Power and Prayer – OU National Championship Softball Team Pray With President Trump…

During an event celebrating multiple NCAA championship teams at the White House, the champion Oklahoma State University softball team asks President Trump if he would allow them to pray with him. Watch:

.

President Trump was visibly moved by the prayer which is evident in the extended version of the video below.

If you turn up your volume you can hear portions of the interaction. President Trump remarks afterward about how moving and appreciated their gesture of faith was for him.

[Video Segment 14:45 below – prompted]

.

Advertisements