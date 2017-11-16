20 Year List of Annualized Congressional Harassment Settlements…

Reid Wilson via The Hill provides a list of “Congressional Office of Compliance releases year-by-year breakdown of congressional harassment settlements and awards”:
*Note* Democrats took over Congress via elections in November ’06 for congressional year 2007. Republicans retook Congress via elections in November ’10 for congressional year beginning 2011.
We need Names.
Who are the pervs that these payouts were made for?!
Give us the Names!
And what were the offenses.
I agree.
I am actually more curious about who approved and cut these checks.
I suppose some payouts could have gone to kids, i.e. pages.
Why aren’t the infractions listed as well as the person that caused the settlement? Is the public not permitted to know?
I love the the way we’re fighting back Fle. They don’t own the moral high ground. I was worried they might rip some deep wounds with Moore. Wow this is great to see….inspired I am.
Lifetime non-disclosures are involved. This law needs to be changed!
From what I have heard on a few radio talk shows, Congress passed a law that forbid defendants from naming their attackers if the settlement amount was non disclosed , which I believe they all were.
I know somebody who could probably order that the info be declassified and released. Wont hold my breath on that happening though.
No. Lawyers are involved and settlements are paid on the condition of secrecy.
Looks like 2007 was a very “active” year for congress. 😀
Yep. Dennis Hastert left in shame that year…
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/07/18/ex-speaker-dennis-hastert-released-federal-prison/487193001/
10 very well compensated victims for sure. Or maybe just one or two really big payouts.
if the pervs are using tax dollars to pay off their victims, I want their names exposed for all to see.
I want the names regardless of whether it is taxpayer money or not.
One way or another, it’s taxpayer money! Isn’t that the only source of government revenue, including the congress’ pay??
Adding up the number of settlements I get 264.
I added them up in my head (us old people learned to do that in school) 🙂
I read …
These totals for settlements paid by the Congressional Office of Compliance include a variety of leg. branch agencies for a variety of reasons, like FMLA, ADA, FLSA violations
So.. some wriggle room, but all the more reason to release names (and other details)
You don’t hear too much about the Congressional page scandals anymore. Looks like they created a slush fund to buy their silence.
wow, I had forgotten about those Congressional Page Scandal Days. Was that the 70s? I think we used to label things that were funny to us, but sordid, as “congressional page” events.
I believe they did away with that entire page deal, and that is why we don’t hear any more.
They did what the leftwingers always do. They renamed the program.
The young lady interviewed by Laura last night called it a fellowship.
And how many of the harassers are still sitting in congress?
416.
How many of these harassers were gay, in the closet, members of Congress that they will never tell us about because we need to be conditioned to believe that being gay is perfectly normal and without consequences in the workplace unlike those dirty old men who are heterosexual that are preying on everyone. Just watch how the gays get protected here.
No doubt.
We don’t know who any of all those sex abusers whose victims were bought off were, but one thing we have to say for Roy Moore is that he couldn’t have been one of them.
How many involve cigars?
Asking for a friend.
Do you want the overall number or a breakdown by brand?
Brand would be useful info… separate the cheapskates from the high rollers 🙂
Why can’t we just ask Bill Clinton for his cigar of choice and be done with it?
It would be interesting to know how many are same sex or opposition sex harassments.
Lindsey Graham would fit in both columns, aka, a twofer.
The odd couple….
Opposition sex………………………………..sounds like fun.
Depends on whether they are armed or it’s hand to hand.
🙉🙈🙊
LOL
Some of you people are so quick on the up take it’s amazing.
I have some experience with EEOC settlements and it’s not clear whether or not these went through the EEOC process or were handled privately.
Regardless it’s often much easier to write a check and settle rather than defend a case. I would suspect many of these fall into that category because of use of the word “settlement.” Otherwise I would expect to see the words “judgements” or “awards.”
I can’t tell you how many specious claims in which I’ve seen large amounts of money paid just because an employee decided to use the EEOC system like a lottery ticket.
Especially now that ‘hello,’ is a safe space microaggression.
Bingo. That was my point. There is so much abuse in the system, especially within the federal government, that statistics in the aggregate become almost meaningless.
This list shows the number of settlements. I’d also like to see the number of complaints.
“I’d also like to see the number of complaints.”
And the specific complaint.
I have warned members of my family to have a release in their possession at all times lest a simple “good morning” is misconstrued as an invitation for mischief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a very good point. Similarly, a malpractice defense lawyer once told me that his job was “to settle cases”. Not “win” them. Settle them. The insurers preferred to pay a known agreed-upon settlement rather than risk the vagaries of a court case that could result in some astronomical cost to them on the whim of a jury, almost regardless of the merits (or lack of merit) of a case. No doubt the compliance office actuaries told them the same thing on many of these incidents.
These were not settlements. This was hush money. Crime after the crime.
You’re right, sometimes settlements are exactly that. Still, it would be wrong to presume that all of them fit this category. We need more details, but given how closely this type of data is usually held, getting that data is a long shot.
Bob Filner groped for the Democratic Party…
Filner was the Democratic Representative for California’s 51st congressional district, and the 50th, serving from 1993 to 2012.
Also , BOB is a former Democratic politician who was the 35th Mayor of San Diego from December 2012 through August 2013, when he resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Filner later pleaded guilty to state charges of false imprisonment and battery.
