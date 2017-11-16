20 Year List of Annualized Congressional Harassment Settlements…

Posted on November 16, 2017 by

Reid Wilson via The Hill provides a list of “Congressional Office of Compliance releases year-by-year breakdown of congressional harassment settlements and awards”:

(LINK)

*Note* Democrats took over Congress via elections in November ’06 for congressional year 2007.  Republicans retook Congress via elections in November ’10 for congressional year beginning 2011.

87 Responses to 20 Year List of Annualized Congressional Harassment Settlements…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    We need Names.
    Who are the pervs that these payouts were made for?!

    Give us the Names!
    And what were the offenses.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Why aren’t the infractions listed as well as the person that caused the settlement? Is the public not permitted to know?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. MAGAbear says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Looks like 2007 was a very “active” year for congress. 😀

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. snarkybeach says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    if the pervs are using tax dollars to pay off their victims, I want their names exposed for all to see.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. rumpole2 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Adding up the number of settlements I get 264.
    I added them up in my head (us old people learned to do that in school) 🙂

    I read …
    These totals for settlements paid by the Congressional Office of Compliance include a variety of leg. branch agencies for a variety of reasons, like FMLA, ADA, FLSA violations

    So.. some wriggle room, but all the more reason to release names (and other details)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Comrade Mope says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    You don’t hear too much about the Congressional page scandals anymore. Looks like they created a slush fund to buy their silence.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:52 pm

      wow, I had forgotten about those Congressional Page Scandal Days. Was that the 70s? I think we used to label things that were funny to us, but sordid, as “congressional page” events.

      I believe they did away with that entire page deal, and that is why we don’t hear any more.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    And how many of the harassers are still sitting in congress?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. blakeney says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    We don’t know who any of all those sex abusers whose victims were bought off were, but one thing we have to say for Roy Moore is that he couldn’t have been one of them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. rumpole2 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    How many involve cigars?

    Asking for a friend.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. G3 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    It would be interesting to know how many are same sex or opposition sex harassments.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    I have some experience with EEOC settlements and it’s not clear whether or not these went through the EEOC process or were handled privately.

    Regardless it’s often much easier to write a check and settle rather than defend a case. I would suspect many of these fall into that category because of use of the word “settlement.” Otherwise I would expect to see the words “judgements” or “awards.”

    I can’t tell you how many specious claims in which I’ve seen large amounts of money paid just because an employee decided to use the EEOC system like a lottery ticket.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      Especially now that ‘hello,’ is a safe space microaggression.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • bofh says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      This is a very good point. Similarly, a malpractice defense lawyer once told me that his job was “to settle cases”. Not “win” them. Settle them. The insurers preferred to pay a known agreed-upon settlement rather than risk the vagaries of a court case that could result in some astronomical cost to them on the whim of a jury, almost regardless of the merits (or lack of merit) of a case. No doubt the compliance office actuaries told them the same thing on many of these incidents.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 16, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      These were not settlements. This was hush money. Crime after the crime.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Niagara Frontier says:
        November 16, 2017 at 9:31 pm

        You’re right, sometimes settlements are exactly that. Still, it would be wrong to presume that all of them fit this category. We need more details, but given how closely this type of data is usually held, getting that data is a long shot.

        Like

        Reply
  12. trumptyear says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Bob Filner groped for the Democratic Party…

    Filner was the Democratic Representative for California’s 51st congressional district, and the 50th, serving from 1993 to 2012.

    Also , BOB is a former Democratic politician who was the 35th Mayor of San Diego from December 2012 through August 2013, when he resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Filner later pleaded guilty to state charges of false imprisonment and battery.

    “My years in office had made me arrogant and drunk with power—and I am deeply ashamed of that,” BOB writes ..“I never stole money, but I did abuse my power as an elected official to convince women to sleep with me. My arrogance blinded me to the demeaning way I had treated women.”

    if we are starting a list Bob Filner should be on it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Dixie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    I hope they are all shaking in their shoes in fear that their names could be released and cause embarrassment for them. I bet their wives don’t even know.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. scslayer says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Tax payer dollars at work! Awesome!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Ogre says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Wow…what a real value which is placed upon the harassment complaints. That comes out to a few tens of thousands of $$$$ for each claim settled.

    Why bother to police yourselves, when you can buy them off cheaply at tax-payer expense.

