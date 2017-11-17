The Claimed Congressional “Harassment and Settlement” Pay-Outs are False…

TV and Radio personality Laura Ingraham was the first pundit to state that Congress has paid out millions in settlement money for sexual harassment claims within congress. The following day a reporter for The Hill, Reid Wilson, shared a chart showing the annualized payout amounts. We shared the chart from Reid Wilson.

However, the chart is misleading without the accompanying cover letter describing the content. [Original Source Link Here] In reality the claim that congress has paid out millions for “sexual harassment” or “harassment” settlements is entirely FALSE.

Fibber !

Sean Davis co-founder of The Federalist, was the first to spot the fraudulent presentation of data HERE. If you look at the actual letter (full pdf below) from the U.S. Congress, Office of Compliance, you’ll note the following important notation:

…”A large portion of cases originate from employing offices in the legislative branch other than the House of Representatives or the Senate, and involve various statutory provisions incorporated by the CAA, such as the overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

Cover Letter:

The report shows all pay-outs covered under the Congressional Accountability Act, and extends far beyond House and Senate staff. In fact, as the disclaimer notes the “large portion” of the cases have nothing to do with the House and Senate, they are for administrative and maintenance divisions within the organization of congress, writ large, outside the legislative divisions.

Additionally, not only do the largest portion of the settlements stem from outside the legislative branch, the payouts appear (as the disclaimer provides) primarily driven by: •overtime pay disputes; •FMLA (sick pay, leave, etc) challenges; •and possible settlements related to ADA compliance issues (handicapped access etc).

The “largest portion” of the settlements has nothing to do with sexual harassment or any other type of harassment, and doesn’t have anything to do with politicians in the House and Senate.

The “Congressional Harassment Settlement Story” is a manufactured narrative using false data.

Again, here’s the originating source material. Below is a pdf of the source material including the cover letter, the disclaimers, and the chart.

.

Perhaps it’s a simple mistake by Laura Ingraham, or perhaps her research staff just provided a wrong interpretation of the data.  Perhaps it’s a similar simple mistake by Reid Wilson.

Then again, it gets a little more difficult to give that much benefit of the doubt when the disclaimer is pretty clear; and there’s definitely a larger storyline being headlined right now that benefits from a, well, ‘misinterpreted‘ review.

You decide the motives there.

41 Responses to The Claimed Congressional “Harassment and Settlement” Pay-Outs are False…

  1. MIKE says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    I’m an idiot. Please tell me what the significant spikes in ’02 and ’07 mean or represent?

  2. chojun says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    The larger storyline? Either normalization of deviant behavior of the Legislative branch or some kind of attempt at obfuscation to discredit Ingraham, the Federalist, et. al when the correct interpretation of the information comes out (as it just did here on the CTH).

    I think sloppy reporting.

  4. rumpole2 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    I did point out the Caveat as early comment when the payouts chart was posted. 🙂

    But… apparently there were some settlements for harassment. Even if it is only 1 or 2.. I think the names of the “offenders” should still be released.

  5. mikebrezzze says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Bottom line is, the media sucks

  6. SEABEE4TRUMP says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Do you suppose that Laura Ingraham will spend equal time in clearing this up? This sudden interest in the “#me too” campaign is starting to suspiciously look like an orchestrated move to further challenge the status of gender control in this country. With the “wimpification” of the male species making all things testosterone now a taboo, it wouldn’t surprise me that the alpha male currently in the White House will be back on center stage to re-hash all of the sexual harassment “allegations” that appeared in the primaries…paging Senator Gillibrand ……

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      November 17, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Will she spend an “equal time clearing this up”?
      IMO, I would expect a responsible non-biased journalist would, at the least, make a clarification or even an apology. But, as Gibbs says something similar to “don’t say you’re sorry – its a sign of weakness”. I wonder if honesty has become a lost commodity and as irrelevant as common sense.

    • Regina says:
      November 17, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      She had “the twirl girl” on last night, too – the one who was devastated when a congressman asked her to twirl so he could see her outfit…although to her benefit, Laura did make the girl admit that she’s Still ‘friends’ with that same congressman.

    • Wend says:
      November 17, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      Fox wants Moore either to drop out or lose.

  7. Ken Finney says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    >>The “largest portion” of the settlements has nothing to do with sexual harassment or any other type of harassment, and doesn’t have anything to do with politicians in the House and Senate.<<

    You say "largest portion". The letter doesn't say that. The letter says:

    "A large portion of cases originate from…"

    "**A large portion**…" This does not mean that it's the largest portion. It doesn't even imply it.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      I looked at the raw data from the 2016 report. About 18% of the cases list harassment as the issue. That’s nearly same percentage found in the 2002 data.

  8. Pam says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Yikes! The research department should have done more research. 😏

  9. Minnie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Distort, distract, deflect, divert – yep, they continue to push the same tactic.

