Power and Prayer – OU National Championship Softball Team Pray With President Trump…

During an event celebrating multiple NCAA championship teams at the White House, the champion Oklahoma State University softball team asks President Trump if he would allow them to pray with him. Watch:
.
President Trump was visibly moved by the prayer which is evident in the extended version of the video below.
If you turn up your volume you can hear portions of the interaction. President Trump remarks afterward about how moving and appreciated their gesture of faith was for him.
[Video Segment 14:45 below – prompted]
.
I know that I was visibly moved by that prayer.
I was too, it was like emotional overload. Watched some Christmas movies last night from the 1940’s and this country was Christian and unapologetic. It breaks my heart to see how far we have been led astray.
Me too, Orygun.
Now THAT is a President. God bless you President Trump.
A real human person too. Not a fake plastic man hiding behind some curtain straight outta the Shinning.
We’ll be a praying nation again before 45 leaves office.
Joshua 1:9
John 3:16
Amen.
He is going to win reelection in a landslide.
The magnificent power of prayer!
Thank you so much dear God for our 45th
President, Donald J Trump!
That is the OU softball team – not OSU. Them’s fighting words!
That would be the University of Oklahoma SOONERS, NOT the in state rival osu cowboys.
So very proud of OSU and President Trump. My Grandson goes to this college and he loves it.
I think we’re all proud.
Oklahoma is OK in our book!
Group prayer equals unity and common ground…Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
OU…not OSU.
Thanks! 😀
I guess I had OSU in my brain. I meant to type OU. So sorry. Must have had a senior moment.
2 Chronicles 7:14
Volume was so low at first I was not sure what the “huddle” was for. Caught the group Amen and had to play it again. The girls appeared so comfortable with their President. OU girls showed real class and respect. Of course our President did the same.
LikeLiked by 6 people
THIS is what I wish Americans who enjoy sports would watch. College and H.S.
What is this fascination with the NFL and other National Leagues?
Don’t they show the college sports on local TV?
Sheesh, even someone like me, who is not a sports fan, has really enjoyed watching Little League Baseball and local teams playing each other.
Is that just not sophisticated enough for many Americans, or what?
Oohhhhhhhhhh.. there be some liberal heads exploding over this!! *GRINNING* That’s Ok.. let the suckers eat their liver. God Bleess President trump and the U.S.A. and en early – very early, Merry Christmas to ALL!!!, both believers and non believers – MERRY CHRISTMAS.
Wanna drive the left crazy – start sending them Christmas Wishes and e-cards… show them thatthe American spirit is still VERY much alive and well.
Yes, and we need to Pray for them.
Amen. We need to pray for them, and hopefully, eventually, with them.
For every good deed we do for them, even if unanswered, will be like pouring coals upon their heads. Eventually they will see, and turn.
The hardest thing of all, sometimes, is being kind to your enemy. The DEMONcRATs see that as weakness, as they only see the outside, the surface, the fake.
But GOD see the heart; both ours, and those of our enemies. I’m not saying roll over and die, but be fair, and pray for them. For as Paul says, “For such ye once were”…
“GOD sees”
sorry
Quite a lovely scene. I saw the portrait of George Washington and was thinking how much he and his peers loved and sacrificed for this country and the absolute foreignness and degradation of what the collectivists and Statists are trying to do to us. Trump is a champion of our country and its pure meaning. I think Trump lives and breathes the meaning of America in his daily consciousness.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What a wonderful moment. I’ve been thinking that President Trump has been getting over his long trip…I’m sure it was tiring. When he got off the AF1 at Andrews he looked tired as he walked over to Marine 1.
But now back home with Melania and his family, I’m sure he’s back in the stride. And with in person prayers from the OSU (softball?) team I’m sure it lifted him up.
He needs our help prayerfully…he is in the middle of a vipers nest. I think that one reason that Moore is hated so much is because of his religion and comments on same sex marriage. Think of that. So the RINO party hates religion just as much as the left. Beyond sad. A tragedy for our county
Just watching those women embrace the President and pray. Maybe there’s hope after all. We all know that in the end, G_d prevails. We also know that we live in a fallen world. But the joy of prayer is that there is hope. And the OSU women have shown us that.
(P.S., Thanks SD…for posting this)
Great comment.
Except one quibble…it was the OU ladies softball team, not the OSU team.
People outside of Oklahoma probably don’t know of the rivalry between OU and OSU.
It is friendly, for the most part.
But there have been brawls, bar fights, workplace squabbles and neighborhood feuds, that have happened as a result of this rivalry.
Heheh.
President Trump is leading a Spiritual Reawakening of the USA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
FL_GUY, I have no words. Isaiah says it best:
Isaiah 56:7 (NKJV)
7
“Even them I will bring to My holy mountain,
And make them joyful in My house of prayer.
Their burnt offerings and their sacrifices
Will be accepted on My altar;
For My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations.”
His house? The Whitehouse? AMEN!!
PERFECT!
🛐🙏🛐
Sunny, some years back I stopped watching most pro sports. Now it is college football, baseball and softball. Watched the OU girls most of the season and they are a class act on/off the field.
Also watch LLWS and this year was one of the best. Everyone working, watching or playing the games showed real class.
If a game/team you’re interested in is being played you’ll find it on TV, Radio or Internet. Enjoy.
OU for those who prefer visuals.
http://www.soonersports.com/SportSelect.dbml?&DB_OEM_ID=31000&SPID=127251&SPSID=779811
Nice to see the young people paying proper respect to your great president, and accepting the occasion as the honor is was meant to be. Our entitled proffesionals should be taking notes…but that would imply they actually know how to write, which is up for debate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember when one of the women’s teams showed up wear flip flops for their WH recognition when Obama was occupying? I noticed immediately how well-dressed, groomed and HAPPY these college athletes were. The joy on their faces was so uplifting. And I loved that minor sports…wrestling, women’s rugby, equestrian, etc. were being recognized, for once. Think that having them all there at once was a great idea. Someone coordinating this in the WH is doing a great job! 👍
Amazing how the respect level increases when the basketball and football teams arent around. Coincidence? I think not.
A Man who’s not ashamed to pray.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I watched the whole video yesterday of the President posing and chatting with each of the championship teams and every one of them were genuinely glad to be there with him and showed him love and respect, but this Oklahoma softball team pulling him in to pray for him was icing on the cake!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The love our President has for our Lord is so incredible when you think of the fact in the last 8 years, the Luciferean Reign was in control of our nation! The Poles at the end of the video got it completely right a year in advance when they said that the USA 🇺🇸 is a Christian Nation and that the Luciferean reign was over!
LikeLiked by 2 people
