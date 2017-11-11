Leaders Assemble for APEC Summit Family Photo (video and pics)…

[Read with Looming British Voice] Crikey… deep within the Vietnamese rain forest we discover a large assembly of ferocious creatures… each followed closely by their tribal hierarchy. Carefully, silently, we capture their stealthy movements amid the banana trees and deeply rich native vegetation… After four minutes and thirty seconds of breathless anticipation we finally got the footage we were looking for…
The largest of the beasts emerge from the brush… The predators. A giant panda, seemingly unaware of the cameras… Just then, there it is, the moment we never thought we would see, the apex predators – a bear and lion together just as the regional colluding myths have described through the ages; seemingly oblivious to our presence – fearless in their approach… we dare not move:
DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a joint statement on Syria, agreed to continue joint efforts on fighting Islamic State until it is defeated, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
The two leaders also confirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and called on all parties to the Syrian conflict to take an active part in the Geneva political process.
Moscow and Washington agree there is no military solution to the conflict, according to the text of the joint statement published on the Kremlin’s website. (link)
[Via Daily Mail] […] Trump did most of the talking, according to a person who witnessed the conversation. An English translation of a Russian-language version of the statement issued afterward says the two leaders ‘confirmed their determination to defeat ISIS in Syria.’
It also confirmed that the U.S. and Russia agree that ‘that the conflict in Syria cannot have a military solution.’
Instead, the White House and the Kremlin are committed to forcing Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad to engage in a political transition out of power, as dictated by a resolution the United Nations Security Council passed in December 2015.
The Kremlin published a Russian-language ‘joint statement’ on its website Saturday afternoon while Trump and Putin were attending the APEC meeting. As of an hour later, the White House had yet to confirm that the statement was genuine, or release its own version in English.
But it was negotiated behind the scenes in Da Nang by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (read more)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is that a “poppy” flowerhead on Turnbull’s lapel? 🔍 🕵
LikeLiked by 1 person
Armistice day. 11:11 on 11/11
Also known as ‘poppy day’.
The end of the war.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was just going to reply to Andi Lee. It is Armistice Day, the end of the bloody Great War Catastrophe where many brave Australians lost their lives (amongst so many others). It is an honorable gesture not to be made light of and I, with humble humility honour them as I do The WW2 Veterans in America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
One family photo with one uruly, badly dressed teenager.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was quite a gaggle walking with our President.
Heheh. It looked like he was having a nice time, chatting with Putin.
Thanks, Sundance, for keeping us informed on what’s going on…there is still a media blackout.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russian collusion REEEEEEEE
I think the statement from Russia, if confirmed, is a bit more consequential than the photo op. I would suggest this has been one of the most important weeks in World history for decades
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance, did you really post this! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
The video of the leaders assembling for the photo is instructive. ‘Socks’ is looking for a camera, any camera. Whenever I see him he seems like someone who can’t believe he made it to the big time. 😁
The buzz around President Trump is palpable. There is an irresistible attraction to him. Leadership. Even Putin seems to enjoy the buzz.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pres Trump did not have a formal meeting with Putin. As I see it Sec Tillerson and his Russian counterpart, FM Lavrov met, made the issues clear and agreed on the way forward. Pres Trump just gave Putin the glad hand as he seems to have agreed that Assad is a liability in the future of that tragic country Syria.
We shall see. The US is sincere, open and direct. I hope the Putin side will be also. It is at the end of the day, a great liability to Russia, militarily and economically.
LikeLiked by 3 people