Macron and Trump Agree on Coalition Plan To Counter Iran and Hezbollah – Saudi Grand Mufti Forbids Killing Jews…

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is now disclosing the nature of his resignation, and why he left Lebanon to spend time in Saudi Arabia. It appears the Saudi and regional partners provided evidence that Iran and Hezbollah were planning an assassination targeting Hariri and his family.

Saad Hariri traveled to France for a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron.

Yesterday President Trump and President Macron had a phone conversation where they agreed on the need for continued cooperation and partnership with regional allies, namely Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Gulf States and coalition members to confront the destabilizing efforts of Iran and Hezbollah:

JEDDAH: US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday agreed on the need to partner with allies to respond to the destabilization activities of Hezbollah and Iran in the region. The two leaders’ telephone conversation came in the aftermath of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation, which he announced during a recent trip to Saudi Arabia. “Both presidents agreed on the need to work with allies to counter Hizballah’s and Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region,” a statement from the White House said.

Hariri has accused Iran and Hezbollah of dominating Lebanon and attempt to covertly target his life, which prompted his resignation, and drew comparisons to the similar “atmosphere that prevailed before the assassination of martyr Rafik Al-Hariri.” “I refer explicitly and unequivocally to Iran, which sows sedition, devastation and destruction in any place it settles in, as proven by its interferences in the internal affairs of the Arab countries, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain and Yemen, driven by a deep hatred of the Arab nation and an overwhelming desire to destroy and control it,” Hariri said, when he announced his resignation on November 4. (read more)

Meanwhile the Arab League held an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing threat and destabilizing efforts of Iran:

The Secretary-General of the Arab League has said that Iran seeks to be a “dangerous dagger” in the region, especially toward Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries. Ahmed Aboul Gheit also confirmed a recent missile launched by Houthi militias targeting Saudi Arabia was Iranian-made. […] The Arab League is currently holding an extraordinary meeting at the request of Saudi Arabia to discuss “violations” committed by Iran in the region, according to a memorandum. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates supported the Saudi request, which was also approved by Djibouti, the current chair of the pan-Arab bloc. Tensions have been rising between Saudi Arabia and Iran, including over League members Qatar and Lebanon. (more)

#BREAKING Riyadh will not stand idly by in face of Iran 'aggression': Saudi FM — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 19, 2017

And just to prove how serious the shift is amid the outlook of the coalition members in the region, one of the most prolific hate-speech-advocates against Israel, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, has just announced that war against the Jews is forbidden and Hamas is a terrorist organization.

Yes, this pronouncement by the Grand Mufti is a paradigm shift akin to former President Obama telling all his followers and supporters that President Trump is the true light-bringer and delivering a full-throated endorsement for Trump’s platform.

Yea, it’s a stunning shift in Saudi religious approach toward Israel:

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia issued a ruling forbidding war against the Jews and proclaiming that Hamas is a terror group. The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, issued a surprising religious ruling, saying that fighting against Israel was inappropriate and that Hamas is a “terror organization.” The Muslim cleric issued the ruling while answering a question on a television program regarding the Palestinian riots surrounding the Temple Mount in July, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported. Israel’s Communications Minister Ayoub Kara welcomed the unexpected decision and invited the Mufti to visit Israel. “We congratulate Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia as well as the head of Ulema (Islamic scholars), for his fatwa [Muslim religious ruling] forbidding the fight against the Jews and forbidding to kill them,” Kara, a Druze, tweeted on Monday. (read more)

Israeli minister reveals covert contacts with Saudi Arabia https://t.co/Zhd65CHfNO pic.twitter.com/Tt32UZL5hG — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 19, 2017

Which, when added to all the other rapidly sequencing events takes us all the way back to the original discussions about the formation of the Freedom Coalition and how President Trump was assembling a vast assembly of partners, policy positions and alliances that was going to reshape the entire middle east.

With the actions of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it’s all coming together now at an incredible speed.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council states are assembling a peace coalition with Israel and all Arab partners. Egyptian President al-Sisi has positioned the Palestinian Authority as a partner and Hamas, Hezbollah and the extremists within the Muslim Brotherhood have been cast out.

To counter the peace, Iran is moving to prop up the terroristic sympathies within Yemen, Qatar and more importantly with Hezbollah inside Lebanon; and that was the precursor to getting Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri the hell out of there – until the peace team could assemble and plan for any adverse action against their coalition.

“With regard to the political situation in Lebanon, I will go to Beirut in the coming days, I will participate in the independence celebrations, and it is there that I will make known my position on these subjects after meeting President (Michel) Aoun,” Hariri said after holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Hariri declined to take questions, but is set to return to Beirut by Wednesday when Lebanon celebrates its independence day. He thanked Macron, who has been mediating as part of French efforts to try to ease tensions across the region, for his help. Macron had leveraged France’s close relations with both Lebanon and Saudi Arabia to secure a deal that saw Hariri travel to Paris and open the door to a resolution of the crisis. (more)

China debunks theory Saudi Arabia wants regional war https://t.co/6yOEHo5k7u via @asiatimesonline — Mohammed Iqbal (@MohammedIqbal57) November 20, 2017