    Ugh!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Madmax110 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    I’m glad my taxes are going to a good cause. 2007 was a banner year. Did they give out any trophies?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Fred says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    I want to see the names. All of them, and what they did to require a payout. I also want all of them to reimburse any money used to pay their victims. If the crime is still within the statute of limitation, I want them prosecuted.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. bofh says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Political boilerplate to cut and paste:

    “I’m sorry if the behavior ascribed to me offended anyone’s sense of anything. This has helped me to become a better and more honorable person, and I’ll never do it again, not that I ever did it before, of course. We good now?”
    /s

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. rumpole2 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Obama and Hillary screwed the entire nation… does that count?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    It’s SO unethical that they kept the knowledge of this fund, and process, away from the American people. We would have never tolerated this. Never.

    Next, cough up the names. Any running in 2018 should be promising to get those names. All of them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    All new meaning for Pay to Play and Double dipping.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    what id like to KNOW, is why is OUR HARD EARNED MONEY BEING USED TO PAY FOR ANY OF THIS CRAP?
    let them PAY THEMSELVES IT’S NOT THE TAXPAYERS RESPONSIBILITY.
    i feel WE THE PEOPLE OURSELVES NEED TO HELP THE PRESIDENT THROW ALL OF THOSE PERVERTS OUT.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • thehouseonmstreet says:
      November 16, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      Just imagine how much they paid out for Ted Kennedy, the so called “lion of the Senate”. What a reprobate that bastard was and yet when he died his dang funeral was televised for hours. His body was not buried until nightfall at Arlington because of all the BS hoopla that went on. Disgusting – the entire Kennedy family, every single one of them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. litlbit2 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    It is taxpayer funds therefore transparency of payment for criminal actions should also be a crime. If the person committing the offense gets a settlement paid for his actions, look to his or her benefit package.
    Start ASAP retroactive back to 2000 collect from any living family member if person is decised.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Isn’t it coercion to have to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to get a financial settlement?
    I know it’s not legal coercion, but essentially it’s coercion, especially if you know that then you have no way to warn others.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Always Faithful says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    From what from the Office of Compliance website and other information about the Congresssional Accountability Act, this list is not about sexual harassment claims. It is an indication of complaints of any type — discrimination based on race or ethnicity also for example.

    Like

    Reply
  26. JohnnyII says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    “More than half a dozen interviewees independently named one California congressman for pursuing female staffers; another half dozen pointed to a Texas congressman for engaging in inappropriate behavior. CNN is not naming either of those lawmakers because the stories are unverified.”

    Ya sure. Not naming because not verified. . . Hmm, Means they’re demmies.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/sexual-harassment-rampant-capitol-hill-female-lawmakers-creep-list-men-avoid-especially-elevators/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. JohnnyII says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Who released this list and why? I didn’t see it in link. Sorry if I missed it.

    Like

    Reply
  28. ladyliberty11 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Unfortunately or fortunately, am not so young that I don’t know for a fact that politicians, as a general rule, are somewhere between a used car salesman and a con artist on the scale of human depravity. Combine that with the venerable axiom that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely and you have the makings of a heck of a putrid swamp in Washington, D.C. Seems like a man such as Roy Moore would be most unwelcome there..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Wait a minute, congressional settlements? So some perv scumbag Congressman harass women & girls & WE have to pay their hush money?

    Like

    Reply
  30. James F says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Why aren’t these cases being prosecuted in a court of law?

    If there is enough evidence for a payout, there’s enough for an indictment!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. freddy says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I had a dad who taught me respect women so when I was 18 i let a young girl 15 tag along with me. She was cute and really fun. I never disrespected her nor tried anything more than protect her where we went. Some asked me why I hung out with her and I said None your business. I met her parents and asked them when she went along mostly just out visiting and hanging around at the park where lots of folks came to meet……………45 years later she found me on FB and wrote me a letter. How much my influence and my words of wisdom helped her and how grateful she had the opportunity to hang around with me and wanted to thank me from the bottom of her heart……So not all guys are dogs OK and we hate abusers more than you do believe me….Plenty have felt the wrath know what I mean……

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. cagberry says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Get ready… they are putting out so much on the airwaves about “demanding resignations” for sexual allegations. They are teeing up for President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Bob McDoulett says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    We have elected this scum to represent the electorate. They have lied, possibly raped, harassed and otherwise attacked U.S.citizens. So why are these perverts loose in America? Why aren’t they banned from elective office? Why in certain case are they not indicted under RICO statutes? Who are these criminals?

    Like

    Reply

