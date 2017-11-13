Monday November 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
A story of life . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
a good song and as a boy i talked my cousin into us jumping off the roof of our house, BOTH MOTHERS WERE VERY UNHAPPY, we made it but our MOTHERS SWITCHED OUR BEHINDS LOL.
LikeLike
Just wanted to post this here re: WordPress & crappy company policies:
I noticed a while ago that my top section of the page (where you see your avatar, notifications etc) from WordPress was in a rainbow… ended up logging out and just forgetting about it. But since this site uses wordpress and well, I like to comment occasionally.. I did a bit of looking around as to why *my* TCTH site has a nice gay-pride banner across the top.
Well, turns out, WordPress as a company is forcing it on all of us Aussies.
https://en.forums.wordpress.com/topic/rainbow-admin-bar-for-australian-users?replies=1
Also turns out they refuse to delete your account – their instructions are to delete personal information, change to a throw-away (but valid) email account and scramble your password…..
LikeLike
I wondered about that, I have it too. It’s Gods rainbow and sign of covenant. That’s my story and I am sticking to it
LikeLike
While so many women didn’t speak out for fear of losing their careers, one woman made a strong stance against Hollywood executives sexually assaulting and harassing actresses. Maureen O’Hara was very vocal about this as early as 1945.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep.
and one OF MY FAVORITE STARS I ALWAYS ENJOYED HER AND JOHN WAYNE TOGETHER IN THEIR MOVIES.
AHE HE TREATED HER LIKE THE LADY SHE WAS.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
and those ladies did a great job.
LikeLike
Irish Blessing
May the joys of today Be those of tomorrow. The goblets of life Hold no dregs of sorrow.
LikeLike
and MAY those BLESSINGS RETURN TO YOU Donna.
LikeLike