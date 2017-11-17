Attorney General Jeff Sessions Full Speech To Federalist Society (Video)…

Posted on November 17, 2017 by

President Trump’s US Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers a speech to the Federalist Society – Law and Public Order Studies:

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Dept Of Justice, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Police action, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Full Speech To Federalist Society (Video)…

  1. blakeney says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    It’s alive! It’s alive! It’s alive!

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    good speech.
    NOW ABOUT THOSE CLINTON’S??????

  3. GKC says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    My hope is that he’s using the rope-a-dope strategy as AG and that President Trump is in on it.

  4. littleflower481 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    That was a really good speech….he was animated, funny, serious, focused…and I don’t even like him anymore.

  5. Mike Pitzler says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I think Sessions will turn out blue-chip. He’s got a good resume.

  6. Howard Richman says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I listened to the entire speech, and it is well worth listening to. He discussed the many steps that his Department has been taking to restore the rule of law. Toward the end, he expressed his frustration that he is unable to respond to what people are saying about what he is doing or *not* doing:

    “There are those in this room and maybe more than a few in this room who get frustrated when they turn on the TV at night, you know and have to take Rolaids. Everybody’s got an opinion about what the Attorney General should do or what someone else should do. Well I get frustrated too. There are a lot of things that I would like to be able to say and explain….

    “We will not confirm investigations or leak-sensitive law enforcement information to get a few cheap headlines.”