“My years in office had made me arrogant and drunk with power—and I am deeply ashamed of that,” BOB writes ..“I never stole money, but I did abuse my power as an elected official to convince women to sleep with me. My arrogance blinded me to the demeaning way I had treated women.”
if we are starting a list Bob Filner should be on it.
Sounds like Frankenstein used that apology to frame his.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
That part of society does not think like we common people do.
Even if the wives do know, they wouldn’t want it announced to the “common people”.
So true, Dixie. We wouldn’t want to upset one of those high teas those congressional wives preside over would we?
This isn’t even the D.C. madam story. How many others are running around?
Apparently too many to count.
Tax payer dollars at work! Awesome!
Wow…what a real value which is placed upon the harassment complaints. That comes out to a few tens of thousands of $$$$ for each claim settled.
Why bother to police yourselves, when you can buy them off cheaply at tax-payer expense.
Ugh!
I’m glad my taxes are going to a good cause. 2007 was a banner year. Did they give out any trophies?
I want to see the names. All of them, and what they did to require a payout. I also want all of them to reimburse any money used to pay their victims. If the crime is still within the statute of limitation, I want them prosecuted.
With penalties and interest. And who managed this little fund?
Political boilerplate to cut and paste:
“I’m sorry if the behavior ascribed to me offended anyone’s sense of anything. This has helped me to become a better and more honorable person, and I’ll never do it again, not that I ever did it before, of course. We good now?”
/s
Obama and Hillary screwed the entire nation… does that count?
And they got the payout!!!
It’s SO unethical that they kept the knowledge of this fund, and process, away from the American people. We would have never tolerated this. Never.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want so much to give a visual to your comment patrick, but I would be kicked off this site.
Yeah,
I have to be careful about that myself.
what id like to KNOW, is why is OUR HARD EARNED MONEY BEING USED TO PAY FOR ANY OF THIS CRAP?
let them PAY THEMSELVES IT’S NOT THE TAXPAYERS RESPONSIBILITY.
i feel WE THE PEOPLE OURSELVES NEED TO HELP THE PRESIDENT THROW ALL OF THOSE PERVERTS OUT.
Just imagine how much they paid out for Ted Kennedy, the so called “lion of the Senate”. What a reprobate that bastard was and yet when he died his dang funeral was televised for hours. His body was not buried until nightfall at Arlington because of all the BS hoopla that went on. Disgusting – the entire Kennedy family, every single one of them.
It is taxpayer funds therefore transparency of payment for criminal actions should also be a crime. If the person committing the offense gets a settlement paid for his actions, look to his or her benefit package.
Start ASAP retroactive back to 2000 collect from any living family member if person is decised.
Isn’t it coercion to have to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to get a financial settlement?
I know it’s not legal coercion, but essentially it’s coercion, especially if you know that then you have no way to warn others.
It’s not illegal if lawyers do it.
Know what I mean?
From what from the Office of Compliance website and other information about the Congresssional Accountability Act, this list is not about sexual harassment claims. It is an indication of complaints of any type — discrimination based on race or ethnicity also for example.
“More than half a dozen interviewees independently named one California congressman for pursuing female staffers; another half dozen pointed to a Texas congressman for engaging in inappropriate behavior. CNN is not naming either of those lawmakers because the stories are unverified.”
Ya sure. Not naming because not verified. . . Hmm, Means they’re demmies.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/sexual-harassment-rampant-capitol-hill-female-lawmakers-creep-list-men-avoid-especially-elevators/
Who released this list and why? I didn’t see it in link. Sorry if I missed it.
Unfortunately or fortunately, am not so young that I don’t know for a fact that politicians, as a general rule, are somewhere between a used car salesman and a con artist on the scale of human depravity. Combine that with the venerable axiom that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely and you have the makings of a heck of a putrid swamp in Washington, D.C. Seems like a man such as Roy Moore would be most unwelcome there..
Moore is too fundamentally Christian.
That gets in the way of the swamp’s globalist agenda.
Exactly what the swamp is afraid of ladyliberty. Sunlight disinfects and the swamp doesn’t want the sunlight.
Wait a minute, congressional settlements? So some perv scumbag Congressman harass women & girls & WE have to pay their hush money?
Hate to break it to you, alliwantissometruth. As they say in the classics “them are the facts”.
Why aren’t these cases being prosecuted in a court of law?
If there is enough evidence for a payout, there’s enough for an indictment!
They investigate……………………………………….
I had a dad who taught me respect women so when I was 18 i let a young girl 15 tag along with me. She was cute and really fun. I never disrespected her nor tried anything more than protect her where we went. Some asked me why I hung out with her and I said None your business. I met her parents and asked them when she went along mostly just out visiting and hanging around at the park where lots of folks came to meet……………45 years later she found me on FB and wrote me a letter. How much my influence and my words of wisdom helped her and how grateful she had the opportunity to hang around with me and wanted to thank me from the bottom of her heart……So not all guys are dogs OK and we hate abusers more than you do believe me….Plenty have felt the wrath know what I mean……
Extended family, little sister’s big brothers.
Would have loved a friend like you, freddy.
Get ready… they are putting out so much on the airwaves about “demanding resignations” for sexual allegations. They are teeing up for President Trump.
We have elected this scum to represent the electorate. They have lied, possibly raped, harassed and otherwise attacked U.S.citizens. So why are these perverts loose in America? Why aren’t they banned from elective office? Why in certain case are they not indicted under RICO statutes? Who are these criminals?
