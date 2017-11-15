Angry Senate Republicans Demand Tillerson Spend More Money in State Dept…

The Usual Suspects – Senator John McCain joins Senator Bob Corker demanding that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spend more money or face being hauled up to congress for Senate investigative hearings on his excessive streamlining and productivity efforts.
According to their arguments, Secretary Tillerson has the audacity to think he is allowed to run the state department. Exactly who does he think he is?
If he doesn’t start spending more money, the Republicans in the Senate might just impeach him.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two senior U.S. senators asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday to explain “questionable management practices” at his department that they believe are weakening the country’s diplomatic power, adding to a chorus of concern in Congress.
Republican Senator John McCain and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen delivered a letter to Tillerson asking him to begin consulting with lawmakers on decisions that have an impact on recruiting, retaining and staffing the State Department, removing a hiring freeze and resuming promotions.
[…] Many members of Congress, Democrats as well as some of President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans, have rejected Trump’s proposal to cut the State Department budget by about 30 percent. Tillerson has embraced the plan, and imposed a hiring freeze while analyzing the agency’s operations and deciding how to reorganize them.
On Tuesday, the Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee both blasted the agency for cuts in staff and what they described as a failure to have a plan for a proposed organization. (read more)
Suffice to say, anyone who has followed politics for any substantive amount of time knows the inherent issue with an operational entity, The U.S. State Department. Their entire mission has been at the epicenter of UniParty globalist advocacy. Heck, selling foreign policy is where the big bucks are made. Tillerson is now an existential threat to their bank accounts.
If you go back to the larger State Dept. challenge, Secretary Tillerson is essentially in charge of a U.S. Department that is comprised almost exclusively of Kerry/Clinton/Obama/Bush/UniParty/GOPe big “G” Globalists.
These entities, together with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, see themselves as a complete and separate structure of U.S. government. They also function as a complete and separate ideological structure of government:
When you accept the scope of the challenge, and recognize it is almost impossible to change the participants therein; and further accept these career embeds will work earnestly and diligently to undermine the structure of a Trump administration at every opportunity; perhaps only then can you truly value Tillerson’s skill-set as a leader who knows how to deliver results within MASSIVELY COMPLEX organizations.
Leaders who know how to operate complex global organizations, mega scale corporations, which, by their very nature, may contain hostile agents to the larger corporate mission – ie. Exxon/Mobil – are not commonplace. Hence, the jaw-dropping compensation those elite titans of industry command.
We knew a long time ago it was going to take some out-of-the-box thinking to find the specific skills needed if Donald Trump was intending to cut down the anti-American endeavors within the enterprise known as the U.S. State Department.
Deconstruction and realignment while simultaneously managing/controlling the amount of damage internal agents can do toward larger administration objectives is a tenuous undertaking. Taking the rotting vehicle down to the frame and cutting out the cancerous rust is an epic battle with ZERO Washington DC supporters as T-Rex endeavors to overcome their roadblocks.
As predicted, both wings of the UniParty (Democrat and Republican) are taking action to impede that effort:
“There is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new order of things. … Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans, while the others defend him sluggishly so that the innovator and his party alike are vulnerable.”
Additionally, the economic battle -brought about by foreign nations who take exception to the pending trade realignments- is also being waged on the destabilizing battlefield of global oil and energy (dollars as global trade currency). Rex Tillerson brings another unique attribute into the necessary America-First defense armory.
I just can’t believe this is the United States of America.Veils are being lifted, indeed. Watch the tax reform vote come up just two short, same as the other legislative priorities of the administration. Question is, what can we do to help?
that’s why the SALT deduction. It’s a poison pill.
And the inclusion of the Obummercare mandate. But it will put every lying crapweasal on record.
what they are all missing is a majority will be Cantored, I predict.
The congressional tax “reform” bills are a scam, transferring middle class wealth to globalist corporations and pitting Americans against each other (high tax states vs. low tax states) so we fight among ourselves and don’t notice we are being screwed, again.
One of the things we are told is that the top 1% pay more income taxes than the bottom 90% combined. OK, so middle class tax cuts, even cutting middle class tax in half, should not be terribly traumatic, and certainly should be able to be accomplished by just cutting their tax rates by a third.
Oh, and anyone who thinks reducing the rate on top earners is going to result in them creating jobs and hiring people rather than just increasing their own personal wealth, well, I have this wonderful swampland for sale that I would like to discuss with you.