    They know what works.

    😐

  10. keebler AC says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Damn yu, SunDance, there you go wrecking the narrative with facts. LOL.
    Although, I’d rather get mad about real things because there’s only so much mad to spare without entering mental institution. Thank ya for CTH!

  11. positron1352 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Math is so great.

  12. xxxMat says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    What idiot releases such a chart without a clear title?
    So easy to manipulate.

    Is this ineptitude or intentional?

  13. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Just to clarify so I understand, is this stating that a beaurocracy of millions of people claim to have less than a few dozen complaints over the past few decades? It may not be what Laura Ingraham said it was, but I find it hard to believe OUR Government has so few complaints.

  14. Prof. Woland says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Many of the claims filed by employees against their employer for things such as workers comp, overtime, and other work related issues are intimately tied up with racial and sexual politics and are only one accusation away from becoming a discrimination lawsuit. All that employee has to do is claim that the problem was because “she was black” to kick it into another category increasing the legal costs ten fold. So it should come as no surprise that each employment dispute is handled with kid gloves particularly if the defendant is a white man.

  15. USA First! says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Motive: Senators etc wanted this to float out in the public so they can then come back 1 week later that “We are victims” of a smear campaign by showing the proof that the payouts were not from them. This raises their approval ratings from the very bottom of the toilet, up a few inches.

    This allows them to continue lying, theiving, looting, pillaging, extorting, the American people.

  16. Lisa says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Okay, so what portion was paid out & because of who?

  17. summerscauldron says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Why not pile on the hysteria about sexual harrassers in Congress (btw, Nancy Pelosi said she never saw it in all her time in Congress) when we’re working on a narrative that Moore is a sexual harasser and we don’t want to elect more into Congress, because, dang, we’ve already paid $15million in sexual harrassment settlements, why expose ourselves more? So much manipulation going on.

  18. tonyE says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I don’t really care. Those payouts are miniscule compared with the gross economic mismanagement and corruption that those Senators and Representatives are engaged in.

    We’re talking trilions of dollars here. For them, their buddies, their financial contributors, the public unions and their ensalved voters.

  19. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    See the end of yesterday’s thread on this. A review of the raw data from the OOC’s own annual reports available on their website show that what was presented yesterday was not only out of context but totally misleading.

    In 2016 about 18% of the requests for counseling involved harassment, about the same rate as 2002. On top of that about 75% of the complaints came from two offices: the Architect of the Capital and the US Capitol Police, and only 8 cases from the House or Senate.

    I consider this all a “Squirrel” moment considering we’re talking about a pool of more than 30,000 employees.

    https://compliance.gov/publications/reports-issued-office-compliance/annual-reports

  20. MVW says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    At some point, manipulation of the public with sensational news will completely backfire, cynicism, huge doubts on claims, taking everything with a block of salt etc. will become the norm. How bad would that be?

    Reputation will become more valuable.

  21. Linda says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Now wait a minute. Wasn’t it dem rep Jackie Speier who first made the claim that $15 million was paid out in sexual harassment claims? Where does she fit in all this?

  22. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Not defending Laura necessarily, But Congresswoman Speier started this $15 million sex payout story to boost her new legislation a few days back. Laura picked it up from her and ran with it.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/14/msnbc-sexual-harassment-speier-u-s-house-paid-15-million-secret-victims/

    • bessie2003 says:
      November 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      Interesting. MSNBC and Brietbart both sources for this congresswoman’s assumption.

      Seems President Trump’s early admonition still holds: “The news is fake, the leaks are real.”

  23. fleporeblog says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Once again this hits home on the narrative that D.C. has nothing but men that are trying everything in their power to sexual harass women. Ironic that this broke nearly at the same time as the Al Franken fiasco. I stand by the fact that all of this has one particular target in mind! They are going after our President because everything else has completely failed.

  24. El Torito says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    We wouldn’t want to see “angry Laura…”
    This get’s ungly:

  25. rmt hastings (@RegiHasti) says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I have a different take on this. Who cares if if was Congress or some other legislative employees? It is still our money and I still want names.

  26. Carolina Kat says:
    November 17, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    1. Normalize deviancy? Al Franken is just one of the guys and this is what guys do…
    2. Embarrass Paul Ryan on the day he passed tax cuts – to change the narrative?
    3. Embarrass Laura Ingraham (she should be – with this and her Moore reporting I’ve lost a lot of respect for her.)
    4. Embarrass FOX News – establish fake news narrative?
    5. Establish the meme that women are routinely harassed?

    No clue, it looked a lot like “squirrel” at the time, but I was so mad that they created a slush fund to cover up and prevent lawsuits I didn’t indulge the spidey-senses.

    Still where did $15million dollars go and why? Still stinks like three day old fish without the salaciousness, it’s still malfeasance.

