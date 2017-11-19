Sunday Talks: Eric Trump Discusses POTUS Year One w/ Maria Bartiromo…

Eric Trump appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to review the first year of President Trump’s administration and discuss current events:
It appears to me that, honesty and truth is making a comeback and is coming back into vogue…
John 8:32
And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Looking forward to the year two recap following the mid-terms.
Maria B. seems to enjoy having the truth out. It’s good to see the debunking on the entire political operation on the Russian Dossier and the setup involving US intel resources against the President-elect and thereafter.
That Russian lawyer was in on it, the DoJ was in on it; Clapper, Brennan and a whole host of others with the use of unmasking as a tool for the subversion of an American President.
Time for them to pay for their never-ending treachery and treason. #TheStormIsUponUS #Alice&Wonderland #PrayersOfThansgiving #MAGA
Pretty easy to observe those who value truth and those that fear it.