My thoughts exactly. Rather than sit here, when possib, reading today’s nes and propaganda. As Trump and his crew fight the good fight for us surely something can be added by us.
Daily calling works like a flyswatter on a elephant with flies, lots of flies.
And right on schedule, we have a NO.
TRUMP – Make America Great Again
ESTABLISHMENT – Keep America the Same
Beginning to hope for a gov shutdown.
Shut it down! Void the congressional credit card bank for members. EO all citizens live under one law for all with same health coverage. Time to audit all representatives congressional accounts retro to 2008. Lock up all corrupt individuals
Name names and throw out all these sex perverts in Congress
Seems like the swamp needs this:
Thanks. Now I feel like watching Goldfinger. 😉
“Where’s your waiter friend?”
“He blew a fuse”…..
I’d actually watch the hearings to see Tillerson shred both McCain and Corker!
The State Department is an Executive Branch agency, and I hope Tillerson waves his middle finger in their faces.
⭐️
What in the world can they impeach Tillerson on, performing his mandate to efficiently?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Telling the Secretary of State, the former CEO of Exxon, that he has to consult a failed presidential candidate before he makes decisions about how he runs his executive branch department? Yeah, I’d pay to watch that exchange.
Just when I thought that nothing could surprise me with these scum bags.. Wow!! Totally unbelievable – but real. *sighs* Get those mid terms over and done with – Get ‘er done!!! Flush out the sewage because that is exactly what that semi-human garbage is equivalent to..Un-freakin-believable!!!!!!!!!!!!!”.Honey – the trash really needs to be taken out..it smells real bad in here.”
Noticed that you put that Muller spotlight at the bottom, Sundance.
Unless things changed, the actual bottom pic is another tell…President Trump and Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Now what is it that’s happening as we speak in the kingdom? And what impact on illicit DC cash flows does this have? Any wonder McCancer is acting like the his usual asshole self?
Years ago DOS people had to be sharp, and the Ambassador made US policy as needed. Modern, instantaeous communication changed everything. Decisions of any importance are made in DC, and the email goes out.
I suspect if Tillerson had his druthers, all of his direct reports (and cascaded onwards) would be able to act competently and responsibly on their own. Typical of a great manager.
But, since the detritus of Øblowhole remains, he has to be almost autocratic in the extreme, to make sure that nothing is done wrong.
The length, breadth, and depth of damage the liberal SCUM have done to America, her people, and her government, exceeds the ken and even darkest fears of almost all of us.
Hell almost isn’t hot enough for the Klintoons, the Bushes (all), Carter, Johnson, Øbozo, McCain, the RINOs, the DEMONcRATs, and all the rest of the swamp.
Only GOD can clean it all up.
PRAY!!!
True insanity having The Betrayer McCain involved in anything…he is the only person with who “cancer” who truly shows no symptoms…
LikeLiked by 5 people
He can’t die soon enough for me and, no, I am not going to apologize for saying that.
Yea his real cancer is to the US.
Lord God please deliver us from these traitorous scum bags!
LikeLiked by 9 people
John 16:24-27Amplified Bible, Classic Edition (AMPC)
24 Up to this time you have not asked a [single] thing in My Name [as [a]presenting all that I Am]; but now ask and keep on asking and you will receive, so that your joy (gladness, delight) may be full and complete.
25 I have told you these things in parables (veiled language, allegories, dark sayings); the hour is now coming when I shall no longer speak to you in figures of speech, but I shall tell you about the Father in plain words and openly (without reserve).
26 At that time you will ask (pray) in My Name; and I am not saying that I will ask the Father on your behalf [for it will be unnecessary].
27 For the Father Himself [tenderly] loves you because you have loved Me and have believed that I came out from the Father.
So, I ask, Lord, please deliver us from these evil scumbags! In Jesus name. Amen!
Thank you and Amen!
You are welcome!
All of these scumbags need to go. 2018 can’t come fast enough!
They obviously want to continue the corrupted front for both the CFR and CIA.
It’s completely infested with One Worlders and Spooks, but I repeat myself.
Corker’s complaints UNDERLINE the rampant Corruption, as it’s HIS oxygen.
Gut the bloated pig and start over.
It’s their payoff money and they want it now!
