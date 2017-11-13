Monday November 13th – Open Thread

Posted on November 13, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Monday November 13th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:23 am

    A story of life . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Pawz says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Just wanted to post this here re: WordPress & crappy company policies:

    I noticed a while ago that my top section of the page (where you see your avatar, notifications etc) from WordPress was in a rainbow… ended up logging out and just forgetting about it. But since this site uses wordpress and well, I like to comment occasionally.. I did a bit of looking around as to why *my* TCTH site has a nice gay-pride banner across the top.

    Well, turns out, WordPress as a company is forcing it on all of us Aussies.

    https://en.forums.wordpress.com/topic/rainbow-admin-bar-for-australian-users?replies=1

    Also turns out they refuse to delete your account – their instructions are to delete personal information, change to a throw-away (but valid) email account and scramble your password…..

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:29 am

    While so many women didn’t speak out for fear of losing their careers, one woman made a strong stance against Hollywood executives sexually assaulting and harassing actresses. Maureen O’Hara was very vocal about this as early as 1945.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Irish Blessing

    May the joys of today Be those of tomorrow. The goblets of life Hold no dregs of sorrow.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s