be just as bad or worse.
LikeLike
Like Obama, the only good about Merkel will be the riddance.
(Paraphrasing Bill Mitchell)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, but what is that country song (used in columns about both Clinton and Øbozo)… “How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away”…
(followed quickly by “Time Wounds All Heels”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merkel ouster is coincident with the change at the Saudi hierarchy and Trump’s overseas visit.
It appears that the so called NWO had a much thinner base, it did not include Russia, China, Japan, S. Korea, and those that thought it had the Saudis were wrong. CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood was undercut and undone.
The puppets pulling the EU strings have been undone, money behind them cut.
Google, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Whatevers along with those that own the corporate MSM will need to be doused with the Lysol of Anti-Trust action, broken up, Hummingbird CIA media dismantled.
Will we ever see the Lizard of Oz behind the NWO that is losing to Trump’s Populist Nationalism?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m looking for the Hydra known as the Soros clan (Gyorgi, his four sons, and his daughter) to be eliminated. Along with all their DEMONIC organizations.
And, for dessert, the Paedosta and Klintoon organizations, topped off by the exile of the Øbozos to Mars (or NK or something)…
LikeLiked by 4 people
i disagree with some of the posts that posit that leftists think their way is really better for everyone. they know full well their ideas are bs and ony meant to enrich a few of their leaders – with lots of perks and cush jobs for those who push their narrative along. many are just blackmailed into saying these things which they know are wrong. in other words, hey, you really like that anchor job? it’d be a shame if you lost it. that is the only way so many of them are in agreement down to the same talking points.
more proof that they know their policies are not good for anyone. just remember gruber’s statements about how stupid Americans are. and how they continuously bash PDJT when he has already accomplished so many MEASURABLE goals, like low unemployment, reduced govt spending, and a booming economy. they can’t lie about those #’s, so they try to just ignore them. you can’t tell me that is because they think their way is better. the proof is staring them in the face!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Merkel had become a Doctor instead of a head of state, she would be injecting Ebola Virus into all her patients.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Angie was apparently a very industrious and dedicated little communist, even though she denies it and talks a good story about “just going along”, “disillusioned”, etc. She was fully loyal to a government which had the goal of a UNIFIED SOCIALIST GERMANY, and (IMO) that sure seems where they’ve been headed under her leadership.
LikeLike
The damage, as great as it was, Hitler did to Germans, they recovered from in a very few years, outside of East Germany, which took a lot longer, but they will never recover from the damage being done by Merkel with all the rabidly breading Muslims she is bringing in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We dodged Obama just in time. I hope Germany and Europe have started taking the entire costco size bottle of red pills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s sad/funny is when you have family that live in the EU that still complain and try to explain to you why the USA is an idiot for voting for Trump.
Thank god for MAGA!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My family in the EU wishes that they had a Trump over there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow I wish. I think there is something in the water. I get lectures on how bad trump is and how screwed up the USA is. I just roll my eyes and thank goodness for the big pool between us. I think its a lot of MSM brain washing because its crazy!!! But its nice to hear some see the light!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they have been apathtic for so long that the invasion has just come as a total shock. People have to resist or they will become slaves of this ideology.
LikeLike
Government?
The problem is what’s been offered to the people aren’t governments at all. They’re organized elitist clubs who’s sole intent is the usurpation of the peoples will in order to reach an outcome
A government acts in the interests of it’s citizens. It’s about managing the resources of the people to the best of it’s abilities & to best protect their interests on the world stage
I’m tired of these globalist controlled ideological scam groups passing themselves off as governments
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time I see Merkel I think of the German word for cleaning woman: Reinmachefrau!
LikeLike
Well, now we know one of the major reasons, if not the major reason, Macron is currently leaning France towards the US: Germany, in a best-case scenario, is currently frozen. There is no one to lead it and no government to work with. I simply find it impossible to believe France and other major players within the EU system were unaware of this likely outcome regarding German politics and have planned accordingly.
Germany is the largest economy in the EU (21% of EU GDP) and has its largest population (15% of total EU population); with the UK set to leave the EU- some day- these shares will increase. It is the most important member of the EU and will be become more important in the future. Its chancellor’s words and policies carry weight, and risking the future of the German government over migration is risking the future of the EU over migration.
In drawing her line in the sand, Merkel is risking not only her political future but also the future stability of the EU at time when the EU’s future appears to be very tenuous, over the issue of non-EU citizens. Consider what that implies about the correlation EU elites draw between the EU as they envision it and the issue of migration.
And having done so, return to August 2015: Merkel is beginning to face major resistance to her “Refugee Crisis” policy, to the point she begins to discuss curbing further migration into Europe. Then, at the beginning of September a face is put on the “Crisis” in the form of the sketchy, fishy “Drowned Syrian Boy” photo. Heartstrings are plucked. Tears are shed. All talk of curbing “refugees” entry ends. In fact, the reverse happens. Ten weeks later terrorists murder 130 people in Paris, the first of the horrific ISIS attacks carried out in the West.
Two years and hundreds of bodies later, Merkel- and by inference the EU mandarins- are staking their fates on a policy which has not only failed, but has facilitated mass murder on a scale and in a manner not seen in Europe since 1945. No number of attacks, no level of barbarity, seem capable of dislodging them from the path they’ve set down.
At times like this I can’t help but feel grateful to be on the west of the Atlantic Ocean.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She should be hanged by the neck until dead
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just went to the AfD facebook page. Here is their new video as of 7 hours ago:
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://voiceofeurope.com/ also shows many of the issues.
LikeLike
This situation is like what the progressive leftists try to do here in this country when they don’t get the results they want.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
In Birmingham they love the Gov’nor, boo-hoo-hoo
Now we all did what we could do
Now Watergate does not bother me
Does your conscience bother you, tell the truth
LikeLike
So as Arabs storm the Christmas market in Brussels, Merkel wonders why the German people are beginning to reject the Islamization of Europe. Like Obama, she can’t fathom why Germans disagree with open borders, the religion of peace and the collective impact on German culture. SAD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s beyond comprehension that a dumbass such as merkel was able to destroy Germany with her immigration policies…ALMOST beyond comprehension…and that destruction is coming sure as the sunrise if they don’t expel 90% of the ‘refugees’ they allowed in….
We don’t yet know the true extent of the damage the Obama admin has done to us…
1400 years of Islamic devastation of every culture unfortunate enough to encounter them just flew in one ear and out the other with Mrs. Merkel…none are so blind as those who refuse to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This would be us if Hildebeast had won. Hitler-y was doubling down on the illegal madness.
–Join me in throwing a few bucks to Trump today. 2018 is right around the corner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That picture, with the sour faces so reminds me of the one at the White House after Trump won. Can anyone post it? It is the one with Valerie Jarrett with arms crossed.
LikeLike