It’s time to reverse this skullduggery that is the DeepState And Uniparty. Are there no patriots left in Washington or has every last one of them sold out to special interests? We need a counter revolution and we need it fast.
You truly can’t make this stuff up!
S^*t like this is why OUR President won
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Freeze them out!!!
Your right!
Folks understand that the Uniparty is petrified of our President closing down the government. They will posture that they want x, y and z or else they won’t vote in favor of the budget. That is all make believe because our President will show an entire nation how much waste really is occurring. He will basically put the Federal Government on a diet that it has never seen. For this reason, they will not allow a standoff to occur. They have everything to lose. The last thing they want is for it to be exposed.
Fine. Hire some people and send them to Saudi Arabia where they can help sift through illegal bribes to American politicians.
As I understand it, congress can only take money away if they are unhappy. Is that correct? I am not sure what else they can really do, the executive branch must have some powers to opperate?
Doesn’t History repeat itself? Is it more accurate than not that “Tailgunner” Joe McCarthy was right when he brought accusations of communists infesting the State Department back in his day?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Big time.
Read “Blacklisted by History”.
Yes. Joe McCarthy has been lied about for years. He was correct in 90+% of his accusations, but the Deep State and MSM still act as if he were entirely wrong about everything. When the Soviet Union fell, their secret papers were made known (at least for a short while) and there was proof there that McCarthy had been correct. However only a few honest historians have ever reported it – everything is swept under the rug and his very name is still used as a synonym for incorrect accusations and “witch hunts.”
This is rich. 🙂
I’m just staggering under all this winning!
I’d just tell John McCain to go jump in a lake at this point. There’s no need to even keep up the pretense that he’s nothing besides an openly hostile jerk who just does things to antagonize the POTUS and his supporters.
So they are going to question the management creds and skill of past EXXON CEO? Really????
The Department is offering buyouts worth about $25,000 to the first 641 diplomats and staff who commit to leaving by April. Instead of taking the generous offer, they run crying to Congress and the NYT.
I think what got most of them hot was Tillerson’s restriction on their ability to travel with little or no accountability. Apparently these diplomats don’t like video conferencing, and instead would rather fly across the Atlantic to meetings. I guess the escargot doesn’t taste as good over the internet.
You think this is bad. Just wait until the efficiency ax drops full force at the Pentagon. Stand back.
http://www.govexec.com/pay-benefits/2017/11/state-department-confirms-it-offering-buyouts-entice-641-employees-leave/142493/
Just do it the IBM/Oracle/Sunbeam/whoever way.
Bottom 10% goes each quarter. No questions asked, no (or very little) severance paid.
Let them see how THE REST OF US live (and work, and suffer)…
You’re talking major legislative changes to get that done starting with repeal of the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978. Add to that decades of federal court decisions on the matter that may need to be undone. It’s not impossible by any means, but with this current crop in Congress, it’s highly unlikely.
I’d take away their electronic devices and give each of them a 5,000 piece jigsaw puzzle and let them while away 8 hours a day until they got fed up, took the $25,000 and left.
District of Corruption and insane/immoral/unlimited spending includes the Pentagon:
To be sure, prioritizing well and effectively was never a strong suit of bureaucratic types, government or private enterprise notwithstanding. But it’s most egregious when public funds are at stake as it is in the Pentagon and State Department boondoggles.
I don’t think Congress has a say over how the Executive spends its allotments as long as the purposes are accomplished and spending is within constraints specified in the law. The Trump administration is clearly focused on reducing wasteful practices, which as I recall is something the Republicans in Congress have insisted on for decades. Curious indeed. Now that they’re getting what they’ve agitated for, all of a sudden it’s not what they want. “Slimy creatures” is a polite way to express how we see them, exposed as utterly bankrupt souls, all that’s left of them is their glaring dearth of credibility, trustworthiness and integrity.
Seems like the Moslems could step up and help there. Genital mutilation is a speciality, I’ve heard (at least here in Germany and the middle east)…
The Pentagon is not paying for transgender surgery.
WE ARE!
Against Our Will.
Basic truth:
The government has no money of their own.
It is always “somebody else’s money” they are spending. Always..
The NWO is PO’d because they can’t reach their goals with a State Dept. run properly and they have less control.
This interview outlines how these Foundations ran our government into wars and other things through the State Dept.
