Deadlocked Jury – Trial of Senator Bob Menendez Ends in Mistrial…

According to the general legal outline that surfaced in the trial of Senator Bob Menendez, quid-pro-quo agreements between “abiding friends” can never be considered corruption or defined as ‘bribes’ because,.. just like non-public officials or business associates, close friends would do favors to help and repay each other.

In essence the legal definition of bribery for public officials now comes down to how long the two parties have known each other, and if they can show an abiding friendship. If two parties can show an “abiding friendship“, of undefined duration, no action taken by one party -to the benefit of the other party- can ever be considered bribery, regardless of the scope of the action.

You can bet a social networking strategy and Christmas Card lists of a whole bunch of politicians and public officials will be much longer this year. Everyone involved in paying-off public officials will now begin creating evidence of a much deeper friendship – which is now a proven legal defense.

(Reuters) – The corruption trial of New Jersey’s Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Menendez ended in a mistrial on Thursday, after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked on bribery, fraud and other charges.

Menendez, 63, a longtime fixture in the state’s political circles who first joined the Senate in 2006, was accused of accepting private flights, campaign contributions and other bribes from a wealthy patron, Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen, in exchange for official favors.

The hung jury was a victory for Menendez and a major setback for federal prosecutors in what was the Justice Department’s first high-profile corruption trial since a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year limited its ability to bring such cases.

It was not immediately clear whether prosecutors would seek to retry Menendez, who is running for re-election next year, and his co-defendant Melgen. In a statement, the Justice Department said it would “carefully consider next steps in this important matter.”

[…] The case was seen as a test for prosecutors in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court ruling vacating the bribery conviction of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell. In doing so, the high court narrowed the grounds for corruption cases.

The trial judge, Williams Walls, strongly considered a defense motion to throw out the case mid-trial in light of the McDonnell decision before deciding against it.  (read more)

  1. JRD says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    S.P.I.T.

    • hanna693 says:
      November 16, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      Listen up people! Leeann Tweeden, a news anchor, calls out AL FRANKEN for sexually attacking her in 1991 USO tour. Roy Moore got a blessing today! And there is no way msm cannot report this! She announced it today and Schumer is already condemning him. Several democrat women senators are blasting Franken for doing this. He forcibly kissed her and groped her. The picture is readily available. Just love it!

  2. tax2much says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Deep State version of catch and release.

  3. FL_GUY says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    And people wonder why AG Sessions is moving slowly. This is why people!

    • lovetruthfirst says:
      November 16, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      presuming that you want sessions to DO something, what’s your opinion of who he will prosecute and WHEN…we are all aware of the actual criminals and the evidence that’s in the public domain, so…

  4. millwright says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Its New Jersey !! I can hear the echoes of ” The Kingfish” clapping !!

  5. booger71 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Move the trial to SW MO…he will get convicted.

  6. grandmotherpatriot says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    In America, if your a Democrat Politician crime pays.

  7. James23 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Another belly flop for DOJ

  8. magatrump says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Pray for justice.

  9. USA loves Melania says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    There are 2 kinds of people in this world: Crooked Hillary’s abiding friends and people who commit suicide.

  10. Comrade Mope says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Blago is spinning in his… um… cell.

  11. filia.aurea says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    This is like a punch in the gut..sickening.

  12. Carrie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    It also doesn’t hurt if a jury member doesn’t know what a “senator” is.

  13. Angry Dumbo says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    The Judiciary is a joke. Love the Blago reference, Comrade. : ))

    • FH says:
      November 16, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      It’s not the judiciary, it’s the citizenry.

      • The Jimmy Jack says:
        November 16, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        This is going to be a growing problem as we keep importing low IQ third worlders who have a culture of corruption they are okay with and a government education system espousing Marxism while teachingbto the lowest common denominator.

        Similar problem in that MS case too. Low IQ grievance groups on the jury.

        That said, see if any jurors were bribed.

  14. das411 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Hmmm if only there was a high profile NJ Republican who could run for that Senate seat next year and call out this blatant swampism…

  15. Publius2016 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Obama DOJ railroaded Governor McDonnell so it’s not surprising that they targeted Menendez…not surprised as the venue was in his favor.

  16. Ellie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    This after the recent Bergdahl decision.

    It’s enough to make me physically ill.

    These people are above the law. When they aren’t above the law, they simply re-write it in their favor.

  17. georgiafl says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    We have the peasant class and the ruling political class.

    Laws are for the peasant class only.

    • Angry Dumbo says:
      November 16, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      If you are not part of the machine, you are a threat to the machine and must be dealt with.

      • James F says:
        November 16, 2017 at 5:12 pm

        “There’s a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart, that you can’t take part! You can’t even passively take part! And you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels…upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop! And you’ve got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it, that unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all! “

  18. The Jimmy Jack says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    This is a man who who has stollen millions from our health system fun fund for the elderly and needy. He’s broken visa laws and EB5 fraud. He had had sex w teens teen girls. And this is just what we know about.

    Investigate the jury and judge. Retry. Pray.

  19. dekester says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    A successful lawyer friend of mine. Fifty years a lawyer up here in Canada.
    A lawyer that has experience with U.S. Judges and Juries told me decades ago that the the U.S. system is all about bribery and politics.

    Nothing I have seen since has surprised me.

    It really is so sad. Yet the police and prosecutors always get the blame. Just look at your 9th Circuit.
    Jeez.

    God bless PDJT

  20. John Doe says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Both MSNBC and FOX reported that it was important to delay the actual prosecution and charges against Menendez until January when the newly elected Dem NJ Governor can appoint an equally corrupt criminal with whom to replace Menendez.

  21. darnhardworker says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    So I guess this means that Hillary and Putin are the best of friends and that suitcase full of cash she got delivered to her was a gift … maybe even a gift for Chelsea’s wedding

    Nothing to see here people, move on.

  22. Louisiana Steve says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    The line between right and wrong has been blurred far too long. People are losing their grip on reality.

  23. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I asked on another thread if the gov’t retries him, can the prosecution request a change in venue to a moire favorable court?

  24. Coldeadhands says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    We’re all living in Chicago. We’ve got the best government that money can buy!

  25. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I wonder if this is why the guillotine was invented. Nah, couldn’t be.

  26. joshua says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Well, New Jersey folks have lived among and around nothing but democrat corruption and racketeering….so they cannot convict someone of the normal stuff they have always known

  27. MfM says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    It’s only when there is too much evidence that Democrats plead guilty on a plea deal like Seth Williams did in Philly.

    http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/29/us/philadelphia-district-attorney-seth-williams-guilty/index.html

  28. USA loves Melania says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Wouldn’t it be a weird coincidence if some of Lindsey Graham’s abiding friends are also Bobby Menendez’s abiding friends?

  29. Stringy theory says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Don’t fret, McTurtle will open a Senate ethics investigation of Mendez as soon as the one dealing with Franken is done.

  30. Patriot1783 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Tee him up again!