Here’s is the Congressional Record mentioned in the interview.
https://archive.org/details/DoddReportToTheReeceCommitteeOnFoundations-1954-RobberBaron
Swamp Protection Act of 2017. If this keeps up the kids around the Beltway may be moving back home with the parents…can’t have that, we must spend more borrowed money. This is the lunacy of the swamp that elected Mr. Trump. Weening this bunch is gonna leave a mark. Like is said tar-n-feathers?
At this point I’d pay for the tar and feathers out my own pocket.
DC sewer rats!
Breaking the deeeeep monopoly that 3+ million Federal bureaucrats under the Executive Branch have will be well nigh impossible, given the protections they have garnered – from Democrats mainly, but also from Squishpublicans – over the decades. I recall surveys showing that 90% of bureaucrats vote Dem, which figures!
Surely we have a start here in the State Dept. Millions more to go! And keep in mind all of the millions of state and city and county bureaucrats (again, a majority are Dems) who in some cases duplicate or triplicate (or Worse) things done by other bureaucrats. Include the unionized public school teachers and the professoriat and the hate-filled squealing whenever “cutting government” is mentioned becomes ear-splitting.
It may well be that a bankruptcy on the national level will be the only thing to force them out of their paper-pushing offices and into the grocery stores where they belong…as bag boys. 🙂
Congress: Spend more.
Tillerson: Go pound sand.
all those SWAMP CREATURES FROM BOTH PARTIES NEED GONE ASAP.
AND BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE.the one thing President Trump has managed to do, IS SHOW US WHO THEY REALLY ARE AND THEY DO NOT WORK FOR WE THE PEOPLE OR NATION BUT FOR THE GLOBALIST ELITES AND THEREFORE ARE CRIMINALS AND TRAITORS.
Mr. Tillerson should demand that he be given a full list with proof that anything he is doing is hurting anyone. McCain’s treasonous ass will hopefully be indicted soon.
“proof of anything” not “proof that anything” my mind is gone.
Thanks to Secretary Tillerson, a world class businessman offending a few government parasites who know nothing about fiscal responsibility.
This story is why when McCain finally expires, I will be relieved. He is an enemy of America and our children. I hope Secretary Tillerson demands an update from McCains md regarding his brain tumor because he is making decisions that effect oir nation.
Perhaps the administration could require McCain submit to a medical exam to ensure he qualifies to retain his security clearance at the current level. Just hearing word of such an inquiry would cause sparks to fly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only from the corrupt creatures in the swamp. McCain and girls, “the sec. of state must be forced to spend more money! Sound the horn we can not give tax cut to working men and women it will add to the debt!
Stupid can not explain the above. Silly me I thought a IQ above a rock was required to be a Senator?
TRex has it right. Keep them so lean they don’t have much time to go around behind his back for ‘Palace Subterfuge’.
“…perhaps only then can you truly value Tillerson’s skill-set as a leader who knows how to deliver results within MASSIVELY COMPLEX organizations.”
For this reason, I have so much admiration for Secretary Tillerson – President Trump knew of this man’s ‘skill-set as a leader’ – and – that is why he ‘hired’ him!
While we are all well aware of the machinations of the Uniparty – we are also cognizant of the impressively qualified Trump Team – and their ability to cut through the scum in the swamp!
I am not 100% certain, but I remember that Condi Rice suggested T-Rex to the President-elect.
He needs to tell them all to go pound sand
I would love to see T-Rex testify. 🙂 He would show Jeff Sessions how it’s done.
Would this be the same Jeanne Shaheen who was elected illegally with Democrat votes bused up from Boston?
Well, if they want money spent, great. Start spending it
on the wall. The southern wall. That’s gotta be state dept. business.
Suddenly, McCain and Put A Cork in it do not remember that money is fungible and how to launder it? Please…
SD, I love the way you lead us to Secretary Tillerson’s energy background. Combined with Tillerson being a CEO, he is a unique force of nature in this chapter of our legacy. My thought is that the establishment is apoplectic in his expertise, managing a controlled burn.
Wink.
Voters in Arizona had an opportunity to remove McCain in his last primary when he ran against Conservative Kelli Ward. They chose to stay home and let the incumbent RINO win again. They are a disgrace to Our Republic.
http://arizona.typepad.com/.a/6a00d8341bf80c53ef01a3fd38b4ae970b-pi
